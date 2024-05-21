100 Gifts For Your Arty Friend Because You Love Their Work
We can all agree that the artsy friend is the glue that keeps you all together, so it might be time to step up your gift game and get them something they will really love. Whether they are a crafter or a music-makers, a bookworm, or a Picasso-in-the-making, creative spirits are fun and fabulous and their gifts should be just that! We have channeled the spirit of Andy Warhol to tell us what your artsy-farty friend’s heart desires most and we came up with 100 unreal finds that will make them jump for joy. So get your credit card ready and let’s Van Gogh shopping!
This post may include affiliate links.
With All These Fantastic Arty Supplies To Try, You Will Need An Electric Hand Massager To Keep Your Paws Fighting Fit!
Review: "I am a massage therapist and this massager is part of my post work recovery routine. I would highly recommend it to anyone who has hard working hands" - Tina
Pantone, Eat Your Heart Out! With This Color Portable Color Matching Tool You Will Always Be On Point
Review: "I was surprised at how accurate this device is; it's spot-on, easy to use, paired well with my iPhone, and the App is intuitive, and made well!" - SJF
Take This As A Sign To Go And Get Yourself A Pentel Fude Touch Pen For Flawless Calligraphy, Every Time
Review: "I absolutely love this pen! It's great for lettering as well as drawing! I originally got it to practice my lettering because I felt like the tombo brush markers we're too thick. This pen has really changed the game!" - Gabrielle
This Handmade Crystal Calligraphy Pen Takes You Back To Sometime Between The Quill And The Typewriter
Review: "I have had several glass pens in the past but this one right so smooth it holds the ink so beautifully it's awesome and the ink is beautiful" - Robin
These Intricate DIY Bookends Are A Must For Your Friends Who Live In A Perpetual Fantasy Land
Review: "This was the easiest book nook I’ve ever made. Everything went together flawlessly and I completed it in one day. That’s the quality I always expect and get from CuteBee products." - Uptown Cyn
Nothing Says “I Love Your Art” More Than The Gift Of A Reliable Canvas Paper Pad
Review: "Feel of a real canvas. I painted the attached picture with multiple, heavy layers of acyrlic paint and experienced minimal warping/wrinkling and no bleeding through. Will be purchasing again. This is a great, economical choice for artists." - C.J.
You Don't Even Need A Lot Of Monet To Afford This Professional Digital Paint Brush Stylus
Review: "I love this brush. I love how it paints on my iPad. I'm so glad I came across this. you don't have to worry about it connecting it it does it all the work." - Trouble
This Miniature Greenhouse Building Kit Is Perfect For The Person With Big DIY Dreams But Zero Skill
Review: "I bought this as a gift for my granddaughter. Her comment to her mother was "this my be the best gift ever". My observation, well made, well packaged and that I would by more." - Suzanne Champagne
O’keeffe Will Have Nothing On You After You Master This 48-Color Watercolor Paint Set
Review: "Brilliant pigments, easy to use. The metallic colors cover very well. It arrived quickly and safely. I’m in love, thank you so much 😍✨🙏" - Ábrahám Anna
Ever Wanted To Make Art Like A Tiktoker? You Can Make A Real Splash With This Neon Acrylic Pouring Paint Set
Review: "The colors are very bright and look amazing under a black light, or a regular light. The colors created alot of cells, and gave my painting the intense saturation i like. Easy to use, right ouy of the bottles, and very good color selection! Great job Gencrafts!" - Kris Wilson
What Would Frida Do?: A Guide To Living Boldly : This Book Is For Every Culture Vulture That Isn’t Afraid To Do Things In Full Color!
Review: "This book is truly a breathtaking piece of art! Not only is it beautiful to look at but even more amazing to read. If you are or aren’t a Frida fan you’ll want this beautiful book for your collection." - Serena
We Aren’t Quite Sure If It Is More Beautiful To Look Or To Listen To This Mother Earth's Plantasia Lp By Mort Garson
Review: "Love this album and it's perfect for vinyl formatting. Music is very soothing and therapeutic --- for you and your plant. I also love that they give you a plantable download card -- so in theme. If you're debating on purchase 100% do it. " - Sophia M
Women In Art: 50 Fearless Creatives Who Inspired The World : Because Art Isn’t All About Creating, It’s About Learning Too
Review: "If you have someone in your life who loves art, this a must have book. It is a very easy read. The pictures are brilliant." - sad to be missed lead
Whether You Prefer Pens Or Pencils, This 2-Pack Of Organizing Rolls Will Keep Them All In Perfect Order!
Review: "I have had this set for about 2 months now. I love it because it is so compact and so easy to take all my colored pencils with me wherever I go. I am very happy with this purchase. I plan on buying another set for my gel pens. I highly recommend these pencil cases!!!" - Amazon Customer
Add Depth And Dimension To Your Art With 63 Bottles Of Mica Powder
Review: "Mixes well with clear water-based polyurethane to create a solid color metalic paint. Or use less and have a see through effect. Mix colors to create new ones. A little goes a long way." - Amazon Customer
Avoid Any Happy Little Accidents By Enjoying Your Morning Coffee From This Bob Ross Heat Changing Mug
Review: "Bought this for my artist hubby who loves Bob Ross. The mug works exactly how it's supposed to. Black with just Bob when it's cold and when filled w hot coffee, the painting appears. It's really very cool." - grayce arlotta-berner
Enjoy 100 Genius Prompts From The Creative Block That Are Sure To Spark Your Creativity
Review: "I’m really pleased with the Creative Block. It looks nice on my desk and the cards have loads of clever ideas for sparking my creativity. It would make a nice gift too. Great product." - Fitness Mama
No Matter What Type Of Art You Are Into, This Alcohol Markers Set Is The Holy Grail Of Color
Review: "Wow, I am so impressed with my new markers, they are very good markers with so many pretty vibrant colors to choose from. I bought these for my niece and I because we both love to color and draw and these are perfect for our art work. I highly recommend this seller. Great buying experience with wonderful seller and the product. Don't hesitate to buy!" - Edward Greene
Why Are You Still Drawing On Yourself With Ballpoint Pens If Bic Temporary Tattoo Markers For Your Skin Exist?
Review: "Our daughter loves these pens! They stay on, don't really smear and come off easy with soap and water. She loves to draw and with these pens she is able to express her creative side as a "tattoo" artist. Fun for all. The colors are great too." - Heather
Grow Your Own Happy Little Sprouts On This Bob Ross Chia Pet
Review: "This was purchased for a co-worker who loves Bob Ross. Didn't realize he would enjoy it as much as he is! He trims it, sends pics, and is on his second time planting. Super fun!" - Kim M. Gagnon
Never Confuse Your Coffee And Paint Water Cup Again Thanks To This Silicone Brushes Holder & Cleaning System
Review: "I have been using a mug for years and didn't think much of it. I received this as a Christmas gift and am blown away with how awesome it is! It has grooves on the bottom for getting paint off brush easily. It can hold your brush so you dont have to lay it down. And its so easy to clean!! I LOVE IT!" - Paul
Rainbow Pencils Where Every Kid’s Dream And Now You Can Make It A Reality!
Review: "I’ve used a lot of the multicolor or “magic” pencils in the past but I love this set the most. They are the perfect diameter and they have rich color. For me, sketching with these takes away the need to be completely in control of the color so there’s an aspect of looseness and surprise in their use. I recommend them." - Tami
This Resin Flower Painters Palette Is Almost Too Beautiful To Use!
Review: "Got this as a Christmas Present for my sister who’s an artist and she adored it! Easy to clean the paint off and she displays it on her wall while not in use since it’s too pretty to store :)" - Miriam Peterson
Keep Your Special Occasion Flowers Forever With This Large Flower Press Kit
Review: "I was searching around for a flower press on Amazon. I came across this one. I will use no other. I just love it. It's easy to use, sturdy and the pressed flowers come out so gorgeous & paper thin with vibrant colors. Just what I was looking for. I am looking to buy the bigger one soon! So go with the BERSTUK brand you won't go wrong! 💐" - Lori
Let’s Cut To The Chase, You Can’t Be A Serious Crafter Without Your Own Headley Tools Rotary Cutter Set
Review: "This mat is perfect size for my desk or kitchen table. Metric on one side is a huge help since alot of YouTube videos give metric measurements. The rotary cutter works great. This is a great value set. I like to make my own handbags so the size is perfect. You won't be sorry if you purchase this set." - Harley Girl
This Set Of Dual Tip Alcohol Based Markers Is Artist-Approved, With 2 Thumbs Up!
