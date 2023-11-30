Review: "Quite possibly the most amazing lipstick I’ve ever tried. I dress in 1950s pinup very frequently and have tried dozens of red lipsticks. No matter how expensive they always end up all over my face and teeth and I have to reapply constantly. This lipstick is epic. I put it on one lip at a time and let it dry completely. Don’t put anything over the top of it such as a balm or gloss. It stayed on for 18 hours. I never had to reapply And it did not budge. It came off fairly easily with the rest of my make up with the ponds cold cream. Soap and water did not take it off. Color was great. Did not make my mouth feel too dry or too sticky. It also did not burn like some of the other long wearing lipsticks. Also no unpleasant taste. Highly recommend. Will purchase again." — Palmolive