ADVERTISEMENT

Attention all pajama-clad professionals and living room laptop warriors! Are you ready to transform your home office from a chaotic corner into a productivity paradise? Well, grab your coffee mug and put on your comfiest slippers, because we're about to unveil 22 home office essentials that'll have you crushing deadlines like a boss!

From nifty gadgets that'll make your coworkers green with envy during Zoom calls to organization tools that'll turn your desk into a Pinterest-worthy dream, we've got everything you need to dominate the remote work game. So, whether you're a seasoned work-from-home pro or a newbie still figuring out how to mute yourself on video calls, get ready to level up your home office and show the corporate world who's really in charge (spoiler alert: it's you, in your fuzzy socks).

This post may include affiliate links.

Blast From The Past Meets Modern Productivity With The Retro Inspired Colorful Keyboard And Mouse - A Fun And Functional Duo That's Sure To Brighten Up Your Workspace

Review: "I was looking for an aesthetic, fun, colicky keyboard and I am SO glad I decided on the Ubotie keyboard. It was so difficult to pick a color scheme and I love the noise the keys make. 10/10 would recommend." — Alyssa Werry

amazon.com , amazon.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
193points
$59.99 $40.99 at Amazon
RELATED:
    #2

    Soft Hues For Big Ideas With These Pastel Colored Highlighters!

    Soft Hues For Big Ideas With These Pastel Colored Highlighters!

    Review: "These highlighters go great with my minimalist stationary in my bedroom. The colors are lighter than your average highlighter which makes it much easier on the eyes. I love the variety of colors and I definitely recommend this for anyone trying to lighten up their stationary." — Hassfam

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    102points
    $10.99 $7.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Suctioning Up Crumbs And Chaos With The Desktop Vacuum Cleaner - The Ultimate Sidekick For A Tidy Workspace!

    Review: "This little vacuum lives on my office work desk and I use it to suck-up pencil shavings and small paper pieces that often annoy me if they do not get picked up. It is white like my desk and therefore it doesn't draw attention to itself. Very helpful and keeps my office tidy!" — Victoria

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    98points
    $25.98 $12.98 at Amazon
    #4

    Bounce, Balance, And Boost Productivity With The Classic Balance Ball Chair

    Bounce, Balance, And Boost Productivity With The Classic Balance Ball Chair

    Review: "The chair assembled and inflated easily. It is a great fit for me, requiring that I correct my posture or essentially fall off LOL. It has also helped to offset my tendency to fidget. What can I say, the chair is functional and fun!" — LMN

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    87points
    $73.24 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Time Just Got A Whole Lot More Mesmerizing With The 3D Digital LED Wall Clock - A Futuristic Showstopper For Your Wall

    Time Just Got A Whole Lot More Mesmerizing With The 3D Digital LED Wall Clock - A Futuristic Showstopper For Your Wall

    Review: "I don't write many reviews unless I'm extremely disappointed or extremely impressed and wow this clock is amazing! I'm so glad I didn't listen to the negative reviews and bought this anyway. It's so beautiful and it's large enough to see from anywhere in the room. I'm going to be buying more! The box comes with the almost invisible USB charging cable, the screws, and a template to put on the wall to know exactly where to put the screws in! It took me less than 5 minutes to put this clock up and have it running. Tells me the time and date and has an alarm. Love this clock!" — Luthien

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    81points
    $19.99 at Amazon

    Step Up Your Work-From-Home Game With The Treadmill-Walking Pad - Walk, Work, And Stay On Top Of Your Fitness Goals

    Review: "Absolutely love this walking tread! (Its not a traditional running treadmill). It comes preassembled. Just unpack it and plug it in! Important to note that the red magnet must be inserted in place for this to turn on. It fits perfectly under my rising desk. I work from home and found that I'm not out and about as often as I used to be and needed to get some exercise during my 9-10 hour work days. This was a perfect solution. It comes with a remote, which is excellent to use while I'm in/out of meetings. I have the handle bars in the down position, but if they were upright, it has a keypad to control the machine and a holder that will fit a cell phone or a small iPad (no books). It's lightweight. I can easily move this around on my own. The tread moves pretty quickly, very brisk walking pace (just under a jog's pace). I've been using this a couple weeks now and I've lost 1.5 pounds. I highly recommend." — Cori

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    74points
    $329.99 $269.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Vibrant Lines And Vivid Ideas With The Colored Fine Liner Pens - Precision Meets Creativity!

    Vibrant Lines And Vivid Ideas With The Colored Fine Liner Pens - Precision Meets Creativity!

    Review: "I bought these to use with my new desk planner in order to keep myself more organized. There are 18 fine-point pens with beautiful colors that I can pick from and they all write so smoothly. I was surprised at the quality of the pens, considering what a great price they are! The color code on both the top and the bottom makes it easy to identify what color each pen is in, and the design makes them easy to hold and write with. I would highly suggest getting these to use." — Christina G.

