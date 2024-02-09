Review: "I originally bought this as a gift for a friend, but also, later, bought one for myself. It's great for a quick laugh, sure, but......actually trying to use the product is the real punchline. You have to effectively have-your-way with this product in order to use it properly. Be prepared for an awkward moment of slow realization that you look like a total perv if you use your hips to achieve the cleaning motion with this soap, instead of your hand. Also, a bit of "swelling" may occur while using this product. When that happens, you may very well have to break the soap in order to remove it from your person, as it will become locked in place. Other than that, I think it's great!" - His Royal Dudeness