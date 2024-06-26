Attention, pet parents! Get ready to have your minds blown (and your furry friends pampered) with the latest and greatest in pet tech. Here you will find 28 futuristic gadgets that will not only make your life easier but will also shower your fur-babies with love and attention. From smart feeders that dispense kibble on a schedule to interactive toys that keep your pets entertained for hours, these high-tech wonders are revolutionizing the way we care for our animal companions. So ditch the old tennis ball and get ready to embrace the future of pet care with these 28 must-have gadgets.

#1 Train Your Pup To Be A Quiet Neighbor With The Dog Barking Control Device Share icon Review: "I love this product and the way it has helped my beagle Myla stop howling and what I like to call gruffing at everything that moves out of our apartment window! I have even noticed a decrease in the howling of our upstairs neighbor Trap. I love it!" - Jordan Gentry



#2 Say Goodbye To The Dreaded Poop Patrol: This Pooper Scooper Makes It A Breeze Share icon Review: "I'm a former vet-tech, dog groomer, horse farm owner... so not much grosses me out. But the older I've gotten, its just not enjoyable to pick up warm dog poo even though your hand's in a bag, lol. Enter Dogopal!!! I've got a 60lb heeler mix and his poo isn't small but this gadget picks up every piece, holds it until you pull the bag over it, tie it off and voila! Easy peasy! Thank you for inventing this!!! Best $16.00 I've spent in a long time. :)" - Kindle Customer



#3 Never Miss A Moment Of Your Fur Baby's Day With The Furbo 360° Dog Camera Share icon Review: "I have wanted to add a camera to our home for a while so I could check in and see my kitties when away. This one is perfect! Is small and discreet and allows me to see them and speak to them. We love it!" - Andr3ana



#4 Dog Paw Cleaner : Your Dog's Feet Will Thank You For This After-Walk Trea Share icon Review: "actually works and the brissles on the inside are super soft so they wont hurt the dog at all!! worked super well and cleaned their paws thoroughly." - Lexi Coblin



#5 HD 1080p Dog Tracker Collar Camera : Your Pet's POV, Now In High Def! Share icon Review: "This pet collar camera is amazing! It allows me to see the world from my pet's perspective and understand their behavior better. The video and photo functions are easy to use, and the image quality is excellent. I love that it's lightweight and versatile, perfect for outdoor activities with my dog. Highly recommended!" - HUY ANH HOANG LE



#6 Say Goodbye To Couch Potato Cats! Cheerble Wicked Snail Encourages Playtime Fun! Share icon Review: "What a cute cat toy! It is so entertaining for my little kitty! She loves it! It actually lights up and glides back and forth over hard floors and low pile carpet easily. It will turn itself over when it gets stuck on something to run again. It is a WONDERFUL toy! Rechargeable too." - Sandy P.



#7 This Treat Dispensing Dog Toy Is The Brain Boost Your Dog Needs Share icon Review: "Nice dog toy set! Includes the toy, freezable treat mold, brush and recipe booklet. Thick rubber seems like it will be durable going forward. So far my energetic Lab loves it and it certainly keeps him busy!" - Amazon Customer



#8 Original Snuggle Puppy : Your Pup's New Cuddle Buddy And Anxiety Buster! Share icon Review: "My Daisy was suffering from losing her best friend my 14 yr old Maltese and this has helped! The heartbeat scared her at first but now loves! ❤️ I can’t say enough about the quality! She has torn the ears off and tail lol but looks great still!! Thank you for a quality made dog toy!" - jody



#9 LED Dog Collar : Light Up Your Pup's Nighttime Adventures! Share icon Review: "Full black mini poodle got lost in the backyard... Well not anymore! This collar is super bright! I can watch him through the camera and see where he is at in the dark. Make sure you measure twice and cut once cause once it's gone its gone! Fits great and works great so far." - NBurke



