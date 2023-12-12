Review: "I got this digital frame in white. As I was grieving the loss of my dog, I got this because my photos and videos felt “trapped” on my phone. I printed out photos as well but I LOVE this frame! You can change the settings but I have the photos AND VIDEOS changing every 2 minutes. I really enjoy watching and it’s helped me to reminisce on all the great memories I had with my beloved fur companion. The picture quality is very good and the set up using the Aura app to upload everything and customize settings was very user-friendly. I have it set to turn off as I turn off my lamp at night and it comes on as it gets light out in the morning." - Colleen