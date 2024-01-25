We've rounded up the very best affordable masks, serums, lip tints, and much more - all from your favorite Korean brands. This is your chance to experience the beauty secrets Korean women have sworn by for glowing, youthful skin, without a hefty price tag.

Dive headfirst into the world of K-Beauty without breaking the bank with our curated list of 25 affordable Korean beauty products under $25! Whether it's skincare enriched with innovative ingredients, or makeup boasting flawless finishes, we've got you covered.

#1 Pop Goes The Dirt With Ma:nyo Deep Pore Cleansing Soda Foam ! Unleash The Power Of Vitamin C And Chamomile For A Glow That Says 'I Just Took A Mini Spa Break,' Every Single Day Share icon Review: "I recently switched from La roche posay to Manyo and what the difference! I have extremely dry and sensitive skin and other skin care brands would leave dry spots on my face but with manyo its the hydrating boost my skin wanted and needed! I’ve been double cleansing with the soda foam and their oil based cleanser! And then using their toner as well & I just ordered the moisturizer because I love this brand that much… my skin has never looked better!" - America Calloway

#2 Make Every Selfie Textbook Perfect With The Too Cool For School Artclass By Rodin Shading Palette — Where Contouring Is The Major And Looking Fabulous Is The Only Course Requirement Share icon Review: "I’m 100% recommend this product ! I love korean cosmetic, they always look so natural, pretty, cute and drug free I’m using it for school because I’m a college student, I don’t want a full face makeup on fleek like American makeup style so I bought this and I was so so happy!" - May Tran

#3 No Tea, No Shade, Just Juicy Skin Days Ahead With This Secret Korean Staple. Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Multi-Balm Has Got Everything Feeling Like They've Just Had A K-Drama Makeover Share icon Review: "This is popular in Korea. My mom has been using it for several years. Good quality and ease of use. Really moisturizing." - Kyeongmin Kang

#4 Whether You're A Latte Lady Or A Martini Maven, Let Your Lips Do The Talking With Rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint To Keep Them Looking Freshly Squeezed No Matter The Hour Share icon Review: "I'm not too familiar with K-Beauty, but this I can definitely swear by. I wanted something that looked like a slightly Vampy Black Honey (for reference, on me it looks purply red with some brown undertones). As much as I love Black honey, it never lasts and really grabs onto the cracky parts of my lips. So finding this really delivered on my expectations! Super pretty and very buildable! If you let it dry down naturally, it's pretty hydrating. Since I have pretty dry lips, I carry around Aquaphor. However, when I put it on, usually it smears the lip product I have on and I have to redo it. As long as you give it time to stain, it doesn't move as much when you reapply gloss/chapstick. The glossy part is a little easy to come off, but I cared more about the color anyways. I'm going to a family BBQ this weekend, so I'll update and see how it holds up against baby back ribs" - Ariana Naomi Sanchez

#5 Defy The Curse Of Dry Skin And Embrace The Hydration Ritual With Skin1004 Zombie Pack; It's Like A Pharaoh's Secret For Mere Mortals, Embalming Bad Skin Days For Good! Share icon Review: "Korean stuff works! And usually, for much less of the expense. This is an 8 PACK. I expected maybe two for the price until I opened the package. Despite the picture of an egg on the packaging it smells like egg whites, dog sniffed it up close, so could it actually be? 36 has brought many surprises and reality checks. Nothing is a good substitute for lots of water, luck of the gene pool, and exercise but this will provide an instant superficial confidence boost no matter the lifestyle or circumstance. I was starting to feel like my brows and eyes were slowly drooping and sinking into my skull. I've noticed the extra effort it takes lifting my brow muscles to see the world sometimes. For 15 minutes, I was able to look around bright-eyed with no effort. This not only tightens but tones so I made my gf try one with no warning. Doing this and trying not to laugh is a fun challenge. Not to mention the photos I randomly sent people with no explanation. Harder to not laugh when reading all of the "WHAT HAPPENED?!!!" replies. I wish I took a before picture. Pics shown are 8 min, 15 min, washed off. Of course, I also, apply everything on neck lines. I would recommend following up with a moisturizer. Not overly drying but a freshly clean feel." - RhymeDust

#6 For That Out-Of-This-World Twinkle, Rom&nd Better Than Palette Is Your One-Way Ticket To The Cosmos. Because When It Comes To Korean Glitters, We Don't Just Follow Stars — We Wear Them Share icon Review: "This is THE MOST beautiful shimmer and glitter eyeshadow I have ever seen. The colors are STUNNING and it blends onto skin perfectly. Would look good on anyone. You will not be disappointed. A+ Love Rom&nd 🥰 excellent brand and products. This product at the top of the list!" - Donna Mundy

