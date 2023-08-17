And even at 40+, health begins to remind us of itself. No, not really. We just start to realize that there is also such a problem, and if at the age of twenty we could hang out all night and then feel great in the morning, at thirty we could hang out all night and in the morning feel like, well, after hanging out all night, then after forty, we sleep all night and in the morning, we sometimes still feel like we've been hanging out all night. And it all comes from, for example, having slept in an uncomfortable position.

That is, if the kids let us sleep at all. Your social media feed is gradually filled with photos from holidays and sports competitions - only these are no longer you and your friends, but their offspring. You finally understand what an amazing thing a minivan actually is!