27 Must-Haves For Plant Parents Reaching for the Leafy Pinnacle
If greener pastures are what your heart desires, then this article is custom-made for you. Diving into the flourishing world of plant parenting, we have picked out an array of products from Amazon that promise to help your indoor jungle thrive. Be it self-watering pots for the busy urban gardener or humidity meters for the precise caretaker- we've covered all the ground!
Get Down With Your Plants: Disco Ball Planter For Groovy Greens
Review: "I’m completely obsessed with this disco planter! I really liked that it came with the option to use a drip line bottom feed system. The macrame hanger was a nice bonus too! Very cute planter that catches the light well. Looks like a million bucks in my collection." - Angela
Climb The Walls Literally: Handy Clips To Elevate Your Plant Game
Review: "These plant clips are great and I will be buying them again for sure!!! They look cute, blend in perfectly, and I’ve never had an issue with the adhesive failing or taking paint off the wall. I love the look of my plants climbing my walls" - may
Mess-Free Mastery: Large Repotting Mat For Smooth Indoor Transplants
Review: "I was using newspaper, cardboard or trash bags before but I was looking for something that I could reuse and wouldn't damage if it got wet. Another fellow plant lover recommended this and I absolutely love how sturdy it is! The size is perfect and it's very easy to clean up afterwards. Highly recommend!" - Noemi's Projects
Catch 'Em All Growth: Bulbasaur Flowerpot for Your Blooming Buddies
Review: "I am an overly huge Bulbasaur fan, and when I found this randomly browsing one day it immediately went into my cart! My husband thinks I am insane but look at this! He is so cute! I would 10/10 recommend gifting this little guy if you have a friend whose main man is Bulbasaur! " - Britney F.
Budding Genius: Keiki Cloning Pastem, The Secret To Plant Multiplication
Review: "I don’t normally write reviews but this miracle paste deserves one. I bought this on a whim after hearing about a paste that can help grow back potho leaves. My 7 year old vine had become bare and in a last ditch effort to preserve it, I bought the paste. [...] AND today I looked and my pothos is slowly growing leaves. It says that it takes 4-8 weeks to see results; I’ve seen them quicker. I put the paste in around the 8th and about a week later my fiddle leaf sprouted and now my pothos. And I didn’t even use fertilizer like the box recommended. Just plenty of water. If you are trying to revive your bare plants, this WILL do it. I was desperate to keep my at least 20 foot long pothos vine and now it seems like I’ll be able to. Thank you keiki paste" - Natasha
Green Oasis Awaits: Plant Terrariumm On A Stylish Wooden Stand
Review: "So very easy to assemble, and looks beautiful. I’m going to order more for gifts!" - Danielle Mango
Plant Smiles All Around With These Facey Ceramic Succulent Planters
Review: "these are crazy cute!!! they are very thick and sturdy, with a hole for drainage. these were WAY better than I thought they'd be!!" - Valentina
Don't Guess, Test: Soil Moisture Meter For Happy, Hydrated Plants!
Review: "This meter has helped me learn the different potted plants in the yard have different watering needs and absorption rates. A great tool for plant lovers." - Grace
Brighten Your Plants' Life With A Grow Light LED Bulb: Shine & Thrive!
Review: "MY MONSTERA LOVES THIS LIGHT! I only have medium light in my space during daytime and I was worried that this big boi monstera was gonna be unhappy. So I went ahead and bought this white grow light because I hated the typical purple grow light. I’m happy to say that my monster boi LOVES this light and it has consistently been giving me new and healthy leaves for a few months now since I got the bulb. The light has never given my boi burns either!" - Trekova
Branch Out With Style: Propagation Tubes that Make Plants Multiply
Review: "This thing is SO beautiful and useful - I used to put clippings all over the house... and then forget about them. Way better to have them all in one place. It's my favorite thing to wake up to every morning. " - Danielle Corsetto
Garden In Style: 7-Piece Pink Tool Set For The Chic Gardener
Review: "These garden tools are very well made. There are six tools; everything to take care of your garden. The tote that comes with the tools has pockets to put the tools in. The tools have wood handles and are stainless steel. I highly recommend this set. Well worth a full 5 stars!" - Amazon Customer
Bye-Bye Bugs: Insect Killing Soap Spray For A Pest-Free Paradise
Review: "This is my second time purchasing this product. I have a lot of indoor plants and some inevitably will attract pests. I found this product to work really well at quickly eliminating a variety of pests. I’ve even used it on outdoor plants with success." - L
Eco Vibes Only: Bamboo Plant Stand For That Lush Indoor Jungle
Review: "I love this so much! Just what I was wanting and is just so cute on my balcony. Pretty easy to put together and only took me about 35 minutes! Also was worried about sturdiness of the product but it’s perfect" - Ellen Claire Smith
Sip & Grow: The Perfect Terracotta Pot Mug With Shovel Spoon For Gardening Enthusiasts!
Review: "Funny and cute coffee mug! I love the shovel as a spoon. The idea of it to look like a terracotta pot is awesome! This is a great gift idea for someone who loves plants and really cant get enough of them. I know a few me included. The mug is made of high quality ceramic for long lasting use & the shovel is made of high quality stainless steel." - gyozo bene
Climb To New Heights: Stylish Plant Trellis Pack For Potted Plant Perfection!
