DescriptionSummer is here and it is time to put your patio to full use! Liven it up with some whimsical lights, get your grass in tip-top shape, and sort out your seating once and for all. These outdoor finds will cover all your needs without breaking the bank, helping you get in that summer spirit in an instant. Let’s check out some affordable and useful finds for your patio so you can concentrate on putting your party invites in the mail!

#1 This Cat Figurine Solar Lamp Will Put Your Porch In A New Light Share icon Review: "This is a very cute figurine, solid and nicely built. The tiny light is very bright and lightens the yard beautifully; it’s also pretty heavy and stands still in the wind and stormy weather." - Anna

#2 This Offset Patio Umbrella Does Away With That Pesky Pole In The Middle Of Your Conversation Share icon Review: "Only had it a few days but it was very easy to assemble. It’s huge and easily opens and closes. The lights are going to be great at night as well. So far very pleased. Seems to be great quality for a great price. Ordered the same brand weights to hold it down as well." - Reagan B.



#3 No Outdoor Space Is Truly Complete Without Some LED Outdoor String Lights Share icon Review: "It is durable, bright, and energy-saving. Since the code is long, there is no need for a separate extension code. It's perfect to buy a dimming controller and use it together. I strongly recommend it." - grace hyun



#4 An Outdoor Area Rug Makes Your Porch As Cozy As Can Be Share icon Review: "I bought the runner version of this outdoor rug last year, and it with stood two dogs, weather conditions, and foot traffic very well… So well that this summer, I decided to purchase the 8 x 11 version to match. A great bang for your buck!" - Shelby

#5 This Collection Of Outdoor Garden Planters Are A Chic Upgrade To Regular Plastic Pots Share icon Review: "10/10 recommend! Light weight yet sturdy. Perfect size & look expensive" - KIPPY

#6 This Wooden Porch Swing Is Giving 90s Rom-Com Realness Share icon Review: "this is very easy to put together. Solid, well made swing. The chains included are really strong. Nice finish on the wood. I will enjoy this swing for many years to come." - JAZZY

#7 If You Like To Sit Around The Crackling Fire But Don't Want To Smoke Your Neighbor Out, Opt For This Smokeless Fire Pit Share icon Review: "Super easy to start, burns clean with minimal smoke. Fire stays lit because of the airflow design. Light weight so it can be transported. Highly recommend the Solo Stove!" - Susan Hamilton

#8 These Waterproof Solar Lights Are A Brilliant Update To Kitch Outdoor Lighting Share icon Review: "Enhance the ambiance of your outdoor living spaces with the KagoLing Solar Lanterns. These exquisite lanterns not only provide beautiful illumination but also add a touch of elegance to any garden, yard, patio, porch, trees, lawn, or pathway." - Michael Wu

#9 Add Some Woven Ottoman Poufs To Your Patio For Tons Of Rustic Charm Share icon Review: "Super cute small ottoman/stool. Sturdy enough to sit on. Perfect for our screened in porch. Received quickly too." - Amazon Customer

#10 A Weatherproof Light Up Bluetooth Tiki Speaker Will Get The Ambience Just Right Share icon Review: "The speaker was so easy to set up, and looks great in my yard. Good sound quality and Bluetooth connectivity." - Baygazer

#11 If You Don't Have A Porch For A Swing, This Stand-Alone Canopy Swing Is The Next Best Thing Share icon Review: "Bought this for my mother to replace a broken one. It was delivered a day early ! It was easy to put together with the help of instruction YouTube video. Once together it is very sturdy AND comfortable. I'm extremely pleased and highly recommend!" - Charlotte Bray

#12 Avoid Any Nasty Spills With These Stylish Shatterproof Stemless Wine Glasses Share icon Review: "These glasses were exactly what I wanted for my patio. I love the beachy colors. And I like they that each is a different color - great for keeping track of your glass during a gathering." - TJ Cole

#13 This Beige Patio Set Will Make You Want To Spend All Your Time Outside Share icon Review: "This set is absolutely beautiful and exactly what i was looking for at an affordable price! Im a single girl abs built it completely on my own, took me awhile but I got it together. It’s steady, the wood is good quality and looks beautiful on my porch" - DS

#14 Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers Set : Because Your Pillow Opsession Does Not Have To End Indoors Share icon Review: "I really like how the zipper is hidden under a flap on the back, so no zipper head is dangling from a side seam. They look high quality. The material is soft and doesn't seem like it would be waterproof, but it is. I poured some water on them and the water rolled right off without staining or soaking the pillow cover." - Sunseeker

#15 A Bug Zapper Is ASMR For Outdoorsy People Share icon Review: "This works so great and gets the bugs so well. I live close to a lake and we have a huge bug problem. Totally recommend and great value for the money!!!" - Courtney



#16 These Rectangle Sun Shades Are A Great Solution For Spaces With Awkward Angles Or No Permanent Structure Share icon Review: "We installed clear panel patio roof panels, and we just needed this for the hot Summer months for some shade. Works great. It isn't a complete sun block, but that's not what we were looking for. Strong construction, easy to install." - Peej

These first few items should already have you firing up the grill and shaking up some margaritas. But if you need a little more convincing, let’s continue browsing through products that will have your patio looking and feeling party-ready!

