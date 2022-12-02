Have you ever wondered if you’re the only one in the world who does certain things? Well, we’ve got good news: You’re probably not. There are so many things everyone does that are so weirdly specific and familiar it’s hard to believe we’re not all living the same life. Everyone has their own little quirks and weird habits, but some parts of our lives just seem to be universal.

For example, we’re 100% positive you also hit the elevator button multiple times. Or lower the music volume on your car stereo while parking so you can “see better.” Or have imaginary arguments in your head. The list goes on and on. The truth is that, despite all the cultural differences, diverse social norms, and individual tastes, we’re all somehow still connected by these relatable situations and sometimes embarrassing habits. And it’s funny to think about how many of these actions we do without even realizing it because they’re so normal. 

We could write a whole book with all the secret things people do, but we decided to stick to a simple list. So here are some small actions that you probably do in secret — but that everyone else also does!

#1

Reducing The Volume Of The Music On Your Car Stereo So You Can See Better

Reducing The Volume Of The Music On Your Car Stereo So You Can See Better

How much does reducing volume help parallel parking? One of the questions that we will never know the answer to.

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
28 minutes ago

It's because the brain cannot multitask. If it's music on the radio, it's usually pop or similar which has lyrics and you cannot process words while also concentrating on parking.

#2

Pretend To Not See Someone You Know

Pretend To Not See Someone You Know

Did this happen to you before? You see a familiar face approaching, you cross your fingers in hopes that they don't notice you, quickly glance down at your phone and walk right by.

Community Member
58 minutes ago

But I like people

#3

Rehearsing A Conversation In Your Head That You'll Probably Never Have

Rehearsing A Conversation In Your Head That You'll Probably Never Have

That one colleague at work who doesn't take you seriously won't know what hit him when you deliver the epic speech you've been drafting and honing for months. Even if you never say any of it aloud, the fact that it is at least in your head is enough reward.

Peter GRIFFIN
Peter GRIFFIN
Community Member
1 hour ago

I do this in the shower constantly

#4

Pretending To Be In A Movie While Listening To Music On Headphones and Walking Down the Streets

Pretending To Be In A Movie While Listening To Music On Headphones and Walking Down the Streets

It's probably playing the soundtrack of your own action-adventure film, in which you play the main character.

Peter GRIFFIN
Peter GRIFFIN
Community Member
1 hour ago

I do this without the headphones because I am a chronic music listener

#5

Claiming You Have Plans To Skip A Social Event When You Actually Have None

Claiming You Have Plans To Skip A Social Event When You Actually Have None

Would it really be that horrible to just decline an offer by responding, "No thanks, I just want to stay home and watch reruns of the 10 shows I've seen before in my pajamas."

#6

Have Imaginary Arguments In Your Head

Have Imaginary Arguments In Your Head

At least you win every time.

#7

Holding Your Phone In Your Hand And Looking For It

Holding Your Phone In Your Hand And Looking For It

About one million times per day, the typical person misplaces their phone. Most of us find that hilarious and frustrating at the same time, especially when we begin looking for it while it's still in our hands.

DP
DP
Community Member
42 minutes ago

#obliviousasfck

#8

Purchasing Plenty Fresh Vegetables For A Week And Not Using Any Of It

Purchasing Plenty Fresh Vegetables For A Week And Not Using Any Of It

After work, you continued to order delivery, and before you knew it, the vegetables started to spoil.

Community Member
56 minutes ago

Well I wouldn't know, I'm a child👶

#9

Trying To Channel Your Inner Adele In A Traffic Only To Realize That Another Driver Is Looking At You

Trying To Channel Your Inner Adele In A Traffic Only To Realize That Another Driver Is Looking At You

Few things in life are more lovely than singing along to your favorite songs while driving. But while singing out "Rolling in The Deep" with the windows down, you've become so immersed that you forget that other people can probably see you.

LH25
LH25
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Some years ago, when we all mostly listened to FM radio in our cars, I was at a light singing along and basically seat dancing. I glanced over and the guy in the next lane was moving to the same beat. We opened our windows, and yep same song. We had a quick duet until the light turned green.

