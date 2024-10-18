Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing
News

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Cowell, The X Factor judge who played a vital role in One Direction’s rise into the spotlight, has issued a statement following Liam Payne’s death.

After the pop star fell three stories from a hotel balcony on October 16, tributes poured in from notable figures, including the four other band members.

Simon’s statement came two days later, saying, “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens.”

Highlights
  • Simon Cowell issues a heartfelt statement after Liam Payne's tragic death.
  • Fans criticize Simon Cowell for his past tensions with Liam Payne.
  • Cowell recalls meeting a young Liam at age 14 on The X Factor.

Simon Cowell has released a heartbreaking statement regarding Liam Payne’s passing

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: simoncowell

The TV personality posted on Instagram, writing, “Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.

“This is so difficult to put in words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together,” he continued. “I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? 

“And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

Simon went on to describe the first time they met on The X Factor when Liam was 14, saying that although it “wasn’t [his] time,” they would meet again. 

“A lot of people would have given up. You didn’t. You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam. And you never forgot the fans,” he wrote. “I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge ended the tribute by reminiscing about the times they would talk about Liam’s son, Bear, and how “he will be so proud of everything [Liam] achieved.”

Fans did not take kindly to the tribute, given the previous tension between Simon and Liam

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Simon had previously been slammed for focusing on the profits made by an artist rather than their mental health—especially when Liam turned to alcohol as a way to cope with the “isolation” he struggled with while on tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the TV personality has turned off comments on his Instagram post, fans still made sure their voices were heard by commenting on other social media platforms.

“Says the ones that took his contract away!!!” wrote one person.

“God please take the boys, fans and his family’s pain, double it and give it to Simon Cowell,” said another.

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: Tony Woolliscroft / Getty

“Shame on him. It’s all his fault,” wrote one user. 

Someone said, “He truly has no right to speak on this. He never saw the boys as people, he saw them as profit and he tore them apart!! The audacity of him to speak on Liam’s name after the way he treated them is insane!!” 

Simon also postponed auditions for Britain’s Got Talent after the singer’s death

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: simoncowell

Currently a judge on the reality show, Simon decided to cancel auditions in honor of the late pop star.

“Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain’s Got Talent auditions,” a spokesperson for producer Fremantle U.K. told Variety.

“Our thoughts are with Liam’s friends, family and all who loved him.” 

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: liampayne

Fans showed little sympathy for the reality show judge, remembering the past issues he had with Liam Payne

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: vayduch

ADVERTISEMENT

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: phuk_uhh

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: m_adnanjamil

ADVERTISEMENT

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: excelduru

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: iChange_Sina

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: krpmusic_

“I Feel Empty”: Simon Cowell Releases Heartbreaking Statement On Liam Payne’s Passing

Image credits: Suresh__86

Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

22

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

2

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe Simon Cowell should stop exploiting vulnerable teenagers for money. The people who become famous on his shows go from normal lives to suddenly being thrust into the limelight, and then when the attention dies down and the money stops coming in, they get dropped with no support and then they're expected to just go back to their lives and get on with it, while Mr. Cowell continues to live his life of luxury on the profits they made him.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont have much time for Simon Cowell and this does nothing to improve that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
emmastowe1986 avatar
Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe Simon Cowell should stop exploiting vulnerable teenagers for money. The people who become famous on his shows go from normal lives to suddenly being thrust into the limelight, and then when the attention dies down and the money stops coming in, they get dropped with no support and then they're expected to just go back to their lives and get on with it, while Mr. Cowell continues to live his life of luxury on the profits they made him.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
garethirwin_1 avatar
Gary
Gary
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I dont have much time for Simon Cowell and this does nothing to improve that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda