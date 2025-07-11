Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Shannon Price Breaks Silence On Ending Ex-Husband Gary Coleman’s Life As She Takes Lie Detector Test
Shannon Price and Gary Coleman smiling together on a talk show set, related to lie detector test developments.
Crime, Society

Shannon Price Breaks Silence On Ending Ex-Husband Gary Coleman’s Life As She Takes Lie Detector Test

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

15

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

New details are emerging about the suspicious passing of Gary Coleman, the one time star of the 1980’s hit TV show Diff’rent Strokes.

On the two-hour premiere of A&E’s new show Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, Shannon Price, Coleman’s ex-wife, took a polygraph test.

Her answers were revealing and shed new light on what exactly happened when Coleman passed back in 2010.

Highlights
  • The ex-wife of famous child actor Gary Coleman takes a polygraph test on an A&E special regarding her late husband’s passing.
  • Shannon Price says she “had no choice” but to pull the plug after her husband was declared brain dead.
  • Coleman, a star of the 1980’s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, fell down the stairs of his house in 2010, resulting in a hemorrhage that left him brain dead
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    “I’m not perfect”: Shannon Price, Coleman’s ex-wife, sits for a polygraph test to help clear her name

    Shannon Price and Gary Coleman sitting on a couch during a televised interview discussing personal matters.

    Image credits: Ali Goldstein / Getty Images

    Shannon Price, now 39, said she agreed to sit for the test so she could clear her name.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m not perfect, but I’m hopeful the results will show people I’ve been telling the truth all along,” she told A&E.

    In 2010 Coleman suffered a fatal fall down the stairs of the home he shared with Price in Utah.

    According to media reports at the time, Price said she heard a loud noise in the house, and discovered Coleman in a pool of blood. 

    She contacted 911 in a now infamous call in which she seemed to be unable to help Coleman. 

    Shannon Price sitting in a courtroom, looking serious during a lie detector test about Gary Coleman's death case.

    Image credits: Stuart Johnson-Pool / Getty Images

    He was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with an intracranial hemorrhage in his brain. He was put on life support, but two days later, Price had doctors pull the plug because she was told he was brain de*d.

    For the past 15 years, friends and family have wondered if Price played a bigger role in Coleman’s demise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When former FBI agent George Olivo hooked her up to the polygraph machine for the A&E show, he asked her some questions regarding that fateful night.

    Her answers, he said, show she is hiding something.

    “I’m not going to say that you passed”: The former FBI agent implied Price is not being truthful

    Portrait of Gary Coleman at a public event, related to Shannon Price and lie detector test news.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    During the A&E show, Olivo asked Price three pointed questions. 

    The first was if she ever struck Coleman during their relationship. She answered “no,” and Olivo said the findings were inconclusive.

    “I’m not going to say that you passed that test, because you didn’t,” the FBI agent said during the show. 

    Price replied that she would never hurt him because of his congenital kidney defect which she said was a daily struggle for him.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Olivo’s next question was whether Price intentionally withheld proper aid from Coleman in the aftermath of his fall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shannon Price taking a lie detector test, with a technician attaching sensors during a tense moment.

    Image credits: A&E / YouTube

    Shannon Price taking a lie detector test, looking tense while discussing Gary Coleman case with a man in a suit.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

    She denied the allegation, and once again, the results were inconclusive.

    “That, statistically, raises a little bit of an eyebrow,” Olivo said. “Here’s the way I look at it, this question having to do with you doing everything that you could possibly do for Gary when he fell, when you called 911, is an issue that you’ve had in your mind for 14 years, and it’s still not resolved in your mind.”

    I got blood on myself. I can’t deal”: Price’s suspicious 911 call led to the A&E polygraph test

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Three people seated at a round table during a lie detector test session about Shannon Price and Gary Coleman.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

    Comment on social media discussing Shannon Price breaking silence on ending ex-husband Gary Coleman's life during lie detector test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on lie detector test regarding Shannon Price and Gary Coleman's death questioning the truth after 15 years.

    Olivo was right. The details surrounding Coleman’s fatal fall down the stairs have been much discussed in news stories and documentaries.

    At the time, Price recalls that she was in bed, and Coleman had gone to the kitchen to get her a snack. She then says she heard a “big loud boom” and found him in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the 911 call at the time, she seemed to be confused, or even to reject the operator’s instructions on how to help him.

    “I’m gagging. I got blood on myself, I can’t deal,” she said in one clip of the 911 call

    When the operator asked if she could lift his head, Price replied, “No I can’t, it’s all bloody and I’m not trying to. He’s not with it.”

    Her words on that 911 call led some to believe she had more to do with his passing than she was letting on.

    During the A&E show, Price then confessed: “As far as rendering aid, I could have helped him a little bit more.”

    “I had no choice”: Price stands by her claims despite the test being inconclusive

    Young Gary Coleman smiling and wearing a Spider-Man shirt in a cozy living room setting with flowers in the background

    Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young Gary Coleman looking up thoughtfully in a colorful striped shirt, related to Shannon Price and lie detector test news.

    Image credits: Inside Edition / YouTube

    The final question Olivo asked Price was whether or not she physically caused Coleman to fall.

    She insisted she did not, however the lie detector said that “deception (was) indicated” after the way she answered the question.

    “You failed the exam regarding Gary’s fall,” Olivo stated. “There’s two things I know for sure, Shannon. One, you were not completely honest with me yesterday during this polygraph section,” Olivo told Price.

    “The body never lies,” Olivo said, “and your body on that lie detector test spoke loud and clear, there’s something that caused you to fail this test.”

