“Play Stupid Games, You Win Stupid Prizes”: HOA Resident Teaches Parking Spot Thief A Lesson

Any driver knows that parking can be a huge pain in the neck. That’s why many of them pay to have an assigned parking spot, so they don’t have to go looking for an empty one at the end of a long day.

This redditor, too, paid for the parking spot next to her house; however, someone would repeatedly leave their vehicle there. To make matters worse, the person continued doing so even after multiple conversations with—and notes left by—the OP. Unsurprisingly, the latter eventually ran out of patience. Scroll down to find the full story below.

People parking in places where they shouldn’t is far more common than most drivers would want it to be

This woman had to deal with someone repeatedly using her parking spot

