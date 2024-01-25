Get ready to discover 30 Amazon products that I've fallen head over heels in love with this year. Among these must-have items is a morning sunrise clock that gently eases me into a new day, as well as a refreshing bidet that has upped the ante for bathroom comfort. One of my newfound holy grails is the migraine stick, an absolute lifesaver in stressful times. So, come along and delve into these and other delightful finds that have unquestionably stolen my heart in 2024!

#1 Hear That? No? Perfect! Japan Adores These Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones, And Your Ears Will Too Share icon Review: " It's so good ! Bought it especially for noise cancellation for studying and it does an amazing job. It's worth the price, the sound quality is very good. It's also very pretty and aesthetic, I chose it in black. I totally recommend it !" - Devoxia

#2 When It Comes To Your Skin, These Soap Bars Know There's No 'Kojic' Reason To Settle For Dark Spots. Watch Your Skin Transform From 'Meh' To Mesmerizing! Share icon Review: "I love that this product worked and left my skin feeling clean and soft. I bought it for the hypermentation on my face and it ended up also fading other parts of my body like between my thighs underarms hands neck knees and elbows. I saw quick results because I made it apart of my skincare routine as well as used it with an exfoliating cloth for showers. The first picture is about a year ago when my self confidence was really suffering. So I started eating better exercising and taking care of my self care more actively and today I couldnt be any happier. I will continue to use it until I feel confident to wear shorts again. Updates for that when I get those stubborn scars to fade. They are showing where I can tell but I want to be able to testify like the above pictures. Girlssss this is magic as long as you are diligent." - Kween Kemahs

#3 When The Weight Of The World Feels Like Too Much, Let This Chunky Hero Be The One To Tug On Your Stress Strings And Knit Your Cares Away Share icon Review: "I wanted a weighted blanket that was woven instead of being weighted with filler material like beads that shift around or could “leak” and I wanted something made of natural fibers. Most blankets that fit the bill are $350 minimum, often more, so I feel like I hit the jackpot with this! The blanket is super comfortable, and the woven style means the weight is evenly distributed for a deep sleep. It’s a beautiful dark navy and larger than I expected, plus it comes with a duffel bag!" - Emw95

#4 After Binging Your Tenth Episode Or Finishing That Spreadsheet Saga, Let The Warmth Of The Eye Massager With Heat Bring You Back From The Land Of Screen Zombies Share icon Review: "My husband and I absolutely LOVE this gadget! Perfect to relax and decompress after a long day or when extra stressed. We haven't used it long enough to see changes in sleep or dark circles yet (which would be an added bonus), however even without those results this is an amazing eye rub with just the right amount of pressure that gives you instant relief for sore tired eyes. Easy to use and adjust to different head sizes." - Kimberly A.

#5 Cue The Cozy Vibes And Pop Some Popcorn Because The Tmy Mini Projector's Got Enough Lumens To Outshine The Darkest Of Days Share icon Review: "I am absolutely thrilled with this Projector and its included 100-inch screen! This device has transformed my home entertainment experience in ways I never imagined. It delivers an incredibly sharp and vibrant image quality which makes movies and shows look amazing with really clear pictures and vivid colors. What truly sets this projector apart is the portable 100-inch screen. It's foldable, easy to wash, and larger than most screens, ensuring wider viewing angles and exceptional picture detail. Setting up my own home theater anywhere has never been easier! Overall, this projector's performance, value, and convenience make it a fantastic choice for a portable home theater setup. Highly recommended!" - Ashwani Agrawal

#6 Glossin' Out Loud Just Got Real: Let Your Lips Live Their Best Life With Nyx's Fat Oil Lip Drip – For A Tint Of Color And A Tidal Wave Of Moisture Share icon Review: "I have been looking for this clear Lip Oil by NYX and it’s sold out in all the stores I went to, so I’m so happy I found it on Amazon! With overnight shipping as well, amazing. These lip oils are so moisturizing, glide on the lips with a great shine that isn’t sticky or messy. They’re perfect for an everyday fresh skin look or to just add some moisture to dry lips. I love these and need them in every color now!" - Bryanna Brown

#7 Turn Up Your Nail Game From Home! This Complete Gel Kit With UV Light Lets You Mix, Match, And Matte Or Gloss Your Way Through The Year Share icon Review: "I have crummy natural nails, so I can't get any regular polish to last longer than a day or two. Even the "gel" polishes won't last longer than 2 days. So I went into this with low expectations and have been blown away! For my crummy nails, I got 10 solid days of polish before I started to get some lift on a couple of corners. And I am not easy on my nails/hands! So after I started seeing lift, I went ahead and took off the polish and started over with a new color. Just follow the steps and this stuff dries fast (I do 60 seconds for each step, then 120 seconds for the final top coat) and stays set!!" - sky2242

#8 Coffee, Red Wine, And Life Can’t Dull Your Sparkle—not When You've Got The Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen In Your Arsenal Share icon Review: "Holy cow it works! The taste is “meh” and it makes you drool funny for a second but these photos are ten minutes apart in the same spot in my bathroom." - Tricia Tussing

#9 Who Needs A Gym, When You Can Turn Your Living Room Into A Booty-Licious Burn Zone With These Fabric Bands? Share icon Review: "I love these they are a lot stronger than regular resistance bands. I just used the lightest one and could feel it after 3 squats. The last resistance bands I used slipped off really easy these do not. So happy with the quality. They definitely stepped up and fixed a real problem." - Andy

#10 Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask To Make Your Face Cleaner In A Very Fun Way Share icon Review: "I have very sensitive skin but I read the reviews and wanted to give this a try. It’s super fun and silly to put on and watch the cold, grey mask start to bubble. Tickles slightly. After its done, it takes a minute to wash off. This is not moisturizing. It definitely makes my skin dry but it creates smooth skin and my pores become smaller. Moisturize afterwards. I like to use once a week for a bit of self care." - J & B Wortinger

#11 Summon The Power Of Collagen And Send Your Hair On A Spa Day With Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Share icon Review: "I almost gave up! My hair was so damage from bleach and colored, it was bad to the point I can’t even brush them with comb or even with my hand I try many expensive products and didn’t even work. I saw lots of reviews on this and I was like ok why not?! Is only $7. Omg that $7 tho!! This is the best product I have tried." - Gina

#12 Do It For The "Gram" – And We Mean Your Grandmother Who Loves Physical Photos – With The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Share icon Review: "If you’re unsure… BUY IT. It’s beyond worth it. I love taking pictures of special moments and being able to give the pictures to my family and friends. It means a lot to them. I wish I could give this product 100 stars." - Taynara Dias

#13 The Beauty Of Joseon Serum Line Glow Serum Is Like Having A Squad Of Skin-Care Knights In Shining Armor, Minus The Horse And Jousting Share icon Review: "Cleared dark marks, my skin back to glowing & it helped a lot with my over all skin texture & brightness." - Phatt shepherd

#14 Got A Space So Big, It Has Its Own Weather System? Dial Up The Freshness With This Air Purifier Share icon Review: "This product is fantastic! The noise level is minimal on turbo speed. The blue ring indicates that the air quality is good. It changes ring color depending on the air quality in the room and let’s you know the level of particles in the air. The higher the number the lower the air quality. The lower the number the better the air quality. This product covers 1,600 sqft. I paid $219 for this and would compare it to the Molecule air purifier my friend purchased for $1,200 that covers less space." - Matt G.

#15 Turn Your Kitchen Into A Creative Hub With This Cookbook: A Little Bit Of This, A Dash Of That, And Voilà! Share icon Review: "Why would you buy a book that’s non-recipes? Because it’s thoughtfully laid out, beautifully photographed, and overflowing with easy ideas for weeknight cooking. I am IN LOVE with this new offering from Sam Sifton of NYTimes fame.

The book is organized by main ingredients and has plenty of options for easy go to meal ideas from salads to seafood to pasta and even simple desserts. The “recipes” are thoughtful steps unencumbered by specific measurements or cook times. Easily modified, these are like building blocks for a retinue of incredible skills and simply fabulous meals. I loved all the tips and easy modifications included in each and every recipe. There are TONS of ideas for ways to swap out one ingredient for another you have on hand. I am totally blown away by how user friendly this book is: truly. Even the small and easy to page through format is a win. I haven’t stopped recommending it since it arrived! I received a free copy of this book from Clarkson Potter in exchange for my personal and unbiased review, but have already ordered a copy to give as a gift!" - Flyover Bookclub

