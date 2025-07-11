Shannon Price Breaks Silence On Ending Ex-Husband Gary Coleman’s Life As She Takes Lie Detector Test

ADVERTISEMENT

New details are emerging about the suspicious passing of Gary Coleman, the one time star of the 1980’s hit TV show Diff’rent Strokes.

On the two-hour premiere of A&E’s new show Lie Detector: Truth or Deception, Shannon Price, Coleman’s ex-wife, took a polygraph test.

Her answers were revealing and shed new light on what exactly happened when Coleman passed back in 2010.

Highlights The ex-wife of famous child actor Gary Coleman takes a polygraph test on an A&E special regarding her late husband’s passing.

Shannon Price says she “had no choice” but to pull the plug after her husband was declared brain dead.

Coleman, a star of the 1980’s sitcom Diff’rent Strokes, fell down the stairs of his house in 2010, resulting in a hemorrhage that left him brain dead

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

“I’m not perfect”: Shannon Price, Coleman’s ex-wife, sits for a polygraph test to help clear her name

Share icon

Image credits: Ali Goldstein / Getty Images

Shannon Price, now 39, said she agreed to sit for the test so she could clear her name.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not perfect, but I’m hopeful the results will show people I’ve been telling the truth all along,” she told A&E.

In 2010 Coleman suffered a fatal fall down the stairs of the home he shared with Price in Utah.

According to media reports at the time, Price said she heard a loud noise in the house, and discovered Coleman in a pool of blood.

She contacted 911 in a now infamous call in which she seemed to be unable to help Coleman.

Share icon

Image credits: Stuart Johnson-Pool / Getty Images

He was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with an intracranial hemorrhage in his brain. He was put on life support, but two days later, Price had doctors pull the plug because she was told he was brain de*d.

For the past 15 years, friends and family have wondered if Price played a bigger role in Coleman’s demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

When former FBI agent George Olivo hooked her up to the polygraph machine for the A&E show, he asked her some questions regarding that fateful night.

Her answers, he said, show she is hiding something.

“I’m not going to say that you passed”: The former FBI agent implied Price is not being truthful

Share icon

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

During the A&E show, Olivo asked Price three pointed questions.

The first was if she ever struck Coleman during their relationship. She answered “no,” and Olivo said the findings were inconclusive.

“I’m not going to say that you passed that test, because you didn’t,” the FBI agent said during the show.

Price replied that she would never hurt him because of his congenital kidney defect which she said was a daily struggle for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivo’s next question was whether Price intentionally withheld proper aid from Coleman in the aftermath of his fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: A&E / YouTube

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

She denied the allegation, and once again, the results were inconclusive.

“That, statistically, raises a little bit of an eyebrow,” Olivo said. “Here’s the way I look at it, this question having to do with you doing everything that you could possibly do for Gary when he fell, when you called 911, is an issue that you’ve had in your mind for 14 years, and it’s still not resolved in your mind.”

“ I got blood on myself. I can’t deal”: Price’s suspicious 911 call led to the A&E polygraph test

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Olivo was right. The details surrounding Coleman’s fatal fall down the stairs have been much discussed in news stories and documentaries.

At the time, Price recalls that she was in bed, and Coleman had gone to the kitchen to get her a snack. She then says she heard a “big loud boom” and found him in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 911 call at the time, she seemed to be confused, or even to reject the operator’s instructions on how to help him.

“I’m gagging. I got blood on myself, I can’t deal,” she said in one clip of the 911 call.

When the operator asked if she could lift his head, Price replied, “No I can’t, it’s all bloody and I’m not trying to. He’s not with it.”

Her words on that 911 call led some to believe she had more to do with his passing than she was letting on.

During the A&E show, Price then confessed: “As far as rendering aid, I could have helped him a little bit more.”

“I had no choice”: Price stands by her claims despite the test being inconclusive

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Inside Edition / YouTube

The final question Olivo asked Price was whether or not she physically caused Coleman to fall.

She insisted she did not, however the lie detector said that “deception (was) indicated” after the way she answered the question.

“You failed the exam regarding Gary’s fall,” Olivo stated. “There’s two things I know for sure, Shannon. One, you were not completely honest with me yesterday during this polygraph section,” Olivo told Price.

“The body never lies,” Olivo said, “and your body on that lie detector test spoke loud and clear, there’s something that caused you to fail this test.”

Share icon

Image credits: Reagan Frey / Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Price said the lie detector results do not faze her.

“I know where I’m at. I’m at peace,” she told host Tony Harris. “There is a reason I am not in prison. There is a legit reason for that. It’s because they did a thorough investigation.”

When asked by Harris about whether it was the right decision to pull the plug from Coleman’s life support, Price said: “I had no choice. He had gone into cardiac arrest, and that is ultimately what took his life.”

“Wha’chu talkin’ ‘bout Willis?” Gary Coleman was an iconic child actor from the ’80s

Share icon

Image credits: Divorce Court / Hulu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Coleman is considered one of the most well known child actors.

The show Diff’rent Strokes ran from 1978-86 with Coleman playing Arnold Jackson, the cheeky Harlem boy who was adopted along with his brother Willis, played by Jeff Bridges, into a wealthy white household.

With a tilt of his head and suspicion in his eyes, Coleman would utter his famous catchphrase, “What’chu talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” which was adopted by precocious children across the country.

The former child star endured several health problems, including seizures which resulted in many operations and medical procedures.

Share icon

Image credits: Inside Edition / YouTube

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Coleman battled a lifelong kidney condition, which ultimately stunted his growth and resulted in him being 4′8″ or about 1.42 meters.

A Peacock documentary that aired in 2024 detailed Coleman’s fraught relationship with his managers, accountants and estranged parents, with many of the adults in his life stealing his money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: peacocktv

At the time of his passing, Santaquin Police told People Magazine that “there was absolutely nothing suspicious about [Coleman’s] dea*h” and that “there was “no [criminal] investigation going on.”

Coleman’s official de*th certificate lists his cause of passing as, “accident.”

Netizens debate over the use of polygraph tests and whether Shannon Price should be further investigated

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT