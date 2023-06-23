“We Are All Replaceable”: Teacher Complies With Vice Principal’s Statement And Quits, Chaos Ensues

“To run one’s mouth” is considered a bad thing for a reason. Similarly, “to put your foot in your mouth” carries a similar emotion, one which makes us wish real life had an edit button. But in this way, regret can be a powerful lesson for people who really need to learn thinking before speaking.

A teacher shared his perfect opportunity to instantly teach someone a little bit of regret when a pushy Vice Principal told him that he and all his hard-working colleagues were basically “replaceable.” So OP decided to hold him to that and left the job in the middle of an educational shortage. As one can imagine, it didn’t go that well for the school.

Not insulting valuable employees seems like common sense

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

But one teacher ended up quitting the moment a vice principal said he was easily replaceable

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Quen_the_wizard

Decision-makers don’t always have the best grasp of the situation

Despite being in a senior role, this vice principal did not seem to grasp the actual supply and demand for labor in the field they ostensibly operate in. Teaching can be a richly rewarding job, but in many places, it tends to be underpaid. Underfunded areas, poorly maintained classrooms and long hours do not attract that many workers in the long run, hence the education shortage OP mentioned. In contrast, managerial positions, like the vice principal, who doesn’t even have the pressure of being the “big” boss will always find applicants. Similarly, a school without teachers will not function from day one, but a school without a VP will probably manage to keep on going for a while.

Unfortunately, it’s common enough that people in “higher” positions are more clueless than the “workers.” We can see this in OP’s story because the VP manages to make two major mistakes in the span of a few seconds. First and foremost, they seem to be operating under the impression that teachers at this school, or perhaps even the area, are replaceable. Further events showed that this was deeply untrue, something a VP should have already known, seeing as they would still be involved in the hiring and firing process at some level. Then, they went from making a factual mistake to directly insulting an employee. This is just bad form one way or another, there is no disguising it. But insulting a valuable employee is even worse and the VP should have known a lot better.

Entitlement makes one look bad and make poor decisions

This sort of poor decision-making is surprisingly common in many leadership positions. There are a combination of factors at play. Firstly, humans seem generally bad at assessing risk, independent of cognitive abilities. Perhaps the VP thought they needed to make a powerplay and went for a badly thought-out bluff. Alternatively, they could be a deeply entitled person who doesn’t even understand that they are wrong. Setting aside the issue of having someone like this in a leadership position, entitlement in very small doses can look like confidence. This is actually a useful trait, with measurable benefits to one’s career or academic performance. Issues arise then that confidence is not backed up by any real knowledge, skill, or experience. As we saw earlier, it’s clear that this VP does not actually understand their own field and put the entire organization at risk because they wanted to run their mouth. But one’s loss is another’s gain, so good for OP for making the best of the situation.

OP answered some reader’s questions

And others share their stories of disrespectful bosses