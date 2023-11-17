It can be tricky finding gifts for twelve-year-olds that hit the right balance between fun and age-appropriate. Whether they are gamers, tech lovers, or dynamic creatives, our carefully curated list won't disappoint. From captivating games to imaginative room decor and cool gadgets, we've got a variety of presents that will leave them amazed!

Nintendo Switch Lite: Lightweight gaming experience that'll have 12-year-olds glued to thrilling adventures and captivating characters - especially when they start playing Animal Crossing!

Review: "Brought this for my 12 yr old daughter. She was so exited, waited all day and was in tears of joy when it arrived. I already had ordered Minecraft for her and got a bunch of other games for her. Great handheld device with good graphics and wonderful downloadable games. (She plays Fortnite 24/7, it's like a drug) shipping was on time and came carefully packaged and you can tell it was handled with care… so happy with this!" — berrymomm

Mini Brands Series 2: An exciting unboxing experience with over 130 favorite brands to collect and rare metallic, glow-in-the-dark, and gold minis to chase for!

Review: "My 8 year old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2! She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect! She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we'll find them soon!" — Heidi M.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza: A wildly popular, simple, and hilarious game that will get your 12-year-old rolling in seconds and provides fast-paced, laugh-out-loud fun anywhere, anytime.

Review: "This game is SO much fun!! My family had a blast playing it when it came in yesterday. We played for HOURS, and did not want to stop! My kids (12 & 14) are now begging to play it with their friends. The only issue is that your hands might be sore from all the slapping afterwards, but it's so worth it. Tons of laughs!" — Audra

Moon Lamp: Offering dreamy bedtime lighting and 16 enchanting hues for their imaginative adventures, perfect for those looking to surprise their 12-year-olds with a universal wonder right in their hands.

Review: "I love this Moon. I have one for the Bedroom, and I gifted (4) of these to friends with young children- and they love it as much as I do. Colors are great. The four different Brightness Levels come in handy, and the different Pulsing Settings take it to the next level. The Price is great for what you get with this product, and as far as I can tell, this one offers the most colors and settings out of all that I've seen on Amazon. If you've ever stared up at the Moon and wished you could get a Very Close look at it, well, now you can hold it in the palm of your hand." — Michael J. Faradie

Tamagotchi Original: A timeless handheld game for teaching responsibility and nurturing skills, is a quintessential gift that will excite every 12-year-old with its interactive gameplay and generation 2 characters.

Review: "My daughter has been playing with it I am happy with this order and arrived earlier then expected so that is a big win." — Happy Amazon customer

Flying Orb Ball Toy: Featuring a cool RGB light for extraordinary night play, and providing endless, rechargeable fun that will leave them astounded and enchanted.

Review: "My two daughters love this. It's very easy to use and super sturdy - considering getting tossed around quite often. Never had any issues. Will buy another one for a gift to my nephew." — M.C

Cards Against Humanity: Suitable for children aged 8 and up, that provides laughs with its unique topics and pits your kid's wit against others for a fun, hilarious and creatively-thrilling family game time.

Review: "This is the new favorite for family game night. My kids (ages 10 and 13) absolutely love this game, it's just good silly fun. The cards are pretty tame and I feel it's very kid appropriate, some cards are even written by kids. Like the worst it gets is "b**bies", "filling your b*tt with spaghetti", and "screaming the f-word". Just inappropriate enough that kids find it hilarious. I'm hoping they release expansion packs in the future and if you go to the cards against humanity website you can sign up to be notified when/if an expansion is released for family edition." — Rae

Cat Lamp: With 7-color night light feature to enchant your feline-loving 12-year-olds, providing an all-night companion and making a purr-fect addition to their bedroom decor.

Review: "Omg! Super cute kitty night light! These are all the rage now. I bought one to keep in my guest bedroom for when the nieces/nephews stay over. I first saw them at my sisters house. All of her kids have one in their room to keep as a night light in their bedroom - so I had to get one too! Love all the colors and all you have to do is tap on it to turn off." — PL

LED Glowing Light Saber Star Wars Chop Sticks: That turn every dinner into a galactic adventure, perfect for 12-year-olds who are diehard movie fans and ready to wage colorful wars against their favorite Asian cuisine.

