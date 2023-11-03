The artist can usually create three to four single-page comics a week (when they are not too busy at work). "For comics that are based on my animal knowledge, I first consider the characteristics of the animals and then think about suitable scenarios for them. I often incorporate well-known memes, like the seafood race comic I did before, where crabs walk sideways and shrimp jump backward. I thought that combination would be funny in a race. Sometimes, the process of combining different ideas is like solving a puzzle or fitting building blocks together. When I'm stuck and can't come up with an idea, I go for a walk or chat with friends, which often yields good results. However, sometimes this creative process can take several months."