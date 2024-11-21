Simon Cowell Faces Backlash For Attending Liam Payne’s Funeral: “No One Is Holding Him Accountable”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Cowell, the music mogul who played a pivotal role in catapulting One Direction to global fame, faced criticism for attending the funeral of former band member Liam Payne.

The private ceremony, held in Buckinghamshire, England, gathered the deceased singer’s closest friends and family to mourn the tragic loss of the 31-year-old singer.

Liam’s untimely death occurred following a fall from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Argentina.

Liam Payne’s death, caused by a fall from a third-floor balcony in Argentina, sent shockwaves through his family, friends, and fans

Image credits: Liam Payne

Image credits: Liam Payne

The fatal incident left his family and fans reeling, with investigations into the circumstances delaying the return of his body to the UK.

Once back home, a heartfelt farewell and funeral was arranged for the late star.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik attended the funeral of their former band member and close friend.

Simon, 65, arrived at the ceremony accompanied by his partner and the mother of his child, Lauren Silverman.

Simon Cowell attended the private funeral in Buckinghamshire, which also brought together One Direction members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik

Image credits: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Image credits: Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

Despite the America’s Got Talent judge’s long-standing connection to Liam and having mentored One Direction during their meteoric rise to stardom, his presence was met with fury online.

Fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their outrage, with one user bluntly stating, “Simon Cowell shouldn’t be at Liam Payne’s funeral js.”

“Why is he there?” another questioned.

“Simon Cowell shouldn’t be at Liam Payne’s funeral,” said another.

Despite his connection to Liam, the America’s Got Talent judge’s presence was met with harsh criticism online

Image credits: Simon Cowell

Image credits: Simon Cowell

One labeled his attendance “audacious.”

Using harsher words, another said, “He shouldn’t be there that f—— disgusting rat.”

“Simon Cowell didn’t comfort Liam’s family, he put them through this,” another said.

One went as far as saying: “Simon Cowell at Liam Payne’s funeral. No one is holding him accountable for how little he does to safeguard the young musicians he thrusts into the industry to line his pockets.”

Fans labeled his presence “audacious” and accused him of exploiting young musicians

“Simon Cowell, you are so disgusting! Seeing you been comforted by Liam’s parents made me sick to my stomach. F— off Simon, you were and are part of Liam’s pain,” another wrote. “I feel so frustrated. Will this ever end? Keep fighting for Liam. #JusticeForLiam.”

Others came to Simon’s defense, with one saying, “You have to stop bullying Simon Cowell. You know nothing about his relationship with Liam and his parents. Is disgusting to read all this hateful posts. Have some respect. #LiamPayne.”

“Why do people hate simon? wasn’t he the manager of 1d? which made liam’s career?” another asked.

Following Liam’s passing, Simon shared an emotional statement expressing his heartbreak and reflecting on Liam’s legacy

Image credits: Simon Cowell

Image credits: Simon Cowell

Image credits: Simon Cowell

“Why are you all being nasty about Simon Cowell being as a funeral, The funeral isn’t open to all , these people are invited, so your now saying Liam’s family are terrible for inviting Simon,” said another. “You people are a disgrace.”

This wasn’t the first time Simon was criticized after Liam’s tragic death. Fans accused him of using young artists for his personal gain and prioritizing profits over their mental well-being. Last month, the #JusticeForLiam hashtag was trending on social media, with some netizens pointing fingers at Simon for contributing to Liam’s addiction.

Following the singer’s passing, Simon broke his silence last month by saying, “Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”