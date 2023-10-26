Simplify Parenting like a Pro with these 20 Genius Baby Solutions for ‘Mom Brain’
From a diaper rash applicator to keep your hands clean and free from oily ointments to a hip seater that saves your back during those precious walks outside, we have you covered with these 20 products we have found to help you ease your mom and dad brains.
Baby Carrier For Comfy Quests - Safe, Easy And 'Hip' Way To Cherish Moments With Your Little One!
Review: "This product was recommended to me by another mom! This has been a life saver for my back and my arms! I have an infant who needs to be carried around all day, let me tell you... this has made life so much easier! Its lightweight and easily adjusts to my waist. It has so many compartments, which makes life even easier, I can store my wallet in the cushion she sits on, my phone, and a bottle to have handy!" - Jazzy B.
Special Diaper Trashcan With Antimicrobial Feature - Wave 'Scents'-Ible Goodbye To Odors And Keep Your Nursery As Fresh As A Daisy!
Review: "Simple and small enough to fit perfect in the baby’s nursery room. The different compartments blocks any smells and it’s easy to remove the dirty diapers and setup a new bag." - ANNALIET Echaniz
Bear Jumpsuit: Cuddly Comfort For Newborns And Toddlers - Creating 'Bear'y Cozy And Heartwarming Snuggle Sessions In The Winter Wonderland!
Review: "This was absolutely the cutest coat ever☺️ Aside from that it is really functional, easy to put on baby and is ultra warm. I really wish I could’ve had use for it longer than just the week because it’s absolutely adorable. Don’t buy any other coat for your child, this is the one that you want!!!" - Sutton
Simplifying Feeding Chores - Say 'Mix' And Match To Hassle And Hello To Perfectly Blended Baby Formula With A Pro Formula Maker!
Review: "I love this machine! I would definitely get this for some who has made bottles by hand so they would really appreciate this machine doing it for them. I looked at some of the pictures posted and I am wondering how they let it get so dirty? Your supposed to clean one part of the machine daily by just rinsing it, and a full cleaning of the machine monthly. Some of the pictures had caked up formula that obviously had been building up for a while. I've had mine almost a month and so far, no problems. Ita great because anyone can make your little one a bottle by just pushing a button and there's no waiting, it comes out mixed and warmed and ready to go! It can't get more convenient then that, especially late at night or when your extremely tired." - E. Jay
Baby Bath Support For Heavenly Comfort - Making Bath Time A 'Splash' With Safety And Ease!
Review: "This thing is amazing! My baby is 6 months old and we've been using this baby bath support since he was a newborn. Makes it so convenient to give bath to your baby all by yourself. All new parents freak out when they give bath to their kid for the first time, it is not easy even with all the help from spouses. This basket makes it so easy. With this, you know your baby will lie still and won't move, you know the babys head is above water level. Gives you that extra confidence and support so you can do what you do with ease and by yourself without any help from others, newborn or not. Highly recommend this!" - Donnie. A.
A 3-In-1 Car Seat For Ultimate Protection - Takes Your Little One On A 'Cruise' From Infancy To Childhood!
Review: "We transitioned when he was 10 months old because the carrier wasn’t working for us anymore. He has a lot more room & seems to be much happier in the car." - Justine ODell
No-Touch Forehead Thermometer - Effortlessly Monitor Your Body Temperature With A Futuristic Twist, Taking The Guesswork Out Of Health Checks!
Review: "My daughter was striking a fever, I could feel but couldn’t tell the temp. Got a quick cheap one to use but then her daycare had this! Absolutely love how easy it is to use. Press the button in the middle of the forehead and reads temp quick! Had to order once I seen them using it!!!! Package really nice too! Arrived fast!" - Topanga
Soothing Ice Gel Teether Keys For Baby Gums - 'Unlocking' Smoother Teething With Multi-Surface Design For An 'Eruption' Of Relief!
Review: "I love that it’s a toy for my baby to play with and entertain her and also it helps with the fussiness of the gums hurting while they grow in" - Kesil Vegas
Silicone Feeding Set - A Non-Slip Mealtime Solution That Keeps The Plate And Pride In Place!
Review: "My son is BLW and the plates have great suction. And for purées the spoons are perfect for self feeding!" - Kami F
Sound Oasis: Immerse Yourself In Serenity With A White Noise Sound Machine - Drift Away To A Peaceful Slumber
Review: "Amazing my baby sleeps so much better. I like how there's a battery option as well. I had it on continuous loop all night long. It even puts me to sleep as well as my baby. It prevents you from hearing outside noise. This is a must have!" - Aleksandra Kapral
Sleep Soundly, Worry-Free: Embrace The Waterproof Crib Mattress Protector - Shield Your Baby's Crib Mattress From All The Unexpected Spills And Messes!
Review: "This is a great quality crib mattress protector. The fabric is soft and absorbent (my daughter has already tested this by spilling a cup of water in my son's crib). My favorite aspect of this crib mattress cover is that it fully encased the mattress, completely silent and doesn't have a crinkly sound like other waterproof crib pads.My son is a heavy wetter, and it hold up great in the washer AND dryer, don't "shrink" his mattress, and I always feel the mattress after a leak, and it is always protected with these mattress protectors! Would definitely recommend!" - hugo lin
Experience Hassle-Free Baby Nail Care With The Electric Baby Nail Trimmer For A Safer And Smoother Nail Trimming Routine!
Review: "I have a newborn at home and she kept on scratching her little face so I purchased this nail trimmer from Amazon and it is wonderful. Little baby does not mind us trimming her nails with it and I love the idea that as she grows it has different options for her. So now we don’t have to worry about her scratching her face because every now and then we just trimmed her nails and she doesn’t even cry while doing it." - KZnotes
Baby Lotion: Ultimate Hydration For Tiny Tots - Plant-Derived Squalane Enriched, With A 'Skin'tillating Aroma Of Vanilla And Ylang Ylang!
