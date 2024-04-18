37 Bizarre Cooking Tools That Surprisingly Up Your Kitchen Game
Dive into a kitchen where monsters guard your pasta, and magnets banish washing woes with a wink. Here, Italy-inspired spoon rests turn every meal into a voyage, and crab-shaped holders turn up the heat without fear. Bake with cherries that do more than top sundaes, and snack like the dinosaurs—if they had dip. Why open bottles the boring way when pirates can join the party? And who needs plain when you can lunch out of a food truck or dry hands with feline finesse? Welcome to your not-so-ordinary kitchen, where every gadget doubles as a conversation starter and makes routine tasks ridiculously fun.
Wash, Wipe, Wow: Unleash The Power Of Mitaloo’s Scrubber Gloves On Stubborn Grime!
Review: "These gloves are a nice addition to my kitchen cleaning . They seem to have no issues getting my dishes clean even with stuff that’s caked on and normally harder to get off. The gloves themselves are also easy to clean after use just put some soap on them and pretend to wash your hands and let them drip dry . Would definitely recommend!" - nancy myers
Unleash The Zoo In Your Brew With These Cute Animal Tea Infusers
Review: "I brought this to try out different types of loose tea flavors and it is the best!!! I ended up having to buy another two for my friends because they thought it was the cutest thing ever." - WingwomanG84
Strawberry Fields Forever On Your Stovetop With This Whistling Kettle
Review: "I had been on the hunt for a quirky teapot and this was perfect. It's one of my favorite things in my kitchen.
I drink tea just about everyday and I haven't had any issues with this sweet little teapot." - Cait G.
Add A Taste Of Italy To Your Kitchen With This Pasta-Inspired Spoon Rest
Review: "This is awesome. I purchased for our kitchen, and it is fantastic months later. Washes well in the dishwasher and has not developed any stains, even from tomato-based sauces" - WK
Make Cooking Cluckin’ Fun With A Vomiting Chicken Egg Separator
Review: "Besides this egg white seperator being super cute it's very functional and looks adorable wherever you store it. I absolutely love it and my youngest loves helping me cook with it." - Soleil
Cooking Goes Green With This Heat-Resistant Fun Monstera Leaf Ladle
Review: "Got this for the looks, but was impressed with the quality. Works really well, scoops a lot of pasta. No complaints! Have washed it in the dishwasher a few times and the colors do not fade." - Gustavo Arnal
Pretty In Pink: A Heart Shaped Kitchen Scale With Precision You Can Count On!
Review: "it's absolutely adorable and I love it! it came with batteries and I was a little nervous having seen some reviews say the batteries didn't work but it actually worked! absolutely happy with this product" - Cierra
Let A Whiskered Cute Cat Washcloth Add Fur & Fun To Your Kitchen Decor!
Review: "Soft and great quality, picture is very detailed and a hit with the teens I gifted it to! You can’t help but laugh or smile when you see these, and who doesn’t need more of that in life?!" - sareeves
Chill & Thrill: Zombie Popsicle Molds For Spooky Frozen Treats!
