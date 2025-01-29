ADVERTISEMENT

Probably all of us have felt bad when comparing ourselves to others — whether it's because they can afford things we wish we could, achieve goals we aspire to, or simply hold a higher social status than we do. So, it's normal to try to do something to keep up with them and feel better about yourself.

At the same time, some people believe that chasing higher social status, or, as the idiom goes, “keeping up with the Joneses” is not only a waste of time, but of money and sanity too. This list is the compilation of things they admit not doing, even if that makes them seem a bit uncool, so let’s see what they are, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

Person wearing a blue jacket driving an Audi car, focusing on personal style over trends. I personally do not feel the need to have a new car on a consistent basis.

beach_peach3 , Daniel Andraski Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im 58, i am on my 3rd car. My 1st was an old beat up chrysler sigma i inherited from mum. I have since bought exactly 2 cars in my entire adult life. A hyundai excel i had for nearly 15 years and my trusty toyota corolla, 24 years old and still kicking.

RELATED:
    #2

    A black iPhone placed on its box, resting on grass. A new phone every two years. I keep mine until I can’t update it anymore or stuff on it stops working properly.

    SellerOfLatex , Iurii Laimin Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same and i replaced it last time with an older version cos i saw no point in the newest model.

    #3

    Person receiving a cosmetic procedure in a clinic setting, showcasing a trend people may avoid for looking uncool. Injections of filler or Botox. I’m 31/F and “at that age” where the pressure is real on social media and amongst my peers. I’m also middle class and could afford it. The influencers are constantly hitting my feed making me feel bad about aging and the aging has only just began. I’m literally so young still. But I just can’t bring myself to cave. We really don’t understand the long term consequences and I’m convinced it’s a fad that will die out because these faces are starting to look, *morphed*. Just fine lines for me, thanks.

    elons_publicist , Anna Shvets Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All those injection points will scar as you age. You may not see the blemishes for 10 to 20 years but they will show themselves eventually.

    No matter if you like it or not, social status is an important thing in our lives. In a nutshell, sociology describes it as the relative rank that a person holds in the social hierarchy. It comes with certain rights, duties, and lifestyles. 

    So, it’s normal for people to feel like they have to achieve a certain status, whether to feel good about themselves or look better in others’ eyes. One of the common ways to do that is by trying to do similar things as people in your desired social status do. 

    There’s even an interesting idiom partially tied to this phenomenon – “keep up with the Joneses.” Basically, it means to try to keep up the same (or match) lifestyle that your peers have, so you look just as good as they do. 
    #4

    Person in a hoodie resting on a table, surrounded by open books and stationery, embodying trends resistance. As a mother I refused to get on the overscheduled ‘achiever’ child treadmill. My kids each had a sport or activity they enjoyed and then plenty of time with friends and down time at home.

    puppiesbooksandmocha , Kaboompics.com Report

    #5

    Women in colorful athletic outfits embodying trends people avoid to not compromise their personal style. Expensive gym clothes. I’m not paying $90 for leggings I’m going to run and sweat in. I’ll stick with the cheap ones and not feel bad putting them through hell.

    Middle-Cranberry-792 , FbyF Studio Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    $90 is a little much. Better not risk it and skip the gym.

    #6

    Couple celebrating a wedding on the beach, surrounded by guests, embodying unique personal style over following trends. A wedding. We’re going to the courthouse and I couldn’t be happier.

    PeligrosaPistola , Curated Lifestyle Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ours was $4000 all in. Venue, food, dress, rings for 34 people. It was perfect.

    The phrase was coined in a comic strip by Pop Momand, which went by the same name. It was published from 1913 until 1938. The comics depicted the McGinis family, who struggled to keep up with their neighbors—the Joneses.

    Since Jones is among the most common surnames in the United States, the comic’s name quickly became a commonly used and relatable phrase for all, despite the strip itself not achieving the lasting recognizable fame that others did. 

    Since status-seeking remains prevalent in society even decades after the phrase's conception, it hasn't faded away either. For instance, quite recently someone on Reddit asked netizens this question: “What is your ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ that you absolutely refuse to do?” 
    #7

    Person in a cozy kitchen, opting for personal style over trendy decor choices. Have my wife rip up a 5 year old fully functional 80k kitchen because 'we need to follow the trends" like my buddy did.

    LordScotchyScotch , Noland Live Report

    #8

    Person using smartphone to control a robot cleaner on a carpet, highlighting trend resistance. Smart home products. I can flip my own lightswitches and select my own music without talking to an a.i. assistant.

    Slawth_x , freepik Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't need my refrigerator making snarky comments when I get my third popsicle

    #9

    Designer sneakers on a person standing outdoors, representing trends people choose to avoid. Branded stuff.
    I'll splurge on high quality, pricey stuff but paying a huge premium to essentially advertise some brand is a no go for me.

    Panstalot , Erik Mclean Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on the brand I guess. I have had my Carhartt jacket and overalls for 15 years and they are holding up just fine.

    The catch here is that this question asks not about how people seek status, but rather how they refuse to do it, but that makes things even more interesting. Especially when you take a look at the answers the people provided, which were more than 3K. So, we combined a list of the most compelling ones for you to check out. 

    As you can understand from the list items and probably from your lived experiences, not all people want to seek higher status (or at least that’s what they say publicly). Status-seeking tends to be viewed as a rather vain thing. Yet, the matter is way more complicated than simple vanity. 

    This “quirk” is a product of our evolution. People are wired to seek better mates, more food, and greater safety, and while such things happened more literally back in the Stone Age or so, nowadays they evolved into a search for higher social status. 
    #10

    Statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle, crowded with visitors. Trends in theme park tourism. I have friends that go to Disney twice a year and they are always trying to get us to go. I've been to Disney, I don't get it and I don't care to go ever again.

    lukehardy , juan mendez Report

    #11

    Person holding a phone with music app and headphones, ignoring trends for authenticity. F**k Spotify. I use a Zune.

    captainedwinkrieger , cottonbro studio Report

    josephdixon avatar
    JSD
    JSD
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use a nice Sony MP3 player. I like having actual copies of my music.