Review: "These markers glide over the paper and leaves no coloring lines! The colors are vibrant and beautiful." - katherine l. Nester
You Won’t Be Making Pinocchio On Your First Try But This Wood Carving Kit Will Help You Unwind While You Whittle Away
Review: "I’m super impressed by this kit. Comes with everything you need. Quality knife, polishing compound, strop, 2 pieces of wood, bandages, sandpaper, finishing oil and instructions. This is a high quality kit like everything BeaverCraft produces!" - Jared Brown
Experience Smooth, Seamless Painting With An Airbrush Kit With Compressor
Review: "I received my airbrush kit, fully charged and functional. I am very impressed with the quality and efficiency. I look forward to many creative projects in the future from cake decorating, small painting, projects, nail art, as well as make up." - Rachel Richey
A Zen Garden Is SO 1998. Try This Buddha Board That You Paint With Water To Find Your Artistic Center
Review: "This board has helped me and became a big coping tool. If you’re like me and have a hard time dealing with lack of control, this is helpful. It would also be a great board for practicing writing or drawing on, as everything disappears. I highly recommend this to anyone who has some desktop space. Super relaxing and great deal!" - Shana
An Electric Pencil Eraser Is So Fun That You Will Want To Make More Mistakes
Review: "I never knew this would be the product to improve my drawings! This helps with thin lines that would be tough to make with a regular eraser. I stopped drawing for a long time but got back into it recently. This will help immensely. Great product!" - Shawnie
Knead Some Relief? Therapy Dough Has Got You Covered With Essential Oil Infusion
Review: "This dough is so fun to knead! It isn't messy at all, it smells nice, and it gives me something to do with my hands while I watch a movie." - Cc
Maximize Your Painting Potential With This Paint Brush Cleaner And Organizer - Your Artistry Arsenal
Review: "Wish I had bought this sooner. No more cups and jars to topple over. Also love the ridges to clean your brush. I will buy some for gifts for fellow artist. Two separate sections. One side for clean and one for dirty water. Use for acrylic and for water color!! Very nice" - Amazon Customer
We Feel An Instant Attraction To These Magnetic Picture Frames
Review: "Much nicer quality than expected! It's not just a frame but a sleeve! I was able to cut them to make a bigger one and a smaller one! Perfect to display my grandchildren's artwork!" - My two cents worth!
Happiness, Mindfulness, And Reflection Is An Artform On Its Own. Start Practicing Today With This Daily Gratitude Journal
Review: "I was really amazed at how simple this journal was to start. Sometimes it’s easy to put off journaling because you don’t know where to begin and you might overthink what to write. With this journal you are able to have a structured way to truly share what you need." - SJAY
This Birth Month Flower Paint-By-Numbers Kit Is For All The Horoscope Girlies Who Like Art Too
Review: "This was the perfect and most unique birthday gift! I love that they offered specific paintings based on birth month. My son and my sister both share a birthday in the month of April and he wanted to get her something special just for her and she loves paint by number sets so this was perfect. #sweepstakes" - Nolan's mom
When You Need Something A Little More Durable To Put Your Name On Something, Reach For These Waterproof & Smear Proof Permanent Markers
Review: "I bought this months ago, use it daily at work and I'm still using my first pen. WAAAY BETTER THAN Sharpies FOR SURE and everyone at work knows it MY pen. Great saturation & permanence & the felt tip is still like new. Highly Recommend!" - Isamu Kuwada
Masterpiece Knife Set : Now This Is What We Call Cutting Edge Art
Review: "I bought these for my daughter recently for her birthday because she majored in art in college, and had visited all the museums in Europe where the grand masters works of art are located. I thought these knives with all the famous artwork on them would be right up her alley.....and she LOVES them. I don't know how good they are, but she was thrilled to get them." - Mother of the Bride
If They Can LEGO Of Their Pain Brush For Long Enough, They Can Build This Hokusai – ‘The Great Wave’ Painting
Review: "I first saw this on Instagram reels, and I immediately fell in love with it. It looks beautiful, and since I love building Legos, this seemed like a no-brainer purchase. Instructions on making this piece were very clear, and the final product was very worth it. I hung it up once I finished, and I couldn't be happier." - Alexander Kum
No Color Can Hide From You After Delving Into The Secret Lives Of Color Hardcover Book
Review: "I'm a graphic designer and just loved the uniqueness of this book. I've already given it to two of my friends. You don't need to be an artist to appreciate the stories." - Amazon Customer
This Brush Cleaner & Preserver Will Have Your Ratty Brush Tips Looking Good As New!