Review: "Ice pops are easy to make and so much fun with these creepy molds. I like that I can make healthy ice pops with yogurt, unsweetened juice & chopped fruit. My kids love the finished product because of how they look. A fun way to eat healthy desserts & snacks." - soandso
Never Mix Clean With Dirty Again Thanks To This Brilliant Reversible Dish Washer Magnet
Review: "I bought this so that everyone in the house would know the dishwasher status without having to ask me. Now anyone can empty the dishwasher when it’s done. There’s no more waiting for dad to tell us. This is a more fun version than the boring clean/dirty." - Ben Zak
Take Your Meals On A Culinary Road Trip With This Unique Food Truck Lunch Box
Review: "You just have to smile as you open your lunch box . The metal is sturdy and the latch stays closed . Plenty of room inside for a good size lunch ." - Amazon Customer
Handle The Cooking Heat With These Purr-Fect Paw Oven Mitts
Review: "Who needs boring oven mitts when you can have cat paws?? Pulling things out of the oven has never brought me so much joy. I have a yellow cat, so now we're twinkies! The heat resistance seems pretty good. I have grabbed a hot cast iron skillet and it just feels warm. I am loving these!" - Lisa Oldham
Escape To Eggland: Perfect Poached Eggs With Help From An Island Or Boat Egg Poacher
Review: "The cutest and easiest egg poacher I've ever used! Eggs poach beautifully in this little guy. Your egg cooks in the little island pool while it's in boiling water. Doesn't get any easier!" - KimLenihan
Roar Your Way Into Snack Time With Nachosaurus Nacho And Dip Holder
Review: "So fun! It holds a good amount and the chips arrange themselves easily. The dip containers are a perfect size and there are no corners which makes it very easy to clean. It was a perfect and silly gift!" - Heather
Set Sail On A Beverage Adventure With The Pirate Bottle Opener
Review: "These bottle openers are HILARIOUS. I bought one for almost every member of my family this past Christmas. They were bought as novelty items but they are actually functional as well. They are well built and much sturdier than I expected. I had thought they would be flimsy and plastic with some metal parts for the actual bottle openers but the entire piece is metal and have held up well. I would definitely buy these again." - Jamie Freeto
Sushi That Sticks, But Not To Your Palate - Playful Sushi Fridge Magnets!
Review: "I liked them so much that I ordered a second set to send to my daughter for her college apartment. They look pretty real and are a lot of fun. The magnetic hold is decent. I think they are great." - Jacqueline G.
Ditch Boring Strainers For A Monster Strainer That Loves Pasta As Much As You!
Review: "So functional! I love that I can hold the eyes and the steam stays pretty far away. Sits well on its legs so it doesn't touch the bottom of the sink or counter if I have to set it down for whatever reason. I got it because it's cute but it turns out to be a wonderful product I would highly recommend" - B T
Crab-Tivated Cooking: Meet Red, The Silicone, Heat-Resistant Utensil Holder
Review: "I love my new cooking buddy! He's so adorable and also serves a purpose. He holds my spatula really well and makes it convenient for me to have near by. I will definitely be purchasing a few for friends and also looking into more products from this cool company. Thank you!" - Amazon Customer
Slurp Up Your Reminders With These Funny Ramen Noodle Sticky Notes!
Review: "These are so perfect, i dont know if it was stated on the page but the ramen bag is a ziplock bag so you can reuse/ reseal it and the stickynotes themselves are just sooo cute. Im so happy i impulse bought these" - Desiree
Who Said Eating Out Of A Toilet Wasn't Classy? Flush Down Your Meals With A Toilet Shape Bowl That'll Have Everyone Bursting With Laughter!
Review: "It’s true to size! Looks small in person, dimensions are correct. However I am super satisfied with the quality and packaging of the item. I use it at a candy dish at work, coworkers love it" - Katie
Crispy Delight: Enjoy Perfect Bacon In Just A Few Minutes With Makin Bacon Microwave Dish
Review: "Love that it cooks so many slices. Love having the bacon grease to cook in. Easy clean up. Dishwasher safe. Saves on paper plates and paper towels my husband was using." - Randy Freeman
Say Bye To Bad Scents: Chill Bill’s Refrigerator Deodorizer Here To Keep Your Fridge Fresh & Fun!
Review: "Talk about a game-changer in a tiny package! Chill Bill is what our fridge needed and we didn't realize how bad until he arrived! Easy to refill and packs a powerful punch, within hours of Chill Bill doing his thing our fridge funk was gone! If your fridge was packing an odor punch, add Chill Bill to your shelf and wait for him to do his thing!" - Travis L. Summers
Stars, Stripes, And Ice: Make Your Drinks Patriotic With USA Ice Mold!
