48 Super Cool Candles You Won’t Believe Actually Exist
We have gathered here today to wax lyrical about candles that are set to ignite your imagination. From whimsical shapes to mesmerizing scents, these candles aren't just for brightening up dark corners—each one is a work of art in its own right! Whether you're seeking a touch of whimsy or a dash of the bizarre, these cool candles are sure to spark conversation and kindle creativity. So, without further ado, let's illuminate these waxy creations and discover the magic within each flickering flame.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Xanax Pill Candle Gives New Meaning To The Phrase “Take A Chill Pill”
Review: "Bought this as a gift for my boyfriend who has been super stressed at work recently. Instant smile on his face when he saw the packaging and actually laughed when he read out the note on the side. He isn’t normally into candles but said if there was something to get him into them then it would be this." - ALessem
This Jackpot Candle Is The Adult Version Of The Prize Inside A Cereal Box!
Review: "Bought for my granddaughter for her 17th birthday. She loved it. The scent is so inviting and the candle is still going strong over a month later and she uses it every evening. Of course she had to get her ring out. The ring was beautiful high quality. Very much a good value for price. A+" - Tawana56
Say “You Light My Heart On Fire” With This Anatomical Heart Shaped Candle
Review: "These looks amazing, I loved it. Has a very nice smell too, not quite pine but nice" - Kaye
Artists Making These Stunning Veiled Lady Candles Are Making It Awfully Hard To Put Them To Their Intended Use
Review: "Absolutely stunning candle, looks like a marble ornament." - Rebecca B
Growing Your Own Sugar Crystals Is For Kids. Try This Amethyst Geode Crystal Candle Making Course For A Real Challange!
Review: "Great tutorials. Haven‘t tried yet though but ordered missing ingredients. Will be definitely buying more tutorials" - Tammy
This Cereal Bowl Candle Might Just Be Your New Lucky Charm
Review: "The cereal wax melts look like the real thing and it has a nice vanilla smell. I want more of these types of candles now. So fun." - d.earnhardt
This Stylish Pink Peony Candle Is The Only Flower We Will Be Accepting From Now On
Review: "Absolutely stunning candle for my peony loving daughter! Will buy again and again! Smells divine too!" - Dianna Aminova
We Can’t Decide If This Cat Candle Is Creepy Or Cute, But We Do Know We Are Obsessed!
Review: "I purchased this as a gift for a friend for hosting a Halloween party. It was really exciting for the kids at the party when she opened it and lit it . Everyone watched it melt throughout the night and it got so much attention. Everyone, especially the kids, eagerly waited to see more and more of the skeleton come through. It was a bigger hit than expected. Highly recommend." - Nina G.
This Jef Koons Inspired Balloon Dog Candle Is Pawsitively Delightful
Review: "Got given this cute candle as a gift from my boyfriend and absolutely love it!! Came in such a cool gift box and smells amazing. Now as a proud dog mom I’m going to bring this little puppy with me to work and to spice up my desk decor – such a fun candle and big brownie points for the boyfriend!!!" - ALessem
This Pink Moonstones Succulent Candle Looks Simply Out Of This World
Review: "Little cute gift for everyone who like succulent!" - Niki
Where Are The Gronola Girlies At! Check Out This Smoothie Yogurt Bowl Candle For Blissful Breakfast Vibes
Review: "This looks and smells just like a strawberry yogurt sundae. You almost don't want to burn it. Glad it was a gift and I didn't have to burn it. lol" - Lisa Harris
These Spooky Spine Candlewill Send Shivvers Down Your Spine For All The Right Reasons
Review: "I bought this for a chiropractor friend and he cannot stop raving over it. Perfect gift!" - JPearl
This Hillarious Toilet Candle Is Abso-Loo-Tly A Must-Have For Your Bathroom
Review: "Love this toilet bowl aromatherapy candle! Its fresh scent instantly revitalizes the bathroom, and it's so easy to use with long-lasting effects. Highly recommend to anyone looking to enhance their restroom ambiance!" - Niki
If You Too Belong To The Church Of The Office, This Dwight Schrute Prayer Candle Is Right Up Your Abbey