#10

Checking Your Symptoms On The Internet, And Convincing Yourself You're On Death's Door

Checking Your Symptoms On The Internet, And Convincing Yourself You're On Death's Door

Why do we repeat committing the same mistake over and over again? You know what a headache could be a sign of, right? Every terrible sickness that is known to man!

Community Member
56 minutes ago

What about mental illnesses????

#11

Saying "Buddy" To Someone Because You Can't Remember Their Name

Saying "Buddy" To Someone Because You Can't Remember Their Name

He must have introduced himself to you at some point. Everything is OK, buddy!

7773989
7773989
Community Member
14 minutes ago

We try to avoid saying the name of the person we’re talking to in Finland. In a way we’re all ”the ones who must not be named”.

#12

Having A Fit When Someone Says "Bless You," And Saying The Incorrect Thing As A Response

Having A Fit When Someone Says "Bless You," And Saying The Incorrect Thing As A Response

Your mind in a panic came up with "you too" or "you're welcome."

7773989
7773989
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I would really appreciate if someone said ”hex you”. Yes, I’ve been reading Belzebubs again.

#13

Using Your Phone To Check Out The Internet While You're Actually Taking A Break from Your Computer

Using Your Phone To Check Out The Internet While You're Actually Taking A Break from Your Computer

Perhaps the tiny internet offers something more intresting or more authentic than what the larger internet does.

#14

Sitting On Your Bed In A Towel For Far Longer Than Necessary

Sitting On Your Bed In A Towel For Far Longer Than Necessary

You're done taking a shower and it's time to put on some clothes. However, the motivation does not come and you're stuck sitting on your bed and dressed in a towel procrastinating.

Peter GRIFFIN
Peter GRIFFIN
Community Member
59 minutes ago

I've gotten out of this habbit

#15

In Order To "Make It In One Trip," You're Carrying Far Too Much From Your Car

In Order To "Make It In One Trip," You're Carrying Far Too Much From Your Car

A second trip? Don't be ridiculous. It would be better to just simply hop inside the house while holding the milk between your knees and balancing an infinite amount of plastic bags on each arm.

#16

When Checking The Time On Your Phone, You Become Distracted By It And Completely Forget What Time It Is

When Checking The Time On Your Phone, You Become Distracted By It And Completely Forget What Time It Is

#17

Pretend To Text Or Talk On The Phone When You're Waiting For Someone

Pretend To Text Or Talk On The Phone When You're Waiting For Someone

Nothing is more uncomfortable than hanging out by yourself at a busy restaurant or on a busy street corner while waiting for a friend who is always late.

#18

Practising Poses In The Mirror

Practising Poses In The Mirror

You've had to perfect a characteristic position in front of the mirror in your restroom because your buddies are so insistent on taking selfies. You wink at yourself as well since, obviously, it gives you more self-confidence.

DP
DP
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I hate the way I smile so I try this sometimes

#19

Social Media Stalking

Social Media Stalking

You carefully stalk a select group of lucky individuals who you have picked.

DP
DP
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I don’t have social media. I consider this my only form of social media.

#20

Eating In Bed

Eating In Bed

Even when others are nearby, some people eat in bed. But most often, they do it when they are left alone.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
43 minutes ago

This is one I actually don't do. I don't like ants or crumbs in the bed.

#21

Hiding Trash Under The Carpet

Hiding Trash Under The Carpet

The garbage can be swept gently and placed in a bucket. However, why bother if you can stomp on it with your foot and bury it under a rug or refrigerator.

Peter GRIFFIN
Peter GRIFFIN
Community Member
58 minutes ago

This is just a cartoon moment

#22

Accidentally Sending A Text To The Person You're Talking About

Accidentally Sending A Text To The Person You're Talking About

When you want to text Karen about Bob, you mistakenly look up Bob's name in your contact list since he's on your mind. The best among us are not immune to it. What actually matters, though, is how you bounce back.