    #12

    A toddler enjoying a decorated cake at a party, illustrating the choice to avoid trends. Not spending thousands on a 1 year olds birthday party who doesn't even know what's going on.

    Mash_man710 , Christopher Luther Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right??? It must be for the clicks + likes cuz the kid has no clue what's going on.

    Higher social status is proven to influence a person's longevity. For example, research found that on average Oscar winners live four years longer than other Hollywood actors. An unrelatable example you say? Well, speaking about more common people like civil servants, in the UK it was found out that the higher ranking ones live a bit longer than lower ones. 

    What should be taken into consideration here is that when a person is of lower social status, typically they have less control over their working lives, and have less opportunity for social participation. All of that leads to them having greater stress, and less protection against illnesses, which shortens their life. Quite unfair, isn’t it? Well, it doesn't change the fact that it’s our reality.  

    So, while seeking higher status, or trying to “keep up with the Joneses” isn’t an inherently bad thing, focusing only on that shouldn’t become the sole goal of one’s life. To prevent yourself from it happening, check out today’s list for ideas on how to resist it.
    #13

    Smartwatch with app icons, representing trends folks say they'd rather avoid. Getting an Apple Watch.

    narwahl_IQ , Daniel Korpai Report

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Getting an Apple *anything.* Overpriced + overhyped. "Tim Apple" doesn't need my money. (thanks for that one, DJT! 😁)

    #14

    Stylish living room with bohemian decor, leafy wallpaper, plants, and trendy lighting fixtures. Home trends. I do not believe that I need to make my house summer, autumn, winter or spring themed. Will I change my linen to something warmer and darker during winter and get my floral out during summer? Sure. But I sure AF am not hopping on that train of changing everything.

    GrumpyPanda29 , zwybies Report

    #15

    Hands with red nails holding a stack of $100 bills, displaying wealth-related trends. Living paycheck to paycheck to just have "things".

    NotTheGumdrop , Ben Iwara Report

    #16

    A hand holding a Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler, representing trends some choose not to follow. Stanley’s 😂😂😂.

    ZookeepergameBig1903 , Natilyn Hicks Photography Report

    #17

    Two colorful cocktails on a wooden table in a trendy restaurant setting, highlighting current dining trends. Pay 20+ at a cocktail bar for one drink.

    anon , kofookoo.de Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or a cover just to get in and bar....should come with a ticket for a free drink

    #18

    Person holding a smartphone displaying TikTok, reflecting current trends in a casual setting. I still refuse to download TikTok.

    TannerThanUsual , cottonbro studio Report

    #19

    Two women carrying shopping bags, discussing trends outside a modern building. Embracing consumer culture. To be fair, there was about a decade when I was too poor to do that. Once my financial situation improved, I realized that none of that stuff would have made me happy. And now that I can afford to "keep up," I have zero desire to. In that way, the poverty was useful (though I never want to be in that dire of a situation again).

    sirdigbykittencaesar , Borko Manigoda Report

    #20

    Person wearing white FILA sneakers on a dry, cracked ground, symbolizing choosing comfort over trends. Buying a pair of god awful ugly a*s shoes that don’t fit my feet, but are “designer” or whatever. I’m not an Olympic athlete, I don’t need to spend hundreds on shoes.

    PinkRanger1234 , Jamie Street Report

    #21

    Two dogs playing energetically on a grassy field, ignoring trends. Have dogs that bark all day long for no reason.

    flatstacy , Lukasz Szramuk Report

    #22

    Hands displaying diverse nail art styles with glitter and geometric designs, showcasing current trends. Buying nail sets and lashes.

    Comprehensive_Box902 , Ke Vin Report

    #23

    Curly-haired dog with snow on its face, standing outdoors. Getting a doodle because they are trendy right now. I have no interest in paying thousands of dollars more for a designer dog because everyone wants one. Especially when there are so many great dogs in need of a home in shelters.

    Fantastic-Support383 , Julius Weidenauer Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rescue mutts are the best. They are also physiologically more robust. Many pure breeds have serious weaknesses and health issues due to the inherent outcome of that gene combo.

    #24

    Two people exchanging keys in front of a "Home for Sale" sign. I’ve never understood buying a home for the max amount you were approved for just because that’s what you were approved for. We have friends that live in really nice houses, but never go anywhere or do anything. My wife and I opted to buy a really nice but smaller house that was 275k less than what we were approved for. Now we go on nice vacations a couple times a year, go out to dinner often. We see plays, concerts and do all kinds of things we couldn’t do if we had bought a bigger house.

    drewbee123 , Thirdman Report

    #25

    Two people in a golf cart driving on a street, choosing comfort over trends. I live in a small town in Iowa and everyone has a golf cart that they tool around town in. I’m not getting a golf cart.

    letmebeyoursalad , Eric Brehm Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shake things up and get a go cart. Can you put a plow on the front of a golf cart?

    #26

    Man mowing the lawn with a red mower in a sunny garden, prioritizing comfort over trendy appearances. I can genuinely say i do not give one single care what a lawn looks like, and will do the barest minimum maintenance just so the city doesn't ticket me.

    kbyyru , Getty Images Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My neighbor mows at least 4 times a week. I barely acknowledge i have a lawn.

    #27

    Person working with electronic components, avoiding trends to focus on hands-on electronics repair on a wooden table. I will try to fix/mend everything that I own before deciding to just be a consumer.

    real_picklejuice , tnfeez desgin Report

