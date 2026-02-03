Sacha Baron Cohen Breaks Silence With Rare Message To Ex‑Wife Isla Fisher After Divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacha Baron Cohen has largely stayed silent about his relationship with ex-wife Isla Fisher since their 2025 divorce, but on February 3, he broke that silence on Instagram to mark a milestone for the actress.

Cohen’s social media activity followed months of speculated tension between him and Fisher, who were married for 13 years and had been dating for a decade before they tied the knot.

The rumors stem from Cohen reportedly believing that Fisher sided with fellow Australian actress Rebel Wilson in a controversy involving him.

The pair announced their divorce in 2024, shortly after Cohen made headlines for allegedly asking Wilson to perform an explicit act on set.

In February 2025, Cohen, according to a source close to him, grew angry towards the Australian talent as he linked a comment she had made in an interview to the drama between him and his co-star, Rebel Wilson.

Still, it seems things may not be completely strained between the ex-lovebirds, as fans believe his latest words for her could be an effort to get back on amicable terms.

“He’s picking up the pieces,” remarked a social media user, while another added, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

Sacha Baron Cohen wished Isla Fisher on her birthday after longstanding rumors of bad blood between them

Sacha Baron Cohen in a white suit at a public event, breaking silence with rare message to ex‑wife after divorce

In their April 2024 separation announcement, Cohen and Fisher said they would remain friends and were committed to co-parenting their three children.

A month after the finalization of their divorce in June 2025, though, Fisher shared a statistic about women opting out of marriage in the current era, turning heads.

“For all those men who say, ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you. Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig just to get a little sausage,” Fisher’s July 2025 Instagram post stated.

Woman with red hair smiling and posing on a green couch, related to Sacha Baron Cohen's rare message to ex-wife Isla Fisher.

Then, in November of the said year, while on the press tour for her latest Now You See Me movie, Fisher spoke to New Beauty Magazine about feeling a “different type of grief” following her separation from Cohen.

Expressing that she had a “really challenging time” because of her divorce, the actress said, “I definitely feel like there’s something about the divorce club that anyone in it understands in a way other people don’t.”

The same month, Fisher told Elle Decoration that she had a “bit of a cry” when furniture for her new house arrived, making being single feel very real.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher posing together at an event, dressed formally in tuxedo and black dress.

All these comments led the masses to assume that Fisher and Cohen’s divorce was not as mutual as they had informed it was.

“Poor girl. I remember she was so smitten,” sympathized a netizen with Fisher, while another added, “I’m sorry, honey. You’ll be okay.”

Cohen’s birthday wish for his ex-wife’s 50th birthday today has added renewed intrigue to the matter.

Isla Fisher smiling in a silver sequin off-shoulder dress against a blue background, related to Sacha Baron Cohen news.

“Happy birthday to the funniest, most joyful person, a brilliant talent, and a fantastic mum. May the next decade be even better,” Cohen wrote on his Instagram Story.

The Borat actor’s birthday message came alongside a picture of Fisher smiling while rocking an oversized blue sweater.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s divorce came amid a scandal involving him and Rebel Wilson

Isla Fisher smiling indoors wearing a knit sweater and orange cap in a rare message from Sacha Baron Cohen after divorce.

Sacha Baron Cohen responding with a rare message to ex-wife Isla Fisher following their recent divorce announcement.

In March 2024, Rebel Wilson, Sacha Baron Cohen’s The Brothers Grimsby co-star, revealed who the “a**hole” was to whom she had dedicated a chapter of her then-upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

Taking to her Instagram, Wilson said it was Cohen and claimed he was trying to hinder the release of her book, but it would come out nonetheless, and people would know the truth.

Rebel Rising was released in the U.S. in April 2024.

The book alleged that Cohen repeatedly asked Wilson to strip down for scenes.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher posing together outdoors near water with city skyline in the background.

In an excerpt from the tome published by People Magazine, Wilson wrote that the actor summoned her via a production assistant on the set of their film in 2014 under the guise of filming an additional sequence.

Cohen then lowered his trousers and made an inappropriate request, which Wilson claimed in her book that she declined.

People reported that Cohen’s representatives provided the outlet with nine anonymous statements from those involved with the film.

Isla Fisher in a fitted pink dress smiling and posing against a plain white wall after Sacha Baron Cohen message on divorce.

Five of them said they witnessed the scene described above, and all of them disputed Wilson’s account.

According to one producer cited by the publication, Wilson had read the script, which required her character to attempt the explicit act she was blaming Cohen of forcing, in advance.

“At no point” did Cohen make any inappropriate request, the producer noted.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher sitting closely on a chair outdoors, smiling and relaxed together.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive, detailed evidence,” a spokesperson for Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

The evidence included “contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Isla Fisher’s remarks about women in her life were widely seen as support for Rebel Wilson, reportedly upsetting Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen in a white shirt and pinstripe pants posing against a dark background in a black and white photo.

Fisher spoke to The Sunday Times in February 2025 about trying to find her feet both personally and professionally amid her divorce.

During her interview, Fisher called the women in her life her support system.

“The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me,” the Confessions of a Shopaholic star said.

“I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship,” Fisher added.

Days after the interview, a source close to Cohen told the Daily Mail that the comment left the actor “furious” because it seemingly suggested Fisher was placing her loyalty with Wilson in their scandal.

The source further claimed the Cohen-Wilson controversy was “very much” at the heart of his relationship breakdown with Fisher.

Isla Fisher seems to be moving on from Cohen, impressing fans

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher smiling together outdoors, wearing striped shirts and enjoying a sunny day.

Fisher, who said in her The Sunday Times interview that dating was not on her to-do list following the divorce, uploaded pictures with a mystery man on her Instagram on January 3.

The actress appeared to have vacationed in Barbados for the New Year.

Sharing a carousel post from the trip, Fisher sneaked in a picture of a man drinking a cocktail. She also posted a picture of the man’s feet.

“You are looking so happy,” one fan wrote, while another added, “All I can say about the fourth photo is … woooow!”

“Did not see that coming,” a netizen said about Cohen’s message for Fisher

