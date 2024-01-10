As we continue to navigate the work-from-home revolution, it's time to rethink our home office setup. Getting the balance between productivity and comfort just right can be overwhelming, but worry not! We've curated an array of cool, practical, and game-changing gadgets that promise to transform your work-from-home experience. From snazzy tech to stay-organized saviours, we've got everything to help you ace the remote working game and look pretty stylish doing it!

#1 UBOTIE Colorful Computer Wireless Keyboard And Mouse: With its unique retro keycaps and gorgeous never-fade color scheme, it's both a throwback to grandpa's typewriter and a stylish, reflective addition to your tech gadgets. Share Review: "I was looking for an aesthetic, fun, colicky keyboard and I am SO glad I decided on the Ubotie keyboard. It was so difficult to pick a color scheme and I love the noise the keys make. 10/10 would recommend." — Alyssa Werry

#2 Transparent Sticky Notes: That empower your annotations without the clutter, keeping your books & documents pristine and your workspace vibe just right! Share Review: "I bought these for college and was surprised at how well they worked. I like using them for my textbooks so I don’t need to write in them. These are surprisingly good for the price would recommend." — Colby Cook

#3 Desktop Vacuum Cleaner: Cordless convenience, 360º rotatable cleaning, and a sleek design make your desk chaos and crumbs disappear. This quiet little wonder promises high suction and targets those hard-to-reach places, making it your essential desktop buddy. Share Review: "This little vacuum lives on my office work desk and I use it to suck-up pencil shavings and small paper pieces that often annoy me if they do not get picked up. It is white like my desk and therefore it doesn't draw attention to itself. Very helpful and keeps my office tidy!" — Victoria

#4 3 In 1 Wireless Charger For iPhone: That keeps all your Apple gadgets juiced up, doubles as a phone holder, and takes your workspace from messy cable jungle to clutter-free paradise — it's safe, efficient and a total game changer for your productivity. Share Review: "The 3 in 1 charger is great. I love how you only have to use this one wireless charger. It also folds up little so it doesn’t take up a lot of room when not in use. Definitely be using this one all the time." — Karen J. Schroll

#5 Flexible Power Strip: Say goodbye to that space-hogging, eyesore of a traditional power strip and embrace this uniquely designed shape-shifter, capable of accommodating all your chargers with its widely spaced ports. Share Review: "The pivoting segments are a very cool feature. Never had something like that before, but now that I have it, I love it. The USB ports are a plus as well. On/Off button lights up a nice blue when on. All this, and it comes in pink." — Ciara

#6 Height Adjustable Stand Up Desk Converter: That not only saves your back but also gives your workspace a sleek look, and with minimal assembly, you'll be standing your way to productivity in no time! Share Review: "I love this and the option to choose color. Very sturdy. I got this because I had a double knee replacement, and I need the option to sit or stand The keypad fits my ergonomic keyboard and special roller pad. I got the 36” one I Believe and in the picture you can see it fits my large monitor and laptop comfortably. It is very strong and sturdy, but easy to raise and lower as needed. When you are sitting at your desk and his lowered, the keyboard is not that much higher then is if you were to have it flat on your desk the keyboard holder isn’t that thick which is helpful. The most important thing to know and to love is that there is no drilling screws or clips to hold this in place. It is heavy enough to hold in place, it’s not going anywhere. You could put it on a sturdy glass desk as long as it’s it can handle the weight, and again there is no drilling of holes and screws or clipping. A must have." — Clyda DiNicola

#7 Treadmill-Walking Pad: That's perfect for those multitasking, work-from-home days — it not only gives the perks of fitness while working but also it's super space-saving, requires no assembly, and has a mighty motor to keep you going, all without breaking a sweat! Share Review: "Absolutely love this walking tread! (Its not a traditional running treadmill). It comes preassembled. Just unpack it and plug it in! Important to note that the red magnet must be inserted in place for this to turn on. It fits perfectly under my rising desk. I work from home and found that I'm not out and about as often as I used to be and needed to get some exercise during my 9-10 hour work days. This was a perfect solution. It comes with a remote, which is excellent to use while I'm in/out of meetings. I have the handle bars in the down position, but if they were upright, it has a keypad to control the machine and a holder that will fit a cell phone or a small iPad (no books). It's lightweight. I can easily move this around on my own. The tread moves pretty quickly, very brisk walking pace (just under a jog's pace). I've been using this a couple weeks now and I've lost 1.5 pounds. I highly recommend." — Cori

