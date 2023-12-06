One Reddit user started a discussion online asking folks to share what in their opinion screams ‘I’m upper-class’. People online listed quite a few different things, varying from the way they speak, dress or act. But what would you say shows that a person is upper-class? Share your thoughts below!

So while rich people are easy to spot from their flaunting of their wealth, upper-class people usually tend to be less noticeable. But there are quite a few things that make you realize that you are probably on a slightly different level.

Firstly, what is upper-class? Many people think that upper-class just means people who are very rich - well, they are, but a different kind of rich than people who tend to buy luxury cars and clothes. According to Investopedia , a person who holds the highest position and rank in society is referred to as upper-class. In the social order, these individuals are regarded as the wealthiest and are situated above the working and middle classes.

#1 Talking about going to your lake house, but not in a boastful way... in an I assume everyone has a lake house kind of way.

#2 I work in entomology and often have to go to professional conferences and awards ceremonies where people are vying to connect with potential donors. There’s one older lady I always see, and while everyone else is dressed in suits and ties, or formal dresses, she’s dressed like a monarch butterfly. Butterfly earrings, butterfly wings on her back, orange as the setting sun.



If you can dress like a goddamn butterfly in a room full of professionals, you have enough money to not give a s**t about anyone else.

#3 i teach rich kid preschool. i looked up prices for some of the brand name coats they wore over the last winter and they average around $1000usd. they are 4~5 years old. they're not gonna fit in those next winter. they don't realize they're rich, they're mostly pretty wonderful kids.

#4 Not caring how expensive your belongings are, ppl who flaunt wealth aren't upper class

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My partner and I picked up one of our kids from a play date and the other kids mom commented on my beard because her husband also grows one ‘at the same time’. Confused I asked her if her husband’s beard was seasonal and she explained that he grows one in advance of piloting the yacht to ‘the islands’ but she makes him shave it off after she and the kids have taken the plane to meet him.



I grow mine to keep bits of egg in.

#6 I’m British, and it’s interesting reading this thread and seeing what I can only presume are Americans who clearly think being Upper Class and being rich are synonyms and describing behaviours attached to the latter status as being markers of the former.







Upper Class over here means something very different – imagine going for a walk in the countryside and running into some old dude dressed like a tramp and driving a beaten up landrover and having a pleasant conversation with him and then going to the pub in the next village only to have the locals tell you he was the Duke of Barsetshire and his family have been maintaining that land for the last 600 years – that is Upper Class. Those who are genuinely Upper Class may be rich, but they usually don’t show it and definitely don’t go in for conspicuous consumption.





ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Using the word summer as a verb

#8 “No, I CAN park there. It’s just $30.”



Said when parking in a “No Parking” zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Thinking everyone retires at some point

#10 The way someone walks into a room. At least here in the UK, there’s a kind of old money upper class you can just spot as soon as you meet someone. Their level of self-confidence is wholly uninfluenced by their surroundings, it’s just something built-in. No matter the situation, no matter if they make a fool of themselves, they are completely oblivious and unaffected by it.

#11 Being totally unaware of the cost of common items. I remember an interview with Bill Gates years ago and he hadn’t purchased groceries in so long he had zero clue what things cost. I remember they asked him the cost of a box of instant rice and he guessed $20 I think.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 "Back when I was the ambassador to ..."



It was at this point I realised I should keep my uncultured mouth shut, refuse alcohol and not delight the people around me with tales of Northern Ireland, especially the ones about incest. Also that maybe wearing a cheap dress from Shein wasn't one of my better ideas.

#13 Going to a prestigious school despite having mediocre grades.

#14 No cash but asset rich with a crumbling family home built in the 14th century, that hasn’t been maintained.



Beaten up Range Rover with private number plate.



Family history has so many ‘skeletons in the closet’

#15 When 16 year olds throw a tantrum bc their birthday Benz is black not pink.

#16 Lean and fit when in middle age. Poor people almost always look bad by middle age. This is the biggest giveaway. Also adding not knowing much about their local city as they have no need to venture out of their neighborhoods. And travelling to expensive destinations and staying in branded 5 star hotels each time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 When they visit your tiny house, and say "it's cozy". My upper class friend said this first time she came over and I teased her about it to no end, we had a good laugh.

#18 Having a maid.

#19 That Porsche SUV that all the blonde moms drive

#20 NEVER talking about money.



Talking about money in public is seen as cheap and distasteful.

#21 Clothes without obvious branding, but the patterns/designs match at the seams.

#22 You ever been chatting with someone and they complain that they drove their beach buggy too close to the ocean, and it got stuck, so they had to abandon it, and their dad won't buy them a new one?



Like, there's the beach buggy in the Florida house, and the south Carolina house, but he destroyed the one in the Nantucket house... And that's where he's living right now. So he needs a new one for there. The Boston house, fortunately, does not need a beach buggy. 😑



I will say, being taken out to dinner by the rich folk is DELIGHTFUL. And being invited to stay at their houses is also DELIGHTFUL.



According to the dad, the best diet is the rich man's diet. Just buy the most exorbitant things. Live off of oysters, lobsters, good steak, fine wine. Dinners in that house are something else.



When they buy new cars, they give away the old ones to friends and family. They aren't usually super fancy cars, but they're decently nice cars, and it's appreciated.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I once had a friend who owned one of the Island off the shore of Istanbul. Never once flaunted his wealth.



On the other hand this new rich kid always showed his new watch or something like that.

#24 Between my well off friends and my average income friends (I'm average) discussions on hobbies tend to either be about "the experience" or "the price".

#25 I trash up a very wealthy beach town each summer for a week. I’d say- perfect skin. Like…. Wax looking, perfect skin even on their legs. Also great hair. Never a bad haircut. And they play tennis all day long. That, or tons of white babies with Irish or Jamaican nannies.

#26 I’ve recently crossed the threshold.



It’s being able to pay for convenience. Skip a line? Yes. One or two steps above general admission/sitting? Yes. Grocery delivery? Of course.

#27 Flying private

#28 They believe that police will be there to protect their lives or property.

#29 Well done tattoos. They are so expensive and it’s hard to get in with a good artist.

#30 "Why don't you just take a vacation and travel? It's not that expensive."



Yes, yes it is, but the main thing here is that most people cannot miss a single paycheck. Hell, I missed two days of work and my paycheck went down like 300 hundred bucks. That's only four days.

#31 Being frugal, not cheap, but knowing how, when and where to spend your money

#32 People who say they aren't rich. "We're comfortable."

#33 "Do you get to the cloud district very often? Oh what am I saying? Of course you don't"

#34 Grey Poupon 🧐