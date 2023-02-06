Asking questions is a very normal way for people to communicate. We learn new information, gain knowledge, and even get to know each other better when we ask relevant questions. Get-to-know questions are probably the most popular ones, because as humans, we tend to be rather curious about others around us. These questions may vary from personal tastes to some family and background questions and even questions about your job and career. 

And while things that are profession-related might seem like good questions to ask if you want to strike up a conversation with a new acquaintance, this is not entirely true. Having little to no information about a certain profession is nothing criminal, but sometimes this leads to stereotypes and really ignorant questions or comments.

Whatever career path you have chosen in your life, you have most certainly at one point heard really weird things from people that made you wonder how they ever thought those were appropriate questions to ask. At other times, instead of asking a question, someone might ask for a professional favor that, in reality, has nothing to do with your occupation.  

If you want to avoid stupid questions to ask people regarding their jobs, don’t operate on assumptions or repeat things from an unverified source. The best questions are probably the ones where you ask the other person to give you some additional information about what they do before you proceed with more specific inquiries. 

Has anyone ever asked you stupid questions about your profession? How do you deal with such questions and weird requests for services? Share your experience in the comments.

#1

"Oh, you're a linguist? How many languages do you speak?"

"The correct thing to ask a linguist is, 'Tell me something interesting about languages/what you've been studying' - and then prepare yourself for a 30-minute monologue on something that is of no interest to anyone other than linguists but will make the linguist very happy that someone is showing an interest in their work."

13points
#2

"Oh, you're a graphic designer? Can you make a logo for me really quickly? It's for my cousin's birthday."

12points
#3

"Oh, you're a geologist? What kind of rock is this?"

11points
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
19 minutes ago

Sorry, I can't identify the rocks until you extract them from your head.

0
0points
#4

"Oh, you're a paramedic? I have this thing on my toe, will you check it?"

krispyd replied: "Ask for $5 look at it for two seconds and tell them to go to the hospital/doctor."

11points
#5

"You're in the Air Force? So you fly planes?

Nah I fly a desk."

WaffleCorp replied: "Ah yes, the Chair Force."

11points
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
35 minutes ago

Well, you could be a mechanic ( still airforce )...

0
0points
#6

"You work in a restaurant? How about treating me to dinner sometime?"

11points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

How about I treat you to my foot in your àss? I can't tell you how many people used to ask me for a discount when i was a waitress.

1
1point
#7

"Oh, you studied psychology? Then I'll have to watch what I'm thinking, as you can read my mind."

11points
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 minute ago

"Oh, you studied psychology? My condolences"

0
0points
#8

"Oh, you test video games? So I got stuck on this part of 'Barbie's Horse Adventures.'"

11points
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Ah, yes, Barbie's Horse Adventures, the hardest of games.

0
0points
#9

"You are an illustrator? I have an idea for a children's book. We should collaborate!"

11points
#10

"Oh, so you're a statistician? Name every statistic."

10points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

99% of online statistics are unaccurate

3
3points
#11

"Oh, you're an artist? Can you draw me, I'll pay you with exposure."

jonathanquirk replied: "Sorry, you don't look that pretty."

10points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

But what if I expose myself to you?

1
1point
#12

"Oh, you are an artist? Draw me for free!"

10points
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
48 minutes ago

But there are different types of artists. Being an "artist" doesn't automatically make you a realism artist. And I wouldn't draw people for free. I'd try to make a profit off that stuff🤑

0
0points
#13

"Oh, you are a comedian? Tell me a joke."

One - Mirror replied: "You!"

10points
#14

"Oh, you're a law student? What would happen if (insert hypothetical legal scenario.)"

Prepare for disappointment, because the answer to almost every legal question is "it depends".

10points
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago

“What if I light a building on fire and chuck a chair at my boss and he dies?” “It depends”

0
0points
#15

"I work in a gas station. I'm frequently asked to check tire pressure/fluids/brakes, fix the gas pumps, diagnose car issues and give advice about cars in general. And of course, they get angry when I'm unable to help."

10points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Gas attendant does not equal mechanic. Also, diesel mechanic usually can't fix your car problem; they work on huge diesel run machines like excavators and backhoes which are just slightly different than your Honda civic.

2
2points
#16

"Oh, you're a photographer, can you take pictures for my wedding/birthday/Christmas?"

10points
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes of Course! *hands price list*

2
2points
#17

“Oh, you’re a midwife? I need someone to pull a lamb from my laboring ewe.” "

This actually happened to me."

10points
#18

"Oh, you’re a programmer? So you can like, hack Facebook right?"

10points
JoinMeZoe
JoinMeZoe
Community Member
1 hour ago

So program and hack are synonyms now?

1
1point
#19

“Oh, you’re a chemical engineer? Do you know how to make a bomb?”

"Heard this from everyone from my parents to colleagues in summer jobs."

10points
#20

"Oh, you're an actor? Act, right now!"

10points
#21

"I'm an airport baggage handler."

How much is a ticket from Walla Walla to Dubai?'"

10points
#22

"Oh, you're a math guy, can you multiply these two really big numbers or figure out square roots in your head?"

"No, I can't. I am a mathematician, not a calculator."

9points
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago

I can do quick calculations but only with one of the numbers being a 1 digit one. I don’t know any of the tables past 12 so my quick calculations make people think I do know them

1
1point
#23

"Oh, you're an electrical engineer, can you wire my garage?"

9points
#24

"Oh, you're a chemical analyst? You must know how to make drugs."

9points
#25

"Oh, you're a food scientist? Can you make me a non-nutritive cereal varnish?"

9points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just don't put the non-chloric, silicon-based kitchen lubricant on your sled

1
1point
#26

"Oh, you’re a therapist?" [Tells me about their family member who really needs to see a therapist].

9points
#27

"Oh, you’re an astronomer? Why is my outlook as Pisces so negative this month? I heard all the planets are going to be lined up what does that mean for my horoscope?"

9points
Thomas Bentley
Thomas Bentley
Community Member
1 hour ago

It means that I am going to do a summoning for a demon, and sacrifice everyone who asked me to read their horoscope.

1
1point
#28

"Oh, you're an animator? Can you recreate the Mona Lisa?"

9points
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Um, the Mona Lisa has fps? Who knew?

0
0points
#29

"Oh, you studied linguistics? What does this word mean?"

8points
#30

"Oh, you're a programmer? I have an idea for a cool app!"

8points
#31

"Oh, you work in social media? How do I blow up my Instagram/Youtube?"

8points
#32

"Oh, you work as a social media analyst? Can you check why I don't get many likes or comments on my photos?"

8points
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 minute ago

Because you're not interesting.

0
0points
#33

"Oh, you’re a firefighter? Do you actually go to work?"

8points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wrong wording but can be a legit question. You can ask if they're a volunteer and then ask what they do in their off-time. If they are not a volunteer then it would be ok to ask what they do in their downtime when not tending to fires. Using "actually " is just insulting and rude

0
0points
#34

"Oh, you're a psychologist, can you chat with my kid and see if he is depressed."

8points
#35

"Oh, you're travel agent, when is covid going to end?"

8points
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
44 minutes ago

How am I supposed to know? I'm not God!

0
0points
#36

"Oh, you’re an architect? Can you draw up this house I designed in AutoCAD?"

8points
#37

"Oh, you're a welder. What do you actually do?"

"I hate explaining that medications and food and drink don't just make themselves. I make the machines that make them."

8points
#38

"Oh, you work in wine retail? Should I buy 'Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon?'"

Bazz99 Report

8points
POST
Vinchenski
Vinchenski
Community Member
1 hour ago

Isn't this one just asking someone in the industry for their advice/opinion, whereas the others in this list are asking for something for free?

0
0points
#39

"Oh, you teach astronomy? What’s your sign?"

8points
#40

"Oh, you’re a teacher - must be nice to have the summer off."

8points
#41

"Athletic trainer? What gym do you work at/can you write me a workout plan?"

8points
#42

"Oh, you're an epidemiologist? All this COVID stuff is a bit over the top, right?"

8points
#43

"Oh, you're a teacher? Let me tell you what is wrong with the whole school system and how I think you should do it."

"Please shut up. A lot of us know. We know the old system is outdated. And we are changing it, it just takes time and patience to change big systems like that. The transition to something newer/better will be with steps at a time. Not a big huge overhaul at once, that will only cause more chaos."

8points
#44

"Oh, you’re a chef? So what's the deal with risotto?"

8points
#45

"Oh, you're a programmer? I have a problem with my printer..."

8points
#46

"Oh you’re an occupational therapist? Can you help me find a job?"

7points
Ur Cupid Grookey
Ur Cupid Grookey
Community Member
41 minutes ago

It's called DIY for a reason, Steve. Do. It. Yourself.

0
0points
#47

"Oh, you're a mechanical engineer, can you fix my car?"

7points
#48

"Oh, you're a writer? Can you help with this very important legal letter?"

