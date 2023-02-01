I Make Silly-Spooky Comics About Books, Cats, And Being Queer (60 Pics)
I started this comic as a challenge to myself to create something new when the rest of my life seemed to be stuck. I try to create things that I enjoy, which means lots of books, cats, spiders, and general coziness. I've been grateful to have a little corner of the internet to put spiders in tea cups and write ghostly proposals.
More info: Instagram | explodinglobster.com
This post may include affiliate links.
All my fish came from the "feeder fish" tank. They were my rescue fish, saved from being eaten by their bigger counterparts.
Haunted mansion core! Finally a style that fits my personality!
Add "infinite list of school assignments you need to make up." I'm sick now and I'm scared of going back to school after missing a week. I think I'm failing 4 classes now
What if you photoshop male nips on female nips? Problem solved /s
And this us why we make hair choices based on our head shapes and not what other people do. We also don't cut our hair short because of the cheap Halloween wig we got a target. I apologize to my second grade self for every decision I ever made.
I just got past this stage of sickness, now I'm at "watching simplistic kids shows with a pile of stuffed animals and living off of cough drops and chamomile tea"
The signs were all there... how come I only figured out my queerness recently?
I tried this, all that happened was that I woke up sick, without the ability to breathe out of my nose
I love spooky, but it doesn't beat *haunted mansion core*
I now aspire to be a books spider. Or a tea spider. You know what? I will be a cozy window nook spider with tea and a book! 🕷🍵 📙
Oh my gosh I love these SO MUCH!! So cute!!
Don’t downvote me. But why did it specifically have to say “Queer” in the title? Does it matter? Not really. So why’d u say it? Knowing that isn’t important.
Because they’re queer… and drew queer comics… and it’s part of the f****n comics…
But that’s not important. It doesn’t need to be known.
The spiders are so cute!
Oh my gosh I love these SO MUCH!! So cute!!
Don’t downvote me. But why did it specifically have to say “Queer” in the title? Does it matter? Not really. So why’d u say it? Knowing that isn’t important.
Because they’re queer… and drew queer comics… and it’s part of the f****n comics…
But that’s not important. It doesn’t need to be known.
The spiders are so cute!