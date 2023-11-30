25 Must-Have Gifts for the Ultimate Swiftie in Your Life
Are you on the hunt for the perfect gift for a Taylor Swift superfan in your life? Look no further! This article is filled with a carefully curated selection of Swift-inspired treasures that will make any Swiftie's heart skip a beat. Explore everything from Taylor themed decor to thoughtful surprises full of Swiftie charm and magic.
This post may include affiliate links.
1989 (Taylor's Version): In its purest form with this unique collectible vinyl, boasting exclusive artwork, never-before-seen photos, and five unreleased songs from The Vault, a perfect blend of nostalgia and novelty for any Swiftie.
Review: "1989 has always had a special place in my heart; the original was pop perfection and the rerecordings are just as good. Swift’s maturing vocals add an extra hint of magic to this album and this rerecording has the BEST vault tracks." — Jessica | Booked J
Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit: An ideal gift for craft-loving Swifties who appreciate the ERAS Tour aesthetic.
Review: "I purchased this kit to make friendship bracelets for the Taylor Swift Eras concert movie. The colors are perfect and it comes with everything you need!" — Stacey
Taylor Inspired Folklore Laminated Bookmarks: The waterproof, sturdy gift for devoted Swifties and book lovers, complete with free stickers for extra Swift-astic flair.
Review: "I’m very happy with my purchase! I bought it as a gift for my friend who’s a huge Taylor Swift fan. She was soo pleased! And the packaging was so cute too!!" — Tania Tsybulska
Vinyl Record Coasters: A groovy, modishly hand-drawn gift to bring a touch of pop culture right on your Swiftie friend's coffee table!
Review: "These products were amazing! Exactly like what you see in the picture! Such talented work! The shop owner is very helpful and friendly! Would definitely recommend purchasing!" — Hailey Pride
Taylor Swift Christmas Card: The perfect holiday greeting to impress your Swiftie friend, bringing all the festive joy with a playful reference from Tay Tay’s song.
Review: "I brought this to put in a frame and it’s great quality and will be perfect as a piece of wall art." — Jodi
Taylor Swift Soy Wax Candle: A perfect gift for Swiftie friends, that kindles with wildflower, pine, and woods aroma in a hand-poured, vegan soy wax setting.
Review: "I got this for my daughter's birthday and she loves it! So pretty and smells lovely too." — A O S Harman
"Pairs Well With Sobbing To All Too Well" Wine Label: The perfect accompaniment for emotional Taylor Swift music sessions!
Review: "These can turn any bottle of wine into an even better gift, by adding a personal touch. I’ve used these labels on several occasions. They’re easy to apply (I smooth them with a credit card to get the bubbles out) and it’s a simple way to spruce up a normal bottle of wine." — Val
Taylor Coffee Mug: Sturdy, durable, and subtly declaring a love for TS, making every coffee break special.
Review: "Great quality mug, hefty and vibrant. Gave it as a gift to a diehard Swiftie and they loved it." — CelerySticks
Taylor Swift Print: Bring a splash of their favorite pop icon to their living space, made with premium satin paper for a high-quality finish and rich, stunning colours.
Review: "Bought as a present. I have framed it in a simple black frame and he looks amazing! (Unfortunately, I wrapped it before doing the review) My friend will love it! Quick delivery too! Thank you!" — Laura Baker
Taylor Swift's Fans Makeup Bag: A compact and cute, perfect for showing off Swiftie pride while carrying all vital cosmetics on-the-go, making it an ideal gift for any special occasion or just as a treat for yourself!
Review: "This gift was perfect for my little Swiftie! I gave her additional birthday gifts inside of it, and it’s the perfect size and material for her to pack some things in." — Heather W
Taylor Swift Inspired Necklace: That adds a touch of Swiftie magic to any outfit - a perfect keepsake for the ultimate fan and a subtle, stylish nod to all things Taylor.
Review: "Perfect for any Swiftie!! My 13 year old daughter loves it! The little card that was included with the album names names & pics is a neat little addition!" — Hdchickie
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick: For a long-lasting, smudge-free matte finish that's perfect to emulate Taylor's iconic bold looks.
Review: "Quite possibly the most amazing lipstick I’ve ever tried. I dress in 1950s pinup very frequently and have tried dozens of red lipsticks. No matter how expensive they always end up all over my face and teeth and I have to reapply constantly. This lipstick is epic. I put it on one lip at a time and let it dry completely. Don’t put anything over the top of it such as a balm or gloss. It stayed on for 18 hours. I never had to reapply And it did not budge. It came off fairly easily with the rest of my make up with the ponds cold cream. Soap and water did not take it off. Color was great. Did not make my mouth feel too dry or too sticky. It also did not burn like some of the other long wearing lipsticks. Also no unpleasant taste. Highly recommend. Will purchase again." — Palmolive
50pcs Singer Taylor Stickers: A waterproof, sun-protected collection boasting 50 stellar designs, perfect to jazz up any surface from laptops to luggage and an awesome surprise gift for any Taylor Swift fan.
