“AITA For Secretly Selling Alcohol At My Dry Wedding To Cover Costs?”

ADVERTISEMENT

A wedding without alcohol is nothing scandalous these days. In 2023, wedding registry Zola predicted that about 4% of all weddings in the U.S. will be alcohol-free. While that’s not much, it certainly signals that not every couple wishes to have booze at their reception.

Such seemed to be the case for this couple, but the bride had a different idea. Unbeknownst to the groom, she planned a ‘secret bar’ where some guests could get tipsy. Her reasoning? To offset the wedding costs. However, the plan blew up in her face when members of both families found out, and, subsequently, the groom.

RELATED:

A bride decided to organize a secret bar at her wedding without the groom’s knowledge

Share icon

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

She justified it by saying it’ll balance out the costs of the wedding itself

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Fábio Alves / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: loser_is_ana

Commenters were ruthless, many saying she’s a jerk for not telling her husband

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others defended her, saying she’s the one putting the wedding together: “Most people don’t want to go to a dry wedding”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT