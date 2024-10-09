"Her Own Damn Fault!": Woman Calls 911 After Over 100 Raccoons Swarm Her Yard "Demanding Food"

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in Washington state called the cops after coming home to find her yard had been taken over by more than 100 raccoons, preventing her from getting inside.

She had been feeding these animals since the 1980s but told the Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies that the situation had escalated six weeks ago when their population “exploded.”

These furry creatures now surround her house day and night, constantly “demanding food.”

A homeowner in Washington state called 911 after she came home to find over 100 raccoons in her yard

Share icon

Image credits: Kitsap Sheriff

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Kevin McCarthy told 9News that deputies were “shocked” to see so many raccoons in one place.

“Somehow the word got out in raccoon land, and they all showed up at her house expecting a meal,” he said.

“Nobody ever remembers being surrounded by a swarm of raccoons. This was a first.”

Along with the overwhelming numbers game, the woman told a deputy that the “normal raccoons are nice, but the new ones scare her.”

The animals reportedly visit her property and do not leave until they are fed, constantly “[scratching] on windows or walls of her home at all hours.” She would toss them food any time she tried to leave the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

The homeowner was finally able to leave her car when deputies arrived shortly after 1 pm.

The woman’s neighbors were not happy with the escalating problem

Share icon

Image credits: Kitsap Sheriff

“I’d say it’s been about the last month or so I’ve noticed it,” said neighbor Wendy Cronk.

“I’ve had several raccoons in the yard recently. My dogs have gotten in a scuffle several times with a raccoon. I’ve even had to take one of my dogs to the vet after tussling with a raccoon. And I’ve also noticed there’s been a lot more hit raccoons up on the main road here.”

She also added, “I just hope that somebody steps in and helps her take care of this problem… and hopefully she’ll quit doing it.”

While the homeowner contacted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to help her deal with the problem, she discovered the animals hadn’t broken any laws.

“At this point, it’s been determined that the raccoons haven’t committed any crimes,” McCarty said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said this situation was a perfect example on the consequences of feeding wild animals

Share icon

Image credits: Kitsap Sheriff

“It’s pretty simple: Don’t feed wild animals,” McCarty stated. “When wild animals have a reliable food source, they’re going to keep coming back to it. And that’s what these raccoons did until the number of raccoons expecting a meal got out of hand.”

Department spokesperson Bridget Mire added another potential problem, saying that disease can spread when animals congregate around an unnatural food source. They are likely to lose their sense of caution around humans and may even attract much more dangerous predators into the area.

On Patrol: Raccoon Invasion pic.twitter.com/5pAUE761Nk — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) October 7, 2024

Comments agreed that wildlife should be left alone.

“Don’t feed the wildlife,” said one person. “They survived hundreds of thousands of years without your help.”

Another added, “It’s her own damn fault! Leave her and let her fix the problem she created.”

Many people were able to find humor in the bizarre situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CarrieMyHart

Share icon

Image credits: GreenleeJanet

Share icon

Image credits: RhondaSKing

Share icon

Image credits: olie_tw

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Purpmongoose

Share icon

Image credits: Alison7613

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nielsejohn

Share icon

Image credits: carccbiggsc