#16 Catch The Express To Espresso Town, Even When You're On The Freeway – Thank The Coffee Gods For This Portable Espresso Machine, Fueling Your Wanderlust One Cup At A Time! Share icon Review: "For the price of 5 lates I can now make real, creamy, rich, dark espresso at home in under 20 seconds. The machine is easy to use and clean. From filling with coffee and water to cleanup takes less than a minute so is perfect for a busy morning routine. I have tried many presses, stove top espresso makers and all can not replicate a good espresso machine (not into pods for the pollution aspect and refillable cups don’t always work reliably). This tiny little unit creates something that rivals and is nearly indistinguishable from espresso from a $5k professional unit." - goatface

#17 Welcome To Plug And Play Paradise! By Day, Charge All The Things; By Night, Follow The Glow Share icon Review: "This thing is awesome. Not only does it give you more plug space but it can automatically turn on when it gets dark. You have the option of 3 brightness levels and can even turn the light off if you don’t want it to go on. I have it in the bathroom at the highest brightness setting. It lets me see the bathroom and even the hallway outside of the bathroom in the middle of the night so I don’t have to turn any other lights on" - J.M.

#18 This Travel Buddy Doesn't Fold Under Pressure. The Large Garment Bag Is The Runway-Ready Ace That Swaps Suitcase Squish For Hanger Hangouts Share icon Review: "This is a must. I never leave reviews. I had three dresses, one of which was a ball gown, and I was at a loss as to how I was going to pack them without wrinkles and taking up most of my suitcase. When I first got it I thought was no way in heck it was gonna work. It wasn’t long enough, so I thought. Shockingly, all I have to do is put the hangers through the loop, and the bag easily rolled right up. Felt like a dream, and there was plenty of access on both sides zippers to put in a few more items. It’s extremely light. There’s also a side zipper where I could keep my boarding pass, ID, etc. it was not big enough for my phone, so I had to stick that in one of the side pockets. I use a wheelchair, and it easily fit in my lap. I don’t know how I ever lived without it as a carry-on" - Kristin R

#19 Ditch The Drama With Some Aromatherapy. The Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser Is Your Personal Vibe Curator—let It Mist Away The Messy And Spritz The Bliss! Share icon Review: "Essential for home office now that I work from home and can use aromatherapy! I can’t say enough positive things about this oil mist diffuser! About 7-10 drops of the orange oil gives me the brain energy Boost to keep me going on my computer work all day, and I bought a second one for the bedroom, and the lavender oil helps put me to sleep at night. My husband even likes the lavender at night now. Love the time length it stays on and the light variations. You will love it! Images" - Amy Fountain

#20 Keep The Nosy Neighbors At Bay And Your Room Insta-Ready With A Rainbow Window Privacy Film That Throws Shade In The Most Fabulous Way Share icon Review: "I live on an end condo unit on a busy street with lots of dog walkers at all times of day and night. This cling gives perfect coverage day and night. It actually casts a pretty little rainbow hue in the room during broad daylight. And at night, blocks out the peepers who might want to sneak a peak. It actually makes me happy to See the design while I’m sitting in my living room. Super easy to install. I did it by myself. The key is to get lots of water on the backing and then you can slowly maneuver the sides to where you want. Really happy with this purchase!" - TT

#21 Let's Be Honest, Your Cat's Drinking Habits Are About To Get Way Cuter. The Cat Drinking Water Fountain Is Here To Turn Those Dull Sips Into A Fanciful Fountain Of Joy. Share icon Review: "I really lovvveeee this little fountain! At first I was a bit sad because my cats didn’t seem to like it, but after a couple days, and with me leaving it in a spot they all had access to, they all started using it and have loved it since. I really hadn’t seen them drink this much water before so it’s nice to know it’s keeping them hydrated hehe. It doesn’t make any noise, the water sounds get a little louder when the water level is low but other than that it’s really great, would totally recommend to any one with cat(s)." - Abigail M

#22 Oh Hey, Lash Royalty! Whether You're Slaying Spreadsheets Or Sipping Spritzers, The Essence Lash Princess Mascara Has Your Lash Coronation Covered Share icon Review: My daughter asked for this product and was so surprised by the results! It literally looks like she is wearing eyelash extensions. Great product for an unbeatable price." - Joy Hellums

#23 Get Ready To Turn The Tide On Tepid Drinks! With The Stanley Quencher H2.0 In Hand, It's 'Stainless' Good Times From Here On Out Share icon Review: "I bought this because I saw the TikTok of the lady’s car that caught fire and she still had ice in this cup after the fire, was honestly shocked." - Kayla Ledsome

#24 Transform Your Desk Into A Workout Hotspot With The Sperax Walking Pad. Prep For That Presentation Or Binge That Series Share icon Review: "This has been a life changer since transitioning to working from home. When I first started working a desk job, I found myself sitting most of the day and losing motivation to do much else. I also started experiencing back pain from sitting so much and started gaining weight. Since getting the walking pad I have been able to get 15,000 and 20,000 steps per day and the weight is coming off. It feels amazing to feel active while working. So grateful for this, and a must have for working from home." - Jena Eshelman

#25 Give Your Butt The Upscale Treatment Without The Upscale Price Tag Share icon Review: "To be honest, I thought that you had to have money to have a bidet, but this is so affordable! It is easy to install. It uses the water that flows into your toilet so it can be a bit cold, but I don’t mind it. It works well and has definitely cut back on my husbands excessive use of toilet paper. You can aim and adjust the water pressure to your liking. I couldn’t wait to use the bathroom after it was installed." - Mollie B.

#26 Ditch The Rude Awakening And Wake Up How Nature Intended It—that Soft-Glow-Sunrise Vibe Makes 7 Am Feel More Like An Adventure Than A Chore Share icon Review: "Ok guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TLDR; this is an amazing little product and I highly recommend it. I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 Has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting in while I’m journaling, reading, watching tv, anything really! If you’re hesitant to purchase this, please take my review in to consideration. I would pay 2 or 3 times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." - KatieM

#27 Who Says Ice Can't Be Posh? Pop Out Those Spherical Ice Royals With This Round Ice Cube Tray And Watch Your Guests' Drinks Go From Flat To Phat Share icon Review: "Buy it!! You’ll love it!! I’m obsessed with ours!!! Our family loves these!!! Love love love!!" - Rujuta

#28 Keep Your Pearly Whites Looking Swipeworthy With Nicwell's Game-Changing Water Flosser Share icon Review: "Always HATED flossing, even was scared of it. I also have 2 dental implants, so it’s very important to floss. This made flossing actually ENJOYABLE and easy to do. Saw someone recommend them online and I had NO idea they even existed. Hello, dentists??? Why aren’t you telling people about this item?! Anyway, I recommend starting out on SOFT mode because this thing is extremely powerful and the other modes were too hard on my gums. Only downfall is I must floss longer than expected because I have to put more water in the back by the time I go to my uppers/lowers (whatever set is next). Have used for a week now and battery has stayed charged up, not needed to charge it yet. Please buy this!!!" - Sav

#29 Spritz On Some Dream Coat Magic And Let Your Hair Shine Like It's Got Its Own Spotlight Share icon Review: "You guys! I've never left a review on Amazon but I had to! I was going to a concert and needed my hair to hold up all day & night! I decided to give the product a proper go on my 4b/4c hair. I washed my hair, applied this liberally, blow dried, then flat ironed my hair. I did not add ANY additional product. No oils, hairspray, NOTHING. There is also heat protectant in this product although it isn't displayed on the bottle (check the website). I waited outside for hours, I was sweating, dancing, it was hot and humid, and my hair did not revert!! When I got home after the concert my hair looked like I just did it. I'm SHOOK! If this product is used properly it will work! The key is clean freshly washed hair with minimal oils & moisture. No leave ins etc. so I suggest a wash and deep condition but once you rinse it out, add no other product but this. Thank me later 😘" - Skye Isaac

#30 Say Bye To Those Oops-I-Did-It-Again Moments, 'Cause The Ceiling Fan Pull Chain Keeps It Clear: This One’s For Lights, That One’s For Fans Share icon I was not expecting the quality to be this great. I also love that it came with extenders as the pole strings we had were too short. I bought these for my sons room and I want them in all the other rooms now too.

#31 Kitchen Smells Should Be Planned. For Everything Unplanned, There's Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner Share icon Review: "I went on a trip and when I came back, there was this foul odor coming from my garbage disposal (even though we didn’t leave any dishes on the sink) and I tried every home remedy I could think of to get rid of the smell but nothing did. So I turned to the internet and immediately these seemed like the best choice for an okay price. I followed the instructions carefully, and within a minute I saw the foam rise up and then go back down, awful smell FINALLY GONE!" - A.L

#32 Get Your Vitamins And Your Vibes On Point With This Travel-Ready Blender That’s 270 Watts Of Pure "Smoothie Operator" Share icon Review: "This blender is not only cute but highly efficient. It blends very quickly and can be used as a cup on the go. The bottom twists to lock the blade in place. It turns red if it's not closed correctly and green when it's ready to go. Clean-up is easy. I love it and will be using it often." - Deborah Varnado