#7 When Your Skin's Throwing A Fit, Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Barrier Cream Swoops In With The Ceramide-Cica-Tea Tree Dream Team To Lock In That Zen Moisture All Day, Every Day Share icon Review: "at first i was a little apprehensive as to buying this moisturizer because i have VERY oily skin, and the skin in my T zone (forehead, nose and chin) is always peeling. but this moisturizer is very hydrating without making me feel oily, and makes my skin brighter and makes my face look like its glowing rather than sweaty lol !! several people have told me that my skin looks brighter; i use this with a gua sha and the advanced snail 96 mucin power essence by COSRX. amazing combo and makes your skin look glassy without it feeling gross or look oily." - zubaida saeed

#8 Meet Snail Mail You'll Actually Love! With Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence , Upgrade Your Skincare Routine So You Can Slide Into The Day With Silky Smooth Confidence Share icon Review: "After using this everyday for about 6 or 7 days my skin texture and the softness improved drastically. Mind you i did Use it with the retinol from the COSRX line has as well. I am now implementing “Youth To The People” moisturizer. I 110% recommend the snail mucin to anyone. I love It. " - Tessa

#9 For Skin That's As Soft And Strong As Your Willpower On A Monday, Etude House Soonjung 2x Barrier Intensive Creme's Got You 'Cream-Fully Covered' Share icon Review: "Sooo worth it! Bought for the 2x barrier cream but the cleanser and toner are good too! Great for dehydrated skin and fragrance free as a plus. This works great with palmers cocoa butter and rose hip facial oil, and All in One cream by COSRX. Worth the money by itself, and in the set with the cleanser and toner :) LOVEEEEE" - Gianna

#10 Freak Out Your Friends — In The Best Way — With Those Fizzy Face Feels. Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Is Basically A Skin Party, And Trust Me, Your Pores Are So Invited Share icon Review: "I have very sensitive skin but I read the reviews and wanted to give this a try. It’s super fun and silly to put on and watch the cold, grey mask start to bubble. Tickles slightly. After its done, it takes a minute to wash off. This is not moisturizing. It definitely makes my skin dry but it creates smooth skin and my pores become smaller. Moisturize afterwards. I like to use once a week for a bit of self care." - J & B Wortinger

#11 Get Ready To Flip Your Hair With Confidence After A Spa Day With Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment , Because Who Needs A Fairy Godmother With Hair This Good? Share icon Review: "I almost gave up! My hair was so damage from bleach and colored, it was bad to the point I can’t even brush them with comb or even with my hand I try many expensive products and didn’t even work. I saw lots of reviews on this and I was like ok why not?! Is only $7. Omg that $7 tho!! This is the best product I have tried." - Gina

#12 Elevate Your Toner Game And Make Saggy Skin A Thing Of The Past With Mediheal Collagen Ampoule Pads — Turning Back Time Has Never Been So 'Re-Pad-Ably' Easy! Share icon Review: "I love to use these as a toning pad, then as a sheet mask. I've been using them twice a day or a month and I will definitely repurchase. The packaging is so pretty! Looks nice in my collection and works great. What else can you ask for?" - Apryl Stone

#13 Whether It's Early Lecture Grogginess Or Date Night Prep, This The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Sends Puffy Eyes To The Back Of The Class, So You Can Step Up Looking Fresh Share icon Review: "I bought this on a whim because I deal with dry, tired eyes and dark circles. I don’t use it every day, but definitely a couple times a week before going out usually or if my eyes feel extra puffy. There’s 3 hours between these pictures. I put it under my eyes right after the first pic. Obviously the lighting is a little different, but the puffiness is way better and noticeably changed regardless of the light. It feels nice going on. It’s cool and soothing right out of the cabinet where I store my makeup. I’m sure the refrigerator would definitely add to that. It has a light perfume like scent, which I could do without, but nothing to take a star away. A little goes a long way and for the price I’d definitely buy again." - nk