#17 Let Coleman Keep Your Drinks Cold And Your Body Hot With This Relaxing Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Share icon Review: "This hot tub is great. We’ve had it up all winter, I just use some bromine to treat water every now and then. The thing runs fine even when temp drops lower than it says it can go to. Definitely pleased with it" - Amazon Customer

#18 This Coleman Portable Propane Grill Proves That There Is Never A Bad Time For A BBQ Share icon Review: "I finally found a grill that I will use for years to come after changing grills almost every two years. Easy to clean, small enough to store under my stairs but big enough to cook a good quantity of meat. I can start cooking in seconds and no longer take minutes in preparing the grill." - Jessey DL

#19 A Hummingbird Feeder Will Make Sure Even The Smallest Visitors To Your Patio Have Something To Nibble On Share icon Review: "This feeder is great, I have had ma y different feeders in the past and this one is the best. Easy to clean and near drip proof and the hummers love it. I have three feeders and fill two every day." - Kindle Customer

#20 Give Your Hanging Planters A Chic Upgrade With This Modern Design Share icon Review: "These pots were the perfect choice for my front patio. Love the speckled texture and thickness of the pots. They come with plugs if you need to cover the drainage hole, but I left them off as we are about to get into our rainy season. I enjoy seeing them throughout the day, filled with spring flowers." - M Rosen

#21 Make Your Patio Pooch Perfect With This Elevated Cooling Dog Bed Share icon Review: "Our dog loves this bed!!! Easy to put together, very sturdy and comfortable. Good material for outside doggie sunbathing!!!!" - Ramona Zimmerman



#22 Let Your Indoor Cat Enjoy The Outdoors From The Safety Of A Pop Up Cat Tent Share icon Review: "I didn’t think the cat would like it so well but she really enjoys hanging out in her little tent. We try to place it where it’s mostly in the shade with a bit of sunshine so she has the opportunity to be outside with us without getting overheated. She’s twelve pounds and seems quite comfortable in it." - Kat



#23 Make Your Patio A Space For Fun With A Few Quirky Additions Like This Artificial Lighted Palm Tree Share icon Review: "I’m a sucker for anything with lights. Live in Indiana can’t enjoy palm trees so it’s nice to able to have this one. We put the base under all the rocks and using the stakes it stands pretty solid. I absolutely love it!!!! My kids thought it was stupid at first but when I set it all up with the rest of the stuff around it they absolutely loved it." - MV



#24 Wood Planter Boxes With Diamond Lattice Trellis Are A Great Option To Create A Divide Without Putting Up A Permanent Structure Share icon Review: "Arrived on time. Didn’t like the original wood color so stained it. Looks wonderful in my patio" - Angel belle



#25 This Patio Umbrella Light Solves All Your Outdoor Lighting Problems In A Flash Share icon Review: "Amazingly bright. Love that there’s 3 different settings for the amount of lights that illuminate. This is cool! Amazing value and so easy to install. It clips to your umbrella pole." - Napa_Jerae



#26 This Mosquito Repeller Creates An Invisale Forcefield That Will Keep Your Porch Bug-Free Share icon Review: "Works great without the smell or smoke. I can sit on my patio in peace without getting bit." - Nicole & Donovan Wright



#27 If You Wan't To Hang Out In Style, Get Yourself This Swinging Chaise Lounge Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this lounge! It is so comfortable and well made. I would rather sleep on this lounge than my bed! Planning on spending the whole summer relaxing on it! I highly recommend it" - Patricia Zurzuski



#28 It Doesn't Get More Comfortable Than This Double Quilted Fabric Hammock Share icon Review: "I absolutely love this hammock! I love the color and material. It easily clips to any straps you mount to a tree. The pillow ties to the hammock to prevent slipping or falling off. Did I mention it looks beautiful in my yard and makes a great addition to the scenery?" - Farrah Guthrie



#29 Make A Splash This Summer With This Inflatable Pool That Has Plenty Of Room To Spare Share icon Review: "This pool is big enough for two adults and two or more children. It’s very comfortable and easy to fill and drain. The price is very affordable and the material that the pool is made of is thick enough to withstand most kids." - Vicki Hills



#30 They Might Not Be Super Stylish, But Everyone Who Has Ever Sat In A Zero Gravity Chair Knows That There Is No Equal When It Comes To Comfort Share icon Review: "I absolutely love these chairs! I ordered the black ones and I’m SO pleased! They are super easy to set up, light weight & just plain old comfy!! I am going to be purchasing two more very soon!🙂" - EMILY



Whether you are looking to patch up your lawn or light up your canopy, we still have some super handy items that will get your back yard in shape for the season. Not even mosquitos are a match for what we still have in store!

