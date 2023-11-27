Review: "After researching the market for some time, we decided to purchase Roborock Q5 and have been very impressed with this product. The product was well packed when arrived. As soon as I opened the box, it’s clear that Q 5 has very good build quality and uses high grade material. I also like its look with matte finish which provides a premium product look. The set up was very straightforward and took less than 5 minutes... The Q5 cleans very effectively and can suck up almost everything: hair, quaker oats, crumbs/debris etc. We have a couple of holland lops at home so this was a big help. The product has a very good battery life (up to 180 min run time, which I read it’s one of the longest in the market), and can go back to the dock automatically to recharge. Although this hasn’t been needed as it can complete the vacuuming of the entire floor with a single charge, and still have >50% battery level left... In summary, in my opinion this is an excellent product. It vacuums well, has an excellent mapping capability, and once it’s set up (which is mostly straightforward) it will do the job without intervention, which is the reason to buy a robot vacuum. I highly recommend this product." — bing han