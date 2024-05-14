ADVERTISEMENT

We have gathered here today to wax lyrical about candles that are set to ignite your imagination. From whimsical shapes to mesmerizing scents, these candles aren't just for brightening up dark corners—each one is a work of art in its own right! Whether you're seeking a touch of whimsy or a dash of the bizarre, these cool candles are sure to spark conversation and kindle creativity. So, without further ado, let's illuminate these waxy creations and discover the magic within each flickering flame.

#1

This Xanax Pill Candle Gives New Meaning To The Phrase “Take A Chill Pill”

This Xanax Pill Candle Gives New Meaning To The Phrase “Take A Chill Pill”

Review: "Bought this as a gift for my boyfriend who has been super stressed at work recently. Instant smile on his face when he saw the packaging and actually laughed when he read out the note on the side. He isn’t normally into candles but said if there was something to get him into them then it would be this." - ALessem

#2

This Jackpot Candle Is The Adult Version Of The Prize Inside A Cereal Box!

This Jackpot Candle Is The Adult Version Of The Prize Inside A Cereal Box!

Review: "Bought for my granddaughter for her 17th birthday. She loved it. The scent is so inviting and the candle is still going strong over a month later and she uses it every evening. Of course she had to get her ring out. The ring was beautiful high quality. Very much a good value for price. A+" - Tawana56

#3

Say “You Light My Heart On Fire” With This Anatomical Heart Shaped Candle

Say “You Light My Heart On Fire” With This Anatomical Heart Shaped Candle

Review: "These looks amazing, I loved it. Has a very nice smell too, not quite pine but nice" - Kaye

#4

Artists Making These Stunning Veiled Lady Candles Are Making It Awfully Hard To Put Them To Their Intended Use

Artists Making These Stunning Veiled Lady Candles Are Making It Awfully Hard To Put Them To Their Intended Use

Review: "Absolutely stunning candle, looks like a marble ornament." - Rebecca B

#5

Growing Your Own Sugar Crystals Is For Kids. Try This Amethyst Geode Crystal Candle Making Course For A Real Challange!

Growing Your Own Sugar Crystals Is For Kids. Try This Amethyst Geode Crystal Candle Making Course For A Real Challange!

Review: "Great tutorials. Haven‘t tried yet though but ordered missing ingredients. Will be definitely buying more tutorials" - Tammy

#6

This Cereal Bowl Candle Might Just Be Your New Lucky Charm

This Cereal Bowl Candle Might Just Be Your New Lucky Charm

Review: "The cereal wax melts look like the real thing and it has a nice vanilla smell. I want more of these types of candles now. So fun." - d.earnhardt

#7

This Stylish Pink Peony Candle Is The Only Flower We Will Be Accepting From Now On

This Stylish Pink Peony Candle Is The Only Flower We Will Be Accepting From Now On

Review: "Absolutely stunning candle for my peony loving daughter! Will buy again and again! Smells divine too!" - Dianna Aminova

#8

We Can’t Decide If This Cat Candle Is Creepy Or Cute, But We Do Know We Are Obsessed!

We Can’t Decide If This Cat Candle Is Creepy Or Cute, But We Do Know We Are Obsessed!

Review: "I purchased this as a gift for a friend for hosting a Halloween party. It was really exciting for the kids at the party when she opened it and lit it . Everyone watched it melt throughout the night and it got so much attention. Everyone, especially the kids, eagerly waited to see more and more of the skeleton come through. It was a bigger hit than expected. Highly recommend." - Nina G.

#9

This Jef Koons Inspired Balloon Dog Candle Is Pawsitively Delightful

This Jef Koons Inspired Balloon Dog Candle Is Pawsitively Delightful

Review: "Got given this cute candle as a gift from my boyfriend and absolutely love it!! Came in such a cool gift box and smells amazing. Now as a proud dog mom I’m going to bring this little puppy with me to work and to spice up my desk decor – such a fun candle and big brownie points for the boyfriend!!!" - ALessem

#10

This Pink Moonstones Succulent Candle Looks Simply Out Of This World

This Pink Moonstones Succulent Candle Looks Simply Out Of This World

Review: "Little cute gift for everyone who like succulent!" - Niki

#11

Where Are The Gronola Girlies At! Check Out This Smoothie Yogurt Bowl Candle For Blissful Breakfast Vibes

Where Are The Gronola Girlies At! Check Out This Smoothie Yogurt Bowl Candle For Blissful Breakfast Vibes