#31 This Outdoor Nebula Cloud Projector Has A Look For Every Mood Share icon Review: "This light is just beautiful the way it shines in my yard! It creates a beautiful ambiance! It has multiple settings allowing for different looks. It’s definitely worth it!" - Ann Gomez



#32 A Set Of Giant Connect 4 Is The Ultimate Garden-Party Addition Share icon Review: "This is one classy looking game! We leave it out in the den and it is almost an art piece. We’ve had many fun games with friends and family! Definitely worth it!" - Rebecca N.



#33 This Bugani Bluetooth Speaker Is Rugged Enough To Withstand Your Patio Parties Share icon Review: "Very nice sound, very crisp and clear, great bass. I love it and highly recommend. Also nicely priced, you get a lot of bang for your buck." - Mike

#34 Add A Pop Of Color To Your Outdoor Area With This Rainbow Disc Swing Share icon Review: "The hit of the party! Very sturdy swing! I had adults over 200 lbs swinging in it, although I purchased for kids to enjoy! I myself have been using it, sit and swing with my baby grandson. Love it!" - Linda G

#35 This Outdoor Pizza Oven Will Give You That Perfect Wood-Fired Crust Every Time Share icon Review: "Gave this to my husband for his birthday and it has been a real hit. Very easy to use and cooks so fast! Can’t wait to keep experimenting and try to make our own dough next time!" - Amazon Customer

#36 Brighten Up Your Garden With These Solar Pathway Lights Share icon Review: "These solar lights are perfect for my very dark walkway from driveway to front door. They add much needed light to my long walkway and are beautiful up close and from the street. Bought 8 and then bought 4 more." - Kathleen McKeithen

#37 Solar Glass Lanterns : Long Live Mason Jars! Share icon Review: "I was very impressed by the quality of the Mason solar lights. I couldn't ask for anything better and at a great price. I probably will buy second set and save them." - sister#three

#38 Green Grass Savers For Dog Urine Spots Will Have Your Backyard Looking Green An Odour Free Share icon Review: "My dog loves them and I need them. My dogs urine just instantly kills our lawn. My dog takes 3 of these each morning and our grass can finally survive! I also really appreciate the added benefit of keeping her gut healthy. The cold processing as to preserve to ingredients is great. I find the price in line with similar products. I’ll be buying these monthly." - Jmulcahy



#39 Try Liquid Ant Killer If You Don't Want Ants Ruining Your Picnic Share icon Review: "If you have ants, don’t even bother using anything else. Get these now. Place them where you’re seeing the most activity, give it a few hours and then let the trail of ants begin. I saw SO MANY! They were coming out of the outlet, straight to this trap and then going back to the outlet. 12 hours later I didn’t see a single ant again. This stuff is the best!" - Amazon Customer



#40 With The Cutter Backyard Bug Control Spray , The Only Pest In Your Backyard Will Be Your In-Laws Showing Up Unanounced Share icon Review: "My backyard is a paradise for mosquitos and June bugs. My 2yo daughter would have dozens of bug bites on her every single time she was outside, even with bug spray on! I used this product one evening, and the bugs were gone by noon the next afternoon. I haven't seen a bug yet! So glad I bought 2 of these- will be great all summer." - Ryan M.



#41 This All-Natural Lawn Spot Remover Will Make You The Envy Of The Whole Neigborhood Share icon Review: "Started using this last year. Have one little dog who managed to wreck havoc on grass in our fenced yard.Used this twice over last summer and grass stayed green- even in the little guy’s favorite pee spots!" - janc111



#42 Your Back And Knees Will Thank You If You Invest In This Stand Up Weed Puller Share icon Review: "When I opened the box, I was pleased to find a sturdy, well built and good looking garden tool. I went out to the back yard and begin trying out the tool and was thrilled with it's ease of use. It does exactly what it claims it will do. I will be sipping iced tea and effortlessly pulling weeds at the same time." - Creativers



#43 If You Are A Sucker For A Good Before And After Moment, This Electric Pressure Washer Is Right Up Your Ally Share icon Review: "We bought this to power wash our walkway and driveway and saw an immediate difference after just one use. Years of dirt washed away. We’ll probably need to do another pass through to get it looking new again but definitely satisfied with the quality of this product." - A. Haywood

