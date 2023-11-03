32 Simple Yet Adorable And Fun Comics By BrainHoleSky (New Pics)Interview With Artist
BrainHoleSky is a Taiwanese artist dedicated to spreading happiness one drawing at a time. They create adorable comics that might brighten your day. With just a few panels, their artwork manages to capture a wide range of emotions.
"Happiness, sadness, anger, love... My comics involve a lot of emotions. I think having animal characters is a good way to express them all," the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview. Scroll down to see the cute illustrations and upvote your favorite ones!
More info: Instagram | wyrd-shop.com | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to BrainHoleSky again to learn more about their creative process and themselves. We were curious to know how comics became a part of their life. Drawing has always been my passion," the artist replied. "I've loved drawing since I was a child and sharing my work with everyone. I also like animals a lot, which led me to major in biology in college. I thought, why not combine these two hobbies? That's when I started creating comics with animal-related themes, sometimes incorporating my knowledge about animals and their behavior."
"I really like raccoons," BrainHoleSky shared when we asked what inspired them to create these adorable characters. "Every time I see videos of them online, I can't help but think, 'Wow, how can this creature be so mischievous and greedy?' Maybe that's why I enjoy drawing raccoons so much. I also have a soft spot for pugs; their wrinkled expressions always make them look so cute. So, you'll often find them in my cartoons."
so... many... cats... must... not... kiss... computer...
The artist can usually create three to four single-page comics a week (when they are not too busy at work). "For comics that are based on my animal knowledge, I first consider the characteristics of the animals and then think about suitable scenarios for them. I often incorporate well-known memes, like the seafood race comic I did before, where crabs walk sideways and shrimp jump backward. I thought that combination would be funny in a race. Sometimes, the process of combining different ideas is like solving a puzzle or fitting building blocks together. When I'm stuck and can't come up with an idea, I go for a walk or chat with friends, which often yields good results. However, sometimes this creative process can take several months."
The artist shared that they work at an interactive technology company with friends during their day job, and they draw comics in their spare time. "When I'm not creating, I enjoy watching TV shows, lounging on the couch, or playing games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."
Right now, BrainHoleSky has more than 100 thousand followers on Instagram. The artist told us that they didn't have any particular expectations when they started creating the comics. "I simply shared my drawings on my personal Facebook page to amuse my friends. After a while, some friends asked if their friends could see my comics, but adding me on Facebook was inconvenient. So, I created a fan page, and I'm pleasantly surprised by the results today. I hope to continue creating, spreading happiness, and making my comics understandable to people from different countries around the world. I believe that humor is a universal language."
Pug
Pug