We've got everything from GPS trackers that'll help you find your escape artist to automatic litter boxes that practically clean themselves. So forget everything you know about the boring old pet isle, these gadgets are game-changers that will take your pet parenting skills to the next level. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Fetch-Aholic? The Ifetch Automatic Dog Ball Launcher Is Your Dog's New Bff Share icon Review: "This is our second purchase. First one we had for 4 years! And it was worked over good! Our Maltipoo would hit it with her feet when she wanted to play. Definitely best toy we have gotten her. We hear her in back yard playing by herself with her iFetch. Took her a bit in beginning, but once she figured it out, the fun began! Can’t recommend iFetch enough :-)" - Cait



#11 Boredom? Not In This House! Get The Flopping Lobster And Watch The Fun Unfold! Share icon Review: "We have an 8-month very active kitty and he LOVES this toy! Absolutely loves it! It is very responsive and the fact that it is 1) rechargeable and 2) easy to clean are both wonderful! Definitely recommend!" - Bushnell Family



#12 This Cat Ball Launcher Gun Is The Purrfect Way To Get Your Cat Moving Share icon Review: "This is awesome. As soon as the cats see the little gun they start running around and doing that chattering. It's great entertainment for everyone involved. It comes with lots of fuzzy balls to shoot. It was a fun purchase that seems to offer good value." - Installer



#13 No More Guessing Games! Let Your Dog Tell You What They Need With Dog Buttons Share icon Review: "I purchased this button kit to be able to have my dogs communicate with me. I love that everything you need is included. The mat is durable and does not move everywhere on the floor. The buttons are easy to record with and they are a good size for my dogs paws. Plus it comes with a training book to get you started on your way. The quality is amazing for the price." - Desiree Henley



#14 Watch Your Cat Go Crazy For This Interactive Cat Toy Share icon Review: "Don't ya just love when a manufacturer makes it seem like they care. This is two toys in one: The product and the box becomes a toy. Cats enjoy it. When I say the box becomes a toy, I mean they send it that way. Perforated lines to cut holes in box with a string and ball to tie on the box. Easy rechargeable multiple pop outs at once. Excellent." - Susan McCarty



#15 Potty Training Made Easy With The Mighty Paw Smart Dog Bell - Ding Dong, I Gotta Go! Share icon Review: "These are on upstairs and downstairs sliding doors in coastal Florida and are still working great after 2 years. My 15lb Maltipoo learned to use them easily and has no trouble pushing the buttons. Highly recommend." - Bandit's Mom



#16 Say Goodbye To The Dreaded Litter Scoop: The Self-Cleaning Litter Box Is Here! Share icon Review; "okay just giving you a 100% honest customer review on the automatic litter box... I highly recommend you get this. It is a sound investment. One of the best purchases I have made EVER! It is absolutely amazing! It is super quiet when it cleans and there is no smell what so ever. I love the litter they recommend you use with it. It's bigger pieces so it doesn't get caught up in the paws and come out on the floor. I cannot believe I did not purchase this litter box sooner!" - Jennifer W.



#17 This smart Water Fountain Will Ensure Your Kitty Has Fresh Flowing Water, Always Share icon Review: "This is the best. I was always wondering if my pets were drinking enough water. And if I was cleaning the filter on time. Plus it has a wireless water pump. No more cables. Best water bowl I have bought." - James Crossman



#18 Scratchpad Pro - Laptop Scratcher Cat Toy : Finally, Your Cat Can Contribute To Your Work-From-Home Life! Share icon Review: "I got this from my daughter’s two cats after seeing it on Instagram. Oh my goodness this is so cute. Her cats absolutely love it. They like rubbing up against the cardboard “screen “and really love playing with that little mouse. Such a clever idea and we love all the little photos of the cats like they’re on a zoom call. Super cute highly recommend." - Tracy R.



Once you think you have seen it all, we hit you with even more tech-savvy toys that will keep your pet mentally stimulated and cameras that let you keep an eye on them while you're away. These gadgets aren't just for fun; they're essential tools for ensuring your pet's well-being and happiness.

