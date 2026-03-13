Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“His Injector Needs To Be Jailed”: Fans Explode Over Ryan Gosling’s Premiere Appearance, Sparking Speculation
Ryan Gosling in a striped suit at a movie premiere, fans react strongly sparking speculation about his injector.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“His Injector Needs To Be Jailed”: Fans Explode Over Ryan Gosling’s Premiere Appearance, Sparking Speculation

Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
3

22

3

Ryan Gosling set social media abuzz at the Paris premiere of his sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary.

Instead of focusing on his movie, several people fixated on the Hollywood heartthrob’s appearance. Specifically, many users attributed the apparent puffiness of his face to possible cosmetic work.

For the premiere on Wednesday (March 11), Ryan looked dapper in a pinstripe suit and leather tie courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Ryan Gosling's puffier face at the Paris premiere sparked widespread cosmetic surgery speculation online.
    • Experts believe Ryan began using facial fillers a few years ago, particularly in his midface area.
    • His new space film, 'Project Hail Mary', starring Ryan as a stranded science teacher, hits theaters on March 20.

    Ryan Gosling’s Paris premiere sparked frenzy over the actor’s alleged “new face”
    Ryan Gosling smiling at premiere event wearing a pinstripe suit and black tie against colorful backdrop.

    Image credits: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

    Commenting on his alleged “new face,” one viewer asked, “This isn’t a wax figure?”

    “His injector needs to be jailed,” exclaimed one critic.

    Another person said Ryan looks like a “50-year-old teenager,” even though the actor is 45.

    “How are we supposed to believe this man is a lonely space scientist?” someone wrote, referring to his latest role. “He looks like he is about to drop a fragrance called Oxygen.”

    Ryan Gosling at a movie premiere, wearing a pinstripe suit and tie, sparking fans’ speculation and reactions.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

    Screenshot of a tweet saying his injector needs to be jailed in a discussion about Ryan Gosling’s premiere appearance.

    Image credits: Q89013841

    The Notebook star, who has not addressed the online commentary about his appearance, previously sparked plastic surgery speculation when he sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this month.

    Pointing to a supposed change in his face, many claimed Ryan had undergone cosmetic procedures like Botox or fillers, speculating that he did so around the time he began filming for Barbie to look younger for the role of the charming, insecure Ken.

    Many fans lamented that the 45-year-old actor appears to have had plastic surgery or Botox
    Ryan Gosling at a premiere event, wearing a black striped suit, sparking fans’ speculation over his appearance.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage / Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

    Fan reacting to Ryan Gosling’s premiere appearance, sparking speculation about his injector during a social media discussion.

    Image credits: fashionn_iconn

    “He looks like he had his cheeks and nose done,” one viewer commented following his talk-show appearance.

    “Love Ryan Gosling, he’s one of a kind. I just wish he’d stop getting filler in his face,” echoed another.

    “It’s been a hard week. I found out Ryan Gosling is using filler and I’m still not back with my ex,” someone else quipped.

    Others complimented the Canadian star’s appearance, attributing any changes to his natural aging process, and noting that it’s expected he doesn’t look the same as he did in The Notebook at 45.

    Ryan Gosling at PROJECT HAIL MARY Paris premiere, fans react and spark speculation about his injector appearance.

    Image credits: FilmUpdates

    Amid the speculation about Ryan’s alleged cosmetic work, plastic surgeons have weighed in, comparing old and recent photos of the actor.

    Dr. Sean McNally, who has not treated Ryan, said it appears that he didn’t have surgery but did receive facial fillers.

    “In the last couple of years it appears that he’s utilized filler for his midface,” he told The Daily Mail.

    “This is a common spot of concern for aging since the fat pad drops and shrinks making people look older and hollow there.”

    Plastic surgeons said fillers, not surgery, are behind the changes
    Ryan Gosling at a premiere event posing with Elmo, sparking fan speculation over his injector and appearance.

    Image credits: elmo

    Screenshot of a tweet reply discussing Ryan Gosling’s premiere appearance sparking fan reactions about his injector.

    Image credits: envydant

    Similarly, aesthetic doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge said Ryan seems to have had dermal fillers at four points in his mid-face region. He noted that the changes became visible in 2021, coinciding with the production of Barbie.

