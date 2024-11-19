ADVERTISEMENT

Buckle up, car enthusiasts and commute warriors! Are you ready to turn your ride from drab to fab without breaking the bank? Well, rev those engines and hold onto your steering wheels, because we've got 23 car accessories under $50 that'll make your vehicle feel more pimped out than a rapper's Rolls-Royce!

From practical gadgets to funky additions that'll make your car the coolest thing on four wheels, we're about to take your driving game from 0 to 60 faster than you can say "road trip"! So, whether you're cruising in a clunker or styling in a sedan, get ready to upgrade your ride and make every drive feel like you're starring in your own Fast and Furious movie (minus the explosions, of course)!

This post may include affiliate links.

Step Into Style With The Custom Logo Lights, A Sleek And Sophisticated Car Accessory That Projects A Personalized Logo Onto The Ground When You Open Your Doo

Review: "I love love this product. I don’t write many reviews. This light is just the coolest thing. It was for my son. I used a picture of himself that he had drawn years ago. Just so much fun." - Kim

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Stephanie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
$15.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Drive With Confidence And Clarity Using The Dashcam, A Compact And Discreet Camera That Captures Every Moment On The Road

Review: "I bought one of these to have peace of mind while driving in these crazy days. Installed in less than 15 minutes with all the wires tucked. I was so pleased with the quality and price that I bought 3 of them for all my vehicles. Will recommend this to others!" - Graham

amazon.com , Bohong Cheng , Ip Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
$49.99 $45.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Keep Your Car Tidy And Trash-Free With The Car Trash Can, A Convenient And Compact Container That Fits Neatly In Your Vehicle

Review: "These mini trash cans are super convenient!! I already put any trash in the door pocket, but the little cans will make clean up very easy! Especially with the little bags they come with. Also the shade of pink is perfect and goes with the rest of my car!!" — Maria Aguiniga

amazon.com , Courtney Baylis , Shai Jackson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
$8.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
slbimrie avatar
GlassHalfWay
GlassHalfWay
Community Member
7 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I use an empty Lysol wipe container. Fits perfect in my door and I empty it when I get gas.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Add A Dash Of Quacky Charm To Your Rearview With The Swingin' Duck Mirror Accessory

Add A Dash Of Quacky Charm To Your Rearview With The Swingin' Duck Mirror Accessory

Review: "I love this little thing so much. It makes my driving experience so much lighter! I would definitely recommend this product for anyone who is looking for a little bit of joy in there life." — GratefulGirl

amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
63points
$11 $7.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
theliss avatar
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
7 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a ENORMOUS no.i did this mistake. Very cute, fun, whatever, but the swing distracts you from the road, don't buy it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Illuminate Your Auto-Adventures With Car LED Lights

Illuminate Your Auto-Adventures With Car LED Lights

Review: "I was very hesitant, but after seeing all the positive reviews, I decided to give it a chance. Love it I’m very happy with it." - Martha Vega

amazon.com , Martha Vega , Annie. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
$16.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Fly High With The Cutest Co-Pilot Ever - The Pilot Rabbit Air Freshener

Fly High With The Cutest Co-Pilot Ever - The Pilot Rabbit Air Freshener

Review: "Seriously, I am so glad I bought him! You never realize the joy that small comforts bring you until you have them. I recently moved almost 500 miles away, and he accompanied me the entire ride - seeing him taking off helped me feel like I was flying off onto a new journey! If you’re wondering if this is too silly or frivolous? It’s not. Do it. Buy the silly little thing. Life is meant to be lived." - Davyn Walsh

amazon.com , Momo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Get A Wider View Of The World Behind You With The Panoramic Convex Rearview Mirror

Get A Wider View Of The World Behind You With The Panoramic Convex Rearview Mirror

Review: "This product was exactly just like the picture. I definitely recommend to get this instead of the old one I had. This was definitely a better change 100% recommend makes my car looks so much better." — Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Love it!!!! Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Extend Your Reach, Not Your Effort With This Genius Windshield Wonder

Extend Your Reach, Not Your Effort With This Genius Windshield Wonder

Review: "I purchased this for the ease of cleaning the interior side of my windshield. From the point of trying different ways of achieving this, this tool does well and easy. Easy and well done goes together.👍" - Anthony Larry

amazon.com , John Navas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
$16.39 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We are just getting those engines warmed up, folks. From organizational wizardry that'll turn your car into a mobile command center to mood-setting LED lights that'll make your interior look like a chic nightclub on wheels, these accessories are about to transform your daily commute from dull to downright delightful.