Review: "This looks and smells just like a strawberry yogurt sundae. You almost don't want to burn it. Glad it was a gift and I didn't have to burn it. lol" - Lisa Harris

#12

These Spooky Spine Candlewill Send Shivvers Down Your Spine For All The Right Reasons

These Spooky Spine Candlewill Send Shivvers Down Your Spine For All The Right Reasons

Review: "I bought this for a chiropractor friend and he cannot stop raving over it. Perfect gift!" - JPearl

#13

This Hillarious Toilet Candle Is Abso-Loo-Tly A Must-Have For Your Bathroom

This Hillarious Toilet Candle Is Abso-Loo-Tly A Must-Have For Your Bathroom

Review: "Love this toilet bowl aromatherapy candle! Its fresh scent instantly revitalizes the bathroom, and it's so easy to use with long-lasting effects. Highly recommend to anyone looking to enhance their restroom ambiance!" - Niki

#14

If You Too Belong To The Church Of The Office, This Dwight Schrute Prayer Candle Is Right Up Your Abbey

If You Too Belong To The Church Of The Office, This Dwight Schrute Prayer Candle Is Right Up Your Abbey

Review: "I have had many different prayer candles over the years and this is the highest quality I have ever seen. The image is clear and perfect, I was shocked at how heavy duty it is, and the candle lid is a nice touch. I bought this as a gift but will be ordering one for myself!" - livandbloom

#15

Make Your Your Harry Potter Dreams A Reality With These Floating Candles That You Turn On With A Wand

Make Your Your Harry Potter Dreams A Reality With These Floating Candles That You Turn On With A Wand

Review: "These are exactly how they appear! We put them in our stairs that lead up to our living room, and the ceiling is leveled so it gives it even more of a awesome effect! so many compliments from our friends and family! They love to come over and see them!!!" - Brittany Miner

#16

We Are Inlove With This Krafty Mac&cheese Scented Candle

We Are Inlove With This Krafty Mac&cheese Scented Candle

Review: "My teenage daughter loves candles and Mac and cheese so bought her this as a joke but she loves it!! She won’t even burn it! She said it looks too real and even came with a little packet of green spice pack to add on top for a more realistic touch. Love it!!" - JoAnn Ebenstein

#17

This Adorable Chubby Ducky Candle Is The Only Acceptable Bath Time Candle

This Adorable Chubby Ducky Candle Is The Only Acceptable Bath Time Candle

Review: "The recipient loved her candle, loved how cute and nice smelling it was! Definitely worth it" - Marissa Salas

#18

Now You Can Proudly Display Your Croc Obsession With This Crocs Candle

Now You Can Proudly Display Your Croc Obsession With This Crocs Candle

Review: "Such a cute candle! It’s about the size of the kids crocs. I love the details, and it smelled so good!" - Kayla Mostyn

#19

This Goddess Figure Candle Reminds Us That All Bodies Are Beautiful

This Goddess Figure Candle Reminds Us That All Bodies Are Beautiful

Review: "These sculptural candles are too beautiful to burn! I love using them as decor around the house. They're also great for photos :)" - Alyssa

#20

These Fried Chicken Wing Candles Are Sadly Not Made Of 11 Herbs And Spices

These Fried Chicken Wing Candles Are Sadly Not Made Of 11 Herbs And Spices

Review: "Our gift recipient loved the candles!" - Liv Lauren Moore

#21

These Delicate Beeswax Tulip Candles Will Have You Saying ‘Amster-Damn That’s Beautiful!’

These Delicate Beeswax Tulip Candles Will Have You Saying ‘Amster-Damn That’s Beautiful!’

#22

Please Add Caramel And Strawberry Cheesecake To Our List Of Favorite Scents!

Please Add Caramel And Strawberry Cheesecake To Our List Of Favorite Scents!

