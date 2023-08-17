It sounds incredible, but back at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, the average human life expectancy around the world was about forty years, so if your age started with a four, you could definitely call yourself lucky in those days. After more than a century, everything has changed drastically, and today we perceive our 40s mostly as the middle of our life.

In any case, as someone approaching 42, I can tell you that this is truly a nice age. Like, however, any age. And recently, renowned entertainer Steve Harvey started a viral Twitter thread about La-La-Land... sorry, about signs of being in your 40s, and some answers there are damn right and no less damn hilarious. So here's the list with the most spot-on tweets collected for you by Bored Panda!

More info: X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Signs-You-40

HashtagTavern Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Signs-You-40

WTFinSoCal Report

8points
POST
boredkitten
boredkitten
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am in my early 30s. We used these as kids for fun to call free helpline numbers for children and making staff up to talk with people on the other side.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Signs-You-40

jenniand3814 Report

8points
POST
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For the kids...there was a piece of the cassette that could be removed to prevent overwriting the tape. Putting sticky tape over it allowed one to record over whatever was on there.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Those who are now in their 40s are Gen X'ers and partially Millennials, which means that they fully caught perhaps the most incredible period in the history of humanity, when our life gradually moved online, and a wide variety of analog things gave way to digital services. The period when all sorts of "worldly wisdom" that we were regaled with by our parents and elders in general turned over time into amusing absurdities. Like, for example, that very statement that we will not always have a calculator with us. Well, yes, on the other hand, they are partly right - for example, on my smartphone, the calculator application is on the second screen, not on the first...
#4

Signs-You-40

scottinthe503 Report

6points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You look like you are writing a letter...", well I was, but I'll now be looking for a hammer to smash your smug little face in!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Signs-You-40

msgenae Report

6points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mom used to bring those strips home from the office for us kids to craft with.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Signs-You-40

livewire3791 Report

6points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No it doesn't. It's always too loud.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

And even at 40+, health begins to remind us of itself. No, not really. We just start to realize that there is also such a problem, and if at the age of twenty we could hang out all night and then feel great in the morning, at thirty we could hang out all night and in the morning feel like, well, after hanging out all night, then after forty, we sleep all night and in the morning, we sometimes still feel like we've been hanging out all night. And it all comes from, for example, having slept in an uncomfortable position.

That is, if the kids let us sleep at all. Your social media feed is gradually filled with photos from holidays and sports competitions - only these are no longer you and your friends, but their offspring. You finally understand what an amazing thing a minivan actually is!
#7

Signs-You-40

QuinnArthur88 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#8

Signs-You-40

SybilStalloneTV Report

6points
POST
#9

Signs-You-40

Shea1105 Report

6points
POST

On the other hand, if you are forty or over, then you have seen a lot of really wonderful things. You saw Michael Jordan on the court with your own eyes, watched Michael Jackson just standing silent on the stage during the Superbowl XXVII Halftime Show, and weeped when Jack Dawson sank after the Titanic. You have a lot of "analog" skills that are unlikely to ever come in handy, but you can amuse the youth, or, well, your friends' kids when they come over. And you're also gradually moving from the "cool dude" category to the "weird guy" cohort. But that doesn't bother you, damn it, because it's, to paraphrase Frank Sinatra, 'August of your years!'
#10

Signs-You-40

tangled30 Report

5points
POST
Rob
Rob
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has that mullet been put through rate my mullet? Looks like a classic!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Signs-You-40

lauraGenX74 Report

5points
POST
Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've bedroom ibuprofen kitchen ibuprofen car ibuprofen..... 🤣

1
1point
reply
#12

Signs-You-40

StewartHarding8 Report

5points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss the days when the worst part of my hangover was a bad headache.

0
0points
reply

Well, there are many things that can easily identify a person in their 40s, both amusing and sad. But at the end of the day, each age has its own undeniable advantages - and if you are now forty, then this is that invaluable alloy when you already have worldly experience, but there is still strength. Okay, even if your back hurts in the morning. So what? Anyway, it won't hurt to scroll this selection to the very end, crack up at the most spot-on submissions and maybe add some more apt and witty signs from your own - in case you, like me myself, are at this really wonderful age!
#13

Signs-You-40

fFaceCharli Report

5points
POST
#14

Signs-You-40

PeggyBball Report

4points
POST
#15

Signs-You-40

msgenae Report

4points
POST
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had them. In French they're called " jellyfishes" (méduses)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Signs-You-40

weezie2243 Report

4points
POST
#17

Signs-You-40

bluefoxx_atx Report

4points
POST
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that...? It is! Hark! A squirrel approaches! Make haste and away with him!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Signs-You-40

jonoanrugs Report

4points
POST
Sean
Sean
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I started losing my hair in my late teens, so not just a sign you’re in your 40s unfortunately.

0
0points
reply
#19

Signs-You-40

iamrudyestrada Report

4points
POST
Janet Ryan
Janet Ryan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey! My family still does that, we even have the tables and set up

0
0points
reply
#20

Signs-You-40

MotivateTheory Report

4points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too right you better switch the lights off

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Signs-You-40

oucrimsongirl Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

Signs-You-40

stevencmiller Report

3points
POST
#23

Signs-You-40

RaynelleLee Report

3points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you drink 2 liters of Pepsi in the evening, you wake up to pee regardless of your age :)))

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Signs-You-40

orthoterminator Report

3points
POST
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one out in the garage. I tried to get rid of it at my garage sale, but oddly no one was interested.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Signs-You-40

ArtistInvested Report

3points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just the "Dun Dunnn" would do it for me.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

Signs-You-40

chaos1674 Report

2points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I Alta Vista'd and Lycos'd before AskJeeves

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Signs-You-40

KelKass Report

2points
POST
boredkitten
boredkitten
Community Member
57 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am in my early 30s and yes, I go there like every month (not exaggerating).

0
0points
reply
#28

Signs-You-40

IamErinLaKaTaBu Report

2points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, no. I'm only now beginning to place my own needs over others'.

0
0points
reply
#29

Signs-You-40

AshFromEviIDead Report

2points
POST
all 4 paws
all 4 paws
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a certified four year old, i can confirm i am in my forties

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Signs-You-40

200_lamp Report

2points
POST
#31

Signs-You-40

mariabronn75 Report

2points
POST
#32

Signs-You-40

KeniThacker Report

2points
POST
boredkitten
boredkitten
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am in my early 30s and yes, my body just hurts :-(

0
0points
reply
#33

Signs-You-40

TeeJ_0_o Report

2points
POST
Roan The Demon Kitty
Roan The Demon Kitty
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

....I hate to say it but that might have more to do with you as a person than being in your 40's.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#34

Signs-You-40

PSully68 Report

1point
POST
#35

Signs-You-40

BRNekked42 Report

1point
POST
boredkitten
boredkitten
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That kind of sounds depressing. We just pay mortgage for the whole of our career life and when the pension stars we get much less money comparing to our salaries but perhaps the difference is the monthly mortgage payments so we not worse or better off? Depends on the country heavily though. Any thoughts on that?

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Signs-You-40

OverItAllAnyway Report

1point
POST
#37

Signs-You-40

Jaded_Chinx Report

1point
POST
Nichole Harris
Nichole Harris
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wanted that game SOOOOOOO MUCH

0
0points
reply
#38

Signs-You-40

MiilitantMidget Report

1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!