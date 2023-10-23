ADVERTISEMENT

Some things are so normal in our society that we don’t even think about it, just accept it the way it is. But the minute you start thinking about it, you realize how questionable it is. And that if people wouldn’t have normalized such a thing, we definitely would understand it to be a scam. 

Today, let’s take a look at some money-related things that would be considered scams if society hadn’t normalized them. 

#1

Healthcare not including dental and vision

JeleeighBa

#2

Charging subscription fees to access software on hardware you already own.

"*Our customers pay for our over priced goods, but they appear to still have money. How can we make them buy the product every month without us having to pay to make or ship any new materials*!?"

Griffindance

Sara Wilson
Sara Wilson
Sara Wilson
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Quick books, back around 2008, was charging $50/mo for ANY kind of customer support.

#3

buying schoolbooks. publishers know you have literally no choice but to buy it and jack up the price in many cases. And some teachers get a cut on those sales which is insanely scummy but somehow tolerated in many schools.

I've had classes where you had to pay 150$ for a book we didn't even use once during the class, but you literally couldn't do any of the online evaluations unless you bought it. It's just a way for some company to make an easy 500-600 dollars or more off the back of students.

NxOKAG03

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
52 minutes ago

A thief has stolen $20,000 worth of university textbooks. He was caught and forced to return all three of them.

#4

Insurance. You give them money month after month, year after year, and then when it comes time where you need to use it they will try their absolute hardest to give you as little as possible

esquegee

#5

inflation since covid

kingjasko96

#6

Ink cartridges

NorEaster_23

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

Even worse are the printers that now automatically order you new cartridges when they decide the ink levels are getting low.

#7

Subscription services in vehicles. Pay monthly/yearly for heated seats or to unlock performance mode. I don't get how people support this business practice.

PolishSausa9e

#8

I have to pay a 3% convenience fee to pay my rent online… I literally have to pay to pay my rent, it's disgraceful.

JiveTurkey2727

T.
T.
T.
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I'm sure that in Switzerland this would be illegal.

#9

Landlords buy up property they don't need so they can sell it back at an extreme markup as rent to people who actually do need it. With almost any other commodity it would be called scalping, and be regarded as the scam that it is, but with a commodity so material we literally call it "real estate", we just act like this is how things are supposed to be.

Aralith1

arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
44 minutes ago

If I were to win/receive a lot of money, I'd buy up low cost property. This would be refurbished into good housing for people on low incomes. The aim would be to provide good quality, stable homes for people who are normally priced out of the market. If a profit was possible, it would be used to buy more property, and help people enter an agreement where they can start building equity.

#10

>I'll start: paying for water

You're not paying for water, per se. You're paying for *treated* water. Tap water is filtered, purified, and tested. Bottled water is ... bottled. Either way, some work has been done to it, and that is the value-added portion of the water which you're paying for.

You are welcome to go down to the lake and drink out of it for free. Good luck with that, by the way.

Bizarre_Protuberance

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I have a really old well (covered and unused) in my backyard. I'm not going to be the one who figures out who all is down there.

#11

Paying the same price for digital games as physical.

Digital should be muuuuuch cheaper.

rickytrevorlayhey

arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
42 minutes ago

No, not 'much' cheaper. The cost of making physical copies of the games is not great. The costs are incurred in paying for the people who make them, the advertising etc.

#12

Baby formula. There is NO reason it should cost that much.

TheLandofPears

#13

Capitalism . Working hard for peanuts so the people upstairs can get wealthy.

Artistic-Monitor4566

Dane
Dane
Dane
Community Member
36 minutes ago

It wasn't always this way. It seems "greed" was promulgated in the '70's, via tax breaks, etc, to the point that business owners and corporations are no longer morally obligated to share the spoils.

#14

Organized religion

vawlk

#15

The lottery

Almost all other forms of gambling at least give you a reasonable chance of winning something. The lottery is straight up robbing the stupid

MrMojoFomo

#16

Political Parties.

WhyYouNoLikeMeBro

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Special Interest groups, lobbyists, gerrymandering, electoral college, or otherwise over-riding the will of the people.

#17

Tipping

Fluid_Door7148

Ryan
Ryan
Ryan
Community Member
1 hour ago

The history of tipping is pretty interesting. Totally scummy, but interesting.

#18

Overdraft fees. Tax on being broke.

mauore11

#19

Light bulbs. Apparently when first invented they lasted too long and so manufacturers had to reduce their longevity to make them commercially viable. Scam.

zzzzard8

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Not quite. There was a cartel formed to standardise light bulbs, including their lifespan, but the longer-lasting bulbs at the time were undesirable because of lower efficiency (as in light output per power input) and greater heat output, so it wasn't as simple as this makes out.

