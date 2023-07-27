Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

After Sinéad O’Connor’s death at the age of 56 was confirmed by her family last night, not only did people come to remember her infamous SNL moment which sparked a public outrage against the iconic singer but also her final video.

On July 8, the Grammy-winning singer posted what seemed to be her last clip, in which she candidly discussed the impact her son’s death had on her. “I look [bad] either way, which is why I didn’t want to make a video…but you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn’t good for one’s body, or soul to be fair,” she expressed in the video.

After the heartbreaking events involving her son Shane in January 2022, Sinéad O’Connor faced persistent mental health difficulties. Shane, who was only 17 years old, tragically took his own life while escaping from the hospital, where he had been under heightened supervision.

Writing on Twitter following his death, she said he had “decided to end his earthly struggle” and that there was “no point living without him.” The profound grief and emotional turmoil led to Sinéad being hospitalized one week after the incident, as well as the cancellation of all her live performances for the rest of 2022.

On July 17, 2023, in a tweet from a now-deleted Twitter account, Sinéad O’Connor continued to express her feelings in the wake of her son’s passing. “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” the post read.

After her heartrending cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990, Sinéad O’Connor rapidly rose to international stardom. Since then, she went on to release 10 studio albums, which showcased her immense talent and enduring presence in the music industry. Prior to her tragic passing, O’Connor was a mother to three children: Jake Reynolds, 36, Roisin Walters, 27, and Yeshua Bonadio, 16, each welcomed with different partners.

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death is yet to be revealed, although The Metropolitan police have stated that they are not treating her passing as suspicious.

Hey, some folks been asking I make video to prove identity .. Now, I’ve been up all night listening to Hindu Aestheticism books on You Tube. And Madonna’s stylist told me to eat a giant dick just now when I asked if she/he/they would rush over.. so deal with it ; ) pic.twitter.com/U4YOgdYuBj — Sinead Marie-Bernarde Aoibheann O’Connor (@786OmShahid) July 9, 2023