Review: "Of all the gifts I gave my family this holiday - these were the biggest hit! They may never actually get used as chopsticks - but the family fun and sword fights were a blast and had us laughing all day long. Fun for all ages!" — Sue M.

LED Strip Lights: Featuring smart App control, music synchronized color changes, and easy installation, ensuring their days and nights are colorful, exciting, and uniquely tailored to their preferences!

Review: "These are very nice! I've had these up for a while and have had no issues with lights going out. The remote includes a variety of colors and controls. The lights even work with the beats of music!!!!" — Zakiyah

Apple Watch: For your active pre-teen to help them track their health, stay safe, and stay connected, featuring crash detection, swimming protection, and customizable design compatible with all latest Apple devices.

Review: "I like that it's not too big (I got the 40mm) and that it's not too heavy, it feels nice, it's easy to use and it helps me keep up with my notifications and messages without having to check my phone, it helps to track my movements through the day, it has a cool Walkie-talkie feature! It's really cool, I love it." — Valentina Cardona

Portable 2x3" Instant Color Photo Printer: That'll transform your 12-year-old's smartphone into an instant photo lab, allowing for on-demand printing, complete with unique and customizable designs, ideal for creating and sharing albums with friends.

Review: "This little thing is amazing! I keep journals so I am always having photos printed at walgreens or shutterfly so I can tape them into my journals. I wanted something that I could use at home and make my pictures stickers. I've printed 5 test photos so far and they are good. I will say this... these are not the same quality as getting them printed at walgreens, but for what they are, the photos print damn good. I printed bright and dark photos and the quality came out great. If you want super crystal clear photos to display somewhere, this is not the tool for that. The photos are great for stickers and are perfect for my needs of adding photos to my journals in a much easier way." — Amazon Customer

Gravity Maze Marble Run Brain Game And Stem Toy: A challenging learning experience that's trusted globally, developing essential skills through progressively difficult levels, and offering them an interactive engineering and building journey.

Review: "ThinkFun games are the best. Just got the Gravity Maze for my son's birthday... and the men sat and played it. Any of the ThinkFun Games are really entertaining! Put the video games down and use your brain!" — susan cieslak

Wireless Earbuds: Perfect for 12-year-olds passionate about music and technology, boasting an IPX8 waterproof rating and over 45 hours of playtime for an unmatchable wireless audio experience!

Review: "Bought these for my 12 year old daughter for Christmas and she loves them, said they were way better than apple ones she had, a lot better sound quality (stereo sound) and don't have to charge as often." — darryl moore

Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker: That lets your aspiring Jedi enjoy their favorite tunes on the go, with a true wireless stereo experience, a 30ft range, and a strap to secure it to their backpack.

Review: "This is the cutest bluetooth speaker ever! It can get really loud too(: so small and barely takes up any space. It also has a cute little keychain option that allows you to attach it to bags and such." — Allee G.

Classic Bean Bag Chair: Made with stain-resistant fabric, perfect for comfortable lounging and easily moved with a built-in handle, sure to be your 12-year-old's new favorite spot in the house.

Review: "This comes with the beans in it. I find it perfect. It's super lightweight and soft. The material is washable. You can add or subtract beans to your liking. It also has a built-in handle." — Beth K.

Cinema Light Box: Perfect for motivational messages or quirky decor, this gift takes wall signs to a whole new level - it's a fully customizable cinema sign that your 12-year old will love to display!

Review: "This was purchased as a gift for our 13 year old, and she loves it. Such a fun idea. Fully customizable. Lots of letters for use, and comes with extra tabs to make your own symbols or extra letters. The light box is lightweight. Comes with wall charger or takes batteries." — H_Denton

"I Paused My Game To Be Here" T-Shirt: A high-quality, comfy piece designed by Michigan artists, outstanding for the gaming-obsessed 12-year-old who appreciates a mix of style and humor.

