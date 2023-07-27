 Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo
37points
Celebrities

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Ignas Vieversys and
Justinas Keturka

There are career-defining moments and there are those that change the course of your life, let alone your image. In the wake of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s passing at the age of 56 last night, the world took a moment to reflect on the infamous SNL performance that was heavily criticized but clearly was ahead of its time.

Sinéad O’Connor gained widespread recognition in 1990 with her captivating rendition of Prince’s acclaimed track, “Nothing Compares 2 U.” This remarkable cover earned her three Grammy nominations and catapulted her to the forefront of the pop music scene. Throughout her career, O’Connor courageously used her stardom to challenge societal norms, exemplified by her decision to proudly display a shaved head despite being advised by a record executive to conform to conventional feminine beauty standards.

However, it was in 1992 that she flew too close to the sun, jeopardizing her musical career forever. After releasing her third album, “Am I Not Your Girl?,” Sinéad O’Connor appeared as the musical guest on the October 3, 1992 episode of Saturday Night Live. During her performance, she delivered a powerful a cappella rendition of Bob Marley’s protest song ‘War’. At the conclusion of her performance, she made a significant statement by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II, emphatically saying, “Fight the real enemy.”

Sinéad later explained her performance was a form of protest against the sexual abuse scandals within the Roman Catholic Church. But only a few wanted to listen to what she had to say at that point. “I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant,” she told the New York Times in 2021. “But it was very traumatizing. It was open season on treating me like a crazy bitch.”

O’Connor faced swift and intense backlash, becoming a highly polarizing figure instantly. Criticism came from various quarters, including the religious right and fellow celebrities, including Madonna. The repercussions of her actions were severe, with protests, death threats, canceled concert appearances, and even a disturbing incident where a bulldozer was used to flatten a pile of her records in Times Square. In her later memoir, O’Connor also revealed an unsettling encounter with a couple of young men who threw eggs at her as she departed the SNL studio that night.

In the following years, people often reflected on O’Connor’s infamous SNL moment with more and more taking the stance of Fiona Apple or Bono who have called her a hero and an inspiration despite the hate. Following her death last night, Sinéad has received an outpouring of remembrances online. Celebrities like Janelle Monáe, Margo Price, Ice-T, Jamie Lee Curtis and many others paid their respects online.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” Sinéad’s family’s statement shared with the Irish broadcaster RTE said. The cause of O’Connor’s death has not been disclosed yet.

In the wake of Sinéad O’Connor’s death last night, people swarmed to her iconic 1992 SNL performance that changed the singer’s life overnight

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: NBC

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: NBC

During her performance, O’Connor made a significant statement by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II while saying, “Fight the real enemy”

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: NBC

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: NBC

You can watch the iconic moment for yourself down below

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

“I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant,” she told the New York Times in 2021

Image credits: The Late Late Show

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Bryan Ledgard

Although her career was derailed that very same night, O’Connor kept making music for many years, releasing 11 studio albums up until 2022

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

O’Connor revealed that she was suffering from fibromyalgia after taking time off from her career in the early 2000s

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

O’Connor quit making music for good in 2021 after announcing her retirement on Twitter

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

“I don’t do anything in order to cause trouble. It just so happens that what I do naturally causes trouble. I’m proud to be a troublemaker” – O’Connor, 1991

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Image credits: Sinéad O’Connor

People online also paid their respects to the iconic singer

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Sinéad O’Connor, 56, Passes Away And People Recall The Moment She Tore Up The Pope’s Photo

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Homepage
Next in Celebrities
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember seeing the picture ripping and thinking that's cool. Then I found out she was a relgious nut, and it was only a tiny slice of the whole sh!tshow she railed against.

-1
-1point
reply
Trying so hard thinking
Trying so hard thinking
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not her fan, but "stretched on your grave" - nostalgia and beauty at their finest for me. Rest in peace Sinéad.

-1
-1point
reply
Angela Poskaitis Dalton
Angela Poskaitis Dalton
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How brave in life to face the fight when others would have caved under the pressure. In death, I hope she gets to haunt the guilty for as long as she wants. I have so much respect for that warrior woman.

-1
-1point
reply
POST
cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember seeing the picture ripping and thinking that's cool. Then I found out she was a relgious nut, and it was only a tiny slice of the whole sh!tshow she railed against.

-1
-1point
reply
Trying so hard thinking
Trying so hard thinking
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not her fan, but "stretched on your grave" - nostalgia and beauty at their finest for me. Rest in peace Sinéad.

-1
-1point
reply
Angela Poskaitis Dalton
Angela Poskaitis Dalton
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How brave in life to face the fight when others would have caved under the pressure. In death, I hope she gets to haunt the guilty for as long as she wants. I have so much respect for that warrior woman.

-1
-1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda