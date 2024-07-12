Teen Feels Entitled To Brother Picking Him Up, Gets Taught A Lesson With A Long Ride Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Entitled people are generally a nuisance, but for the most part we can just ignore them and move on. But sometimes the entitled brat happens to be a family member, for example, a sibling, so you can’t just get rid of them so easily.

A man shared his brilliant bit of malicious compliance when his entitled brother would not stop demanding that he give him a ride. So the man decided to do exactly as he asked, while taking numerous stops along the way. We reached out to the driver in the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Some siblings are just annoying and are constantly demanding things

So one brother decided to do exactly as his younger sibling asked and gave him a ride

Readers thought the story was hilarious and chatted with the man in the comments