#20

Extended warranties

jzarvey

#21

Every type of monthly bill going up year-on-year above inflation unless you change providers every year.

Cheeslord2

#22

Campaign finances

Fair-Ad-5852

#23

Hospitals taking additional fees on so you have to constantly ask them to itemize it so they remove the bogus add one

Ok-Possession-1120

Dane
Dane
Dane
Community Member
30 minutes ago

(In the US) I work and have decent insurance. Got a nose bleed my local clinic couldn't stop. Went to the ER - Nearly $5k (of which I had to pay nearly $1500). They used some name-brand nose--spray (an anti-coagulant), and when that didn't work, inserted an inflatable tampon (that fell out 2 hours later). Why so high? Apparently, while I was bent over bleeding into a bedpan, a "specialist" literally stuck his head in the door to ask how it was going.

#24

Voting. We don't pick them they pick us. They draw the lines to better the chances for they're demographic. Gerrymandering it's a thing

THEREAL242

Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
47 minutes ago

But it's still worth doing it. Not voting isn't a tool of resistance, but a tool of surrender.

#25

Pyramid schemes (you'd think by now people would easily recognize them)

There's some that do actually make you money but you'd have to have a cold heart for it.

I had these 2 high school friends who were a couple. Totally normal people. After high school we kept in touch and would get together often on weekends.

One day though they started sending us these invitations on fb or text to go to some meeting about some new energy drinks or protein idk. We wouldn't answer as we just didn't feel right about it.

On Facebook we would see they posted a lot, but I mean dozens of posts a day about joining thir team and how they would be selling a lot and the awards they were given for being top sellers etc.

Turns out that they never sold any drinks. They would just go around recruiting people to sell them while charging them to join the team because they would help them with advertising and with distribution.

They did make money apparently but over getting people to join knowing it was a bs product and it would probably not sell at all. They made money off those people joining. Not sales of the product. But they spent time and effort on that gig.

It went on for a while but like expected, they aren't doing it anymore. But we don't talk to them as much because their insisting emails and dms sort of became annoying and we started to ignore them.

Affectionate_Fly1413

#26

Very rich people having a "family trust" to evade inheritance tax

roywill2

#27

Property tax when you supposedly "own" your house

I suppose the house is owned, the land definitely isn't.

bacc1010

M O'Connell
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
18 minutes ago

How do you expect infrastructure maintenance to be paid for?

#28

Apple.

matrimc7

#29

Interest rates in banking, or just banking in general. They literally use your money to lend other people money so they can charge then interest, making them money with your money.

What's worse is that in times of crisis they can just declare bankruptcy and that's it, they don't owe you anything and you're s**t outta luck, even if they lost literally all your life savings.

Also they force you to get a credit card if you want to apply for a loan, banking is just scams on top of scams.

TheatreCunt , RDNE Stock project Report

#30

Buying a house. Mortgages are often the same or less than the rent you're paying but the banks says you can't afford it.

Report

#31

Insulin

Report

brianne_amos avatar
Brainmas
Brainmas
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cost of it and other necessary medications is an absolute scam. I know a guy who literally went blind in his 20s because he lost his insurance and couldn't afford his insulin.

#32

36 Scams That Are So Normalized We Don't Even Realize When It's Happening To Us The supplement industry

Kolob619 , Daily Nouri Report

#33

36 Scams That Are So Normalized We Don't Even Realize When It's Happening To Us Things being $19.99 instead of $20

Draw_Rude , Eduardo Soares Report

#34

36 Scams That Are So Normalized We Don't Even Realize When It's Happening To Us Temu, TikTok, Wish

Lyra1994 , cottonbro studio Report

#35

36 Scams That Are So Normalized We Don't Even Realize When It's Happening To Us The whole system of Credit scores

roasttrumpet , Pixabay Report

#36

36 Scams That Are So Normalized We Don't Even Realize When It's Happening To Us Retirement plans. Wall Street unloads all their s****y bets on pensions leaving the average American as the bag holder.

MeWantFood69 , James Hose Jr Report

#37

36 Scams That Are So Normalized We Don't Even Realize When It's Happening To Us Wall Street.

Miss_X2m1 , Nout Gons Report

#38

36 Scams That Are So Normalized We Don't Even Realize When It's Happening To Us Democracy in its current form

Awengal , Robin Erino Report