#8 Desktop Organizer: A natural wood desktop organizer, because a tidy workspace is a productive workspace and juggling between scattered stationery is just not cool anymore. Plus, its adjustable features allow you to channel your inner interior designer! Share Review: "It’s super cute! I really like it, I bought it for my roommate who was previously using milk crates stacked on top of one another like a heathen when we have this shelving unit technology at our fingertips. The color and feel is really nice, and I liked that it wasn’t genuine wood... All in all, however, I would definitely buy this unit again!" — Dev Q

#9 Aesthetic Cute Highlighters: Featuring soft, pastel colors and a smooth writing experience, they're just the stylish companion you need for organizing your thoughts, without the mess of bleeding or smudging on your precious documents. Perfect for the trendsetting student or work-from-home pro. Share Review: "These highlighters go great with my minimalist stationary in my bedroom. The colors are lighter than your average highlighter which makes it much easier on the eyes. I love the variety of colors and I definitely recommend this for anyone trying to lighten up their stationary." — Hassfam

#10 Classic Balance Ball Chair: Not only does it keep your body engaged and mind focused, it also tailors to your height for a smooth balance between comfort and stretches. Get ready to bounce your way through those work-from-home days! Share Review: "The chair assembled and inflated easily. It is a great fit for me, requiring that I correct my posture or essentially fall off LOL. It has also helped to offset my tendency to fidget. What can I say, the chair is functional and fun!" — LMN

#11 Laptop Stand: That'll not only save your neck from those long work-from-home hours, but will also keep your laptop cool for peak performance, and it's designed to work with pretty much every model - because we know you've got enough on your plate without worrying about compatibility nonsense and 'laptop yoga' Share Review: "I love this!! I wish I got one sooner! I definitely feel like this has helped my neck problems and my posture. Sturdy, clean looking, easy to assemble! I do notice that when I’m typing while on Zoom, it does shake slightly but it’s probably not noticeable to others!" — Kdana45

#12 Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard: It'll make typing out emails feel like an intense gaming session! With keys faster than the speed of light and customizable colors for the ultimate personalization, this keyboard will help you dominate the work-from-home game with style. Share Review: "I am a big fan of this keyboard. The Linear Optical switches make for a high quality feel while also being a lot more quite than a standard mechanical keyboard. This is perfect if you need to be quiet at night and don’t want people to hear the loud clicks of your keyboard. The Razer software you can get for they keyboard makes the RGB possibilities endless which is also a very nice feature." — Donovan D'Amico

#13 Note Dispenser: That'll not only make jotting down your great ideas a breeze, but also add a quirky touch to your desk. Plus, its stay-put design means you'll never lose a note again! Share Review: "Of course I’m a crazy cat lady. But I bought this for my desk at work. When I’m off, I come back and my sticky notes are always gone. Now no one will steal them." — Kristen

#14 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk: That will switch up your work routine, alleviate body fatigue, and add a sleek touch to your work-from-home essentials — now you can work in style while keeping your posture in check! Share Review: "I purchased the black 63x24 version. The other reviews are correct, there is a "slight" wobble—but honestly, the desk was exactly what I wanted at the PRICE I liked—so it doesn't bother me. The desk is also on carpet so that could be a factor. The desk is sleek and spacious. It took me about an hour to assemble, but that's what podcasts are for. It does make a noise when rising or sitting, but it is not loud or annoying—and it allows me to stretch. If you work from home even a few days a week—this is the perfect desk!" — Joshua

#15 Webcam Cover Slide: This ultra-thin, hack-proof device not only safeguards your privacy, but takes care of your laptop's aesthetics too. It's the 007 of cybersecurity that doesn't steal your thunder in style. Share Review: "This product is great! The cover slides on smoothly and fits my Mac Air 2020 webcam perfectly. It's so sleek that you can hardly notice it's there. I've given one to everyone in my family. It just feels way better than having the camera always peering at you." — Alex M

#16 Seat Cushion For Lower Back Pain Relief: That not only gives your bum the comfort it deserves for long hours at work, but also secretly rescues your back from pain and improves posture – AKA the ergonomic throne for your coccyx you never knew you needed. Share Review: "This cushion pad has done wonders for my back in the short period of time I have had it. It makes sit for longer hours for work a lot easier and it is very comfortable. It forces me to sit correctly in my chair, which is why my back is feel so much better now." — Gelia