Review: "I am very particular with my brushes, this amazing product not only cleans and conditions your brushes, it also restores them. Follow simple directions and watch that seem hopeless become almost new." - Mary Brown
The Original Took 20 Years To Finish, Hopefully You Can Put Together The Garden Of Earthly Delights By Heironymus Bosch As A Jigsaw In Less Time
Review: "Was a super fun puzzle! The colors are gorgeous, was fairly difficult as the pieces are quite small, but so satisfying to finish! And Bosch is one of my favorite painters! Now I want to see the original!" - Robert L. Judd
You Will Hot All The Right Notes With This Quirky Otamatone Japanese Electronic Musical Instrument
Review: "THIS IS THE BEST THING I HAVE EVER BOUGHT BEST FOURTY BUCKS IVE EVER SPENT MIGHT BUY THE OTHER TWO COLORS just for funzies" - Lexis
Get Someone A Travel Friendly Watercolor Paint Set Because You Never Know When Inspiration Might Strike
Review: "My 12yo went nuts for this travel set, even more than for all the other supplies I got her this year. The brand means a TON to her, as these are apparently the best for serious artists. I am in love with what she has done with them already!" - Joshua Schiffer
From Sketch To Sculpture: A 3D Printing Pen Brings Your Ideas To Life
Review: "Kids love it (but so do adults)! Brings out everyone’s creativity as soon as they start using it. Be sure to get extra plastic packs because you’ll want to keep creating with this pen. Great invention! Is like a free form 3D printer only is hand held." - Brenda
You Will Be Cooking In Front Of The Canvas With This High-Quality Cotton Apron
Review: "This works well for my art class and projects You can adjust the neck strap…on many you can’t …and it looks fun plus stylish." - Ina Solum
Every Arty Soul Needs A Little Help Tidying Up And This Multi-Functional Wooden Pen Organizer Is A Great Starting Point
Review: "Fits my markers and easy to put together. This is super cute and small enough to fit in a shelf but big enough for all kinds of markers!" - Heather
Porcelain Tea Cup : A Mug Full Of Mugs From The Guys At It's Hard To Get A Handle On Modern Art
Review: "I love this little cup, it makes my little art nerd self so happy. It’s definitely not perfect, but it’s fun." - Julzee
Looking For Precision From Your Pen? The Sakura Pigma Micron Fineliner Is As Precise As They Come
Review: "By far these are the best pens I’ve bought in my entire life. It’s leveling My little artist career is keep me from being complacent with my art learning how to outline and shade as we speak.🗣️💯 for $13 dollars you can’t beat it 10/10 would buy again" - Troy
These Water Brush Pens For Watercolor Painting Are A Stroke Of Genius!
Review: "Love these pens - I am a beginner and it is my first time using any brush pen. They worked great and cleaned off nicely!!" - Suzy Q
Creative Lettering And Beyond: Inspiring Tips, Techniques, And Ideas : Learn Fancy Lettering The Write Way
Review: "I'm loving this book! I've had it now for a few months and I have used it on a weekly if not daily basis to practice my lettering. There's so much information and different sections explain different styles. I would highly recommend it to anyone starting out!!" - Katie Turner
Use This Small Graphics Drawing Tablet To Turn Your Ideas Into Digital Masterpieces
Review: "Excellent product on many levels, especially for the beginner digital artist. I am an intermediate graphic artist and this product does a great job for my small projects. Works well on the road with my Wintel Laptop." - Amazon Customer
With This 365 Days Of Creativity Book You Can Do At Least One Thing That You Love, Every Day!
Review: "I’m in love with this book! The prompts are amazing and they range from something to make you think, something fun, or something super easy and quick." - Lyndsey Jordon
See If You Can Finish Building This Notre Dame Micro Building Blocks Set Before The Real One Is Finished…
Review: "This was not easy to put together but I was impressed with all the extra pieces I was left with. Not one piece missing. It was challenging to follow the directions and put the model together. I really enjoyed it." - Arizona46
You Can Bring The Rainbow On A Rainy Day With This Fantastic Color Wheel Canopy Umbrella
Review: "I cannot tell you enough how much I LOVE this umbrella. The colors are vibrant. The mechanics of it works as it should. It is big enough to block the rain from getting me soaked. It dries fast. I get so many compliments from it. So far amazing quality and holding up to the Wyoming wind!" - WyoTransfer
This Scratch & Sniff Scented Colored Pencil Set Is Infused With Essential Oil Blends And Smells Like A Winning Gift To Us!
Review: "Impressive array of scents in these colored pencils! I was pleasantly surprised by their fragrances. I especially like"A lush field of wildflowers" and "Apple trees laden with blossoms". I highly recommend these scented pencils for a sensory experience…great for a gift!" - Dario N
Sip Like A Surrealist From This Colorful Frida Kahlo Art Coffee Mug
Review: "Exactly what I wanted for a gift to someone who is a huge Frida fan! Standard mug size, beautiful color, artwork is just as it looks in the photo. I know it’s going to make the recipient very happy!" - Veronica
Host Your First Glow-In-The-Dark Paint Night With These Neon Self-Luminous Paints
Review: "I must say …. These colors are amazing under uv black light. Very vibrant. Neon. Easy to apply. Washable. A great value. The pics turned out good b it even better in person. Everybody was pleased with the paint. Used in all skin colors, the glow was the same." - Christina
A Sunprint Paper Kit Isn’t Just A Pre-K Favorite. You Can Make Some Fabulous Art If You Think Outside The Box!
