ADVERTISEMENT

Lonnie Easterling, the cartoonist behind Spud Comics, has been drawing professionally since 1995, starting out with newspaper strips in Memphis before moving on to the one-panel format that gave him the freedom to explore any idea that popped into his head. Named after a childhood nickname given by his grandfather, Spud Comics became his playground for short, punchy gags built around absurd twists and everyday observations.

While his work covers everything from random objects to relatable life moments, this particular selection zooms in on superheroes—placing caped crusaders and iconic do-gooders into hilariously mundane or awkward situations. With a process that begins with finding a strange or relatable angle and ends with a couple of hours of penciling, inking, and coloring, Lonnie continues to create playful, self-contained cartoons that imagine what heroes might be like when they’re off duty or dealing with the same small frustrations as the rest of us.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Batman in a comic illustration imagining superheroes off duty visiting a maternity ward with baby superheroes in cribs.

spudtoons Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon of a superhero dressed as Batman surrounded by cats talking to a woman in glasses with several cats on and around her.

    spudtoons Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Batman and Robin examining a comic scene, imagining what superheroes do when off duty near a cave entrance.

    spudtoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Superheroes flying in the sky with Batman relaxing on a chair atop Superman’s cape in an off duty comic scene.

    spudtoons Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Cartoon showing Spider-Man swinging while a sanitation worker with a broom yells, illustrating superheroes off duty humor.

    spudtoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Cartoon superheroes and characters on a red raft in water, with one shouting don’t anybody move in a comic style.

    spudtoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon turkey uses superhero signal to warn pilgrim he is in trouble in a humorous superhero off duty comic scene.

    spudtoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Batman dressed as a superhero shopping while imagining off duty superhero activities in a comic style.

    spudtoons Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Superhero flying off duty with cape, boots, and belt flying off in a humorous superhero comic scene over the city.

    spudtoons Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Superheroes off duty comic showing Superman in a pink suit and Batman laughing while holding his nose.

    spudtoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    Hulk jumping into pool at Avenger pool party while other superheroes relax, illustrating superheroes off duty humor.

    spudtoons Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon of a superhero off duty, holding a pizza box and warning a delivery person to say nothing.

    spudtoons Report

    4points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Cheap tip on such a nice cave.."

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Comic panel showing Batman and Robin with a playful scene imagining superheroes off duty, featuring bat-themed decor.

    spudtoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    The Flash superhero accidentally running into a garden rake in a humorous off-duty moment comic panel.

    spudtoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    Comic of a superhero skeleton in bed struggling with sleep, illustrating superheroes off duty in a humorous scene.

    spudtoons Report

    3points
    POST
    #16

    Comic panels showing superheroes off duty with humorous resolutions, illustrating what superheroes do when off duty.

    spudtoons Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Cartoon of a superhero Hulk being refused service by a man for no shirt and no shoes outside a store.

    spudtoons Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Comic panel showing superheroes off duty with Flash, Aquaman, and Batman, illustrating humorous superhero life moments.

    spudtoons Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Comic panel showing superheroes on a spaceship bridge reacting to a check engine light, imagining superheroes off duty.

    spudtoons Report

    2points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Scotty doesn't know" 🎵

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Aquaman struggles with wet technology as Batman humorously points out the problem in a superhero off duty comic scene.

    spudtoons Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!