Keep Your Lips Smooth On-The-Go With Carchap, The Sleek Car Lip Balm Holder That's The Ultimate Driving Accessory!

Review: "Omg how did I not think to invent this forever ago!! Seriously. Love this thing...every car needs one. It's 3d printed, and done beautifully. Stop fishing around in your purse....purchase this!!" — Paris M

amazon.com , Vladimir & Inessa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
$7.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
nancyparkinson avatar
nancy
nancy
Community Member
7 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any chapstick would melt in the heat... so this would be a good product for cold climate only.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

A Car Registration & Insurance Holder: Decluttering Your Glovebox Never Looked So Sleek And Secure

Review: "Great buy. Inexpensive, basic and exactly how it is described. Just what was needed. Perfect for keeping all important vehicle documents in one easy to find place." — Sleeper

amazon.com , OA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
$6.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Headrest Hooks That'll Convert Your Car's Backseat Into A Chic Storage Unit, Because Spilled Shopping Bags? Not On Your Watch

Review: "These are great! Very easy to slip on and easy to rotate when someone needs the passenger seat. My husband will hang his 2L water bottle from it, full of water, and it barely flinches. They match the seat colors pretty well, too! I was kind of concerned that adding weight to the hook would push the hook into the seat and may eventually “dent” the seat, but it doesn’t seem to be doing that at all. Getting more to use as stocking stuffers!" — Heather

amazon.com , SandBag Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
$10.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

This Headrest Haven Is The Ultimate Charging Station For The Backseat

Review: "This charger works great and has been a life saver over the past 2 months! My favorite part is that the cords retract, which easily gets them out of the way when you’re not using them. Couldn’t be happier with this product!" - Hayden

amazon.com , Ivette , Rick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
$36.99 $31.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Source: Thye204

Dirt, Dust, And Water Bow Down To The Ultimate Car Rearview Mirror Wiper, Tailored For Your Safe Drive

Review: "I saw this product on tik tok & thought i would try it. it is really cute & works great! i would recommend this product if you want to wipe your mirrors of when it rains or if there is dew on them." — Amy Trimble

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
$8.29 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
anne-marietaylor avatar
Anne-Marie Taylor
Anne-Marie Taylor
Community Member
7 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one of these, too. Perfect for those "Oh C**p I forgot to wipe the wing mirror, before I got in the car" moments. Which usually occurs when the rain is siling down 🤣

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Enhance Your Side-Eye Game With A Little Help From A Blind Spot Mirror

Enhance Your Side-Eye Game With A Little Help From A Blind Spot Mirror

Review: "I highly recommend these. I didn't know how great the help would be until now. They are amazing they help me pass lanes safely, and reverse park with ease. I've become depend on my little helpers." — HTC Girl

amazon.com , Knurlgirl , Brooke white Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
$11.99 $6.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

This Car Phone Holder Is Here To Finally Keep Your Phone Secure & Debris-Free During Those Wild Joyrides

Review: "This product has come in handy and I would highly recommend it to other consumers. compact cars don’t usually have the space to clip on a phone holder... I like that device is rubber and gives some space for larger phones... This is incredibly affordable and easy to clean. As a small business owner, who relies on travel in my community, this is improve safety and efficiency." — Yolanda Rizzo

amazon.com , MT Stringer , Philip Hoppe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
$19.99 $14.98 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

With This Shift Knob Hoodie, Even Your Gear Shift Stays Fashionably Cozy. Cool, Right?!