#23

Refusing To Respond To An Email For Several Weeks Before Writing, "Somehow This Ended Up In My Spam Folder"

Refusing To Respond To An Email For Several Weeks Before Writing, "Somehow This Ended Up In My Spam Folder"

#24

Pretending To Be Unsure Of A Purchase After Discovering An Excessive Price At A Store

Pretending To Be Unsure Of A Purchase After Discovering An Excessive Price At A Store

If you've ever gone shopping for clothing, furniture, or even food, you've likely experienced genuine sticker shock when you saw an item's exorbitant price. Instead of becoming alarmed and leaving, you remained for a short while while acting as though you were still debating whether or not to buy it. This allowed you to wait for your blood pressure to return to a more stable level.

#25

Overthinking Eye Contact

Overthinking Eye Contact

We strive to find the ideal balance between eye contact and looking away so that it doesn't feel awkward. But you spend so much time thinking about yourself that you want to rethink things.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Yesssssssssssssss. I feel like they'll think I'm not listening.

#26

Receiving A Response To Your Email While First Reading The Email You Sent

Receiving A Response To Your Email While First Reading The Email You Sent

As if you forgot what you just wrote!

#27

Dancing By Yourself In Your Kitchen

Dancing By Yourself In Your Kitchen

What is it about a cupcake or a handful of dry tortilla chips that makes you want to dance a little? You already know what you did!

DP
DP
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

I dance by myself at home in general. Sadly usually joker dancing down the stairs or bully maguire dancing…

#28

Pretending To Be Rocky While Jogging

Pretending To Be Rocky While Jogging

You undoubtedly embody the champion spirit when you're pounding the streets.

#29

Giving Your Pet A Pump-Up Talk

Giving Your Pet A Pump-Up Talk

Everyone needs a little boost in self-esteem from time to time. Before you go anywhere, remind how nice, smart and worthy your pet is.

#30

Being Terrified When You Recognize Yourself On The Front-Facing Camera On Your Phone

Being Terrified When You Recognize Yourself On The Front-Facing Camera On Your Phone

One of the scariest moments is pulling out your phone to take a picture and realizing that the front camera is on. It's likely that when you saw yourself from that viewpoint, you immediately yelled aloud and closed the camera app.

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I just avoid photos with myself in general.

#31

Doing That Cozy-In-Bed Cricket Leg Rub

Doing That Cozy-In-Bed Cricket Leg Rub

Do you ever feel like rubbing your legs together like a cricket when you slide into a newly made bed? What in the world gave rise to such instinct? Making the bed feel cozier still, it's as though you're attempting to kindle a fire with your legs.

#32

Being Extra Chatty With Airport Security For Positive Travel Karma

Being Extra Chatty With Airport Security For Positive Travel Karma

Anyone who makes every effort to appear more polite and courteous than everyone else should definitely be escorted to the gate and offered a free upgrade if possible.

#33

Waiting A Few Minutes After Someone Sits Down Close To You Before Getting Up To Avoid Hurting Them

Waiting A Few Minutes After Someone Sits Down Close To You Before Getting Up To Avoid Hurting Them

 
No one wants to sit next to a stranger, especially if there are other seats available, and if someone takes a seat in the seat next to us and we become uncomfortable enough to want to move, we'll wait a few minutes so they don't believe we're doing it because of them, even if we totally are.

Community Member
51 minutes ago

My animal-crossing villagers should learn this tactic. MARSHAL, YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS!!!

#34

Realizing The House Is Empty When You Get Home From Work And Feeling Immense Relief

Realizing The House Is Empty When You Get Home From Work And Feeling Immense Relief

It's not that you don't care for your family and friends. However, you are not need to be there with them at all times.

DP
DP
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HAALEEELUUYAA

#35

Keep Tabs On Your Ex (Or Ex-Friend) On Social Media

Keep Tabs On Your Ex (Or Ex-Friend) On Social Media

Admit it, you occasionally conduct searches—perhaps not on a stalker-like scale. Facebook exists to accomplish that, right? Even people who have been happily married for a long time are curious about their previous partners.

DP
DP
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve never had an ex so have no idea what’s that’s like. Cause I’ve never had a gf! *cries in corner*

#36

Google Yourself

Google Yourself

Even a word for it exists: egosurfing. 47% of Americans who use the Internet have done a self-search, according to a survey.

DP
DP
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here I’ll do it right now…my actual name not Deadpool..