Review: "Nice quality shirt. I bought for my gamer son. He gets lots of comments when he wears it." — Rochelle Story

Gaming LVL40 Airlite Stereo Headset: Featuring powerful stereo sound and a lightweight, comfortable build; its flexible noise-canceling mic and on-ear volume control make it the perfect gift for your 12-year-old gamer.

Review: "Kid loves them and so did hubby. Don't pinch ears at all. Lasted a long time. Replaced only after connection was accidentally bent. Lasted over a year. Purchased 3 times in different colors. All loved." — Michael Morris

Illuminated Globe Of The World With Stand: For an enchanting and educational journey around the Earth and through constellations, doubling up as a desk decor and a wonderful nightlight.

Review: "My 12 year old and 6 year old sit and play with it for hours at a time. It lights up. Not too big fits on a desk perfectly." — Kristina Chew

Shape Shifting Box: That transforms into 70 different forms, making it the ultimate magnetic sensory toy and brain puzzle for 12-year olds.

Review: "I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9 year old and 12 year old play with it constantly!" — Blair001

Pink Heart Neon Sign: That makes the perfect gift, casting a warm, soft glow that creates a cozy environment in any room - ideal for sleepovers, parties, or just as a super cool nightlight in your child's bedroom.

Review: "This is very bright. Takes batteries OR a charge. Can be hung up or leaned against something. Sturdy and thick material probably won't break easily. Very nice product. Would buy again." — Kami

Glow In The Dark Basketball: For endless night fun, featuring 30 hours of illuminated playtime that's activated with a bounce - the perfect gift to amaze any 12-year-old sports enthusiast.

Review: "I was very impressed with this purchase. The product was exactly as described and looks like the picture 100%. The basketball bounces just like a normal basketball but the exciting part is it lights up so super bright you can see it from miles away. This was a gift for my son friend and he liked it so much I had to purchase another for him. Perfect for playing night time ball. I would highly recommend this product and would recommend over any glow in the dark basketball there is out there this is way better and brighter." — Brianna

Wreck This Journal Now In Color: A spectacular coloring and painting edition that offers endless creative possibilities, making it the perfect gift for encouraging artistic expression.

Review: "I bought a copy of this for my 11 year old daughter, and myself. We have had SO much fun with these books, and I really had no idea that it was going to help me release feelings. I already ordered us both a second one, as well as a bunch of other Keri Smith books! So worth the money!!!!" — SB518

642 Tiny Things To Draw Drawing Book: The perfect pocket-sized creativity booster to help the young artist explore, learn, and draw everything from the simple 'eraser' to the complex 'speed of light', making it an amazing gift for any 12-year-olds.

Review: "My 11 yo daughter likes to draw. I was getting sick of her asking me what to draw, so I gave her this as a valentine. She loves it! Some of the concepts get her thinking outside the box." — S. Dearolf

Lap Desk With Phone Holder And Device Ledge: Perfect for 12-year-olds who love multitasking, with a stable surface and comfy cushion that travels light and keeps their gadgets from sliding.

Review: "I am delighted with this lap desk! It is perfect for my needs. I use it for reading, journaling, working, and gaming! I ordered one for my mom in a different color. She really likes using hers as well. I like that it is lightweight yet sturdy. I can use my laptop with room for my mouse. The only downside is that my mouse slides off the lap desk. This is an easy fix. I just need to get a small mousepad and I think that will prevent the slippage. The beads in the base make it very easy to adjust the angle of the desk." — Accidental Texan

Water Resistant Bluetooth 3.0 Shower Speaker: For an enhanced music experience, whether in the shower, pool, or beach, making it the perfect all-weather gift for your music-loving 12-year-old.

Review: "This thing is awesome and especially for the price! Sound quality and volume is good it was really easy to connect to my phone and the battery stays charged for a long time. Was also a little worried about the suction cup not sticking good but it hasn't moved even a little since I put it on there! Highly recommend." — Lara

The Screaming Goat: A hilarious, stress-relieving companion promising endless laughter and joy for your 12-year-old.

