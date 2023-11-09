19 Breakfast Helpers to Make Sure You Won’t Want to Miss Breakfast Again
Committed to a calmer, more energized start to the day? Whether it's speeding up your breakfast prep with gadgets like all-ingredients-all-at-once sandwich maker, or smoothie blenders, or alluring breakfast options that make you want to set the alarm a few minutes earlier you'll float out the door with a satisfied stomach and time to spare.
This post may include affiliate links.
Perfect Slices With The Original Bagel Guillotine - Your Safety, And Bagels, Our Priority! (Just Don't Lose Your Head Over It)
Review: "It has such a smooth and sharp slice mechanism. I am that person who cannot slice a pre-sliced bagel evenly. After ordering some NYC bagels to be delivered to my home in Florida, I knew I needed this guillotine to truly enjoy the experience. I now slice my bagels evenly with a safer alternative than a knife." - CCBadger
Savor Your Morning Oats In A Glass Cup - Make Breakfast Not Just Healthy, But Also Beautiful!
Review: "I meal prep every sunday and this super cute cup was perfect for my overnight oats." - Tina Simmons
Chase The Day With A Shot Of Espresso - Sip The Taste Of Morning Liberty! (And Maybe A Bald Eagle Will Land On Your Shoulder Too, Who Knows)
Review: "I didn't know before drinking Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) coffee how great life could be. Ever since I took that first glorious sip I started to feel the power of our great nation flowing through my veins. I walked taller, stood prouder and an aura of red, white & blue emitted from me. Now that I drink BRCC coffee daily, I have almost no free time, as women who I meet insist I take them out on dates. On a recent trip to a local park, I was startled when a majestic bald eagle, wearing an American flag as a cape and carrying an AR-15 in its talons landed on my shoulder. The eagle bestowed me with the AR-15, nodded in approval and took off, soaring into the heavens. Every bacon cheeseburger I’ve eaten since has somehow tasted sweeter, fresher and (Dare I say) more American . I’ve also mastered the art of hand-to-hand combat, with zero prior experience or training. The only warning I can include in this review of BRCC is to buy their coffee and products NOW, before you’re the odd man (or woman) out and destined to spend the rest of your life in a constant state of envy, wondering about the life you could have had if you’d just have clicked “Submit Order.” 🇺🇸☕️" - Mtn_Rougarou
Create Fluffy, Tasty Treats With An Egg Bite Maker - Because Mornings Shouldn't Be Scrambled (Only The Eggs) (And Only If You Like Them That Way)
Review: " Literally got my Dash egg bite cooker this afternoon. I bought the family size even though I live alone. I live off-grid so wanted to be able to cook a batch and limit power use. Came home to do a test recipe and it was easy to use and clean. I got the ingredient list for Starbuck's egg bites and found most of it. Substituted potato starch for rice starch. I think that ingredient gives the bites a nice texture and density. I added bacon, red peppers, pepper jack cheese, and a dash of tabasco. I don't like eggs but I'm trying to add protein to my diet. I can eat these every day. Super happy with my purchase. It came with recipes for other items like cheesecake so maybe I'll branch out--IF I can stop making these tasty egg bites!" - PeaceOfficer
Blend It Like Beckham For Breakfast - For Meals As Swift Or Sophisticated As Your Morning!
I love this little thing. I’m a breakfast smoothie person and this makes it easy. I would only ask for additional settings but I’m sure that’s just a different product or version. This fits on the kitchen counter space of a one bedroom apartment among many other appliances. It is very versatile and even has lids and a cup with a mug handle. I am very pleased.
Egg-Straordinary Storage With The Spiraling Egg Dispenser Rack - You Might Lose Your Marbles, But You Will NEVER Lose Your Eggs
Review: "This is a wonderful addition to our kitchen! I love how it makes our farm fresh eggs easy to store and presents them in a pretty and organized manner! No more wondering which egg is the freshest! We have chickens and ducks and this holder easily accommodates small, medium, large, extra large and even the jumbo duck eggs while remaining sturdy and looking nice! Beautiful solution to offer room temperature eggs to your family and guests. Very happy with this purchase!" - Vannoy Family
Hassle-Free Mornings With The 3-In-1 Breakfast Maker Station - When Efficiency Is More Than Just A Key, It's A Lifestyle!
Review: "When I travel I need to eat at odd times to Throughout day. It was quick and easy to use. I plugged in cracked egg and added a piece on meat turned Timer to like 6 min. I showed and heard ding I flipped egg and put lid back on. Still hot did not turn Timer. Just added lid. Done. Perfect egg and ham for sandwich. I shared with other. Amazing lightweight product" - faye
Plan Your Meals Ahead Of Time With A Magnetic Dry Erase Board, And Make It A Self-Care Goal To Eat Breakfast Every Day
Review: "Has saved us more money in groceries by planning out suppers and schedules and theres no more arguing! Love that when we need something we can make a list and try not to forget too. & to add our dinner ideas in the bottom is a nice plus too so when we mention it we write it! The markers don’t dry up on there either, they come right off with a paper towel even after being written on there for over a week. Could not love this product more, no issues with the magnet at all!" - kelsey lowrey
Boost Your Day With Our 2-Ingredient Energy Bar - It's Minimalism, But Energetic!
