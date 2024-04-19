Review: "I love my Hatch! I have to admit, I was a bit skeptical at first, I really didn’t understand why I would have to pay for an alarm clock that I had when I was a teenager, specially when I felt my iPhone did the job. I’ve only had my hatch for a few days and I now understand it’s not just an alarm clock- it helps you sleep! It was easy to set up, understand how to use, and I love how it looks on my nightstand. My only regret is that it took me so long to purchase one! I highly recommend for menopausal women who are desperately trying to find a way to fall asleep, and stay asleep - it's has been a game changer for me so far." - LaLa