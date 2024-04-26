Review: "I originally bought this product from rural king about 6 years ago when I moved to a house that had tons of hornets and wasps. The trap looked exactly as this new one, full of hornets. I recently moved to my farm and there are gobs of hornets and wasps as you can see. I hung this trap up and nothing for about 2 weeks, after 2 more weeks this is the finished result. Now I still have a ton of hornets so I hung up the other trap and buying more. This product works like a charm. The bird guard for me gives the hornets something to just sit on, thankfully I do not get birds around my house thanks to a dog. The more hornets you get buzzing the more the other ones come to it." - Heather L.