Review: "I do a lot of long distance cycling, and long hikes, and I've found this product (and the other flavors) to be one of the very best energy foods ever for those types of activities. They chew up easy and wash down with water, and provide a terrific source of time-release energy that can keep me going all day just by having a few of these every couple of hours during a strenuous day on the bike, or on an hours-long hike. Can't ask for much more than that. They taste great, digest quickly, and provide lasting energy. Buying bulk is the only way to go." - K. Harriger
Stir Up Sweet Bliss With Rich Milk Chocolate Powder Drink Mix - It's Not Just A Beverage, It's Chocolate Therapy!
Review: "I've been looking for nutritious shakes since I'm on a pill that effects my appetite and sometimes I just don't feel like eating. I really love the taste of this mixed with milk. It's not chaulky and dissolves perfectly. Adding some fine espresso powder gives it a nice caffeine kick also. The amount of servings for this price is unbeatable compared to other ready to drink options." - .Lady.Latte.
Breakfast With A Breakfast Sandwich Maker - Five Minutes And Voila, Breakfast Is Served!
Review: "I LOVE this thing. Just in the few weeks I've been using it I've saved so much time and money. It takes less time to make a sandwich on this than it does to pick up your order from Starbucks AND makes a better sandwich! A gentleman on here made a video on how to use this properly and that helped SO much. Unless I flub something up each sandwich comes out perfect and clean up is minimal." - Heidi Nixon
Reusable Bee's Wax Sandwich Wrap So You Can Eat Like An On-The-Go Champion Every Morning
Review: "On a whim, decided to see how an avocado would do wrapped in the bees' wax wrap. I've used every other method I could find - none have compared to this. This is over a 24-hour period. Was pleasantly surprised and shared with several others. I keep soapy water in the sink and just kind of "swish" my bees' wax wraps in the water, wiping if necessary; then rinse under warm water and allow to dry on a towel, if anyone is interested. I store in a drawer on top of utensils. Definitely going to order the bread wrap size." - Jae D.
Rush Out The Door With A Fun Accessory - A Glass Tumbler With A Straw, For When Life Gets A 'Straw'berry Smoothie Kind Of Busy!
I was looking for a new tumbler to drink my iced tea and Truly's out of and this is perfect. I have a feeling it's going to go everywhere with me this summer and I may even order it in other colors as well. The teal color is bright and fun and matches most of my camping accessories, so I was super happy about that too. The silicone grip feels nice and seems to help keep condensation inside as well. It was nice to see they had an option in glass, as everything you drink just tastes better. The silicone lid seal stays in place and the matching straw was a nice touch as well. ChristinaR
Love Waffles? Don't Have The Time To Make Them In The Morning? Think Again. Meet The Waffle Maker
Review: "This really works great! I like how it is smaller and light weight as well. As the instructions read you need to make sure you season it and the first time the waffle might be a little brown due to the nonstick veg oil but after that it’s smooth sailing and wonderful light and fluffy waffles. I use a little more water than instructed in the mix because it is easier to spread out and it gives it a lighter texture. You have to play around with the batter and just do whatever works for you. I also like that there are recipes in the instruction pamphlet and I am looking forward to trying those. I have used this twice so far and hopefully it keeps working like a charm!" - SAmazonAddict
Fall For Flavorful, Fast Food With Organic Oatmeal – When It Oats To Be Quick, Sweet And Satisfying!
Review: " At bedtime, I empty a packet of oatmeal into a jar and add 2 teaspoons of almond butter and 2/3 cup milk, shake it up, and store overnight in the fridge. In the morning, I pour the mixture into a bowl, heat in the microwave for a minute, and gobble it up. I like creamy as opposed to chewy coarse texture and this method comes out just right for me." - Shannon
Drink Your Fiber High With Flavor Galore Breakfast Shake For When You Oats To Shake Things Up
Review: "I love love love these! Even though I’m just at home and not commuting I still love the ease of making these for a post workout meal during my busy day. They taste so good! It’s hard to pick a favorite but the mocha would have to be it. The extra protein and fiber is exactly what I was looking for" - Megan Quist
Make Your Favs Even Easier To Eat With The Right Tools, Like This Time Saving Apple Slicer For Apple And Peanut Butter
Review: "I admit I never saw the purpose in buying an apple slicer before. However, my son prefers his apples sliced, and he eats enough of them that I figured I would give this a try. After using it, I totally get it. It's so easy to use! This is a great option for people that want a quick way to cut apples, are slicing a lot of apples, or for those that are nervous or not good with knives (my elderly mother finds this much easier to use than trying to cut with a knife). This particular model seems very nice quality - solid 1 piece. It's a bit of a pain to wash - I usually just rinse in soapy water right after use." - tomoe777
Recreate Unlimited Breakfast Joy With A Cereal Dispenser - Feel The Hotel Buffet Love In Your Own Kitchen!
Review: "I got this product in black because everything in my kitchen is stainless steel black & grey . It’s easy to use the kids love it , no more messes , easy to clean . I think it’s worth the money !" - Ronnie Gonzales
Give Your Zzz's A Tweak With Our Sound Machine - Wake Up On The Right Side Of The Bed, Every Day!
Review: "For anybody else dealing with sound sensitivity, I can honestly say this is one of the best and most impactful purchases I have ever made. Between sleeping and working it is very possible that I'm listening to its output more hours than not. The heartiest recommendation that I can offer!" - Daniel Rosehill