Review: "This lotion is amazing I have tried several baby clean products and this one is the best. Also their soap and shampoo is great. I used them for my baby and also my kids who had very sensitive skin. This product has improved and helped their skin so much. It’s a treat brand." - Aixa Sema
Silicone Pacifier Holder Case: Keep Pacifiers At Hand And Hygienic - A 'Case' For Never Losing Or Sullying Your Baby's Binky Again!
Review: "Okay, let me just start with this is genius! It's basically a pokeball for your pacis. 🤯 Even if I didn't use pacis, I would purchase one. You can hold other things in them too. But mostly for the fact that it has become my 5 month olds favorite "toy." She loves playing with / chewing on this when she is laying on her belly. Great for sensory development!! We absolutely love ours! 12/10 recommend 😍" - Gabrielle Nikohl
25-Piece Healthcare & Grooming Kit: Your 'Head-To-Toe' Solution For Baby's Health And Beauty Needs - Because Every 'Clip' And 'Care' Counts!
Review: "This was recommended by a friend and she was really happy with the product so I got myself one. It's a nice size so easy storage, the brushes are super soft and the nail files aren't too rough which makes it perfect for our new born! I tested the thermometer on my wife and compared it to the temporal thermometer we already have and it was accurate. Only complaint is that my temporal thermometer that we already own is a lot faster than the one that came with this so we will most likely just stick with using our original one but overall this is a really good product." - Albasaur
Breathe Easy, Baby! A Nasal Aspirator - Your Essential Tool For Battling Stubborn Sniffles And Congestion With Unparalleled Ease!
Review: "I love this product! It is so much better than the traditional bulb. I used it on my month old baby while she was congested since she couldn’t take any medication and the only thing I could do was use saline drops and this to suction out her mucus and it helped take out so much mucus, much more than the bulb. The only downside is the cleaning just because its very narrow at the tip and it’s hard to rinse when mucus is stuck on there and even cotton swabs are to thick to stick through. I ended up buying a straw cleaner to help me clean it. It also comes with small filters which is very nice to keep it clean and hygienic." - Ana
The Ultimate Solution For Baby's Gas And Colic Woes - The Magic Of Comfort With A Gentle Gas Reliever, Providing Relieving Relief And Smiles Aplenty For Your Little One!
Review: "I was skeptical about this product, but because it was highly recommended in one of my mommy groups, I knew I had to try it. Before I knew this exsisted I was using the old method of Vaseline on the end of a qtip. Obviously that didn't work and I was desperate to find my 1 month old relief. SO thankful for this product! I used coconut oil for lubrication of the tip and had no issues with insertion. It's design gives you a peace of mind that you won't be going too far, or not enough, into the rectum. Made for a responsible adult, the instructions are simple and to the point. Once inserted I waited to hear the whistle sound. The first time I used them I didn't hear that sound so I did as recommended and pulled the applicator out and massaged the belly for a bit before trying again. The sound was distinct and weirdly enough I got excited because I knew it was going to be relief for my baby! After a few seconds I pulled the app locator out, wiped his bottom and put a clean diaper on him. Within seconds he was releasing gas, and after a few minutes he was finally able to have a nice bowel movement after being constipated for 2 straight days! Very surprised this worked so well and so quickly. Even more surprised I didn't know about this product sooner! I made sure to let all my mommy friends know about it, and already goinf to order another pack of them for when they're needed. Totally worth the price, as I seem them as being priceless. I'd highly recommend them!" - Natasha House
Gums Soothing Massage Gel - An All-Natural Pamperfest For Your Little One's Tiny Teeth And Gums To Help Your Little One Feel Better
Review: "Amazing for the teething baby! Seems to sooth the little one, great packing, arrived very quickly, and affordable. Definitely recommend to all the mommies out there." - Mimis
Gut Feeling Good! Baby Probiotic Drops - Tiny Dose, Mighty Digestive Boost For Your Bundle Of Joy!
Review: "We love this prebiotic. We have tried a few through our journey and it definitely it's a great value for money! It does have a lot of thickness , perfect for us. I obviously do not know the flavor. 🤣🤣🤣 but my son does not seem bothered by it. It helped us not necessarily with the coloc but the digestion issues that added to the colic, it helped. We went from going #2 only once a week to now multiple times a week. We are almost to every day. We did not see an immediate difference. We have been on the prebiotic daily the 5 drops, for 6 weeks. I am extremely satisfied with this product and will keep ordering it monthly." - Amanda
Diaper Duty Made Easy: Baby Bum Diaper Cream Applicator - The Must-Have Baby Essential For Smooth And Mess-Free Diaper Cream Application!
Review: "I put it next to my computer mouse to show size. I LOVE THIS! When I was pregnant, I put this on my registry, everyone laughed and poked fun at me. Saying things like "back in my day we just used our fingers." I'm so glad I stuck to my on thoughts on this. When my baby got a diaper rash that was so bad his entire area was candy apple red, the last thing I wanted to do was touch it. He was way more calm when I used this to spread the diaper cream on. Not to mention that it makes clean up a breeze. I don't have the cream stuck all over my fingers and under my nails. I hate the way creams and lotions feel on my hands, so it was much better using this. Also, it makes spreading an even layer easier. Most of the time I'm able to do it in one swoop, so I don't have to hurt my babies' bottom anymore than necessary. It's so cheap too! $7-10 depending on which style and sizes you buy. I literally bought 3. One for my living room, bedroom, and even the smaller version for my diaper bag. Hands down best item I put on my registry." - Kiersten Allen