Review: "This was a lot of fun! Great if you want to start a new hobby or something to do on a weekend with the kids/grandkids." - Amy M. Mullins
Don’t Take A Gamble On Your Next Gift For An Arty Friend, Just Grab A Set Of Art Dice To Keep Them Inspired
Review: "These dice are going to be the source of endless amounts of artsy-craftsy fun. I can’t wait to start using them!" - The Maltezena
If Your Puns Regularly Make People Want To Cut Off An Ear, This Van Gogh T-Shirt Is For You
Review: "Hace lots of compliments in the art festival I did attend to! Fast delivery!" - Diana G.
Maybe After You Master This Needle Felting Kit You Can Finally Do Something With All That Fur Your Cat Is Shedding…
Review: "I had never tried needle felting before, but bought this to start. It had everything I needed. It was so cute! I had a blast making them. This is definitely beginner friendly and I still use the tools in it for further projects. It is a worthwhile buy!" - mrms
Paint Markers Are A Great Way To Get Creative But Cut Down On The Mess
Review: "AWESOME! Works sooo good and the removable tips are great when you mix colors when you blend !! So great for art!❤️" - Amazon Customer
Every Page On This Pocket Watercolor Painting Book Comes With Pre-Swatched So You Can Just Paint On The Go!
Review: "I'm very pleased with product because I got exactly what was advertised. The illustrations are cute, the pigments easily wet and transfer to the drawing. It comes with a tiny brush, but it is fine for getting into the details on a small project like this. This makes a good relaxing craft for adults and kids." - Amanda B
We Are Pretty Sure Van Gogh Would Have Loved A Faber-Castell’s Collapsible Water Cup For Brushes When He Was Out Painting In The Countryside
Review: "I really like that this holds water so well, but I also really like that. It holds my brushes horizontal to dry to prevent the paint from flaking off the handle. Highly recommend. Folds up nicely for Travel sturdy base." - pet person
Let’s Hear You Scream For These Famous Painting Patterned Art Socks That Are Munch Better Than Boring White Ones
Review: "I’m an art teacher and I love everyone of these designs. Soft thick sock fits my size 8.5 feet. Washes well and good price for the set of socks." - Kim
If You Like To Color Outside The Lines, This Stabilo Colored Pencil For Film & Glass Is For You
Review: "Used this for white drawings on black paper, really nice, turns up very nicely and textured on the paper." - Theo
A French Vanilla Cereal Bowl Soy Candle Is Perfect For Those Folks Who Don’t Follow Rules When It Comes To Home Decor
Review: "this candle came very well packaged with all the little cereal bits in baggies so you can interact with the gift & add them in yourself. smells exactly like lucky charms & my boyfriends sister absolutely loved it. 10/10 for me & would recommend to anyone !! :)" - itzel ayala
Ferrero Pocket Coffee : More Espresso, Less Depresso
Review: "When I am in need of leaving my worries behind I sit down with 1 or 2 Pocket Coffees, slip one in my mouth, relax and let the world go by." - Roger Ivy
Block Out The World And Focus On Your Art With This Hi-Tech Set Of Sony Noise Canceling Headphones
Review: "Okay these things are my babies the sound quality is amazing they’re so comfortable and the noise cancellation is incredible my favorite headphones ever better than my AirPods 10/10" - Erika
Keep Your Basilisk Fangs Away From This Vintage Leather Journal , You Never Know…
Review: "Writing in this journal makes me feel like I’ve stepped back in time a couple of centuries. It is so beautiful! I do suggest using a pen that has a good ink flow or a sharpie pen." - Audelia
If Writing Is In Your Bones, Try These Novelty Ballpoint Pens On For Size
Review: "These are fun and ppl love to receive one. I like the way they write as well (surprisingly)" - stefani
Take This Color Wheel Enamel Pin For A Spin To See If It Suits Your Style
Review: "The color wheel is well made and perfect for showing my artistic interests. It’s also useful. Thanks" - Rhonda
Let Your Threads Do The Talking With This Creative Mood Sweatshirt
Review: "Loving our “creative mood” sweatshirt! So perfect for comfy days at the office and chic to wear with jeans if your going out. As videographers/photographers, perfect as a gift too!" - Christine Juehne