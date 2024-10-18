“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Cowell, The X Factor judge who played a vital role in One Direction’s rise into the spotlight, has issued a statement following Liam Payne’s death.

After the pop star fell three stories from a hotel balcony on October 16, tributes poured in from notable figures, including the four other band members.

Simon’s statement came two days later, saying, “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.”

The TV personality posted on Instagram, writing, “Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.

“This is so difficult to put in words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together,” he continued. “I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like?

“And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”

Simon went on to describe the first time they met on The X Factor when Liam was 14, saying that although it “wasn’t [his] time,” they would meet again.

“A lot of people would have given up. You didn’t. You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam. And you never forgot the fans,” he wrote. “I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge ended the tribute by reminiscing about the times they would talk about Liam’s son, Bear, and how “he will be so proud of everything [Liam] achieved.”

Fans did not take kindly to the tribute, given the previous tension between Simon and Liam

Simon had previously been slammed for focusing on the profits made by an artist rather than their mental health—especially when Liam turned to alcohol as a way to cope with the “isolation” he struggled with while on tour.

While the TV personality has turned off comments on his Instagram post, fans still made sure their voices were heard by commenting on other social media platforms.

“Says the ones that took his contract away!!!” wrote one person.

“God please take the boys, fans and his family’s pain, double it and give it to Simon Cowell,” said another.

“Shame on him. It’s all his fault,” wrote one user.

Someone said, “He truly has no right to speak on this. He never saw the boys as people, he saw them as profit and he tore them apart!! The audacity of him to speak on Liam’s name after the way he treated them is insane!!”

Simon also postponed auditions for Britain’s Got Talent after the singer’s death

Currently a judge on the reality show, Simon decided to cancel auditions in honor of the late pop star.

“Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions,” a spokesperson for producer Fremantle U.K. told Variety.

“Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him.”

Fans showed little sympathy for the reality show judge, remembering the past issues he had with Liam Payne