    Suburban brick house surrounded by greenery and rocks, linked to Shannon Price breaking silence on Gary Coleman case.

    Image credits: Reagan Frey / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Price said the lie detector results do not faze her.

    “I know where I’m at. I’m at peace,” she told host Tony Harris. “There is a reason I am not in prison. There is a legit reason for that. It’s because they did a thorough investigation.”

    When asked by Harris about whether it was the right decision to pull the plug from Coleman’s life support, Price said: “I had no choice. He had gone into cardiac arrest, and that is ultimately what took his life.”

    “Wha’chu talkin’ ‘bout Willis?” Gary Coleman was an iconic child actor from the 80s 

    Man in a courtroom setting during a legal proceeding related to Shannon Price and Gary Coleman case.

    Image credits: Divorce Court / Hulu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Coleman is considered one of the most well known child actors

    The show Diff’rent Strokes ran from 1978-86 with Coleman playing Arnold Jackson, the cheeky Harlem boy who was adopted along with his brother Willis, played by Jeff Bridges, into a wealthy white household. 

    With a tilt of his head and suspicion in his eyes, Coleman would utter his famous catchphrase, “What’chu talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” which was adopted by precocious children across the country.

    The former child star endured several health problems, including seizures  which resulted in many operations and medical procedures.

    Shannon Price and ex-husband Gary Coleman dressed for wedding, Shannon Price breaking silence and taking lie detector test.

    Image credits: Inside Edition / YouTube

    Screenshot of social media comment by Farrah Copley discussing the situation involving Shannon Price and Gary Coleman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Coleman battled a lifelong kidney condition, which ultimately stunted his growth and resulted in him being 4′8″ or about 1.42 meters.

    A Peacock documentary that aired in 2024 detailed Coleman’s fraught relationship with his managers, accountants and estranged parents, with many of the adults in his life stealing his money.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shannon Price and ex-husband Gary Coleman posing closely together in a casual setting amid media attention.

    Image credits: peacocktv

    At the time of his passing, Santaquin Police told People Magazine that “there was absolutely nothing suspicious about [Coleman’s] dea*h” and that “there was “no [criminal] investigation going on.” 

    Coleman’s official de*th certificate lists his cause of passing as, “accident.”

    Netizens debate over the use of polygraph tests and whether Shannon Price should be further investigated

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Elon Reeve Musk discussing lie detector tests and seeking justice for Gary Coleman’s tragic death.

    Comment discussing polygraph results and guilt related to Shannon Price breaking silence and lie detector test.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kimberly Gunn on social media expressing indifference regarding Shannon Price and Gary Coleman case.

    Comment by Isis Marie Parris discussing Shannon Price breaking silence on lie detector test in Gary Coleman case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Diego Rodriguez discussing Gary Coleman's accident, relating to Shannon Price breaking silence and lie detector test.

    Screenshot of Stephanie Jourdan Thompson commenting on the reliability of lie detector tests in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from George Green expressing doubt about lie detectors, related to Shannon Price breaking silence on Gary Coleman's life-ending case.

    Comment by Chris Silvers expressing belief in Shannon Price’s guilt after hearing the 911 call related to Gary Coleman case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tony Morales commenting on a lie detector test related to Shannon Price and Gary Coleman case in an online discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the reliability of polygraph tests in relation to Shannon Price and Gary Coleman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dustin Adams reading Didnt need a lie detector to know that on a social media post about Shannon Price lie detector test.

    Comment by Milyn Booker discussing documentary and suspicions about Shannon Price and Gary Coleman's fall.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Simone Wilson commenting on Shannon Price breaking silence about ex-husband Gary Coleman case in a social media post.

    Comment by Suzanne Marie discussing a public divorce displayed on TV related to Shannon Price and Gary Coleman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Robert Asbury reflecting on the sad life of Gary Coleman after his passing.

    Comment mentioning Shannon Price breaking silence on ending ex-husband Gary Coleman's life with reference to a 911 phone call.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sheldon Hill discussing reopening case and lack of family support related to Shannon Price and Gary Coleman.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    15

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    15

    Open list comments

    4

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you have an overly religious society then the bar for critical and rational thinking is already lowered. That leads to higher spread of superstitious and unscientific c**p. One Example I always bring that I noticed while visiting the US is teh amount of advertising I saw for so-called psychics. This may be the explanation why stuff like "lie detectors" are still a thing in the US. People, these things DO NOT reveal if a person is lying.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A polygraph will detect anything that causes a strong enough mental/emotional response. A woman was asked about her husband's fatal accident and his subsequent death, when she had to make a terminal decision, which caused and is causing her turmoil (as she is suspected to 'help him pass'.) It would've been a much bigger red flag if she weren't triggered.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would have been as well getting a "psychic" in to tell them, would have as much chance of being right as a polygraph

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you have an overly religious society then the bar for critical and rational thinking is already lowered. That leads to higher spread of superstitious and unscientific c**p. One Example I always bring that I noticed while visiting the US is teh amount of advertising I saw for so-called psychics. This may be the explanation why stuff like "lie detectors" are still a thing in the US. People, these things DO NOT reveal if a person is lying.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A polygraph will detect anything that causes a strong enough mental/emotional response. A woman was asked about her husband's fatal accident and his subsequent death, when she had to make a terminal decision, which caused and is causing her turmoil (as she is suspected to 'help him pass'.) It would've been a much bigger red flag if she weren't triggered.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would have been as well getting a "psychic" in to tell them, would have as much chance of being right as a polygraph

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT