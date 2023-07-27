Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

There are career-defining moments and there are those that change the course of your life, let alone your image. In the wake of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s passing at the age of 56 last night, the world took a moment to reflect on the infamous SNL performance that was heavily criticized but clearly was ahead of its time.

Sinéad O’Connor gained widespread recognition in 1990 with her captivating rendition of Prince’s acclaimed track, “Nothing Compares 2 U.” This remarkable cover earned her three Grammy nominations and catapulted her to the forefront of the pop music scene. Throughout her career, O’Connor courageously used her stardom to challenge societal norms, exemplified by her decision to proudly display a shaved head despite being advised by a record executive to conform to conventional feminine beauty standards.

However, it was in 1992 that she flew too close to the sun, jeopardizing her musical career forever. After releasing her third album, “Am I Not Your Girl?,” Sinéad O’Connor appeared as the musical guest on the October 3, 1992 episode of Saturday Night Live. During her performance, she delivered a powerful a cappella rendition of Bob Marley’s protest song ‘War’. At the conclusion of her performance, she made a significant statement by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II, emphatically saying, “Fight the real enemy.”

Sinéad later explained her performance was a form of protest against the sexual abuse scandals within the Roman Catholic Church. But only a few wanted to listen to what she had to say at that point. “I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant,” she told the New York Times in 2021. “But it was very traumatizing. It was open season on treating me like a crazy bitch.”

O’Connor faced swift and intense backlash, becoming a highly polarizing figure instantly. Criticism came from various quarters, including the religious right and fellow celebrities, including Madonna. The repercussions of her actions were severe, with protests, death threats, canceled concert appearances, and even a disturbing incident where a bulldozer was used to flatten a pile of her records in Times Square. In her later memoir, O’Connor also revealed an unsettling encounter with a couple of young men who threw eggs at her as she departed the SNL studio that night.

In the following years, people often reflected on O’Connor’s infamous SNL moment with more and more taking the stance of Fiona Apple or Bono who have called her a hero and an inspiration despite the hate. Following her death last night, Sinéad has received an outpouring of remembrances online. Celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Margo Price, Ice-T, Jamie Lee Curtis and many others paid their respects online.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” Sinéad’s family’s statement shared with the Irish broadcaster RTE said. The cause of O’Connor’s death has not been disclosed yet.

in 1992, sinead o’connor shocked the producers of SNL when at the end of her performance, she tore up a photo of the pope to protest child sex abuse in the church. her career was totally derailed and the church’s abuse did not re-enter the national spotlight for another 10 years pic.twitter.com/MwfO73qSZv — matt (@mattxiv) July 26, 2023