#14 Rock That 'Barely There' Look With Maximum Protection. Innisfree Daily UV Defense Keeps Your Skin Safe And Your Selfie Game Strong, No Chalkiness In Sight Share icon Review: "I gave up on trying sunscreen because I’d always hear than sunscreen was for everyone but I’d put it on and I’d look so damn ghostly! Not this time sweetheart. I saw people talking about it on Tiktok and I decided to just go ahead and give it a try. Absolutely! No white cast. It’s smells pretty nice so that’s a bonus to me. I’ve had it for 3 weeks now and have been using it consistently. My face hasn’t broken out with so love that too" - Tae

#15 Giving You That 'Just Woke Up Like This' Look After A Night Out, Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Is Your Selfie's Unsung Hero When Makeup And Blackheads Go Bye-Bye Share icon Review: "This stuff is incredible!! The first picture is after my 1st use and the second is after my 4th use! I absolutely hate putting pictures of myself but I had to share!! You just have to follow the instructions and it WILL work!!" - Sharon

#16 Waterproof, Lifeproof, And Basically, Every-Proof; Clio Kill Lash Superproof Mascara Is Your New Partner In Crime For Lashes That Stay Put When Life Goes Splash Share icon Review: "Been using this mascara for 6 months had no problem with it whatsover love that it never smudged my eyes and Is very WATER RESISTANCE love the length it gave my lashes and the curl it lasted all day , although it was a little difficult to take off with a makeup wipe I let my lashes soak in micellar water and it easily slid off, would definitely say I would repurchase again." - Unknown

#17 For A Lip Look That Clings Harder Than Your Childhood Teddy — Meet Etude Dear Darling Water Tint , Because Who Needs Reapplication When Your Stain Game Is This Strong? Share icon Review: "First of all, this is liquid like water, yes, because it’s a LIPTINT, not a lipstick or something like that, and it stains, because that’s the purpose.



This is absolutely better than Benetint from Benefit! And WAY cheaper lol. In the pictures are me with and without the liptint, and just with one coat! The coverage is amazing, something that I never could get with Benetint, for sure.



I just don’t know how long it lasts on the lips, but for me this is not to important, I don’t care if I have to apply another coat 🤷🏻‍♀️



UPDATE ⚠️



It lasts all day! But if you eat and clean your lips more than once, you’ll have to reapply 🙂



Hope that this review can clarify things for the others 😉" - Dani

#18 Are Your Nights Ending With A Makeup Mountain? Keep It Simple And Effective With Juno & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm — Because Clean Skin Shouldn't Need A Chemistry Degree! Share icon Review: "I just used this for the first time last night and it definitely lives up to the hype I’ve seen on TikTok. The jar is bigger than I thought making it cheaper than most similar products. It took off all of my makeup (although I do not wear eye shadow so can’t attest to that part) and it has a really amazing lemony scent. They also included a little scoop in the jar which I think is helpful I haven’t been able to find a cleansing balm as good as this! It removed everything with so little effort and did not bother my sensitive eyes. It is so creamy and moisturizing! Love it!" - N. Moreno

#19 Swipe On Some Rom&nd Glasting Melting Lip Balm And Pucker Up—that Pout's About To Be As Slick And Smooth As A Love Song’s Hook, Only Without The Cheesy Lyrics! Share icon Review: "I got the shade mauve whip and it is so gorgeous! It applies so smoothly and has a really nice glossy finish. The color is very nice as well and is a natural sheer pinky color. The more you apply the more pigmented it will be, overall 10/10 I love it!" - Bella Tran

#20 Face Feeling As Tight As Your Jeans? Let Holika Holika Good Cera Super Ceramide Cream Sprinkle Some Magic For That Always-Soft, Never-Stripped Vibe. Trust Us, It's A Cream That Dreams (And Skin) Are Made Of Share icon Review: "Honestly, this was one of the best skincare discoveries in recent years. I’m always buying things to try here and there. Was looking for something with ceramides for the dryer colder months. This cream feels good! It’s rich without being greasy, it’s light without evaporating too quickly and drying my skin. I appreciate its simplicity, as it’s fool-proof when it comes to using it after any other irritating actives. It never makes my skin react, in fact, it’s the calming moisturizing step in my routine. I love it and will repurchase." - Ivanna Y

#21 With Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint , Say Hello To The One That Sticks Around—weightless Wear, Knockout Hues, And A Conscience As Clear As Your Complexion Share icon Review: "This product is so soft a d velvety in texture, its so satisfying applying it and ita formula is very smooth, its easy to blend to ger that "korean lip look" and it last very long and surprisingly with its matte finish, it does not dry out your lips!" - Amazing lashes!

