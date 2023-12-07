'Tis the season of love, joy and giving. Searching for the perfect Christmas gift for your significant other can be daunting. However, we're here to transform this daunting task into an enjoyable and effortless experience. Our curated selection of Xmas gifts, from heartfelt keepsakes to exciting novelty items, and practical yet personal treasures, cater to a myriad of interests.

#1 Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster: That'll turn your partner's movie viewing into a fun bucket list challenge with its unique illustrations - perfect for the film fanatic in your life! Review: "I bought this as a gift for my bf for something for us to work towards together. He really loves movies. We already scratched off the movies we've seen together (21/100) and I look forward to seeing our progress. We used guitar picks to scratch off the movies and tried guessing what image would be underneath. The poster has a smooth finish and none of the images were damaged when scratching off the gold covers. Currently trying to flatten the poster since it comes rolled up. Very happy with this purchase." — Leah R

#2 Cricut Joy Machine: For your creative partner to level-up their DIY projects, with its ability to cut, write, and personalize over 50 materials and fun courses to get their crafting game on point! Review: "I love my Cricut! I've made several projects with it so far, including organizing my spice rack & craft supplies. I've only used my Cricut to do words for labeling so far, but I'm excited to learn more!" — Carolyn E. Wall

#3 Custom Bootleg T-Shirt: Where you can play picasso and design a touch of you on it - because, who else are they going to wear on their chest other than their favorite person (A.k.a you!) Review: "Absolutely adorable and good quality! Maker even sent a preview of the shirt design before making it. I think my boyfriend liked his anniversary gift, he's my number one fan:)" — Ashley Finucane

#4 Organic Mini Mushroom Grow Kit: A fun, fuss-free, and eco-friendly gift that'll have them growing and cooking up dishes with their own organic non-GMO mushrooms all year round! Review: "This grow kit is AMAZING! That being said just make sure to follow the directions precisely. I myself somehow messed this up! The good news is this company is so helpful. They have a grow guarantee. I was able to contact the company and they walked me through step by step so I could see where I had made a mistake. Sure enough after that they began to grow! Very fun little project for learning. 110% satisfied with this product and the great customer service that comes with it!" — Ashley

#5 Couple Bracelets: For those who want to show off their endless bond this Xmas, featuring an import-quality material and the sweet touch of mutual attraction bells. Review: "I bought these magnetic couples bracelets for my husband and I to wear. The material is very comfortable and durable feeling, we have not taken them off since we got them. The size can be easily adjusted, which is great (I have tiny wrists and my husbands wrists are wide) I admit, I was not sure what my husband's reaction was going to be when I first showed this to him, he is not normally the type to wear any type of bracelet, but he agreed with me that they are awesome. I would definitely recommend these bracelets to anyone looking for a great gift idea, (i.e. Valentine's Day). I absolutely love these bracelets, something so simple with so much meaning, the magnet. On the bracelets symbolizes the bond I share with my husband. Plus they are delivered with the cutest gifts bags. I definitely recommend and would buy again." — Rene Sellers

#6 Essential Oil Diffuser: Boasting a unique handblown glass design and mesmerizing LED lights, for your significant other to create a soothing, personalized sanctuary. Review: "I had been looking for a diffuser to use as a small humidifer/light and this one is perfect! It reminds me of stars or a galaxy! The diffuser is very light weight but doesnt look cheap. And the glass part is pretty sturdy too and doesnt feel like it would break super easily. The settings let you cycle through all the colors or you can just pick one color for the light to stay on at. It turns off automatically with a timer which is very convenient. At first I couldnt get the top part to fit on the base but after carefully twisting it on it fit perfectly. Also I am not sure if its pictured but when the lights not on the glass part is just a plain silver color." — brandon wiese

#7 Brick Matching Couple Heart Keychain: That makes a trendy and fun couples gift, perfect for Xmas to show your significant other they've got a 'piece' of your heart. Review: "I gifted this as one of the gifts for my loves and Is anniversary he loved it so much ! When he comes come from work its always "Where's your keys?" He likes putting them together when we're both home." — Esperanza

#8 Gracula Garlic Crusher: That will vamp up their kitchen game and make meal prep bloody easy and fun, perfect for your cook-tastic significant other who enjoys a sprinkle of humor in their tools. Review: "This little guy works great. I have carpel tunnel and chopping gets hard for me sometimes. But with this it is just a couple of twist and there you have it, fresh crushed garlic! He fits in perfect with my classic horror themed kitchen I am starting! It didn't really say if you had to peel it first or not so I tried it both ways and it works if you just twist a little to take peel off and remove then finish crushing." — llscott