7points
#49

"I worked as a general admin in a small IT department. I found out my mother-in-law was telling people that I could build a website for them."

7points
#50

"Oh, you write fantasy? Come up with something interesting!"

Had this amazing social interaction 2 days ago.

7points
#51

"Oh, you work in construction? [Proceeds to ask about fixing things around the house, asking if something was installed wrong because it doesn't look right, or wants a price quote for various projects]."

7points
#52

"Oh, you're a truck driver? Can you come to tell me what's wrong with my car?"

7points
#53

"Oh, you're a teacher? Please explain to me how my child's teacher had the audacity to give them a C despite it being very obvious that my child is a genius!"

"Bonus points if they want you to explain the grading criteria in a completely different subject and level of schooling than you teach. Like, I teach high school and community college English and Social Studies - why do you expect me to know the grading criteria for middle school math?"

7points
#54

"Oh, you're a musician, play that one that goes, 'bun dum dum bun dum donn bom.'"

7points
#55

"Oh you are an accountant, can you do my taxes?"

"No Mary, I can't. I work for a corporate company, not frigging H&R block. I mean I probably could but I don't wanna."

7points
#56

"Oh, you're employed by our company as a robotic process automation engineer, does that means we're all going to be replaced by robots?"

"I've come up with the perfect response to this: "No, just you.'"

7points
#57

"Oh, you work in finance? What stock/fund should I buy or you must be making a boatload on your personal investments with all the insider information you have access to?"

7points
#58

"Oh, you're a software engineer? Can you fix my mobile?"

7points
#59

"Oh, you work for the library? I just read this book, but I don't remember the title. [Poceeds to expose the entire plot.] Do you know what it is?"

7points
#60

"Oh, you're an archivist... what is an archivist?"

7points
#61

"You're astrophysicists? Cool, I'm a Leo and also have an interest in astrology and horoscopes."

7points
#62

"Oh, you work with museums? I am a young artist with zero experience, how do I make an exhibit?

7points
#63

"Oh, you work at a library? I read a book with a blue cover about 20 years ago, do you know what the title is and who the author was?"

7points
#64

"Oh, you're a biologist? What's the name of this bug?"

"No, I don't know every single animal species. There are literally millions of them."

7points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh I had a good one. "Oh you're a biology major? So then do you do biopsies? " Well if I went into the medical field I suppose maybe I could. She was a nice girl but um yeah

0
0points
#65

"You're a massage therapist? Oh my God, that's amazing, you must be so relaxed." Being a massage therapist doesn't equate to getting massages, but ok.

"And also: 'You're a massage therapist? My neck has been killing me...' as they turn their head and lean their neck toward me."

7points
#66

"Oh, you’re a claims adjuster? How do I get cheaper insurance?"

7points
#67

"Oh, you're a game developer? Can you finish this chapter of this game?"

7points
#68

"Oh, you're a scientist? Why are you guys hiding the cure to cancer/Covid?!"

7points
#69

"Oh, you work with dogs? My dog has this spot/cough/keeps itching/always barking/constant eye boogers/drools a lot/etc..."

7points
#70

"Oh, you make lasers? Can you make me a lightsaber?"

7points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can you make me a deathray? Just for display purposes of course

0
0points
#71

"Oh, you’re a scientist? What medicine should I take for this condition?"

7points
#72

"I'm a dog trainer. Everyone immediately tells me about what their dog is doing wrong and asks for tips."

7points
Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please provide free advice so I don't have to pay you. My dog trainer deals with this alot too.

0
0points
#73

“Oh you’re an airplane mechanic? What part do you work on? “

Every part.

"'Do you get discounts on flights?'

Free, on my airline, if there’s a seat open.

'Can I get a buddy pass?'

Do I know you?"

7points
#74

"Oh, you're an engineer? Can you assemble all those IKEA furnitures?"

7points
#75

"Oh, you work at an aquarium? This thing is wrong with my animal..."

6points
#76

"Oh, you make quilts? Can you make me a shirt, hem my jeans, sew on a patch..."

6points
#77

"Oh, you're in the military. Thank you for your service."

"I get paid extremely well to send e-mails and return phone calls all day."

6points
#78

"Oh, you work for a law firm? My son’s ex-girlfriend wants full custody of their kid. What should he do?"

"I’m a mass tort paralegal. He needs to get a lawyer."

5points
#79

"Oh, you’re a voice actor? Do X character’s voice!"

5points
#80

"Oh, you’re a gardener? Why I even can't keep my cactus alive?"

5points
