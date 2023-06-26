Man Gets Thrown Out Of Wedding Because He Told The Couple He Wouldn’t Have Come If He’d Known There Was No Alcohol
A man recently turned to the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]’ about the confrontation he had at a friend’s wedding with the bride over alcohol. Or rather the lack of it.
The 35-year-old made a post, explaining that he had no idea the whole thing would be “dry,” so when he realized there was only water and soda, he confronted the couple and voiced his disappointment.
However, the situation got out of hand, and after a few heated exchanges, the bride asked him to leave.
This man attended his friend’s wedding but was disappointed to learn that there was no alcohol
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
So he told the couple about it, and a conflict erupted, ending with the bride demanding he leaves
Image credits: Malachi Cowie (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Photos by Lanty (not the actual photo)
Image credits: NoAlcWedding12345
I also think it's kind of taking things over the top to book a hotel and ubers because you are planning to get plastered on someone else's dime on their wedding day rather than being fo used on the couple and being present for their day. I know it makes sense not to drink and drive but extending your own personal hotel party plans to include being plastered on others alcohol is just crusty.
I also think it's kind of taking things over the top to book a hotel and ubers because you are planning to get plastered on someone else's dime on their wedding day rather than being fo used on the couple and being present for their day. I know it makes sense not to drink and drive but extending your own personal hotel party plans to include being plastered on others alcohol is just crusty.