#17 Silky And Superfine Fabric Keyboard Wrist Rest Set: That's not only soft to the touch, but designed to keep your wrists at a comfy, healthy angle as you blaze through your never-ending workload - it's like giving your typing hands the plush, relaxing vacation they truly deserve. Share Review: "Very comfortable and supportive to the wrists when working on laptop. The bundle came together pad for wrist support on mouse and keyboard. The price point was very attractive for two bundled items. I would recommend this product." — A2Zaerial

#18 Charging Station For Multiple Devices: It'll juice up all your beloved tech gadgets in no time while keeping your desk tidier than ever, making it the secret weapon for a clutter-free, ultra-efficient workspace. Share Review: "I bought this because I was tired of my assorted cords for recharging my iPhone13, my newer Kindle, and my older kindle. All are in protective cases and the newer Kindle is larger and heavier. I read one review about the plastic dividers not being strong enough. I thought so also until I snapped them in place. I doubt I could have used all 5 spaces with dividers if all those devices were large and in protective cases, but since I only had three, I had plenty on room. Love the short cords. I start smallest to largest so I know which cord goes to what device. iPhone goes in front but needed to take photos. So far, very happy." — TexasJake

#19 Daily Planner: Embellished with a motivational design, offering you a wholly unique way to track your productivity goals, while subtly reminding you to stay awesome, because who doesn't need that kind of positivity amid daily chaos? Share Review: "This is really good for someone like me- my calendar is full of “to-do’s” especially as a student, what assignments are due/priority. As soon as I get up my mind is spinning with all the things I need to get done. Getting them on paper to start my day in an organized fashion helps me just focus on my work and not feel like something is going to fall through the cracks. The paper is thick and high quality, the design is great for me, although as you can see I could use a little more space. As long as I understand what is on the paper and if I don’t complete a task it goes onto tomorrow’s." — CGie

#20 Foot Rest For Under Desk: Your new secret weapon against fatigue. It adds a layer of ergonomics to your work day with high-density memory cotton, two cover options and adjustable heights while effortlessly making sitting down the new standing up. Share Review: "I have a bad habit of folding my feet back under my chair and at the end of an 8 hour day, my feet are in a lot of pain. I bought this product to help me keep my feet out in front of me and to keep me from my bad posture with my feet. It is very sturdy and large enough for my large (womens size 10) feet! I can either prop my feet up on the curved side, slide my ankles over the curved side or flip the product over and sit my feet flat on the other side. EXCELLENT product especially for the price. Very well made and sturdy. It also has a detachable portion that you can remove if the foot rest is too high for you. Not only that but it came with two additional covers and honestly, I have not used those yet (and not sure I will or what they are for). I don't write a lot of Amazon reviews but I definitely recommend this product to keep those feet up and keep the feet and ankles in good posture!!" — Sonya TN

#21 Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad: A dual-sided multifunctional desk pad that not only shields your precious desk from grime and stains but also doubles up as a mega-sized mouse pad. Made with quality PU leather, this bad boy is easy to clean and flip around for a color change, making your workspace look sleek and functional. Share Review: "This mouse pad is great. The color is beautiful and I love that I have a grey option on the other side if ever decide to switch up my setup. It’s really thin and even though it came rolled up the edges laid flat after just one night with objects sitting on them." — millie

#22 Cable Clips: that are not just functional, keeping your cables neat, tidy and off your floor, but add a vibrant pop of color into your space — because even your cable management deserves to be cute, trendy and effective. Share Review: "My gaming headset cord was always getting in the way. This helps keep it up, not on the ground. It also keeps the cable end from getting rolled over by my chair. I use it on my cell phone cord at my nightstand, too. SOOO useful!" — Olivia Carrizal

#23 3D LED Digital Wall Clock: That doesn't just help you master time management, but acts as your stylish night light, a subtle alarm clock, and an interior embellishment - it's decked out with automatic brightness adjustment and a hangable design to prove clocks are never just about ticking! Share Review: "I don't write many reviews unless I'm extremely disappointed or extremely impressed and wow this clock is amazing! I'm so glad I didn't listen to the negative reviews and bought this anyway. It's so beautiful and it's large enough to see from anywhere in the room. I'm going to be buying more! The box comes with the almost invisible USB charging cable, the screws, and a template to put on the wall to know exactly where to put the screws in! It took me less than 5 minutes to put this clock up and have it running. Tells me the time and date and has an alarm. Love this clock!" — Luthien

#24 Multi Cube Timer: That has your back when you can't tell if you’ve spent 5 or 50 minutes on that task. With its chic color options and easy-to-use design, it adds a pop of style to your workspace while making it a piece of cake to manage your time. No more saying "where did my day go?" Share Review: "This is the perfect tool to aid in a time blocked schedule! It so simple to easy and it’s cute (win win)! You can pause the timer and use it as just a clock. I can’t believe I lived life without this tool." — Amanda Stovall