Review: "I have had many different prayer candles over the years and this is the highest quality I have ever seen. The image is clear and perfect, I was shocked at how heavy duty it is, and the candle lid is a nice touch. I bought this as a gift but will be ordering one for myself!" - livandbloom
Make Your Your Harry Potter Dreams A Reality With These Floating Candles That You Turn On With A Wand
Review: "These are exactly how they appear! We put them in our stairs that lead up to our living room, and the ceiling is leveled so it gives it even more of a awesome effect! so many compliments from our friends and family! They love to come over and see them!!!" - Brittany Miner
We Are Inlove With This Krafty Mac&cheese Scented Candle
Review: "My teenage daughter loves candles and Mac and cheese so bought her this as a joke but she loves it!! She won’t even burn it! She said it looks too real and even came with a little packet of green spice pack to add on top for a more realistic touch. Love it!!" - JoAnn Ebenstein
This Adorable Chubby Ducky Candle Is The Only Acceptable Bath Time Candle
Review: "The recipient loved her candle, loved how cute and nice smelling it was! Definitely worth it" - Marissa Salas
Now You Can Proudly Display Your Croc Obsession With This Crocs Candle
Review: "Such a cute candle! It’s about the size of the kids crocs. I love the details, and it smelled so good!" - Kayla Mostyn
This Goddess Figure Candle Reminds Us That All Bodies Are Beautiful
Review: "These sculptural candles are too beautiful to burn! I love using them as decor around the house. They're also great for photos :)" - Alyssa
These Fried Chicken Wing Candles Are Sadly Not Made Of 11 Herbs And Spices
Review: "Our gift recipient loved the candles!" - Liv Lauren Moore
These Delicate Beeswax Tulip Candles Will Have You Saying ‘Amster-Damn That’s Beautiful!’
Please Add Caramel And Strawberry Cheesecake To Our List Of Favorite Scents!
Review: "I just received the candles and they're even more beautiful in person!!! The scents are so lovely and I will definitely buy from them again!! It was so well packaged too and super cute!" - Celie
Don’t Blame Us If This Skull Candle Gives You Nightmares
Review: "Got these for a fall/Halloween party and they are fabulous. They burn for hourssss and they melt nicely in on themselves. The gold is super cute." - Lou
This Manly Scented Candle Has A Unique Bro-Quette Of Scents
Review: "I like the look of of the candle, it is a great scent for men, if you want a manly smell in your room. For women who want to gift their boyfriends and husbands something, it would be great." - Amazon customer
Why Are Food-Shaped Things So Stinkin’ Cute?! These Gummy Bear Candles Just Prove Our Point
Review: "I bought this as a gift for a 14yr old and she loved it. This teddy bear candle was bright in color and smelled amazing." - Km
No Two Handmade Candles Are Ever The Same, Making Each Burning Almost An Event!
Review: "Absolutely love these candles. Arrived in perfect condition. They are beautiful and the artist payed very close attention to detail." - Laura Day
Watching videos of these kinds of candles being made is always super satisfying! 😌
We Just Need To Know If We Can Make Smores Over This Cookie Shaped Candle?
Review: "The smell is pretty strong so take that into consideration if you’re sensitive to those kinds of things. 10/10 I would buy this again!" - Catherine O'Boyle
These Color Drip Candles Become More Beautiful The More They Burn. You Will Never Want To Throw Them Away!
Review: "I bought these candles to have something a little different in my room. I love candles, but I’ve never owned a drip candle like this. The colors are magnificent. The candle melts pretty quickly unfortunately, but I’m glad there is six to a pack. I will be buying more in the future. Such pretty colors!" - Tulsa_Nash
The Only Thing Worse Than A Shart Candle Might Be A Durian Candle
Review: "I like buying prank/funny gifts for my brothers at Christmas and this one was honestly just too funny, candle smells absolutely horrible so definitely true to name, if you like funny gifts I would definitely choose this one" - Amazon Customer
Don’t Worry, This Cheese-Shaped Candle Is Lactose-Free!
