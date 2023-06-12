There’s something hard-wired into us that fills us with satisfaction when we clean something dirty. Practically every cleaning product ad banks on this by showing their product as it cuts through nasty messes, but few tools do it better in real life than a power washer. That’s probably what makes these before-and-after power washing pics gathered from Reddit so lovely.

For such a relatively mundane and widespread cleaning technology, power washing had a colorful start. Did you know that power washing was invented during, and essentially in response to, the Prohibition era in America? Necessity is the mother of invention!

#1

My Mom Cleaned The Pool

My Mom Cleaned The Pool

catknitski

goodbye grime stone, hello blue

#2

Imperial Castle In Poznan, Poland

Imperial Castle In Poznan, Poland

bigmeat

You never power wash an old stone wall… it's harder and more expensive to clean it.

#3

Before And After

Before And After

hassan_26

#4

My Sister + Power-Washer = Excellent Results

My Sister + Power-Washer = Excellent Results

Kelly960

she blew the bushes away too!

#5

My Dad Power-Washed This Little Alcove On His House

My Dad Power-Washed This Little Alcove On His House

Pumm

#6

Adirondack Chairs Before And After

Adirondack Chairs Before And After

AHole95

Adirondack Chairs After And Before.

#7

Erasing 25 Years

Erasing 25 Years

BostonBobL

#8

My Floor Was So Dirty I Was Able To Create A Chessboard Pattern Just By Power-Washing

My Floor Was So Dirty I Was Able To Create A Chessboard Pattern Just By Power-Washing

StupidRedditGarbage

#9

Sweet And Sad. My Uncle Lost His Wife A Few Years Ago. Still Misses Her Dearly

Sweet And Sad. My Uncle Lost His Wife A Few Years Ago. Still Misses Her Dearly

benny2408

I bet she sees that from where she is

#10

Old Fire Pit Work In Progress

Old Fire Pit Work In Progress

naylandoneal

I kinda like the rims before - with the moss

#11

So Rewarding- Hasn't Been Touched In 30 Years

So Rewarding- Hasn’t Been Touched In 30 Years

luckysgrow

#12

Cathedral-Basilica In León, Nicaragua - Roof Restoration

Cathedral-Basilica In León, Nicaragua - Roof Restoration

HSGabo

#13

Bringing A Pond Back To Life

Bringing A Pond Back To Life

Paper_Coin

Fish now wondering how the heck they'll evolve after some bastard removed their primordial soup.

#14

Indian Sandstone

Indian Sandstone

custardy_cream

#15

I Bought A Sailing Boat That Had Been Stood Unused For 15 Years. Nothing That A Good Clean Can't Fix

I Bought A Sailing Boat That Had Been Stood Unused For 15 Years. Nothing That A Good Clean Can't Fix

TomKostas

From derelict to millionaire's plaything!

#16

Got It Done Today. Fountain Was All Cleaned Up

Got It Done Today. Fountain Was All Cleaned Up

thepowerofwaterpw

#17

A 400m Power-Washing Mural On The Vouglans Dam In France

A 400m Power-Washing Mural On The Vouglans Dam In France

Lightwags

#18

I Now Have Clean Balls

I Now Have Clean Balls

iccsos

So do I but I just stood in the shower, didn't need to use powerwash

#19

A Quick Walk Clean

A Quick Walk Clean

iccsos

#20

My Uncle Owns A Power-Washing Business. So Satisfying

My Uncle Owns A Power-Washing Business. So Satisfying

MGNConflict

#21

Building On Broadway By Madison Square Partly Into Being Power-Washed. It's A Fun Watch

Building On Broadway By Madison Square Partly Into Being Power-Washed. It’s A Fun Watch

Injustpotato

#22

I Restored A Family Heirloom

I Restored A Family Heirloom

Cori-ly_Fries

#23

Quite Happy With How This Deck Cleaned Up

Quite Happy With How This Deck Cleaned Up

zplums222

#24

My Grandmother Needed Her Deck Cleaned, But This Was More Pleasing

My Grandmother Needed Her Deck Cleaned, But This Was More Pleasing

hunglowbungalow

#25

Before, During, After

Before, During, After

scotty2hotty94

#26

First Time The Roof Has Been Cleaned In Years. Maybe Decades

First Time The Roof Has Been Cleaned In Years. Maybe Decades

turbopenguin

#27

From Brown To Red

From Brown To Red

iccsos

#28

Before And After Clearing This Mess With A Power-Washer

Before And After Clearing This Mess With A Power-Washer

chudleyjustin

#29

House Was Built In 1820. Probably It's First Power-Wash Ever

House Was Built In 1820. Probably It's First Power-Wash Ever

NeasM

#30

Brick Steps

Brick Steps

MakeMeMooo

#31

Unearthed My Overgrown Front Path

Unearthed My Overgrown Front Path

AudiFiend

#32

I Think It's Safe To Say That This Took A Place In The Top 3 Dirtiest Trucks I've Ever Washed. Something A Little Different For Y'all

I Think It’s Safe To Say That This Took A Place In The Top 3 Dirtiest Trucks I’ve Ever Washed. Something A Little Different For Y’all

Igniting_Chaos_

#33

Hopefully My In-Laws Approve Of My Little Power-Washing Initiative

Hopefully My In-Laws Approve Of My Little Power-Washing Initiative

skrkwhy

You mean you didn't ask them first??