Review: "Bought this for my 12 yr. old granddaughter as little gift when her sister had a birthday. The 12 yr. old "gets annoyed" at most everything nowadays. This actually made her laugh! Worth the price for that alone." — K. T.

Q9s Drone For Kids: A dazzling light show in the sky, and a secure

#30 Cake Pop Maker: For creating fun and tasty mini desserts in just minutes, including everything needed for a perfectly delightful baking experience. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My 11 year old daughter was able to use and clean without any help. She loved receiving the Babycakes cake pop maker for Christmas!" — Beth

#31 Touch Bedside Lamp - With Bluetooth Speaker: For your young techie, offering a colorful night light, music playback and phone call features to create a multisensory room atmosphere. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My 8 year old daughter had asked me for a night light and when I saw this Bluetooth speaker night light, I knew I had to get it for her. She has used it everyday since it arrived, right before going to bed she puts on her night light and plays relaxation music from her iPad. It has different colors and has a strobe effect as well, it also dims to three different shades. The sound is nice and clear and is easy to set up." — Hernan Collazos

#32 DIY Guitar Pick Punch: That'll impress any budding musician, allowing them to create personalized guitar picks from any thin plastic and ensuring they're never without their essential tool. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I bought this for my grandson. I watched him digging through the couch cushions looking for his lost picks and was going to buy him more. I have plenty of gift cards that have been used and he can make some very fancy picks using those! Because it’s a gift I have not used it. But it appears to be constructed well. I think this is going to be an incredible gift. It comes with a cute, guitar shaped file to smooth the edges of the new picks. My Grandson is going to love this." — Judy M.

#33 National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Kit: An exciting science experiment with fast-growing, multi-colored crystals, an LED display, and real gemstone specimens offering fun, education, and dazzling spectacle at once! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "Nice!! My 12 yr old loved it!! She was able to do everything all by herself. No problems getting crystal out of silicone cups... Helped a little with removing crystal from seed rock. It she broke one trying to do on her own, but was able to get 2 out on her own. But to avoid frustration, I assisted. We simply held the base (excess) of the crystal and took a steak knife and gently chiseled!/scraped between the seed and crystal base...then popped it right out.

ALSO!! As some reviews said, DO NOT rinse crystal right away whn removed from color solution. It seems to wash some of the color off. Definitely worth the money." — Lexus1

#34 Pack Of 6 Crystal Flower Jelly Lipstick: A fun, moisture-retaining, and long-lasting lip balm that adjusts to your lips' temperature, ensuring a custom shade each time! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "These are awesome! They're wonderful for my 12 year old who i bought them for. They are delicate shade of pink when put on. They are all the same shade of pink however. The flowers are beautiful. Some of the tips are smashed but doesnt effect much" — DDeviantDesigns

#35 Tiny Baking Kit: Let them bake minuscule pies, cupcakes, and pizzas while learning the fun science behind the yum, turning each baking session into an edible experiment. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "I got this for my 11 year old daughter. It is the most loved Christmas gift of them all. I actually bought a toaster oven to make it easier because she loves to use it so much! The mini items really work as intended, cutting, mixing, protecting your finger. And the recipes are good, too. We have enjoyed brownies, frosted mini cakes and a pie. Today I'll have her make a pizza!! Excellent product!!" — Amazon Customer

#36 Stem 12-In-1 Education Solar Robot: A creatively challenging and eco-friendly gift guaranteed to spark 12-year-olds' curiosity about robotics, mechanics, and renewable energy. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "The product is good for kid age more than 10. It requires patience. My daughter spends about 2 hours to get it done. And it works. She is excited!" — Rui Z

#37 Karaoke Microphone For Kids: That will have your 12-year-old rocking out in high-quality audio, changing voices for fun, and recording their favorite songs. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: "My kids love it. They love to sing. Now they don’t have walk around with a bulky cord. The Bluetooth connection is great. And echo on the mic is so amazing the kids will make scary sounds that sound so real it echoes threw the house. This was worth the money." — shirley