Review: "I never thought I’d spend so much time choosing which ice cube to put in my drink, but here we are. This is the best." - Ashley Engelman
Sip & Shower: Sudski's Shower Beer Holder Brings Happy Hour Home!
Review: "I bought this for my boyfriend who frequently enjoys a shower beer, but had to rest his beers on the sink OUTSIDE of the shower to deter spills. If you follow the directions, the beer holder will stay on and be reusable. No more spills and no more traversing in and out the shower for that insatiable sip. 10/10 would buy again" - Amazon Customer
Jam While You Fry: The Flipper Guitar Spatula Adds Rhythm To Your Kitchen!
Review: "THESE ARE THE BEST. I’d buy a million. Not just cool and fun, but honestly very functional in kitchen. Prefer to all other spatulas. Not just a novelty gift. Practical." - Johnny R
Snack Time Just Got Crunchier With These Chips Bag Clips
Review: "This is NOT a flimsy product!! It is very durable & U don't have 2 be concerned about the clips breaking with too much use. I plan 2 buy more as gifts. If U eat chips or even if U don't, these are cute clipped on ANY bag." - Robinette Fields
Make A Big Splash In The Kitchen With Ketchup-Shaped Spoon Rest
Review: "This is so much fun, I HAD to get it! My first impressions, without having used it yet, are that it's Flexible, Durable, and a great Conversation piece!" - VAB
Stitches & Sips: The Perfect Mug For When Knit Happens!
Review: "What's not to love! Witty, clever and holds my coffee like a champ. Can't ask for more than that :) I get many compliments on it and have been asked several times for the link to buy one" - Kat Behm
Slime-Free Suds: This Snail Soap Dispenser Brings Fun To Sanitizing!
Review: "I’m so obsessed with this little dude… he’s so fun and so cute and actually holds a lot more soap than I expected!! It’s so funny just getting snotted on by a little snail every time you wash your hands. 100/10💕" - Emma Gouker
Spread Magic On Your Toast With This Cute Mushroom Butter Storage
Review: "I’ve always wanted a butter bell but could never find one that I liked enough to keep on my counter… until I saw this one! It’s the perfect size and it’s the cutest. Very happy with my mushroom" - Christen
Washing Up Takes Wing With These Adorable Perched Bird Sponges
Review: "I saw theses sponges and just had to have them. Besides the fact that they are so cute, they are well made. The have an abrasive scrub for scrubbing and are extremely durable." - Candice
Chopstick Newbies, Rejoice: Get A Grip With Helping Hands Chopsticks!
Review: "Eating ramen with your hands is the truest form of pleasure and these help keep you clean while you do it. Would buy again." - JWAY
Sweeten Your Baking Game With This Dishwasher-Safe Mon Cherry Measuring Spoon & Egg Separator Set
Review: "These cherries are really beatiful, look perfect on the kitchen and the accuracy for the messuare is just good I highly recomend these cherry spoons because are just beatiful." - Gaby
Grab Some Fun: Mini Hands Tongs That Will Make Every Snack A Colorful Event!
Review: "These little tongs are so cute, it makes them fun to use. I pack them in my lunch bag and use them when eating messy snacks at work like Cheetos or Doritos. Keeps my fingers clean!" - samiB68
Effortless Garlic Prep: Say Goodbye To Sticky Knives & Boards With Chef'n Garliczoom Garlic Chopper
Review: "This product is perfect for cutting garlic. I hate cutting garlic because the smell gets all over my hands and it’s a tedious task. This eliminates all the mess and fuss. Should be in everyone’s kitchen" - equidans
Strawberry Hulling, Redefined: Effortlessly Core With Stem Gem Huller
Review: "I wanted something simple and efficient and this does the trick great! It can be used on very large or very small strawberries. You can open the prongs for larger cores or stems, close and just twist!. This is an inexpensive kitchen tool that is so versatile!!" - Jeanette Hill