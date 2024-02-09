14 Naughty Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Significant Other
Spice up your love life this Valentine's Day with our list of naughty gifts guaranteed to add a dash of fun and excitement in your relationship! We've scoured Amazon to bring the best options to your fingertips. From flirty games to racy lingerie, and all things cheeky and romantic in between, there is something to peak everyone's interest and make this day of love extra special.
This post may include affiliate links.
Get The Glow And The Oohs And Ahhs Rolling With A Massage Oil Candle That Turns From Ambiance To Hands-On Relaxation
Review: "Scent is amazing. My husband loves this! It is a bit hotter than I like for my back so he pours into his hand first for me. But I pour straight on his back. It only takes a few minute to warm up. It glides well and is not sticky plus it lasts a long time. Will be buying more scents. But we love the passion scent." - Jovan Rachel
Propose A Toast To Playful Passion With This Candy Bra - It's The Kind Of Valentine's Ensemble That Whispers 'Eat Your Heart Out!'
Review: "I wore this over a bikini top as a halloween costume (sugar baby)! It lasted all day and all night and is so sturdy that i would wear it again too! So unless you are trying to bite it or rip it, then it won’t fall apart! Literally so cute too" - Brooklynne Gilman
You, Me, And A Massage Roller Ball Drenched In Lavender Relaxation Massage Oil — We've Set The Bar High For Valentine's Day
Review: "Product was packaged very nicely. Came with massage oil, roller ball massage, a pump, and regular press top. The oil has a relaxing aroma. Easy to the touch. Some lucky women are going to be happy with this ;)" - Jacob K.
Grilling Just Got Cheeky With This Apron That Boldly Boasts Your BBQ Skills. Bet You Can't Wait To Put Their Gourmet Grilling To The Test This Valentine's
Review: "Fun gift!! So naughty! It got A lot of laughs! The material was very solid. It is actually a high quality apron!" - Jennifer Rasmussen
Whether He's A Grower, A Shower, Or A Bathing Connoisseur, The Weener Kleener Will Have Your Valentine Soaping Up With A Smirk
Review: "I originally bought this as a gift for a friend, but also, later, bought one for myself. It's great for a quick laugh, sure, but......actually trying to use the product is the real punchline. You have to effectively have-your-way with this product in order to use it properly. Be prepared for an awkward moment of slow realization that you look like a total perv if you use your hips to achieve the cleaning motion with this soap, instead of your hand. Also, a bit of "swelling" may occur while using this product. When that happens, you may very well have to break the soap in order to remove it from your person, as it will become locked in place. Other than that, I think it's great!" - His Royal Dudeness
Set Cupid's Arrows Aside And Get Straight To The Point With 'This Is Mine' Underwear , Because Nothing Says 'I'm Attached' Like Personalized Hubby Briefs
Review: "Arrived one day before Valentines. Very good quality. It does run a little big but that’s OK. I love it and I can’t wait to see him wear it!" - Marilyn Kalanjian
Leave A Little Sparkle (And A Few Feathers) Wherever You Go. Life's Too Short To Wear Boring Robes , So Flaunt That Plume And Fill The Room With Your Fabulousness
Review: "My wife works hard and I wanted to get her something special so she could just feel fabulous and glamorous whenever she wanted (that I could actually afford). DAMN it looks good on her! The color is perfect and so is the fit! She loves to wear it when we're just watching TV and she's having a glass of wine or when she's had a particularly tough day so she can feel like a movie star. I ordered with her measurements and extra feathers and I'm so glad I did. The seller was great to work with and got it me in time for Christmas. We love it so much we just ordered a 2nd one! The only con is it does shed a bit, especially at first, but honestly that's to be expected." - Jordan Starkweather
Spice Things Up With The Sort Of Would You Rather Questions That Leave Nothing But Laughter And A Few "Oh My..." Moments In Their Wake
Review: "This book was so much fun. My husband and I have been married for almost 14 years and we had a blast reading this. We read through the whole book within an hour, makes for a great date night activity. Gets conversations going and lots of laughs." - Tiffany
This Hammer's Not Only For The Fix-It Jobs, It's A Naughty Nod To All Your Talents, Especially That Favorite One Of Mine. Keep On Nailing, My Love!
Review: "My husband loved it! It was a gift for him and he just cracked up!!!" - Mariana
Celebrate This Valentine’s With Our Love For Wine Secure! Slip On A Wine Condom And Worry Not, Your Favorite Merlot Is Staying Top-Notch
Review: "I love the humor in these, but also that it’s not just a gag gift because you can actually use them! The recipient said they’re awesome. Great packaging" - Abby Gut
Things Just Got Tasteful With This Card , Babe. It’s Your Birthday, Anniversary Or Valentine's Day And I’m Here To Remind You
Review: "Love it and so does he!" - Savannah
Turn Up The Heat On V-Day With A Game That's Bound To Get You Both Laughing, Loving, And Maybe Even Blushing A Little
Review: “Talk, Flirt and Dare Game,” by Artagia Games includes three different types of questions that allows couples and/or lovers to get to know each other personally. The "Flirt" cards were particularly very entertaining and extracted “need-to-know” information for couples in our group. The content of the questions ensures the game will by no means become boring. Even shy and bashful people can enjoy this game and will be pleasantly surprised that the game questions are adventurous and flirtatious, yet classy. Also, the game comes with instructions that are simple and direct. The instructions recommend when to use "Talk, Flirt or Dare" cards based on the crowd and length of relationships and/or friendships." - Caroline K.
Send A Playful Message That His Beard's Off The Market With A Tee That's As Fun As A Valentine’s Day Wink
Review: "Fits perfectly! I ordered a medium for my boyfriend and its was better than i expected! Super soft material.. worth every penny!!" - Kay
Sometimes, Words Just Aren’t Enough. This Valentine's, Say It With A Squeeze And A Smirk With The 'Touch Your Butt' Love Card
Review: "The letter arrived in perfect condition; it was not creased or bent. The letter looks exactly like how it is advertised online. It’s perfect." - Jaquelin P.