#22 Shh... The Saem Cover Perfection Triple Pot Concealer Is The Makeup Artist's Stealthy Partner Behind Those Picture-Perfect K-Pop Complexions. Now You're In The Know! Share icon Review: "I suffer from Rosacea so the skin in the middle of my face is often very, very pink. I have found that using the green color concealer is great for toning down the redness and that I don't even need to layer it under other makeup. I initially applied it with a makeup brush but I find that it also applies nicely with my fingertip. I apply the concealer, and then blend it in lightly-- the redness is diminished and I don't see any green. As long as I don't use too much, it doesn't feel tacky on my oily skin. Overall, I am very impressed with this product and would recommend it to other Rosacea sufferers or others looking to reduce redness." - Jenny H

#23 Slay All Day With A Velvety Touch And Say 'Boy, Bye' To Shine. Skinfood Peach Cotton Multi Finish Powder Is The Must-Have To Keep You Looking Fresh And Fab – Just Like Your Fave Peach Emoji Share icon Review: " This is honestly the best setting powder I’ve ever used. I’ve always flipped between different ones, trying to find the best one but everything seemed to not last at all. This one lasts all day, even while I’m up moving around in my feet for 8 hours while I’m at work! It’s super light weight and it doesn’t make you feel like you’re just clogging your pores and it blends with your makeup well so you don’t have a weird look over the makeup you’ve already applied! The packaging itself is really nice, personally I love that the twists and detaches rather than snapping together. I don’t know how many times I’ve damaged lids by them breaking apart, but with this there’s no worries! The puff inside is super soft and I prefer using that over my actual brushes! As for the scent, omg. It’s very subtle and you won’t smell it as soon as you open it, but once you apply it you’ll start smelling peaches and it’s just extremely nice. I don’t think I’ll ever use another setting powder again!" - Jessica Stull

#24 Tap Into Flawless With Jungsaemmool Official Essential Skin Nuder Cushion , Because Every Day Is A Good Skin Day When Your Makeup's This Chill Share icon Review: "I’ve used so many k-beauty products and this one comes to the top #1 product. I’ve used so many foundation from named brand products such as Estee Lauder, MAC, YvesSaint Laurent but never could settle with any of them. But finally I have found the best fitted product that I can settle with. This cushion not only gives nice coverage, it leaves nice shine on your face all day long. It has nice mild scent. Also it is nice to carry around in my purse. Also it comes with refill which is a bonus ! Such a nice price with best result. I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and they absolutely loving it !!!" - April Oh

#25 Tiny But Mighty, The Clio Sharp So Simple Waterproof Pencil Eye Liner Swoops In For That Killer Gaze, Because Who Said Epic Lines Should Only Be In Movies? Share icon Review: "I really like this eyeliner. I usually use a liquid liner but read good things about this one. I gave it a try for an all-day beach event and it stayed strong. It did not smudge, smear or bleed. After about 6 hours it did seem to fade a little bit but was still very visible. The tip is small and it goes on smoothly. Just twist when it gets low and it stays sharp" - Amy T.

#26 Mother Nature's Anti-Aging Bff, Bakuchiol, Gives You A Reason To Wink In The Mirror Thanks To Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Eye Cream – Keep Your Eye Game Strong And Stress-Free! Share icon Review: "I wasn’t expecting much from an eye cream under $10 but this is the perfect eye cream. My eye area tends to be dry but eye creams are either not moisturizing enough or are too rich and tend to give me milia. This eye cream has yet to give me milia, dries down to a comfortable finish while keeping my eye area moisturized. I don’t have eye wrinkles but hopefully the “retinol alternative” ingredients will help keep things that way! I love the pump dispenser (I don’t like dispensers that are also applicators which is weirdly a thing with tube eye creams). One pump is adequate for both eyes so I think it’ll take awhile to get through this cream. I love the skinny tube especially because it takes up less room in my toiletry bag/purse but I would buy a tube half the size just for travel if it was available." - AK

#27 Wave Goodbye To The Days Of Lackluster Skin — Missha Glow Skin Balm Turns Your Natural Complexion Up A Notch, Because Let's Face It, You Were Born To Shine! Share icon Review: "Peter r for that dewy look. With our without makeup…this stuff is amazing. I bought it on a whim A year ago just to test it out. I have been using it for a primer/moisturizer before my foundation ever since, it makes my skin glowy and soft. I don’t tell anyone about it because like every other product I love- it goes viral then the price increases and it becomes unavailable/sold out. I will gate keep this product forever. Love it. It is affordable and a great addition to my skin care routine." - andrew