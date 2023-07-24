The modern world is incredibly fast, not only because today we can literally get to anywhere in the world in a day, or even less. Not only because of the speed at which we consume content, moving from two-hour movies through ten-minute YouTube videos to minute-long TikTok shorts. The speed of the modern world also lies in how quickly knowledge becomes obsolete.

Indeed, experience is becoming outdated, and what a couple of decades ago was considered unshakable worldly wisdom is now perceived as a funny absurdity. And, for example, Gen X'ers in various viral online threads like this recall examples of such outdated and baseless things from their childhood with humor and nostalgia.

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online You won’t always walk around with a calculator in your pocket.

#2

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Don't sit too close to the TV or you'll go blind! Then computers came and we would have to spend 8+ hours at work with a screen 5 inches from our eyes.

#3

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online The tongue has a map of different taste buds that taste different things

Why exactly Gen X'ers? In fact, this is absolutely reasonable - these are representatives of the last generation in the history of human civilization (unless, of course, for some reason we give up technical progress) whose childhood and partly youth passed before the start of this insane online breakthrough that we all made in the late nineties and continue doing to this day. The last generation for which gadgets and the internet were not an integral attribute of their daily life growing up.
#4

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Plastic bags will save the earth because we won't have to kill as many trees to make brown paper bags to carry groceries.

Yes! I remember being told off for killing trees when I chose paper instead of plastic at the grocery store.

#5

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online The food pyramid is a healthy way to eat.

"That's right. We're talking about the good life, in the foodchain". Tonio K.

#6

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Just go to college and you’ll get a good job, your major doesn’t matter.

… and you'll get debilitating debt that you'll be paying off throughout retirement (if you can retire)

This implies another logical assumption - those who raised the future Gen X'ers were even less ready for fast progress, and perceived it with quite understandable skepticism towards this "newfangled stuff". And these older folks transferred their attitude, for example, to computers from TVs or radio. Hence the dozens, hundreds of absolutely ridiculous demands on the use of gadgets that we encountered in childhood.

For example, my grandma also repeatedly told me not to sit close to the TV or I'd go blind. And it doesn't matter what kind of TV it was - a fossil kinescope dinosaur or an incredibly advanced (for the second half of the nineties, of course) LCD monitor. After all, the older generation had this, well... whatchamacallit, life experience!
#7

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online The American Dream is achievable to anyone who wants it hard enough.

Achievable never looks like it's spelled correctly even though I know it is 😣

#8

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online If I swallow gum it will take seven years to digest

#9

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Eating fat makes you fat.

“Now humanity is at such a unique point in its development, when life experience, if it is more than a few years old, sometimes turns out to be not only irrelevant - even harmful,” says Vladimir Nemertsalov, a school principal and teacher from Ukraine, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment. "The same applies to many work skills. If back in the middle of the last century, for example, an engineer graduated from a university and could work for several decades on the old baggage of skills and knowledge, only periodically taking refresher courses, then today it is almost impossible."

"Hence the problem of ageism at work - after all, older, experienced workers have always been considered more valuable, and this paradigm is now breaking painfully. Because the ability to constantly learn in the modern world often turns out to be way more important than experience. So even if some advice that we were given a quarter of a century ago and before was really useful, now we are left with only a nostalgic smile for it," Vladimir summarizes.
#10

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Not on fire as much as I thought I would be. So much “stop, drop, roll” growing up.

Also, DONT GET IN A STRANGERS CAR!”

Currently sitting in an Uber.

Nope, don't trust Uber or Taxis... stranger danger! Keep trusting your instincts people!

#11

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Trickle down economics is a good thing and not at all a way to consolidate wealth to the top.

Trickle down trickled out. All the way to China.

#12

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online I took my son to a dinosaur exhibit, literally everything I learned about Dinosaurs is now wrong, including names of dinosaurs.

"Everything you know is wrong". Fireside Theatre.

