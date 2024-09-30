Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Love Is Love": Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her "Disney Princess" Ramona Agruma In Italy
Celebrities, Entertainment

"Love Is Love": Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her "Disney Princess" Ramona Agruma In Italy

Rebel Wilson tied the knot with fashion designer Ramona Agruma in Sardinia, Italy, last Saturday (September 28).

The brides said “I do” under an arch of flowers at the exclusive Hotel Cala di Volpe, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

Rebel and Ramona confirmed their relationship in June 2022 when the actress and comedian wrote on Instagram, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove” along with a selfie of them.

Highlights
  • Rebel Wilson married fashion designer Ramona Agruma in Sardinia, Italy.
  • The couple confirmed their relationship in June 2022 with a romantic Instagram post.
  • The Pitch Perfect actress proposed on Valentine's Day 2023 in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Pitch Perfect star proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2023 in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland California.

Rebel Wilson married fashion designer Ramona Agruma in Sardinia, Italy
Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Rebel shared photos of the magical moment online: one features the couple sharing a kiss, with Ramona holding out her hand to show her ring, while the other snapshot captures Rebel down on one knee in front of her now-wife.

“We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” the Australian actress wrote at the time.

The couple confirmed their relationship in June 2022, with Rebel writing, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess"

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

In her memoir, Rebel Rising, released in April 2024, the actress shared more details about the proposal.

“Ramona sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases. I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box. I end with, ‘So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?’ ‘Yes,’ she says through the tears streaming down her face.”

After going public with their romance, the couple went on a trip to the seaside town of Porto Cervo, Italy.

“Ciao Bellas,” Rebel captioned a photo of them holding hands at the time. During the vacation, they spent five days at the Hotel Cala di Volpe, where they recently married.

Rebel and Ramona were introduced through a mutual friend, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Image credits: BACKGRID UK / Vida Press

Image credits: rossini_photography

Image credits: rossini_photography

The Bachelorette actress revealed on the U Up? podcast that she used the VIP dating app Raya before meeting Ramona. She was later introduced to her through a mutual friend, Australian actor Hugh Sheridan.

“I am now happily in a relationship,” Rebel told hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid. 

“I met them at a friend’s set-up. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set-up. 

“He had known both of us for at least five years, and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!”

"That was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic," Rebel described

Image credits: Rebel Wilson

Image credits: Rebel Wilson

The pair first spoke on the phone before meeting in person, Rebel told People Magazine.

“And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Rebel welcomed her daughter, Royce Lillian, via a surrogate in November 2022. 

Speaking on Australia’s The Morning Show, Ramona described raising the toddler as a “life-changing” experience for both women.

“It’s like you start thinking about someone else instead of yourself. Priorities change,” said the founder of clothing brand Lemon Limon.

Last January, Rebel surprised her now-wife for her 4oth birthday with a billboard featuring a photo of them together

Image credits: Ramona Agruma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona Agruma (@ramonaagruma)

Image credits: Ramona Agruma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona Agruma (@ramonaagruma)

She continued: “When you think, ‘Aw, I wish I would go have a massage’ or something, instead you’re like, ‘No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'”

The wedding comes at a special time in Rebel’s professional life. Her directorial debut, The Deb, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 14. 

The comedy musical film, which stars Rebel and Naomi Sequeira, tells the story of two teenage girls who attend their small town’s annual debutante ball.

On social media, people congratulated the happy couple on their wedding

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

“Love Is Love”: Rebel Wilson Ties The Knot With Her “Disney Princess” Ramona Agruma In Italy

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking sweet treats, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