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    64points
    $10.99 $6.99 at Amazon

    Now, let's talk about turning your workspace into a personal oasis of efficiency. Picture this: a desk so organized it practically does your job for you, surrounded by gadgets that make multitasking look like child's play. We're not just talking about run-of-the-mill office supplies here.

    ADVERTISEMENT


    We're diving into a world where productivity timers become your personal cheerleaders, and pastel highlighters turn your to-do list into a work of art. With these essentials, you'll be so on top of your game, your boss might start asking for your secrets. (Pro tip: Tell them it's all thanks to your superhero cape. They don't need to know it's actually your bathrobe.)
    #8

    Elevate Your Workflow And Your Laptop With The Laptop Stand - Comfort And Productivity, Raised To A New Level!

    Elevate Your Workflow And Your Laptop With The Laptop Stand - Comfort And Productivity, Raised To A New Level!

    Review: "I love this!! I wish I got one sooner! I definitely feel like this has helped my neck problems and my posture. Sturdy, clean looking, easy to assemble! I do notice that when I’m typing while on Zoom, it does shake slightly but it’s probably not noticeable to others!" — Kdana45

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    64points
    $26.99 $14.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    One-Stop Power Shop For All Your Devices With The Charging Station For Multiple Devices

    One-Stop Power Shop For All Your Devices With The Charging Station For Multiple Devices

    Review: "I bought this because I was tired of my assorted cords for recharging my iPhone13, my newer Kindle, and my older kindle. All are in protective cases and the newer Kindle is larger and heavier. I read one review about the plastic dividers not being strong enough. I thought so also until I snapped them in place. I doubt I could have used all 5 spaces with dividers if all those devices were large and in protective cases, but since I only had three, I had plenty on room. Love the short cords. I start smallest to largest so I know which cord goes to what device. iPhone goes in front but needed to take photos. So far, very happy." — TexasJake

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    60points
    $38.99 at Amazon
    #10

    Sit Smarter, Not Harder, With The Seat Cushion For Lower Back Pain Relief

    Sit Smarter, Not Harder, With The Seat Cushion For Lower Back Pain Relief

    Review: "This cushion pad has done wonders for my back in the short period of time I have had it. It makes sit for longer hours for work a lot easier and it is very comfortable. It forces me to sit correctly in my chair, which is why my back is feel so much better now." — Gelia

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    59points
    $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Keep The Buzz Going With The Coffee Mug Warmer!

    Keep The Buzz Going With The Coffee Mug Warmer!

    Review: "This mug warmer is a game changer!!!! I was in the habit of warming my coffee in the microwave multiple times a day at work, and this has changed my life! I bought it because it's super cute and affordable, not at all expecting it to work as well as it did. I keep my coffee on the highest setting while I'm sipping on it, until there is a small amount left then I put it on the medium heat setting. To turn it off you just tap three times until the red light is blinking and eventually it shuts off. Also, I use many different size mugs and haven't had an issue with any of them being too big. I don't know where I would be without this thing." — Alyssa

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    54points
    $25.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Tame The Cord Chaos With Cable Clips!

    Tame The Cord Chaos With Cable Clips!

    Review: "My gaming headset cord was always getting in the way. This helps keep it up, not on the ground. It also keeps the cable end from getting rolled over by my chair. I use it on my cell phone cord at my nightstand, too. SOOO useful!" — Olivia Carrizal

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    52points
    $3.99 at Amazon
    #13

    Rise To The Occasion With The Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter!

    Rise To The Occasion With The Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter!

    Review: "I love this and the option to choose color. Very sturdy. I got this because I had a double knee replacement, and I need the option to sit or stand The keypad fits my ergonomic keyboard and special roller pad. I got the 36” one I Believe and in the picture you can see it fits my large monitor and laptop comfortably. It is very strong and sturdy, but easy to raise and lower as needed. When you are sitting at your desk and his lowered, the keyboard is not that much higher then is if you were to have it flat on your desk the keyboard holder isn’t that thick which is helpful. The most important thing to know and to love is that there is no drilling screws or clips to hold this in place. It is heavy enough to hold in place, it’s not going anywhere. You could put it on a sturdy glass desk as long as it’s it can handle the weight, and again there is no drilling of holes and screws or clipping. A must have." — Clyda DiNicola

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    47points
    $199.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Source: Unknown
    #14

    Give Your Feet A Break With This Under Desk Foot Rest!

    Give Your Feet A Break With This Under Desk Foot Rest!