Review: "Got these for my daughters birthday and she loved them! Not a bad one in the bunch." — C. Braviere
Taylor Swift Inspired Throw Blanket: that'll make you feel like you're enveloped by the singer's divine presence, an absolutely perfect home decoration and gift for any Swiftie in your life.
Review: "I am not a Swiftie, but I bought this for my daughter's friend's 14th birthday. She shrieked and jumped and hugged me tightly... while shrieking, which was very loud. But I will not take away a star, even though my ear is still ringing. From the perspective of just a regular person buying a blanket, it's soft and good quality." — SRF
Invisible String Bracelets: Inspired by Taylor's Folklore song, crafted with gold satin-nylon cord and a magnetic charm that symbolizes an everlasting bond - a perfect pair to share with fellow Swiftie!
Review: "The bracelets were perfect for my daughter and her best friend. The seller was nice enough to check and make sure I meant to order multiple ones since we ordered two. Excellent customer service!" — THEA212
Silver Holographic Chunky Cosmetic Glitter: Gift your Swiftie bestie the chance to shine bright at the next Taylor Swift concert.
Review: "Wore this to see Taylor Swift and it survived the whole crazy night (think sweating, crying, seeing god, etc). Got so many compliments! I’ve never used anything like this before any it was super easy! The only skill you need is self control, bc you’re just going to want to keep adding more and more." — ELla green
Taylor Swift Midnights Keychain: Add some class to their set of keys with this engraved and hand-painted acrylic keychain inspired by Taylor Swift's Midnights album.
Review: "These keychains are just too good! I love the one I bought 'lately I've been dressing for revenge' too epic! And I love all the color choices for the keychains. I would definitely buy from this shop again!" — Montana Beutlich
Swiftie Inspired Kitchen Towels: Add a touch of Taylor to your friend's kitchen with these fun and stylish flour sacks, the perfect gift for any Swiftie who loves to cook and sing along!
Review: "Love these towels so much!! This is the third time I’ve bought them (twice for gifts, this time for myself) and they’re just the cutest things! Great quality and just like the picture! Love them!!!" — Olivia
12pcs Taylor Swift Car Air Fresheners Vent Clips: A playful art piece that delivers a classic vintage charm every Swiftie will adore.
Review: "I saw this mini record player air freshener and had to order! It is the cutest, most unique form of an air freshener I've ever seen and the icing on the cake is that it's Taylor Swift themed. You get 12 "record" air fresheners with Taylor's pics on some. The air fresheners smell nice, are not too overpowering and one probably lasted around a week (in it's full form). There are no descriptions that I saw that tells you what scent the air fresheners are but they do smell nice, in my opinion (kind of a salon smell). A+ for creativity and an overall cool air freshener. Love!" — LF
"Folklore" Lyric Wine Glass: Personalized with your favorite Taylor lyrics, that's sure to impress any Swiftie and add a little sparkle to your evening wine-down sessions.
Review: "This was a gift for my sister who is a major Taylor fan. She loved it! The item shipped fast and arrived to her house securely. Very happy with this purchase!" — Angel Redfern
Midnight's Inspired Hand Stamped Ring: Hypoallergenic and adjustable statement piece that will remind them of Taylor's timeless lyrics every time they wear it.
Review: "i’m literally in love with this ring! it looks exactly like the picture. i was worried the adjustable ring would be difficult and not look good, but i was wrong! it was super simple and it looks fantastic! The shipping package was absolutely adorable. If you’re even considering buying this ring, do it. you will not regret it! so freaking cute. i’m literally obsessed." — makenna
Annotating Bookmark: Hand-crafted, thematic markers to effortlessly track their favorite Taylor Swift based romantic, funny, and quotable passages.
Review: "so so so cute!!!!! i got myself the annotating bookmark a few months ago and LOVED it so i got some for my swiftie friends :))) quality of the bookmarks is great and the shop owner is so sweet!!!" — mariella
Taylor Inspired Earrings: A delightful gift for Swiftie friends who love a blend of music and fashion.
Review: "Soooo gorgeous! They look exactly like the picture, and they're the perfect size. I really hope the seller makes some for the Evermore album cover in the future, I'd buy them in a heartbeat!" — Olivia Smith
Taylor 2024 Flag: A high-definition, durable polyester flag that screams support and adoration for Taylor Swift in a high-impact way.
Review: "I got this for my niece who is a major Swiftie fan. She loves it and actually took it with her to the Eros concert tour. It’s now hanging in her room. It is larger than I thought, very durable. She loves it." — Jennifer Sloan
Taylor Swift Inspired Table Lamp: Because every Swiftie deserves their own Tay-themed ambiance.
Review: "This is just too darn cute! My daughter is a huge Swiftie and she absolutely loved this little lamp. It came packaged nicely and was easy to put together. It comes with a USB plug in or you can use 2 AA batteries (not included). It comes with a remote and it can change to 6 or 7 different colors, you can make it stay on or flash and it has timer settings as well so it will turn itself off automatically. Very lightweight and looks adorable on her night table. Very happy with this little cute lamp! A+++" — Kristie House