#9 Rain Shower Head: That promises a powerful rainfall experience they'll love - perfect for turning any bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary this Xmas. Review: "I love this shower head! I thought I'd have to redo my plumbing to be able to have a rainfall shower, but thanks to the extra shower arm on this product, that's not the case! I normally don't write reviews, but I felt compelled to just because of how relaxed I feel after I get out of the shower now. It really feels like I took a nice warm shower in the tropical rainforest, it's just really calming and relaxing. As far as installation goes, it was easy. I'm pretty terrible at these DIY projects, but I was able to simply follow the instructions that were given, made sure everything was tight with the tools that were provided and it worked without any leaks on the first try. Really stoked about this shower head! Stop thinking about it and spend the $40 for the best showers of your LIFE!!!" — Troy

#10 Hand Casting Kit: A fun, easy, and unique way to create a timeless keepsake with every heartfelt detail, perfect for the couple who treasures each moment together. Review: "I bought this like 4 years ago and it has been one of the best gifts that I've given my boyfriend. You just mix it up, put your hands or feet or whatever you want to have for a long time, and pour the white thing. You wait for a couple of minutes and remove the purple thing and that's it." — Isabell

#11 Love Lingual Couple Card Game: Designed to deepen your connection in this digital world, a thoughtful and quality gift inspired by couples psychology. Review: "These cards are great! They are separated by different topics. We assumed the questions would be basic. Like something you could easily Google. But the questions are actually really good and allow you to get to know your partner on a better level. You don't have to go in any specific order. Highly recommend these!" — Macy

#12 Glass Crystal Prism Suncatcher: The perfect aesthetic gift that casts rainbows everywhere for the lover of beautiful, unique home decor. Review: "Absolutely beautiful and totally worth the price. Bought these as a gift and ending up keeping them for myself. They give my cat endless enjoyment chasing the rainbow prisms all around the house. Will be buying another set for other windows in the house. Comes with string to hang, I used a strong suction cup that I already had to hang them up and it worked great." — mmancc11399

#13 STAR WARS LED Night Light: Baby Yoda, bound to keep your love's spaceship - or bedroom, lit in the coolest and energy-efficient way! Review: "Love this baby yoda night light. It's a great addition to my baby yoda collection! A big fan. It is adorable, squishy and brighter then I expected. I currently using it with batteries but it's because I'm not really using it to have on it's more for decoration. There are two light setting, which I have been able to change by tapping his head a few times and you can also plug him in with the micro usb that is included. I love the product!" — Hispanda

#14 Tortilla Throw Blanket: Guaranteed to add some fun (and warmth) to any chilly night, perfect for the loved one in your life who enjoys quirky comfort. Review: "Bought this for my boyfriend's son's girlfriend who i don't know very well. She's 20 and we went out for tacos when we met her. She was very sweet and i wanted to get her something personal for Christmas since i was in charge of finding a gift. I bought this because it's something i would have loved getting myself and i know she loves tacos as much as i do. I wrapped it up to look like a burrito and she didn't even want to unwrap it lol. Huge hit. I'm still debating on getting myself one. Very soft. I washed it before giving it to her so that it wasn't all wrinkly. I was worried it would be too yellow but it was a perfect shade and I'm glad i went with it rather than the regular one. Not that i have it to compare but I'm happy with my choice." — MasterTech

#15 Lightsaber Umbrella: That doubles as an epic Star Wars memento and a highly functional windproof, color-changing rain shield. Review: "I wish I could give this a million stars. I bought this for my bf who is a big Star Wars fan, but my 9 year old and step dad want it. Probably my sister will get it too. Who am I kidding? I'm about to order one for myself. I don't care who you are or if you're into Star Wars, but this will make you excited to see rain in the forecast. Actually, maybe I'll move to Seattle after I buy mine." — Miranda Foust

#16 Lightsaber Chopsticks: This Xmas, give your Star Wars obsessed partner a memorable dining experience with these LED lightsaber chopsticks - it's not just a gift, it's a galaxy of fun right on the dinner table! Review: "This was a great gift for my boyfriend. The two pair pack was perfect! They are bright but easy to use and clean, just make sure you hand wash and be cautious of the electrical." — caitlin r.

#17 Classic Game Player Design AirPods Case: A retro designed protective case that adds quirky character to their AirPods while keeping it safe from scratches and slips, coz who said practical can't be fun, right? Review: "This cover is awesome!! Its perfect for us 90's babies. Brings back memories and gives the nostalgic feeling. I'm always proud to pull out my airpods now and show off my case. Definitely worth the money. It is a great protection and is very sturdy and durable." — Tom Amaru

#18 Mini Photo Album Keychain: The perfect pocket-sized keepsake for your loved one to carry cherished memories wherever they go! Review: "I recieved this gift for my boyfriend and was very excited to open it. It is amazing!! The photos turned out so nice & the quality is perfect! This would be a great gift for any loved one! I also showed it to my coworker and she was in awe of how nice it was! I highly recommend this product!!" — Mikayla-lee

#19 Shower Steamers Aromatherapy: Treat your partner to the ultimate home-spa experience with revitalizing shower tablets that turn every shower into a blissful escape! Review: "My fiancé got these for me as a gift and I love them! The size and scent are great. Packaging could use a little less plastic to be more eco friendly, but maybe that's how they prevent them from breaking or all smelling the same. Lasted the whole shower and didn't stain the tub or make it slippery. I woke up with congestion this morning and after having the "menthol & eucalyptus" scent in the shower I cleared right up!" — Lacy S.

