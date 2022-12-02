Have you ever wondered if you’re the only one in the world who does certain things? Well, we’ve got good news: You’re probably not. There are so many things everyone does that are so weirdly specific and familiar it’s hard to believe we’re not all living the same life. Everyone has their own little quirks and weird habits, but some parts of our lives just seem to be universal.

For example, we’re 100% positive you also hit the elevator button multiple times. Or lower the music volume on your car stereo while parking so you can “see better.” Or have imaginary arguments in your head. The list goes on and on. The truth is that, despite all the cultural differences, diverse social norms, and individual tastes, we’re all somehow still connected by these relatable situations and sometimes embarrassing habits. And it’s funny to think about how many of these actions we do without even realizing it because they’re so normal.

We could write a whole book with all the secret things people do, but we decided to stick to a simple list. So here are some small actions that you probably do in secret — but that everyone else also does!