#33 When Your Munchies Are Closer Than Your Remote, Life's Good. This Mini Fridge Means You're Always Just An Arm's Length From Happiness, And By Happiness, We Mean Cold Pizza. Share icon Review: "It’s tiny but that’s good because it doesn’t take up a lot of space. It doesn’t make a loud noise, you can only hear it if the room is silent. It fits about 5 regular sized water bottles. It also has 2 little shelves for candy or anything else. It looks really nice too. Also it came with another wire so that you can plug it into the car if you wanna travel with it. If you’re looking to store more than some drinks, then a bigger one will be better. But overall, I love it!" - Sofie

#34 A Dash Of Spice, A Ton Of Crisp, And Zero Drama- Get Ready To Air Fry Your Way Into Everyone's Foodie Heart With The Ultimate “Tasti” Sous-Chef By Your Side! Share icon Review: "My husband and I wanted to try an air fryer and see if it’s worth the hype. I’ve had it for almost a week now and holy crap!!! I’m so happy we got this and we can’t wait to get the 6qt. We bought this smaller one to just see if it was worth it to get a big and we are not disappointed. We will be purchasing the 6qt. Definitely worth it." - Michaela Ryan

#35 Say Goodbye To The Scavenger Hunt Life Because With The U.S. Art Supply 96 Hole Plastic Pencil & Brush Holder, Finding Your Art Mojo Just Got Way Easier Share icon Review: "I displayed different types of writing instruments to help show if it fits, it sits. Displays my go-to pens/mildlighters/etc neatly. Some people may have an issue with pens standing upright vs upside down for ink reasons. Others may find some pens difficult to fit if it has a grip or bulky cap. This should also fit certain make up products or brushes too but each square is one size so it would be cool to consider a multi sized one. Either way this does the job for my needs, and I no longer have to keep tons of Ziploc bags of pens stuffed in a drawer. Barely takes up space on my desk." - xtina

#36 Swipe Left On Clogged Pores And Swipe Right For Smooth Skin With This Tako Pore Marvel. Your Face Will Thank You Share icon Review: "This product may look small but it is MIGHTY! I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer. I 100% agree with the review that said to rub off a little bit of the top of the product once you open it so that there is salt exposed to help you exfoliate. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine. Also, how freaking adorable is this little guy? I think he makes my whole bathroom look cuter." - Andrea

#37 It's The Ultimate Sidekick For Those Genius Kitchen Moments – Measure Like A Boss, Cook Like A Star, Dine Like Royalty. Welcome To The Weigh Of The Future! Share icon Review: "Was always curious about the mysterious "kitchen scale" used in recipes. I had to get one when I started Sourdough and now I wonder why I have not used one all my life??? This little scale is a workhorse! I have replaced the battery already so either use it A LOT or the battery was not fresh? Anyhow, simple fix. Appears to be very accurate and will measure oz, lb, ml, kg, gm and so forth. Absolute must have with sourdough starter and bread making. Very helpful to get accurate equal size in loaves when you split the dough up. Will be using this when I divide up dough for tortillas etc. Many uses!" - Tiffany S.

#38 Upgrade Your Sofa-Surfing With Eco-Chic Convenience. Clip On, Stretch Out, And Enjoy Having Everything You Need Right Where You Arm It Share icon Review: "Seriously, this is the best purchase!!! My sectional couch doesn’t leave room for an end table so I figured I’d give this a try. I LOVE it!! I wasn’t sure it would fit my couch because the arm is short and wide. It holds tight and I can leave a cup full of water on it and get up and sit down on the couch without having to worry about it! Couldn’t recommend enough" - Ally N.

#39 Let Your Nose Join In On The Wintery Fun Without Turning As Red As Santa's Ride. Ayr Saline Nasal Gel Is Your Secret Weapon Against The Sniffles Share icon Review: "This product is like butter for bread, chocolate for strawberries, dressing for salad, ketchup for fries, guacamole for chips, whipped cream for..., well, anything! You get the idea! Pleasant smell left in nostrils, non-burning, well-lubricating, gentle. Perfect for cold season. Must have product for medicine cabinet! I only wish it came in some kind of spray form. For those - like me - not too keen on sticking fingers in nostrils, use a cotton swab." - Tabea