    “It’s clear to see the change in his facial proportions and the fullness to his mid-face and cheeks,” said Dr. Betteridge, who has also not treated Ryan, in an Instagram Reel that has received millions of views.

    Before the change, the aesthetics expert observed,  the La La Land talent had a “sunken-like appearance” in his face and “well-structured cheekbones.”

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply comparing Ryan Gosling’s new face to a One Piece live action character sparking fan speculation.

    Image credits: mairena4ever

    In interviews, Ryan has pushed back against the idea that he’s a typical handsome leading man.

    Speaking with the Chicago Sun-Times, he said, “I’m not that good looking. I think I’m a pretty weird-looking guy.

    “Every role I got up until The Notebook was the weirdo, psychopath, nerd, outsider character guy.”

    Ryan has pushed back on his heartthrob label, insisting he’s “weird-looking”
    Ryan Gosling wearing glasses and an orange harness inside a high-tech cockpit, sparking fan speculation at premiere.

    Image credits: AmazonMGMStudios

    In another interview with The Sun, he suggested his reputation as a heartthrob might be more about his personality than his looks.

    “If I have any particular appeal to women, maybe it’s because I listen more than other guys do and appreciate how they think and feel about things,” the star said.

    Ryan explained that he grew up in a family of “strong women” and said he owes any capacity he has to understand women to his mother and older sister.

    Ryan Gosling wearing glasses and a yellow shirt during a premiere appearance sparking fan speculation about his injector.

    Image credits: AmazonMGMStudios

    Though he achieved mainstream popularity with the role of Noah, the romantic lead in The Notebook at age 23, the actor has alternated between heartthrob roles and projects that challenge that image and are quirkier or darker.

    In Project Hail Mary, his upcoming sci-fi adventure film, Ryan stars as Dr. Ryland Grace, a science school teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

    Dr. Grace must rely on his scientific knowledge to solve the mystery of a substance that threatens Earth and could lead to its extinction.

    Based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir, the space film also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

    Project Hail Mary hits theaters on March 20.

    Fans reacted to Ryan Gosling’s red carpet appearance at the Project Hail Mary premiere
    Tweet from user BebeSomething commenting on Ryan Gosling’s appearance, mentioning his injector and facial changes.

    Image credits: pink_nylon

    Fans react on social media, expressing strong opinions about Ryan Gosling’s premiere appearance and his injector.

    Image credits: danijel_444

    Fan tweet questioning Ryan Gosling’s injector during his premiere appearance, sparking speculation and social media reactions.

    Image credits: kgothatsohaute

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan praising Ryan Gosling's acting range from La La Land to Project Hail Mary at a premiere event.

    Image credits: auditurestudios

    Screenshot of social media post showing fan reaction discussing Ryan Gosling’s premiere appearance sparking speculation.

    Image credits: jondelarroz

    Tweet from user sawdust180 replying to FilmUpdates with the text the filler has settled and a praying hands emoji.

    Image credits: sawdust180

    Tweet screenshot showing a fan reacting to Ryan Gosling's appearance, sparking speculation and fans' strong opinions.

    Image credits: AIWorkflowGuide

    Social media post showing fan reactions sparking speculation about Ryan Gosling’s premiere appearance and injector controversy.

    Image credits: deandraker

    Tweet by user LeoLover commenting on Ryan Gosling’s premiere appearance, sparking fans’ injector speculation online.

    Image credits: TightoLoveqa

    Tweet from user max manly questioning Ryan Gosling’s appearance at premiere, sparking fan speculation over his injector.

    Image credits: maxxx_manly

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn't just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    stephyg1980
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    How close are people looking? He looks the same to me, get a hobby.

    1
    1point
    reply
    angelarobinson
    Firefly
    Firefly
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    I was never a fan of his. Just not my cup of tea. However, watching the trailer for his new movie, I thought he looked nice. I also admire him and Eva Mendes for having a long-lasting relationship and keeping their family private.

    0
    0points
    reply
    angelacorvaia
    Angela Corvaia
    Angela Corvaia
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    Sit down and shut up.

    0
    0points
    reply