#25 Journal Planner Colored Pens: The ultimate sidekick for your planner escapades, journaling jams and artistic adventures. Because dull is definitely not in our color vocabulary! Share Review: "I bought these to use with my new desk planner in order to keep myself more organized. There are 18 fine-point pens with beautiful colors that I can pick from and they all write so smoothly. I was surprised at the quality of the pens, considering what a great price they are! The color code on both the top and the bottom makes it easy to identify what color each pen is in, and the design makes them easy to hold and write with. I would highly suggest getting these to use." — Christina G.

#26 Coffee Mug Warmer: This gadget gradually heats your caffeine fix to your fave temperature and auto shuts off after 4 hours. It's the perfect desk buddy to keep you and your beloved hot drink going strong through those looooong work from home hours. Share Review: "This mug warmer is a game changer!!!! I was in the habit of warming my coffee in the microwave multiple times a day at work, and this has changed my life! I bought it because it's super cute and affordable, not at all expecting it to work as well as it did. I keep my coffee on the highest setting while I'm sipping on it, until there is a small amount left then I put it on the medium heat setting. To turn it off you just tap three times until the red light is blinking and eventually it shuts off. Also, I use many different size mugs and haven't had an issue with any of them being too big. I don't know where I would be without this thing." — Alyssa

#27 Echo Dot: That not only blasts your favorite tunes in crisp audio but also functions as your intelligent life assistant - from controlling smart home devices to telling you jokes, kit out your home office with multi-tasking tech for the ultimate chill and productive work vibes. Share Review: "I love my Alexa device and I set alarms, set reminders, do shopping list, and play music, and also I have set with my fired TV and works perfectly. Also it very helpful for me through the day. And also I can call home and use it as home phone." — Yeimi

#28 Cell Phone Stand: It's a home office must-have, making recipe viewing, alarm snoozing, and silent mode screening a breezy affair – not to mention, its thoughtfully designed charging hole won't cut your cord. Share Review: "I got this item because I needed something for my work phone to have its spot while at my home office. I dropped from my desk a few times and new I needed something. Didn't need anything fancy. I like how well the phone says put. The phone can easily be charged while on stand." — manda bear

#29 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses: Designed not just to level up your style game, but also save your eyes from digital fatigue, assist better sleep, and it's so lightweight you'll forget you've got them on. Clearly, these are the necessary upgrade for your eyes while you're killing it at your digital hustle! Share Review: "I work in accounting and my job requires many hours of screen time which was hurting my eyes, so I bought these to test out if it would really help. I found they significantly help me during the day and my eyes and head don't hurt nearly as much as it did without them. I got the clear and black set which is great because I can keep a pair at home and a pair at work. They are lightweight and don't hurt the bridge of my nose. I wear them for around 6 hours a day and I would highly recommend them if you have a lot of screen time." — Limitless Lauren

#30 Faux Fur Sheepskin Chair Cover Seat Cushion Pad: Perfect for spicing up your home office with a touch of cozy glam, while being so plush you'll question how you ever worked without it. Plus, it's easy to clean, so snack accidents are a stress of the past! Share Review: "I painted my black office chair with white leather paint and it looks great but the seat’s paint is wearing since I sit on it all the time. Rather than go through the whole process again, I bought this to cover up the wear and it works well. I was afraid it would be itchy but it’s not. Going on two months now and it isn’t too matted or anything either." — Allison

#31 Mesh Desk Organizer With Sliding Drawer: Because who needs a chaos on their desk when you've got this sassy space-saving warrior with 5 compartments and an extra stylish drawer to keep your essentials organized, without even needing tools or summoning your inner DIY expertise! Share Review: "I bought this to maximize space on my desk. Because the customer assembles this item, I was able to modify it to work perfectly for my needs. I left off one of the dividers on the top so that I could put cans of pens. The middle shelf is open on the sides so I could use it for my charging station. The bottom drawer is perfect for holding desk things like note pads and electronic cords. Now I don't have to dig through desk drawers to find what I need." — Timotheus

#32 Fake Succulent Plant Set: Because let's face it, watering is way too high maintenance for your packed schedule. It's decor that uplifts your mood and, best of all, there's zero risk of ever killing them. Share Review: "These mini faux succulents are just adorable! The little ceramic pots they're in are sturdy, glossy, and the little plants are firmly attached inside each cup. The items were packaged very securely for transit." — Jenna