#20 Ocoopa Hand Warmers: Featuring three heat settings and a long-lasting battery - the perfect thoughtful Christmas gift for your outdoor adventurer or cold-natured significant other. Review: "Very small, but very hot. Don't be fooled by my small hands, this hand warmer is about the size of a computer mouse BUT it gets very hot. Perfect for camping, sporting events, hunting, or in my case, a chilly office. It's small enough to easily fit in my purse so I can tote it with me when I need it. I am highly satisfied." — AO

#21 Personalized Acrylic Spotify Plaque: A song they love with a meaningful photo, a customizable masterpiece that's not just glow-in-the-dark but also scannable to play their tune instantly! Review: "It's a great product! Comes with a brown paper to protect the picture and it was pretty easy to peel it off. Can't wait to give it to my boyfriend on Valentine's Day! The Spotify code works great as well! The delivery time was perfect too, arrived the day before Valentine's Day so I had time to put all the gifts together. Thank you so much!" — Juju

#22 Custom Star Map By Date: Capturing the celestial beauty from a cherished moment in your relationship - because nothing says 'I love you' like gifting your shared universe. Review: "Oh my goodness, incredible. I love it. This is a one-year anniversary gift for my husband. It is so beautiful, and I can't wait to give it to him." — Victoria Bailey

#23 Our Adventure Book Pixar Up DIY Scrapbook: Jam-packed with cute postcards, stickers and more, making it a quirky, fun and adorable way to chronicle your shared escapades! Review: "This is such a cute Adventure notebook. I bought it months before my first anniversary with my girlfriend, and I decorated it with pictures and memories from start until our anniversary. It was the most affordable and right price book. I would recommend this as a gift or for self adventure diary! It comes with stickers and cards which is great. We still have to this day and she's decorating on her behalf." — Jason L

#24 The Screaming Goat: The perfect blend of humor, internet sensation, and stress relief that'll bring the LOLs to their day! Review: "I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer. I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed. I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat." — Gab

#25 I Wrote A Book About You: A vibrantly personal, fill-the-blank book that becomes a truly meaningful gift once your unique words are added; perfect for your partner who loves bright, spirited, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Review: "I bought this gift for my significant other for Christmas. After reading the other comments and through my own experience, I can say that it's completely true that it's hard to do in one or two sittings. And it would have definitely helped to do it with a larger group of people (family members or friends) to complete all the prompts. I was stuck on ideas multiple times

#26 Wine Wands Purifier: Will help your partner enjoy their vino without any pesky allergies or sensitivities, adding on to the holiday cheer with each rejuvenated glass of their favorite red, white, or sparkling wine. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "t works I had two glasses of wine and used the product as it said. Normally I get face flush I did not get it with the wand! I also will drink a lot of water to make sure I don’t have a headache the next morning I didn’t do that... I wanted to make sure that it was wand and not the water and I woke up with no headache this morning not a hint!! FANTASTIC I definitely recommend this product and it would make a great gift for all my wine friends." — Cammie

#27 Mystery Tackle Box Fishing Kit: The wildly fun and educational gift for your partner who’s keen on nabbing some real catch! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "If you know someone just getting into fishing and they don't have a huge takle box this is definitely a great gift, you don't know exactly what is in it so it's a great surprise and the products are of great value, even for someone that has everything fishing this is a great gift! Definitely recommend." — Scott

#28 Scratch The World ® Travel Map: The ultimate globetrotter's gift for your adventurous partner to personalize and display their wanderlust journeys. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Love love love my new map! It is exactly as described and just perfect, I cannot wait to frame it and scratch off the all the locations I have visited so far and the many more to come! This map just brought me so much joy.....it was packaged very well and it was perfect with no markings, tears, dents, or scratches. I will be the first to break this map in! Very pleased with my purchase." — Amazon Customer

#29 Photo Clip String Lights: That will give your partner's cherished memories a lit up, twinkling touch this Christmas, making it the perfect gift for showcasing special moments in a charming and unique way. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I can’t express how much I love these lights! So easy to hang. I used 3M Velcro wall stickies on a few of the clips to keep it secure and was able to hide the battery pack behind the curtain. Love that there’s a lightbulb attached to every clip and the clips are very sturdy (so far). Such a beautiful addition to the bedroom and for such a great price!" — Sarah Bunn