#37

Pace The House When You're On A Long Phone Call

Pace The House When You're On A Long Phone Call

Long phone conversations always necessitate a few excursions from the living room to the dining room, followed by a stop in the bedroom, before making your way back to the kitchen. We're not sure why. It is exercise, at least.

#38

Hosting Your Own Cooking Show

Hosting Your Own Cooking Show

You find yourself saying things like, "The trick is to crush the garlic before chopping onions," and "Take very special care while washing mushrooms because you need to set a good example for the spectators," as you prepare your special dish.

Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AND TODAY ON GROOKEYS KITCHEN

#39

Peel Dead Skin Off Your Lips

Peel Dead Skin Off Your Lips

You also have a unique ritual that involves a hot towel and a ton of lip balm. Until you go too far and start bleeding, it is always satisfying.

DP
DP
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#40

Rating Strangers

Rating Strangers

Giving a complete stranger a score while you pass by them in silence.

Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, I'm not that judging tho.

#41

Using A Smartphone While Sitting On The Toilet

Using A Smartphone While Sitting On The Toilet

In the past, people used to read newspapers in the toilet. Nowadays, it's difficult to picture anyone using the restroom without a smartphone at the very least.

DP
DP
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um..kinda? But not really. I’m not on it I have a yt video I’m listening to sitting on the counter.

#42

Drinking From The Bottle

Drinking From The Bottle

It could be a tiny 0.25-liter bottle or an enormous 2-liter container. Everyone takes a drink from the bottle, without using glasses or cups, whatever is poured into it.

#43

Accepting The Terms Of The Agreement Without Reading Them

Accepting The Terms Of The Agreement Without Reading Them

At the very least, pretend to read the terms of the user agreement on any website if someone is looking. Everyone simply presses the "I agree" button while no one is watching.

DP
DP
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all agree we do this. For sure.

#44

Not Washing The Dishes

Not Washing The Dishes

Those who did not have a stack of dishes in the sink when they were not being reminded to wash them. Then, in order to rip it off, you must soak it for 30 minutes.

#45

Stumbling And Turning It Into A Funny Dance

Stumbling And Turning It Into A Funny Dance

Congratulations! You managed to trick everyone. Everyone instantly believed that when your arms and legs gave up on you, it wasn't because you stumbled and nearly landed on your back, but rather that it was the start of the most awesome dance routine.

#46

Bringing A Book To The Beach But Not Actually Reading It

Bringing A Book To The Beach But Not Actually Reading It

Opening up that brand-new bestseller and reading it was something you had every intention of doing. But instead, you just took a bunch of foot selfies next to the water before dozing off.

#47

Hitting The Elevator Button Multiple Times

Hitting The Elevator Button Multiple Times

We are aware that the elevator is probably approaching because the small light is on, but we can't help it. What if we need to hit the button one more time to properly convey our urgency to the elevator? The device won't understand that we're in a rush, so hammering the button is the only option.

#48

Reading The Instructions On A Food Package, Tossing It In The Garbage, And Then Retrieving It Because You've Already Forgotten Everything

Reading The Instructions On A Food Package, Tossing It In The Garbage, And Then Retrieving It Because You've Already Forgotten Everything

Why do we expect we'll be able to recall exactly how much milk we need as opposed to water?

#49

Lying To The Doctor When They Ask About Your Alcoholic Drink Consumption

Lying To The Doctor When They Ask About Your Alcoholic Drink Consumption

Although everyone does it, "one a month" seems suspect. Give an honest response to this question because your doctors are there to help you, not to judge you.

#50

Feeling Personally Victimized By An Inanimate Object

Feeling Personally Victimized By An Inanimate Object

Your smartphone obviously hates you and is acting rudely if it can't connect to the internet. When the printer decides to jam, it is doing it intentionally to complicate your life because it still harbors a secret vendetta against you. Technology frequently malfunctions on purpose, which causes us to lose control and lash out at inanimate objects.

#51

Eating A "Family Size" Bag Of Chips By Yourself

Eating A "Family Size" Bag Of Chips By Yourself

It is not your fault! For some reason, Doritos don't come with an emergency kill switch to close the bag before it's too late. The Godfather was playing on cable, the bag was on your lap, and it's a loooong movie.

