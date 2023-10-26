Review: "I was skeptical about this product, but because it was highly recommended in one of my mommy groups, I knew I had to try it. Before I knew this exsisted I was using the old method of Vaseline on the end of a qtip. Obviously that didn't work and I was desperate to find my 1 month old relief. SO thankful for this product! I used coconut oil for lubrication of the tip and had no issues with insertion. It's design gives you a peace of mind that you won't be going too far, or not enough, into the rectum. Made for a responsible adult, the instructions are simple and to the point. Once inserted I waited to hear the whistle sound. The first time I used them I didn't hear that sound so I did as recommended and pulled the applicator out and massaged the belly for a bit before trying again. The sound was distinct and weirdly enough I got excited because I knew it was going to be relief for my baby! After a few seconds I pulled the app locator out, wiped his bottom and put a clean diaper on him. Within seconds he was releasing gas, and after a few minutes he was finally able to have a nice bowel movement after being constipated for 2 straight days! Very surprised this worked so well and so quickly. Even more surprised I didn't know about this product sooner! I made sure to let all my mommy friends know about it, and already goinf to order another pack of them for when they're needed. Totally worth the price, as I seem them as being priceless. I'd highly recommend them!" - Natasha House