#30 Cute Capsules In A Glass Bottle: Express your feelings with these cute capsule messages in a glass bottle, perfect for shy sweethearts and romantics who'd rather let the love notes do the talking this Christmas. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I bought this for my boyfriend’s birthday and I think he’ll love them! I love the little faces on the capsules and the cute little jar. It also came with different colors of note paper and circular rings. The only thing is that the package came kind of bent, but the glass and the items inside the box were completely unharmed! The capsules are very very light, but still work! All and all this item is very adorable and worth it!" — mya giordano

#31 Personalized Ps5 And Xbox Controller And Headphone Stand: A trendy, practical gift perfect for your gaming-obsessed partner to tighten up their game room with style and efficiency. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "OMG! Let me tell you how cool this is! My husband is going to love it! The quality is amazing. The personalization looks awesome. It matched the description and it definitely met my expectations. This is the perfect Father's Day gift. Thank you so much!" — Janet

#32 White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder: That'll add a playful touch to their décor while keeping their keys organized and easy to find. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "When I say I loose my keys everyday I mean it. This has helped tremendously. It comes with a self adhesive strip for the wall. I hung it right be the garage door and it’s a game changer for my husband and myself. I would 100 % recommend getting yourself one. Plus it’s adorable." — Kate

#33 Wallet Card Love Note: A sweetly personal, designed-to-endure gift, that’ll have your partner carrying your heartfelt message everywhere they go. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Loved this wallet insert! Got it to put in a wallet I got my husband for our anniversary, he loved it too! Fits great and is a thick, high quality metal that doesn’t bend." — Genie G

#34 Apple Airtag: To help your tech-savvy partner never lose their keys again, because there's nothing more frustrating than losing things right when you need them. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "The AirTag is awesome for people who have an Apple iPhone or computer to track whatever item you put your AirTag on. I bought the 4 pack that’s a good deal for $80. You can pop it on your keys, wallet/purses, and I’ve even got one for my Cats collar. It works great! Anytime I’ve needed to find an item it takes me straight to it. It’s super easy to install one. Go to your find iPhone and ‘add items’ . I love that it makes a beep noise when your getting close and my phone vibrates to let me know I’m close by the item. Highly recommend these." — Chelsea McConnell

#35 Silver Charm Necklace: Radiating the entire essence of 'you're my compass, I'd be lost without you' sentiment, for your partner who values heartfelt, hypo-allergenic crafted with love pieces - a timeless, irreplaceable Christmas gift! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This product came in a nice white gift box so not much extra had to be done to get it presentable. It made for a beautiful sentiment to give to my girlfriend. She loves it and wears it all the time now, which is always a good indication. A well made product that is very good to look at. It is a quality piece and I highly recommend this brand and their jewelry! Excellent!" — Fleminator96

#36 Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: For that perfect sip of coffee at their desired warmth every single time. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I got one for my husband 60th birthday and one for myself. We love them so much. Keeps my tea hot to the very last drop. The last sip is as good as your first sip. I had gotten the 10 ounce and returned for the larger 14 ounce. So happy and spreading the word on this awesome invention!" — Diane J

#37 Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask: That's perfect for your partner who loves skin-care and desires pore-free, detoxified skin - all thanks to its green tea and charcoal ingredients. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I bought this mask expecting it to be cool but not very effective, as I normally do peel masks and prefer them because they pull out all of the yucky stuff. This mask did the exact same thing, and I was pleasantly surprised. The carbonation felt so soothing and refreshing on my tired skin (it's been a very long week!) and my face feels just as tight, smooth, and clean as it would after a peel off mask. Another bonus, my skin was left very rosy and glowy which I don't usually get from peel off masks. I like how bright, firm, clean, AND soft this product makes my skin feel. This mask is more than a trend - by far. I will be reordering when I run out." — Krysta

#38 Artificial Flower Rose In A Glass Dome: The eternal bloom that lights up, making an excellent Christmas gift for your special someone, symbolizing everlasting love and appreciation. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "This gift was offered to me by my boyfriend and it’s easily one of my favorites. It’s a beautiful night light and a wonderful reminder of his love. Get these for your partners and they will never be disappointed ! Happiness guaranteed. 100% recommendable!!!" — Ndikum Olive

#39 Ice Roller For Face & Eye: Perfect for those early morning massages to eliminate puffiness, reduce pores and calm skin - an ideal treat for your partner looking for a boost in their skincare routine. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I love this ice roller. I use it every morning while drinking coffee and reading news. I haven't used long enough to know if it's helping fine lines but I definetly think it helps with puffy eyes and also helps with redness. It's very cool and is just a nice boost in morning. I don't get headaches so I cannot confirm or deny if it helps for that but that seems reasonable. I highly recommend and it's a great price." — Lisa Brickman