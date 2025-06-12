“AITA For Secretly Selling Alcohol At My Dry Wedding To Cover Costs?”

A wedding without alcohol is nothing scandalous these days. In 2023, wedding registry Zola predicted that about 4% of all weddings in the U.S. will be alcohol-free. While that’s not much, it certainly signals that not every couple wishes to have booze at their reception.
Such seemed to be the case for this couple, but the bride had a different idea. Unbeknownst to the groom, she planned a ‘secret bar’ where some guests could get tipsy. Her reasoning? To offset the wedding costs. However, the plan blew up in her face when members of both families found out, and, subsequently, the groom.
A bride decided to organize a secret bar at her wedding without the groom’s knowledge
Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)
She justified it by saying it’ll balance out the costs of the wedding itself
Image credits: Fábio Alves / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: loser_is_ana
Commenters were ruthless, many saying she’s a jerk for not telling her husband
Others defended her, saying she’s the one putting the wedding together: “Most people don’t want to go to a dry wedding”
YTA for not telling your husband. Planning something without his knowledge for the wedding, particularly since you knew he'd be against it, is horrible.
NTA for hosting the speakeasy bar, YTA for not informing your spouse. Starting out your marriage like this isn't a good look for you. It could start your husband wondering what else you have yet to tell him. From now on, BOTH of you should be riding in the same direction at the same time in regards to decisions that affect both of you. Would YOU be pleased to discover that your husband, in spite of your family's conservative stance, did the same thing?
YTA for not telling your husband. Planning something without his knowledge for the wedding, particularly since you knew he'd be against it, is horrible.
NTA for hosting the speakeasy bar, YTA for not informing your spouse. Starting out your marriage like this isn't a good look for you. It could start your husband wondering what else you have yet to tell him. From now on, BOTH of you should be riding in the same direction at the same time in regards to decisions that affect both of you. Would YOU be pleased to discover that your husband, in spite of your family's conservative stance, did the same thing?
30
2