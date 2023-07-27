 Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing | Bored Panda
Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing
37points
Celebrities, News

Ignas Vieversys and
Mantas Kačerauskas

After Sinéad O’Connor’s death at the age of 56 was confirmed by her family last night, not only did people come to remember her infamous SNL moment which sparked a public outrage against the iconic singer but also her final video.

On July 8, the Grammy-winning singer posted what seemed to be her last clip, in which she candidly discussed the impact her son’s death had on her. “I look [bad] either way, which is why I didn’t want to make a video…but you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn’t good for one’s body, or soul to be fair,” she expressed in the video.

After the heartbreaking events involving her son Shane in January 2022, Sinéad O’Connor faced persistent mental health difficulties. Shane, who was only 17 years old, tragically took his own life while escaping from the hospital, where he had been under heightened supervision.

Writing on Twitter following his death, she said he had “decided to end his earthly struggle” and that there was “no point living without him.” The profound grief and emotional turmoil led to Sinéad being hospitalized one week after the incident, as well as the cancellation of all her live performances for the rest of 2022.

On July 17, 2023, in a tweet from a now-deleted Twitter account, Sinéad O’Connor continued to express her feelings in the wake of her son’s passing. “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” the post read.

After her heartrending cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990, Sinéad O’Connor rapidly rose to international stardom. Since then, she went on to release 10 studio albums, which showcased her immense talent and enduring presence in the music industry. Prior to her tragic passing, O’Connor was a mother to three children: Jake Reynolds, 36, Roisin Walters, 27, and Yeshua Bonadio, 16, each welcomed with different partners.

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death is yet to be revealed, although The Metropolitan police have stated that they are not treating her passing as suspicious.

Not even a day went by after Sinéad O’Connor’s passing that people dug up the singer’s final video

Image credits: 786OmShahid

On July 8, the Grammy-winning singer posted what seems to be her last public clip

Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

Image credits: 786OmShahid

In the video, O’Connor candidly discussed the impact her son’s death had on her

Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

Image credits: 786OmShahid

You can watch the heartbreaking video down below

After one of her children, Shane, took his own life last year, O’Connor was vocal about the challenging circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking event

Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

Image credits: 786OmShahid

Sinéad O’Connor was born into a troubled family in Dublin, Ireland on December 8, 1966

Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

After her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990, Sinéad O’Connor became an international sensation

Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

“Been living as undead night creature since… He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves,” O’Connor reflected in July

Sinéad O’Connor’s Heartrending Final Video Emerges Days Before Her Passing

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

This is what fans had to say about the unfortunate news and O’Connor’s final video

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
The Original Bruno
The Original Bruno
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The tragedy of her poorly chosen way of expressing her valid outrage at sexual abuse is that it overshadowed a truly amazing body of work. O'Connor was so much more than the woman who performed one of the all-time great covers of pop-music history, she was an amazing artist whose work reflected her struggles to make sense of God and the universe. I saw her live once, and despite thousands and thousands of fans, it felt astonishingly intimate, like watching a personal friend perform for the first time. She did NOT dance around the stage, but instead pulled you into where she was. Extraordinarily powerful.