Review: "I just received the candles and they're even more beautiful in person!!! The scents are so lovely and I will definitely buy from them again!! It was so well packaged too and super cute!" - Celie

#23

Don’t Blame Us If This Skull Candle Gives You Nightmares

Don’t Blame Us If This Skull Candle Gives You Nightmares

Review: "Got these for a fall/Halloween party and they are fabulous. They burn for hourssss and they melt nicely in on themselves. The gold is super cute." - Lou

#24

This Manly Scented Candle Has A Unique Bro-Quette Of Scents

This Manly Scented Candle Has A Unique Bro-Quette Of Scents

Review: "I like the look of of the candle, it is a great scent for men, if you want a manly smell in your room. For women who want to gift their boyfriends and husbands something, it would be great." - Amazon customer

#25

Why Are Food-Shaped Things So Stinkin’ Cute?! These Gummy Bear Candles Just Prove Our Point

Why Are Food-Shaped Things So Stinkin’ Cute?! These Gummy Bear Candles Just Prove Our Point

Review: "I bought this as a gift for a 14yr old and she loved it. This teddy bear candle was bright in color and smelled amazing." - Km

#26

No Two Handmade Candles Are Ever The Same, Making Each Burning Almost An Event!

No Two Handmade Candles Are Ever The Same, Making Each Burning Almost An Event!

Review: "Absolutely love these candles. Arrived in perfect condition. They are beautiful and the artist payed very close attention to detail." - Laura Day

#27

We Just Need To Know If We Can Make Smores Over This Cookie Shaped Candle?

We Just Need To Know If We Can Make Smores Over This Cookie Shaped Candle?

Review: "The smell is pretty strong so take that into consideration if you’re sensitive to those kinds of things. 10/10 I would buy this again!" - Catherine O'Boyle

#28

These Color Drip Candles Become More Beautiful The More They Burn. You Will Never Want To Throw Them Away!

These Color Drip Candles Become More Beautiful The More They Burn. You Will Never Want To Throw Them Away!

Review: "I bought these candles to have something a little different in my room. I love candles, but I’ve never owned a drip candle like this. The colors are magnificent. The candle melts pretty quickly unfortunately, but I’m glad there is six to a pack. I will be buying more in the future. Such pretty colors!" - Tulsa_Nash

#29

The Only Thing Worse Than A Shart Candle Might Be A Durian Candle

The Only Thing Worse Than A Shart Candle Might Be A Durian Candle

Review: "I like buying prank/funny gifts for my brothers at Christmas and this one was honestly just too funny, candle smells absolutely horrible so definitely true to name, if you like funny gifts I would definitely choose this one" - Amazon Customer

#30

Don’t Worry, This Cheese-Shaped Candle Is Lactose-Free!

Don’t Worry, This Cheese-Shaped Candle Is Lactose-Free!

Review: "My sister adores cheese. She is 34, and cheese has been her favorite food since she was a baby! When I saw this, I HAD to get it for her birthday! She LOVES it. It was larger and better quality than I was expecting! - Jennifer Boyanton

#31

This Horizontal Candle Brings A Whimsical Splash Of Steampunk To Your Space

This Horizontal Candle Brings A Whimsical Splash Of Steampunk To Your Space

Review: "I love the way this candle and stand look. Very steam punk! The stand is a good quality, antique finish metal. The beeswax smells really good." - Sharon Tiahrt

#32

These Cube Soy Wax Candles Are Almost Too Pretty To Burn! We Said ‘Almost’

These Cube Soy Wax Candles Are Almost Too Pretty To Burn! We Said ‘Almost’

Review: "The candles that I bought smelt absolutely amazing it was such a gorgeous color the candles were a very nice size and they were pretty cheap I accidentally dropped one of the candles and there wasn’t a chip in the wax!! This product is very durable. Surprisingly these candles were very easy to light!!" - Susan Kohl

#33

These Strawberry Candles Should Come With A ‘Do Not Eat’ Lable

These Strawberry Candles Should Come With A ‘Do Not Eat’ Lable

Review: "Omg so cute and they smell incredible. I got these for my bridal shower and my girls really liked them. Want to purchase more just for fun as they are so darn cute." - Anoj

#34

Replace Your Boring Tea Candles With These Prickly Cactus Candles

Replace Your Boring Tea Candles With These Prickly Cactus Candles

Review: "Really cool and high quality little candles. The person I got them for loved them." - Jeremy

#35

Ever Wonder What Jack Skellington Looks Like At Bath Time? Wonder No More With This Skeleton Candle

Ever Wonder What Jack Skellington Looks Like At Bath Time? Wonder No More With This Skeleton Candle

Review: Beautiful Halloween candle. Nice scent and received many compliments on it." - Gary M. Buyachek

#36

These Ghost Candles Will Have You Crying Boo-Hoo When They Reach The End Of The Wick

These Ghost Candles Will Have You Crying Boo-Hoo When They Reach The End Of The Wick

Review: "Super cute! Came just as pictured. In a good box that can be reused for storage when not in use." - Riley Nelligan

#37

If You Forgot To Charge Your Gems In The Moonlight, This Crystal Candle Will Have Your Back

If You Forgot To Charge Your Gems In The Moonlight, This Crystal Candle Will Have Your Back

Review: "Received this as a present for Christmas and absolutely love it! The smell, the gradual reveal of crystals, and look are all very pleasant" - Lauren D.

