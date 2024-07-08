Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Play Stupid Games, You Win Stupid Prizes”: HOA Resident Teaches Parking Spot Thief A Lesson
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Play Stupid Games, You Win Stupid Prizes”: HOA Resident Teaches Parking Spot Thief A Lesson

Any driver knows that parking can be a huge pain in the neck. That’s why many of them pay to have an assigned parking spot, so they don’t have to go looking for an empty one at the end of a long day.

This redditor, too, paid for the parking spot next to her house; however, someone would repeatedly leave their vehicle there. To make matters worse, the person continued doing so even after multiple conversations with—and notes left by—the OP. Unsurprisingly, the latter eventually ran out of patience. Scroll down to find the full story below.

People parking in places where they shouldn’t is far more common than most drivers would want it to be

Image credits: Mindaugas Balčiauskas / Boredpanda (not the actual photo)

This woman had to deal with someone repeatedly using her parking spot

Image credits: ifer endahl / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: shibainumom0625

Netizens wanted to know if it was always the same car in the parking space assigned to the OP

Redditors shared their reactions in the comments, they didn’t think the OP was a jerk in the situation

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
21 minutes ago

NTA. The 'guest' was (consistently) the AH. Not in the USA, but when I bought my last house (with own drive and wall/garden on either side, my next door neighbour parked on it on my first night there (my car went in the garage). I had to go round and knock on his door. He was VERY annoyed when I told him to remove his car. He was verbally aggressive when defending his action, declaring that he had permission as his previous neighbours had said he could always park there as he, his kids and wife had cars and he had no room for his work van. They had turned their garden into paving for parking (the front gardens of the houses were very large, but the drives could only take one car, due to the garage extending fully from the side of the house). I reminded him that the neighbour had SOLD the house to ME (Freehold property, btw), and he was trespassing. He moved, and has ignored me for the last 4 yrs now, lol.

poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
12 minutes ago

I call that a win-win situation lol. He doesn't use your drive anymore and the icing on the cake is he doesn't talk to you either.

Load More Replies...
paulclarey avatar
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
40 minutes ago

I lived in a town near a nuclear power plant. The workers were bused in from out of town so we had a lot of cars parked in our parking bays. I had two and one was being used four days "on" three days "off" by someone. I rang the plant who sent out someone that left warnings on cars about taking residents spaces. Next day over half the cars were gone!