Review: "This is a great and cute little stick hoodie! Perfect for manual and automatic sticks. Might be good for other sticks too! Would make a great gift for all those stick lovers out there. I love my stick cover and it makes me smile every time I see my stick all cozy!" — Nick olsen

amazon.com , Chelsea H. , ahtiaana vyktoria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
$6.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

We're about to cruise into a world where affordability meets pure automotive awesomeness! Whether you're a neat freak looking to tame the chaos of your car interior or a tech junkie itching to add some smart features to your ride, we've got the goods to make your vehicle feel like it just rolled off a luxury showroom floor. After all, who needs a chauffeur when you've got a ride this tricked out?
#17

Every Passenger Can Have A Cozy Snooze On The Road Thanks To This Genius Car Headrest Support

Every Passenger Can Have A Cozy Snooze On The Road Thanks To This Genius Car Headrest Support

Review: "I was unsure about how this would work. My older son still likes to fall asleep on long car rides. This has worked perfectly to keep him upright and comfy as we keep driving. When I saw how comfy he was I bought myself some as I am always the passenger. I love them just as much. I like the adjustability and durability." - Carol A

amazon.com , Jeff Visua Li , Bear5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
$32.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

A Compact Car Trunk Organizer To Keep Your Road Essentials In Check And Make Your Ride As Clutter-Free As Possible

Review: "Excellent!!! I absolutely love this, everything is kept tidy in the trunk. I can fit my grocery bags, wipes, my toolbox, first aid and so many more things for emergencies too. It’s a good size, easy to put together and it feels very sturdy... Overall product seems to hold a very good amount of things inside and has the straps to tie down. Awesome totally recommend it and you can’t beat the price for the quality." — Diane

amazon.com , Ellen , Vivian Greenwell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
$28.99 $23.25 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Car Window Shades Are Your Baby's Sun Protection And Your Car's Cool Tinted Cover - Two In One!

Review: "You must buy this product! Do not buy anyone other than this! I was absolutely blown away at how easily these cling to the window, stay put, but come off easily when needed. They provide amazing sun protection and keep the cabin of my car cooler. Despite this, my visibility is not affected by the mesh. I wish I would have bought these years ago. It will save you from sweating unnecessarily this summer in your vehicle." — Pauline Armstrong

amazon.com , JCO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
$16.3 $13.49 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Bring A Burst Of Adorable Freshness To Your Ride With The Kawaii Air Fresheners

Bring A Burst Of Adorable Freshness To Your Ride With The Kawaii Air Fresheners

Review: "The product looks exactly as advertised, and smell way better than I imagined. I left one in my car and went to work, I came back and my car smells wonderful. Literally so cute." - Beca Kilber

amazon.com , omaris sanchez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
$5.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
michaeltimme avatar
Mike T
Mike T
Community Member
7 months ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That much stuff hanging from your mirror will get you a ticket in some places.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Sunglasses Holders Are For Those 'Oh Crap, Where Are My Sunglasses?' Moments. No More Driving Blinded!

Review: "I am not gonna lie. I wasn’t sure when I ordered these things but I decided to take a chance because it had some very decent product reviews. Wow what a great little piece of gear! The magnet is perfect. The color is great to go with just about anything it holds my glasses perfectly…. Well worth every penny!" — Kindle Customer

amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
$9.99 $8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

An Adjustable Car Cup Holder Expander To Secure Your Oversized Drinks And Stay Spill-Free No Matter Your Ride

Review: "I can finally use my 30oz cups in my teeny tiny cup holder. This insert was very easy to install. Just turn until it’s secure. I like that there’s “arms” that come out to secure the insert. Other brands are just push in and hope they hold. When you have 30oz of beverage in your cup holder, the last thing you want is to wonder if it holds. This product… No wondering. It does the job!! Love it! A must buy!" — Brody Kay Winston

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Nathan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
$22.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Never Search For Napkins Again - This Car Tissue Holder Gives Neatness A Luxurious Edge!

Never Search For Napkins Again - This Car Tissue Holder Gives Neatness A Luxurious Edge!

Review: "I just got a new car and have been accessorizing - I love this tissue holder - I put it on the passenger side visor and it is so convenient. Definitely worth it!" — Katharine

amazon.com , Adrienne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!