Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Secretly Selling Alcohol At My Dry Wedding To Cover Costs?”
Bartender serving colorful cocktails to two women at a dry wedding where alcohol is secretly sold to cover costs.
Occasions, Wedding

“AITA For Secretly Selling Alcohol At My Dry Wedding To Cover Costs?”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding without alcohol is nothing scandalous these days. In 2023, wedding registry Zola predicted that about 4% of all weddings in the U.S. will be alcohol-free. While that’s not much, it certainly signals that not every couple wishes to have booze at their reception.

Such seemed to be the case for this couple, but the bride had a different idea. Unbeknownst to the groom, she planned a ‘secret bar’ where some guests could get tipsy. Her reasoning? To offset the wedding costs. However, the plan blew up in her face when members of both families found out, and, subsequently, the groom.

RELATED:

    A bride decided to organize a secret bar at her wedding without the groom’s knowledge

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She justified it by saying it’ll balance out the costs of the wedding itself

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Fábio Alves / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: loser_is_ana

    Commenters were ruthless, many saying she’s a jerk for not telling her husband

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others defended her, saying she’s the one putting the wedding together: “Most people don’t want to go to a dry wedding”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YTA for not telling your husband. Planning something without his knowledge for the wedding, particularly since you knew he'd be against it, is horrible.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA for hosting the speakeasy bar, YTA for not informing your spouse. Starting out your marriage like this isn't a good look for you. It could start your husband wondering what else you have yet to tell him. From now on, BOTH of you should be riding in the same direction at the same time in regards to decisions that affect both of you. Would YOU be pleased to discover that your husband, in spite of your family's conservative stance, did the same thing?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    YTA for not telling your husband. Planning something without his knowledge for the wedding, particularly since you knew he'd be against it, is horrible.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hannahtaylor_2 avatar
    BrownEyedPanda
    BrownEyedPanda
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA for hosting the speakeasy bar, YTA for not informing your spouse. Starting out your marriage like this isn't a good look for you. It could start your husband wondering what else you have yet to tell him. From now on, BOTH of you should be riding in the same direction at the same time in regards to decisions that affect both of you. Would YOU be pleased to discover that your husband, in spite of your family's conservative stance, did the same thing?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Occasions
    Homepage
    Trending
    Occasions
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT