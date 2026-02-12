ADVERTISEMENT

Lonnie Easterling, the cartoonist behind Spud Comics, has been drawing professionally since 1995, starting out with newspaper strips in Memphis before moving on to the one-panel format that gave him the freedom to explore any idea that popped into his head. Named after a childhood nickname given by his grandfather, Spud Comics became his playground for short, punchy gags built around absurd twists and everyday observations.

While his work covers everything from random objects to relatable life moments, this particular selection zooms in on superheroes—placing caped crusaders and iconic do-gooders into hilariously mundane or awkward situations. With a process that begins with finding a strange or relatable angle and ends with a couple of hours of penciling, inking, and coloring, Lonnie continues to create playful, self-contained cartoons that imagine what heroes might be like when they’re off duty or dealing with the same small frustrations as the rest of us.

