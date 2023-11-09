Review: "I didn't know before drinking Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) coffee how great life could be. Ever since I took that first glorious sip I started to feel the power of our great nation flowing through my veins. I walked taller, stood prouder and an aura of red, white & blue emitted from me. Now that I drink BRCC coffee daily, I have almost no free time, as women who I meet insist I take them out on dates. On a recent trip to a local park, I was startled when a majestic bald eagle, wearing an American flag as a cape and carrying an AR-15 in its talons landed on my shoulder. The eagle bestowed me with the AR-15, nodded in approval and took off, soaring into the heavens. Every bacon cheeseburger I’ve eaten since has somehow tasted sweeter, fresher and (Dare I say) more American . I’ve also mastered the art of hand-to-hand combat, with zero prior experience or training. The only warning I can include in this review of BRCC is to buy their coffee and products NOW, before you’re the odd man (or woman) out and destined to spend the rest of your life in a constant state of envy, wondering about the life you could have had if you’d just have clicked “Submit Order.” 🇺🇸☕️" - Mtn_Rougarou