#52

Mumbling The Name Part During A Rendition Of "Happy Birthday"

Mumbling The Name Part During A Rendition Of "Happy Birthday"

Attending a birthday celebration for someone you only vaguely know. It's time to sing "Happy Birthday" to them, and you enthusiastically shout out every line until you get to the part where you sing their name, at which point you realize you can't quite remember who the birthday person is. So you mumble something illegible and hope that your abrupt volume adjustment won't be too noticeable.

#53

Peeking Into A Friend's Medication Cabinet While Using The Restroom

Peeking Into A Friend's Medication Cabinet While Using The Restroom

Whose business exactly are their prescriptions if not your own if that's the case?

#54

Wielding A Bare Wrapping Paper Tube As A Lightsaber

Wielding A Bare Wrapping Paper Tube As A Lightsaber

When your supply of wrapping paper runs out, you are left with a cardboard tube. How about you? The obvious response is to begin making lightsaber noises and spinning it like Ewan McGregor. (What else should I do?)

#55

Buying 20 T-Shirts, But Only Wearing Three Of Them

Buying 20 T-Shirts, But Only Wearing Three Of Them

You simply keep washing them again and again. Don't worry everyone performs this.

#56

Going To The Beach And Spending An Hour Finding The Ideal Location

Going To The Beach And Spending An Hour Finding The Ideal Location

Now better think long and hard about this, should I set up my beach blanket on this patch of sand with a view of the ocean or on that other patch of sand, a few meters away, with the exact same scenery?

#57

Pretending You're Not Disappointed When You Receive A Birthday Card Without Any Cash

Pretending You're Not Disappointed When You Receive A Birthday Card Without Any Cash

Even still, at 43, you still want a fiver in there. Not by yourself!

DP
DP
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. I like money.

#58

Lie-Telling When Playing "Never Have I Ever"

Lie-Telling When Playing "Never Have I Ever"

Let's face it, nobody during that game was telling the complete truth. It's just a method for you to boast about a risky and exciting past that probably wasn't quite as risky or adventurous as you've made it out to be.

#59

Pretending To Text While Really Taking A Selfie

Pretending To Text While Really Taking A Selfie

Warning: You're not fooling anyone. All of us are aware of your true intentions. Nobody duckfaces while texting with their arms fully extended. You might as well be using a selfie stick!

#60

Getting Invested In A Conversation You Were Eavesdropping On

Getting Invested In A Conversation You Were Eavesdropping On

We're all aware that listening in on someone else's talk isn't exactly polite, so why do people carry on such fascinating conversations in public if they don't want you to? You've undoubtedly had meals where you hardly spoke to your dining companion in favor of listening to the relationship drama of the couple behind you—and, of course, making mental notes in your head.

DP
DP
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. All the time when my parents are talking.

#61

Sneak A "Sniff" Test

Sneak A "Sniff" Test

We've all been there: You smell something unsavory and become concerned that it might be you, so you nonchalantly raise your arm and angle your head to smell your pits. This tactic also functions when you are unsure of whether you have on deodorant.

#62

Fake A Yawn To Smell Your Breath

Fake A Yawn To Smell Your Breath

The same strategies as before, but a different stink source Don't even try to claim that you don't administer the breath test; it's a well-known practice. Unfortunately, you might not be able to detect the scents of your own body.

#63

Fall Into A Sappy Video Clickhole

Fall Into A Sappy Video Clickhole

When you look up, it's been 45 minutes since you first started viewing a military reunion video, and you're still blissfully crying while already watching 10 another videos.

#64

Eating With Your Hands

Eating With Your Hands

The majority of people consume meals like pizza with their hands, but that is not the topic here. We are discussing foods like ice cream, sauce, rice, etc.

#65

Eating What Fell To The Floor

Eating What Fell To The Floor

There is an unspoken rule in place that states, "Quickly raised is not considered to have fallen." But when no one is watching, something that had been lying on the floor for several hours (of course, at home) gets chosen.

#66

Carefully Examining A Product At The Grocery Store Because The One You Actually want Is Blocked By A Customer

Carefully Examining A Product At The Grocery Store Because The One You Actually want Is Blocked By A Customer