#38

We Understand Physics, But There Is Still Something Magical About The Fluttering Of This Butterfly Candle

We Understand Physics, But There Is Still Something Magical About The Fluttering Of This Butterfly Candle

Review: "The person who received it loved it and said candle smells amazing they were so surprised the fan moved the butterflies." - Fatbobskid

#39

Now This Is What We Call Burning Calories! The Waffle Cake Shaped Candle Might Leave You Reaching For The Ozempic Though…

Now This Is What We Call Burning Calories! The Waffle Cake Shaped Candle Might Leave You Reaching For The Ozempic Though…

Review: "Got it as a gift to my candle loving boyfriend. He really liked it and thought it smelled great. The details on the candle were really nice looking." - Alaisha K.F.

#40

Get Your Head In The Game With A Stylish Sneaker Candle

Get Your Head In The Game With A Stylish Sneaker Candle

Review: "I purchased this as a gift and they were really impressed with the details of this candle! Approved by a Jordan 4 owner! Too cute to light up, and comes in an adorable little shoe box! Highly recommend!" - Martha Diaz

#41

Is A ‘Bofa Deez Nutz’ Scented Candle The Male Version Of The Infamous Gwenyth Paltrow Candle?

Is A ‘Bofa Deez Nutz’ Scented Candle The Male Version Of The Infamous Gwenyth Paltrow Candle?

Review: "For starters, it really does smell good. I originally bought these for our home, I then purchased another as a small gag gift for our friend who got a little snip snip and he loved it as well. These candles are funny and smell good. Deff worth a purchase. They last a good bit too" - Megan

#42

Warning: Do Not Try To Roll These Dice Candles , At Least Not When Lit…

Warning: Do Not Try To Roll These Dice Candles , At Least Not When Lit…

Review: "This is the perfect size for my tiered trays in my kitchen. Very well made." - Annie

#43

Say It Like It Is With This Funny Candle That Is The Perfect Gift For Your Weird Friend

Say It Like It Is With This Funny Candle That Is The Perfect Gift For Your Weird Friend

Review: "Was absolutely what I was looking for in a candle gift. Can’t wait gift it to my boss! She has a great sense of humor." - Michelle Ureel

#44

This Cool Candle In A Glass Jar Is Equal Parts Romantic And Stylish, The Perfect Blend!

This Cool Candle In A Glass Jar Is Equal Parts Romantic And Stylish, The Perfect Blend!

Review: "I love the glass design, and the scent is very floral and pleasant. It's a little strong without even lighting it yet and I'll definitely be trying some other scents. It was very well packaged and secure which I really appreciate." - Rebecca Thomas

#45

Transport Yourself To A Tropical Paradise With The Scent Of These Hawaiian Breeze & Vanilla Passion Fruit Candles

Transport Yourself To A Tropical Paradise With The Scent Of These Hawaiian Breeze & Vanilla Passion Fruit Candles

Review: "Smells great bought it for some light at night without turning on my actual lights and seems like it slow burned so I'm happy but I wasn't worried about longevity just smell and light so I would definitely recommend to buy!!" - pamela gallaway

#46

These Beehive Candles Bring Some Sweet And Cheery Charm To Your Space

These Beehive Candles Bring Some Sweet And Cheery Charm To Your Space

Review: "So cute and lasts a few hours. It has a neutral smell but cancels out other scents so good for bathrooms or just for the aesthetic." - Cassidy

#47

We Love A Good 2-In-1. These Pet Odor Eliminator Candle Are Functional And Smell Fantastic!

We Love A Good 2-In-1. These Pet Odor Eliminator Candle Are Functional And Smell Fantastic!

Review: "I have multiple dogs and this candle fills the house with lovely hints of cranberries, effectively keeping the odors at bay. I would use this product again." - M3

#48

A Romantic Rose Shaped Soy Candle Is Just The Spoil You Need

A Romantic Rose Shaped Soy Candle Is Just The Spoil You Need

Review: "Smelled exactly like I thought it would be, perfect for those late-night scary stories readings. Loved it." - Gilbert