    Review: "I have a bad habit of folding my feet back under my chair and at the end of an 8 hour day, my feet are in a lot of pain. I bought this product to help me keep my feet out in front of me and to keep me from my bad posture with my feet. It is very sturdy and large enough for my large (womens size 10) feet! I can either prop my feet up on the curved side, slide my ankles over the curved side or flip the product over and sit my feet flat on the other side. EXCELLENT product especially for the price. Very well made and sturdy. It also has a detachable portion that you can remove if the foot rest is too high for you. Not only that but it came with two additional covers and honestly, I have not used those yet (and not sure I will or what they are for). I don't write a lot of Amazon reviews but I definitely recommend this product to keep those feet up and keep the feet and ankles in good posture!!" — Sonya TN

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    46points
    $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    But why stop at conquering your workload when you can conquer gravity itself? That's right, we're taking your home office to new heights – literally. Say goodbye to the days of hunching over your laptop like a cave troll and hello to ergonomic bliss. From balance ball chairs that'll have your core muscles thanking you to standing desk converters that'll make you feel like the CEO of your own mini empire, these essentials are about to revolutionize the way you work.


    Who says you can't attend a board meeting while casually strolling on a walking pad? With these game-changers, you'll be giving new meaning to the phrase "power move." So get ready to turn your home office into a success hub that'll have you wondering why you ever bothered with a commute in the first place!
    #15

    Prop, View, And Interact With Ease With This Handy Cell Phone Stand

    Prop, View, And Interact With Ease With This Handy Cell Phone Stand

    Review: "I got this item because I needed something for my work phone to have its spot while at my home office. I dropped from my desk a few times and new I needed something. Didn't need anything fancy. I like how well the phone says put. The phone can easily be charged while on stand." — manda bear

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    43points
    $9.99 $8.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Streamline Your Workspace With The Mesh Desk Organizer With A Sliding Drawer

    Streamline Your Workspace With The Mesh Desk Organizer With A Sliding Drawer

    Review: "I bought this to maximize space on my desk. Because the customer assembles this item, I was able to modify it to work perfectly for my needs. I left off one of the dividers on the top so that I could put cans of pens. The middle shelf is open on the sides so I could use it for my charging station. The bottom drawer is perfect for holding desk things like note pads and electronic cords. Now I don't have to dig through desk drawers to find what I need." — Timotheus

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    41points
    $34.99 $22.97 at Amazon
    #17

    Purr-Fectly Handy Notes At Your Fingertips With The Cat Shaped Sticky Note Dispenser!

    Purr-Fectly Handy Notes At Your Fingertips With The Cat Shaped Sticky Note Dispenser!

    Review: "Of course I’m a crazy cat lady. But I bought this for my desk at work. When I’m off, I come back and my sticky notes are always gone. Now no one will steal them." — Kristen

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    38points
    $16.99 $13.49 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    You Will Stay The Perfect Level Of Caffeinated Thanks To This Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

    You Will Stay The Perfect Level Of Caffeinated Thanks To This Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

    Review: "I got so tired of spending $5 a pop for cold brew that almost never tastes the way it should. I finally decided to take the plunge and get my own cold brewer and I will never look back! It takes a lot of coffee grounds to make a pot (around 6-7 tablespoons) but it’s totally worth it! Add in some sugar free flavoring syrup and half and half and I have the perfect cold brew! I usually get 2 days from one pot (I use a 32 ounce travel mug) so I only have to make it every other day. 10/10 recommend!" — M.K. 17

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    32points
    $27.99 at Amazon
    #19

    Plan, Prioritize, And Conquer With The Daily Planner Notepad

    Plan, Prioritize, And Conquer With The Daily Planner Notepad

    Review: "This is really good for someone like me- my calendar is full of “to-do’s” especially as a student, what assignments are due/priority. As soon as I get up my mind is spinning with all the things I need to get done. Getting them on paper to start my day in an organized fashion helps me just focus on my work and not feel like something is going to fall through the cracks. The paper is thick and high quality, the design is great for me, although as you can see I could use a little more space. As long as I understand what is on the paper and if I don’t complete a task it goes onto tomorrow’s." — CGie

    amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    $12.99 $9.99 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Give Your Poor Wrists A Break With The Fabric Keyboard Wrist Rest Set! Because Typing Shouldn't Be A Pain In The Wrist (But Let's Be Real, It Often Is)

    Review: "Very comfortable and supportive to the wrists when working on laptop. The bundle came together pad for wrist support on mouse and keyboard. The price point was very attractive for two bundled items. I would recommend this product." — A2Zaerial

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    $20.97 $13.99 at Amazon
    #21

    The Ultimate Productivity Sidekick: The Cube Timer! Flip, Focus, And Crush Those Tasks Like A Boss!

    The Ultimate Productivity Sidekick: The Cube Timer! Flip, Focus, And Crush Those Tasks Like A Boss!

    Review: "This is the perfect tool to aid in a time blocked schedule! It so simple to easy and it’s cute (win win)! You can pause the timer and use it as just a clock. I can’t believe I lived life without this tool." — Amanda Stovall

    amazon.com , amazon.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    $18.9 at Amazon
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!