Review: "My sister adores cheese. She is 34, and cheese has been her favorite food since she was a baby! When I saw this, I HAD to get it for her birthday! She LOVES it. It was larger and better quality than I was expecting! - Jennifer Boyanton
This Horizontal Candle Brings A Whimsical Splash Of Steampunk To Your Space
Review: "I love the way this candle and stand look. Very steam punk! The stand is a good quality, antique finish metal. The beeswax smells really good." - Sharon Tiahrt
These Cube Soy Wax Candles Are Almost Too Pretty To Burn! We Said ‘Almost’
Review: "The candles that I bought smelt absolutely amazing it was such a gorgeous color the candles were a very nice size and they were pretty cheap I accidentally dropped one of the candles and there wasn’t a chip in the wax!! This product is very durable. Surprisingly these candles were very easy to light!!" - Susan Kohl
These Strawberry Candles Should Come With A ‘Do Not Eat’ Lable
Review: "Omg so cute and they smell incredible. I got these for my bridal shower and my girls really liked them. Want to purchase more just for fun as they are so darn cute." - Anoj
Replace Your Boring Tea Candles With These Prickly Cactus Candles
Review: "Really cool and high quality little candles. The person I got them for loved them." - Jeremy
Ever Wonder What Jack Skellington Looks Like At Bath Time? Wonder No More With This Skeleton Candle
Review: Beautiful Halloween candle. Nice scent and received many compliments on it." - Gary M. Buyachek
These Ghost Candles Will Have You Crying Boo-Hoo When They Reach The End Of The Wick
Review: "Super cute! Came just as pictured. In a good box that can be reused for storage when not in use." - Riley Nelligan
If You Forgot To Charge Your Gems In The Moonlight, This Crystal Candle Will Have Your Back
Review: "Received this as a present for Christmas and absolutely love it! The smell, the gradual reveal of crystals, and look are all very pleasant" - Lauren D.
We Understand Physics, But There Is Still Something Magical About The Fluttering Of This Butterfly Candle
Review: "The person who received it loved it and said candle smells amazing they were so surprised the fan moved the butterflies." - Fatbobskid
Now This Is What We Call Burning Calories! The Waffle Cake Shaped Candle Might Leave You Reaching For The Ozempic Though…
Review: "Got it as a gift to my candle loving boyfriend. He really liked it and thought it smelled great. The details on the candle were really nice looking." - Alaisha K.F.
Get Your Head In The Game With A Stylish Sneaker Candle
Review: "I purchased this as a gift and they were really impressed with the details of this candle! Approved by a Jordan 4 owner! Too cute to light up, and comes in an adorable little shoe box! Highly recommend!" - Martha Diaz
Is A ‘Bofa Deez Nutz’ Scented Candle The Male Version Of The Infamous Gwenyth Paltrow Candle?
Review: "For starters, it really does smell good. I originally bought these for our home, I then purchased another as a small gag gift for our friend who got a little snip snip and he loved it as well. These candles are funny and smell good. Deff worth a purchase. They last a good bit too" - Megan
Warning: Do Not Try To Roll These Dice Candles , At Least Not When Lit…
Review: "This is the perfect size for my tiered trays in my kitchen. Very well made." - Annie
Say It Like It Is With This Funny Candle That Is The Perfect Gift For Your Weird Friend
Review: "Was absolutely what I was looking for in a candle gift. Can’t wait gift it to my boss! She has a great sense of humor." - Michelle Ureel
This Cool Candle In A Glass Jar Is Equal Parts Romantic And Stylish, The Perfect Blend!
Review: "I love the glass design, and the scent is very floral and pleasant. It's a little strong without even lighting it yet and I'll definitely be trying some other scents. It was very well packaged and secure which I really appreciate." - Rebecca Thomas
Transport Yourself To A Tropical Paradise With The Scent Of These Hawaiian Breeze & Vanilla Passion Fruit Candles
Review: "Smells great bought it for some light at night without turning on my actual lights and seems like it slow burned so I'm happy but I wasn't worried about longevity just smell and light so I would definitely recommend to buy!!" - pamela gallaway
These Beehive Candles Bring Some Sweet And Cheery Charm To Your Space
Review: "So cute and lasts a few hours. It has a neutral smell but cancels out other scents so good for bathrooms or just for the aesthetic." - Cassidy
We Love A Good 2-In-1. These Pet Odor Eliminator Candle Are Functional And Smell Fantastic!
Review: "I have multiple dogs and this candle fills the house with lovely hints of cranberries, effectively keeping the odors at bay. I would use this product again." - M3