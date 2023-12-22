Review: "I got mine about a week ago and use it for my pants below the top of my closet and absolutely LOVE them. I’ve had to keep most of my pants besides leggings folded and in a cubbie compared to now i can fit all of my pants and skirts on the bottom without it being TOO crowded. I want to purchase more for my jeans, but saw that some of the reviews are saying that they’re not good for jeans. So I tested it with the hangers I already have and it works great! Definitely have to put them through the bottom instead the top of the jeans but it still works good and I love this product!! Saves me lots of hangers too." - Amazon Customer