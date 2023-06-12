127 Times People Tried Power Washing Things And The Results Were So Satisfying, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)
There’s something hard-wired into us that fills us with satisfaction when we clean something dirty. Practically every cleaning product ad banks on this by showing their product as it cuts through nasty messes, but few tools do it better in real life than a power washer. That’s probably what makes these before-and-after power washing pics gathered from Reddit so lovely.
For such a relatively mundane and widespread cleaning technology, power washing had a colorful start. Did you know that power washing was invented during, and essentially in response to, the Prohibition era in America? Necessity is the mother of invention!
My Mom Cleaned The Pool
Imperial Castle In Poznan, Poland
Before And After
My Sister + Power-Washer = Excellent Results
My Dad Power-Washed This Little Alcove On His House
Adirondack Chairs Before And After
Erasing 25 Years
My Floor Was So Dirty I Was Able To Create A Chessboard Pattern Just By Power-Washing
Sweet And Sad. My Uncle Lost His Wife A Few Years Ago. Still Misses Her Dearly
Old Fire Pit Work In Progress
So Rewarding- Hasn’t Been Touched In 30 Years
Cathedral-Basilica In León, Nicaragua - Roof Restoration
Bringing A Pond Back To Life
Indian Sandstone
I Bought A Sailing Boat That Had Been Stood Unused For 15 Years. Nothing That A Good Clean Can't Fix
Got It Done Today. Fountain Was All Cleaned Up
A 400m Power-Washing Mural On The Vouglans Dam In France
I Now Have Clean Balls