#19 Unlock Your Dog's Ancestry Secrets With The Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Kit Share icon Review: "The results came back a little slow but I expected so from a mail DNA test. It was easy to gather the saliva sample. And once I got the results I was able to see my dogs closest DNA relatives which was amazing!" - Montana



#20 Summer Cooling Mat & Sleeping Pad : Your Pet's Chill Zone For Hot Days! Share icon Review: "I am in awe of this product. I have no idea how this works but somehow it stays cool all the time. I had purchased one for my husky and was amazed then.. So I bought a new one for my sister's cat who gets too hot in the South of France. he is already laying on it and seems to love it! It is easy to clean, The size is perfect ." - Sabrina BONE



#21 Feline Fitness Fun: Get Your Kitty Moving With The Real Random Trajectory Laser Toy Share icon Review: "We have 4 cats and they absolutely love this toy. It turns on sporadically so that they can play while we are away. There are 3 different “difficulty” settings on it so if you have a lazier cat or a more playful cat, there are speeds to match their energy level. 10/10 recommend. We’ve already bought 2 of them." - Dino P.



#22 Pet Grooming Kit : Your Pet's Spa Day, Minus The Mess! Share icon Review: "3 large doodles normally take me up to 3 hours each to groom at home, finished all of them in less than 2 hours and zero mess with this product! Saved so much time without blades being clogged by hair or having to do lengthy clean up afterwards. Quiet, easy to use, highly recommend!" - Nichole Kennedy



#23 CSI: Pet Edition! This Blacklight Detector Will Reveal Your Pet's Secret Marking Spots Share icon Review: "This little flashlight worked very well to reveal what was causing the urine smell on our living room carpet. I was able to clean those specific areas very thoroughly because I could actually see where they were. I was relieved that the light confirmed that the spots are now gone, and so is the smell! So much easier than sniffing on my hands and knees!" - Katwoman



#24 This Electric Foam Machine Sprayer Is The Holy Grail For Dog Parents Who Hate Bath Time Share icon Review: "I have a shelter collie and I go through a lot of shampoo with her hair. This product is amazing. Only a little shampoo goes along way. Easy to use does an amazing job. I ordered 2 for my friends dogs as presents. A must have for pet owners" - Janet nordin



#25 The Clean Touch Ink Pad Is The Perfect Gift For Sentimental Pet Parents Share icon Review: "I purchased these for my dogs and my rabbit so we could have keepsakes to hang on the walls! The ink pads come clearly labeled with which side is the right side (I still ended up staining one of dog’s paws black) and it was so easy to do. They dried quickly and I think it is the most bang for your buck! They turned out amazing and I highly recommend this product!" - Serena Semere



#26 Spoil Your Furry Friend With A Relaxing Massage Using The Percussion Pet Massager Share icon Review: "Absolutely amazing product! Super easy to use and set up, love the variety of massagers to pick from! My dog loves this and it definitely helps him relax 😊" - Mb



#27 Worried About Your Wandering Pet? Never Lose Sight Of Your Furry Friend With Tractive Gps Tracker Share icon Review: "This has been a game changer for keeping track of our young cat, Dusty! He likes to follow walkers outside, so now with the tracker we can monitor and go get him before he wonders too far. We were initially concerned it would be too bulky, but he doesn’t seem to mind it at all, and it stays on well. The location is pretty accurate at tracking and the app is very user friendly. We can even see how many calories he burbs during the day!" - Miranda Johnson



#28 This Farting Duck Butt Plush Will Have Your Dog Rolling On The Floor Laughing Share icon Review: "This farting duck butt interactive dog toy has become a big hit for our two dogs. They love to play tug of war and take away. This toy is too cool. It doesn't take much effort for one of the dogs to make the duck butt fart. It scared them at first but now they're used to it. They both tend to have their own gas, as well. The bad news is that when they bark and fart, it is silent but deadly. This toy has no smell and is lots of fun." - GEC