#34

Slowly Making Progress Over Lunch Each Day

Slowly Making Progress Over Lunch Each Day

NCSUGray90

#35

Did My First Power-Washing Job

Did My First Power-Washing Job

Viccodw

#36

Clogged Pool Filters Before And After

Clogged Pool Filters Before And After

jimmyjams_

#37

Before And After. A Satisfying Few Hours

Before And After. A Satisfying Few Hours

reddit.com

#38

Patio Before And After

Patio Before And After

HelloJohn_HelloJohn

#39

First Power-Wash After Being Outside For 25 Years

First Power-Wash After Being Outside For 25 Years

DigStock

#40

Seeing A Dirty Fence Makes Me Just Want To Clean It

Seeing A Dirty Fence Makes Me Just Want To Clean It

Leffious2

#41

Power-Washing Progress Of The Louvre, Paris

Power-Washing Progress Of The Louvre, Paris

Absofeckinlutely

#42

There's A Beautiful Deck Hiding Beneath This Ugly, Old Stain

There's A Beautiful Deck Hiding Beneath This Ugly, Old Stain

Miklos Pressure Washing and Deck Restoration

#43

Washing The Manure Spreader Is Always A Bad Situation

Washing The Manure Spreader Is Always A Bad Situation

TrailsideDairy

#44

Before And After Photos Of Pressure-Washing The Stone Wall In Front Of My House

Before And After Photos Of Pressure-Washing The Stone Wall In Front Of My House

redraider-102

#45

Would You Like To Sit On My Deck?

Would You Like To Sit On My Deck?

LEJ45

#46

Deck Steps After A Long Winter

Deck Steps After A Long Winter

halldawg08

#47

Fence Cleaning

Fence Cleaning

msumm323

#48

A Fun Gradient Of A Pressure-Washed Fence

A Fun Gradient Of A Pressure-Washed Fence

sjk033

#49

Before And After Of Pressure-Washing The Stairs

Before And After Of Pressure-Washing The Stairs

nmbullshark

#50

This Side Of The Deck Gets Zero Sun. You Don't Realize How Bad It Is Until You Clean It

This Side Of The Deck Gets Zero Sun. You Don't Realize How Bad It Is Until You Clean It

WCGWjoiningReddit

#51

Before And After

Before And After

shackshinetampa

#52

My First Power-Wash. Loved It

My First Power-Wash. Loved It

zvekl

#53

Early Baroque Epitaph Before And After Power-Washing

Early Baroque Epitaph Before And After Power-Washing

New-Oil8433

#54

After Months Of Nagging, My Boss Finally Let Me Clean The Freezer

After Months Of Nagging, My Boss Finally Let Me Clean The Freezer

pleep-plop-pathetic

#55

Looking For A Wall Base Pun Title

Looking For A Wall Base Pun Title

iccsos

#56

54 Years Of Dirt

54 Years Of Dirt

Dwaighn1

#57

Always Fun To Power-Wash The ATV After A Long Ride

Always Fun To Power-Wash The ATV After A Long Ride

mr_never_lift

#58

I Was Doing A Food Delivery. Was Surprised By This

I Was Doing A Food Delivery. Was Surprised By This

oshio_kusanagi

#59

Another Day In The Life Of A Pressure-Washer

Another Day In The Life Of A Pressure-Washer

Informal-Science3125

#60

This Is My Entire Personality Now. Slowly Going To Power-Wash Our Entire Apartment Complex

This Is My Entire Personality Now. Slowly Going To Power-Wash Our Entire Apartment Complex

One-Understanding-94

#61

Concrete Paver Patio Brought To Life

Concrete Paver Patio Brought To Life

Greenfossilfuel

#62

Before And After

Before And After

sweetcheesedreams

#63

Before vs. After. We've Had These Lions For Years! I Never Knew How White They Were

Before vs. After. We’ve Had These Lions For Years! I Never Knew How White They Were

dhebwnqj

#64

It's That Time Of The Year Again

It’s That Time Of The Year Again

Exper

#65

“Teak Is No Longer Bleak” (My Boyfriend's Choice Of Words). I Think The Table Was A Little Dirty

“Teak Is No Longer Bleak” (My Boyfriend's Choice Of Words). I Think The Table Was A Little Dirty

tsavoy224 Report

#66

Wife Kept Telling Me The Patio Chairs Were Filthy. I Didn't Believe Her Until Today

Wife Kept Telling Me The Patio Chairs Were Filthy. I Didn't Believe Her Until Today

waldo06 Report

#67

Stone Cleaning

Stone Cleaning

bripark89 Report

#68

Cleaning The Monsoon Mess

Cleaning The Monsoon Mess

tushark1 Report

#69

Equinox All Cleaned Up

Equinox All Cleaned Up

HydrovacJack Report

#70

I Battled Through The Sleet And Snow To Get This One Done

I Battled Through The Sleet And Snow To Get This One Done

Fastpotato Report

#71

Don't Leave Your Pool Unlocked, Or I Will Pressure-Wash All Your Rust

Don't Leave Your Pool Unlocked, Or I Will Pressure-Wash All Your Rust

Leffious2 Report

Is this guy the Phantom Powerwasher or something?

#72

Moss Is Beautiful, But You Can Slip On It

Moss Is Beautiful, But You Can Slip On It

Gmart Report

#73

I Love Working With These Tiles

I Love Working With These Tiles

MiamisOwn Report

#74

Dirty Chair On Sunny Day. Only One Thing For It

Dirty Chair On Sunny Day. Only One Thing For It

DineAndDance Report

#75

Muskoka Chair Restoration

Muskoka Chair Restoration

tiiiki Report

#76

I Made My Husband Promise To Take A Before And After Picture

I Made My Husband Promise To Take A Before And After Picture

sweet_potato_75 Report

#77

Not Perfect But It Looks Nice

Not Perfect But It Looks Nice

Sin201 Report

#78

Just Bought My First House And Thought My Shutters Were Green

Just Bought My First House And Thought My Shutters Were Green

beardandbandana Report