Review: "I purchased these to help support my vines growing out of control.They look great and better than old sticks. Can't wait to use the other two. Nice and stong, easy to use, and a great look." - vanessacog
Cheeky Decor: The Butt Vase That Turns Heads And Greens
Review: "This was my daughter's favorite gift!! She laughed so hard and then was SO excited to fill this with the perfect plant!! She's a plant-o-holic and has nearly every type of pot you could imagine, but this is now her favorite!!" - Amazon Customer J
Show Off Your Plant Love: 'Sometimes I Wet My Plants' Socks For Green Thumbs
Review: "I bought 2 pairs of these and they were awesome. The people I gave them to loved them and said they wear them all the time." - sugarpaws
Wasp Woes Begone: Get The Rescue! Trapstik For Pest-Free Peace
Review: "I originally bought this product from rural king about 6 years ago when I moved to a house that had tons of hornets and wasps. The trap looked exactly as this new one, full of hornets. I recently moved to my farm and there are gobs of hornets and wasps as you can see. I hung this trap up and nothing for about 2 weeks, after 2 more weeks this is the finished result. Now I still have a ton of hornets so I hung up the other trap and buying more. This product works like a charm. The bird guard for me gives the hornets something to just sit on, thankfully I do not get birds around my house thanks to a dog. The more hornets you get buzzing the more the other ones come to it." - Heather L.
Pour It Chic: Long Spout Watering Can For Precision Plant Hydration
Review: "The spout was perfect so I didn't have to crawl under our Christmas tree to water and it wasn't splashing everywhere because the spout was nice and narrow. Will keep upstairs rather than in Christmas storage to add water to flower vases/ other plants in the house." - Riley T
Elevate Your Green Scene: Chic Beaded Hanging Pot Holders
Review: "Just received and installed these plant holders. They are absolutely perfect for my space. My plants are secure and now receiving plenty of light without cluttering my counters. I will definitely be a repeat customer!" - Chelsye & Matthew Chaney
Green Thumb, Zero Casualties: Houseplant Survival Guide For The Plant-Cursed
Review: "This book is amazing. It has 4 pages of different plants shown with pictures and will tell you which page to flip to!! Has so much useful information for a plant beginner like myself!!!! I would recommend this book to everyone. You can tell the author put an extreme amount of thought into it. 10/10!!!!" - Christian Torres
Elevate Your Indoor Oasis: Miracle-Gro Potting Mix For Healthy, Happy Plants!
Review: "I just repotted my succulent with this today and I can tell she's going to be a fan. Good drainage and a nice, light texture. I like that I can trust Miracle Grow, too. We're happy!" - L. Hooper
Rooting Made Cute: Get These Sweet Plant Buddies For Your Sprouts & Cuttings!
Review: "These little guys are so cute! It took me forever to get these because they have been out of stock, but once they were back in stock I jumped on them! I even ordered a set for my mom. The perfect little gift or stocking stuffer for the plant obsessed, and the perfect addition to my propagation wall." -
Krystykka Anderson
Reach For The Sky: Boost Your Greens With Eco-Friendly Coco Coir Moss Poles
Review: "Perfect for our monstera, which was getting really strained. We have had a leaf break before because the stem just couldn’t withstand the weight. We have used other stuff in the past, but this thing is awesome! It’s super sturdy and you can bend it to the shape you need. Came with Velcro and twine so I had a lot to work with, which was needed. Only downside is that will most likely need a taller version for next year as our baby grows! However, if this brand makes a taller version, I would definitely buy from them again!" - Erika Wahrlich
Nature Is Calling: Spruce Up Your Space With A Toilet Plant Pot
Review: "So I got this for my desk at work, I am the office manger of a plumbing company and it definitely makes for an awesome little statement piece. My boss even thought it was funny and he usually thinks I’m just a dork. I’m using a little oil and herbs bread dipping dish for a drain pan and cause it looks cute with the toilet. Came with a mesh screen to cover drainage hole to stop rocks or soil from falling out. Very happy with this and how it makes people laugh" - Amanda Bear
Hot Or Not? This Greenhouse Thermometer Keeps Your Greens In Check
Review: "I appreciate the bare bones functionality of this little guy. Straight out of the box I had the batteries in it and a graph of the temp within minutes. App seems very functional across all their devices, and for this thermometer/hygrometer the setup was quick with the data I wanted quickly accessible. Most importantly, it functions 100% through Bluetooth and doesn’t checkin on WiFi; an added bonus since it will live in my off-grid A-Frame. Only complaint could be no backlight, but since it is app driven I don’t really need to rely on the screen at all times." - Ethan J.
Garden Guardians: Watering Glass Globes For Perfect Plant Moisture!
Review: "I am so pleased. I was Leary after reading some reviews. I have not a single complaint. They are perfect. They work perfect. They look perfect. Again, I am super happy with my purchase. I would definitely buy again. I will definitely recommend to friends and family. Thank You for such a wonderful product." - Amazon Customer