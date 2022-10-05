I absolutely adore Halloween! Ever since I was a kid it has always been my favorite holiday. I was lucky enough to get in on the ground floor of a local Halloween event 16 years ago and went from face painting to sculpting and painting hay bales.

My mission was to make large-scale sculptures to be used for photo ops at the event. They had to be fun and engage the entire community of kids and adults. Each year I poll my nieces and nephews to see what the popular cartoon characters, book characters, and kid movies are for the year. I also enlisted the help of the event planner to do an online poll to further pinpoint what would be popular. But popularity can't be the only criteria. My first question is always, "Will it fit on a bale of hay?".

Every year I do a different version of Frankenstein's Monster. They're different even though I go by the same picture every time. The hay does what it wants to do, and I'm limited by where the baling twine hits. We didn't get to have the event for two years due to Covid, so I wanted to make sure we came back with a bang! The event was a huge hit, and the hay bales fulfilled my mission. I saw so many photos of kids and families posing with the hay bales. It absolutely made my year!

Also, if you are interested, you can find my previous Halloween-themed posts by clicking here,  and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pikachu

Pikachu

Report

9points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#2

Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon

Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon

Report

8points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#3

The Mandalorian And Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian And Baby Yoda

Report

8points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#4

Poke Ball From Pokémon

Poke Ball From Pokémon

Report

7points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#5

10' Frankenstein's Hay Monster- Double Stacked 5' Bales

10' Frankenstein's Hay Monster- Double Stacked 5' Bales

Report

6points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
J Rob
J Rob
Community Member
11 minutes ago

My favorite. Very 3D!

1
1point
reply
#6

Bert

Bert

Report

6points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#7

Nintendo's Kirby

Nintendo's Kirby

Report

6points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#8

Bluey

Bluey

Report

5points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#9

Ernie

Ernie

Report

4points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#10

Nintendo's Mario

Nintendo's Mario

Report

4points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Daniel Tiger

Daniel Tiger

Report

3points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#12

Cocomelon

Cocomelon

Report

2points
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#13

Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime

Report

1point
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#14

Marshall From Paw Patrol

Marshall From Paw Patrol

Report

1point
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#15

Rubble From Paw Patrol

Rubble From Paw Patrol

Report

1point
Jean Marie Smith
POST
#16

Homage To Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Can

Homage To Andy Warhol's Campbell's Soup Can

Report

1point
Jean Marie Smith
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!