No, all these words we have said do not at all mean that everything that we were taught in childhood should be treated with disdain, as outdated nonsense. Do not discard it - but take it critically, trying to extract the grains of remaining benefit. And, of course, feel free to crack up at the really ridiculous pieces of 'practical wisdom' coming from your childhood. So if you're a Gen X'er like me, please feel free to scroll this list to the very end and embrace some nostalgia. Or just sincerely laugh at these funny 'boomers' in case you're way younger.
#13

I had to unlearn everything i was taught about the age of exploration, and american history in general.

We had a serious problem with making heroes out of powerful, and very flawed, individuals while minimizing the experiences and suffering of others

Hah, and you still don't have any of it right...

#14

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Ulcers are caused by stress

The amount of sugar in the daily recommended diet

A world where everyone is able to communicate with everyone else will be a paradise of kindness and peace

Concussions are no big deal

"A world where everyone is able to communicate with everyone else will be a paradise of kindness and peace" -how wrong "they" were.

#15

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Fat is bad, sugar isn't that bad.

#16

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online I’m a HS teacher and use Lies my Teacher told me by James Loewen as a reference for American history.

#17

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Eggs are bad for you. No, wait, they are good for you…hang on, are they bad again?

One thing's for sure—they're delicious for me.

#18

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Technology would give us so much free time in the future, that we'd only have to work 5 - 10 hours a week. And, we'd be able to do it from home, and employers would be on board with it.

That one still hurts.

#19

You will have to write in cursive for the rest of your life.

#20

You have to wait a 1/2 hour after eating before you go back swimming or you'd get cramps

why do I still believe this?

#21

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Non stick pans are safe.

#22

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online My first-year Spanish teacher(1980-81)told us that the urban legend of “Chevrolet had to change the name of the Nova in Latin America because ‘no va’ means ‘doesn’t go’ in Spanish” was absolute truth.

#23

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online The human species evolved in a linear way. Neanderthals came before modern humans, and before that was one proto-human species after another, one at a time, as far back as turtles. Before that in deep time it's turtles all the way down.

Now we know of at least six human species coexisting all around Africa and Asia and Europe for a really long time, and sharing genes among them.

#24

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Columbus discovered America

#25

The pain you feel after working out is lactic acid and massaging it gets rid of the lactic acid.

#26

Memorizing geography. How many of those countries do not exist anymore? All of Yugoslavia, many countries in Africa, Burma, anyone?

Our time would have been better spent understanding the history of these areas, and not arbitrary lines set up by colonizers who didn't have an ounce of sense.

#27

That the only global history you need to know is western history. All other countries’ history isn’t important

#28

Your permanent record isn't.

#29

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Slightly foolish, but true lol

That quicksand would be a real life problem

#30

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Pluto is a planet.

Argh... I can't with this one... I just can't...

#31

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online The relative size of Africa as compared to the other continents on my globe.

#32

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Mikey didn't die eating Pop Rocks an drinking a Pepsi

#33

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online The safest place to be during a nuclear strike is under your desk.

#34

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Turns out I never got AIDS from a toilet seat GRANDMA.

#35

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Dinosaurs walked with their tails dragging on the ground

The Civil War was fought over "States Rights"

We'd be living on the moon with permanent bases by now

#36

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online My top five:

1. Shaming fast food workers was classist nonsense.

2. No need for memorization of maps. We have the GPS and Google now.

3. Weed is not as evil as they made it out to be. Turns out the devil’s lettuce will be legal even in Florida gas stations (for medical purposes only, but hey, it’s progress)

4. Boyz 2 Men were more talented than we realized. Just listen to “it’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” and tell me you don’t need a hug.

5. Snackwells, Crystal Light, and Snapple were never actually “healthy.”

Can we all use our adult words and call it Marijuana? Kind of tired of the laziness of Americans and our words. It was never evil. It's not bad for you. Cotton can be blamed for all the negativity made up about it.

#37

The metric system will be phased in by Junior High. I remember thinking how much sense it makes.

There is only one country where this did not happen.

#38

38 Outdated And Pointless Things Gen X’ers Were Told While Growing Up, As Shared Online Almost all Americans are committed to democracy.

