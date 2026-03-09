Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling’s New Looks After Being Branded “Unrecognizable”
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling smiling together with blue curtain background discussing plastic surgeonsu2019 views on new looks.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling’s New Looks After Being Branded “Unrecognizable”

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
3

20

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have made a rare public appearance as a couple to promote the actor’s new film, Project Hail Mary.

Plastic surgeons have since weighed in on the speculation that the power couple has undergone plastic surgery after viewers claimed they look like “wax figures of themselves.”

Ryan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and brought Eva as a surprise guest to celebrate her birthday.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling fueled plastic surgery speculation after appearing together on the ‘Tonight Show.’
    • Viewers turned their attention to the couple’s appearance when Ryan brought Eva out for people to sing “Happy Birthday” to her.
    • Plastic surgeons have weighed in on whether the pair has actually gone under the knife to achieve their glowing looks.

    Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes sparked plastic surgery speculation after appearing on The Tonight Show
    Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in a diner scene, with plastic surgeons weighing in on their new looks and transformations.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    The actors, who have been together since 2011 and share two daughters, are notoriously private and don’t even walk red carpets together. Their Tonight Show appearance was their first joint showbiz appearance since 2015.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of focusing on Ryan’s sci-fi film, many viewers fixated on the A-listers’ appearance, speculating about their possible use of cosmetic enhancements.

    “That’s not Eva Mendes,” someone wrote on X, as another shared, “Celebs need to start embracing aging.”

    Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling holding hands on stage, plastic surgeons weigh in on their new looks.

    Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's new looks after plastic surgeons weigh in on changes.

    Image credits: pinkheartzcore

    Tweet criticizing the plastic surgeons involved with Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s cheek filler procedures.

    Image credits: Draven1683

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He looks like he had his cheeks and nose done. I can’t tell with her because she has so much makeup on. It’s literally caked on!” added one viewer.

    Someone else said, “Both had Botox in their foreheads. Even a 10 y.o. would have lines in his forehead when looking up the way they did.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Looks like they escaped from the wax museum,” one user chimed in.

    “They look like they are aging gracefully to me! I’m not an expert but they don’t look like they’ve had any work done,” countered another viewer.

    Many viewers claimed the actors appeared to have excessive facial fillers
    Side-by-side images of Ryan Gosling showing changes in appearance discussed by plastic surgeons about new looks.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    After analyzing photos and videos of Eva, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally, who has not treated the couple, concluded that she doesn’t seem to have undergone any plastic surgery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t see evidence of recent facial surgical procedures,” Dr. Nelly told The Daily Mail when asked about Eva’s youthful appearance.

    Still, the surgeon believes that the actress’ face isn’t all-natural and attributed her look to less intrusive cosmetic procedures like Botox or fillers.

    Eva Mendes new look compared by plastic surgeons, showing side-by-side before and after appearance changes.

    Image credits: Andrew Toth / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    “I do suspect she’s a consistent user of Botox and fillers,” Dr. McNally told the outlet.

    “She has little evidence of wrinkles across her forehead which would be very likely at 52 and I suspect fillers to both her lips and midface given their current volume compared to older pictures.”

    Additionally, the plastic surgeon believes the Miami-born actress may be getting high-end facials such as Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) or BroadBand Light (BBL), which use filtered light to reduce dark spots on the skin.

    People compared past photos of Ryan and Eva to their current looks to support their claims

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Side-by-side photos of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling with plastic surgeons weighing in on their new looks.

    Image credits: fashionistaera

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for Ryan, the expert also believes that the Barbie actor hasn’t undergone surgery but likely received facial injections.

    “In the last couple of years it appears that he’s utilized filler for his midface,” he said.

    This is a common spot of concern for aging since the fat pad drops and shrinks making people look older and hollow there.”

    Commenter Georgina Oleary praising Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's new looks, discussing plastic surgeons' opinions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similarly, aesthetic doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge said the Canadian star seemingly placed dermal fillers on four points in his mid-face region. He noted that the changes became visible in 2021, timed for the production of Barbie.

    While the 45-year-old actor has never addressed plastic surgery speculation, Eva told The Times that she’s open to cosmetic procedures as long as they’re reversible.

    The Hitch actress has hinted that she has received Botox injections but disliked the results
    Close-up of a woman with styled hair and makeup, highlighting plastic surgeons’ views on Eva Mendes new looks.

    Image credits: evamendes

    “I’m not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let’s say, are reversible,” she said in 2024 when asked about her beauty regimen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you get Botox, it goes away if you don’t like it. There have been times where I’ve regretted something… and then you just wait it out.”

    Eva, who has been in the spotlight since her early twenties, told the outlet that she wasn’t scared about turning 50 and that she feels “really f***ing s*xy at times.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There’s so many things that can make me feel s*xy and I’d say that I feel more s*xy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very s*xy.”

    Tweet from Jill Plummer discussing Eva Mendes's face and mentioning feminism in a social media reply about plastic surgeons.

    Image credits: Jillplummer5

    Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at a film festival event, with plastic surgeons weighing in on their new looks.

    Image credits: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

    The Training Day star previously revealed that she had mono-threads, a treatment that removes wrinkles and boosts collagen development, giving the skin a rejuvenated appearance.

    In 2020, she shared a snap to Instagram of herself with seven needles in her chin. “Here I am getting some Mono-Threads,” she wrote. “Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with the results if you care.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The actors, who are parents to two daughters, met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines
    Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling in a scene, with plastic surgeons weighing in on their new looks and changes noted.

    Image credits: Focus Features

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The following year, the Hitch actress responded to a fan’s comment, clarifying that she’s “all for” plastic surgery.

    She also addressed claims that she had been less active on social media because of botched procedures.

    “As far as getting work done,” Eva wrote in her post, “I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family.”

    Eva and Ryan are parents to two daughters: 11-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 9-year-old Amada Lee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple explained that they chose the name “Amada” for both daughters because it was the name of Eva’s grandmother. It also means “beloved” in Spanish.

    Eva and Ryan met while filming the 2012 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines. In the film, Eva’s character, Romina, has a daughter named Amada, which made her fall in love with the name even more.

    “They both look fantastic,” one fan said as others continued to debate whether the couple has undergone plastic surgery
    Comment discussing Eva Mendes’ new look and possible plastic surgery, sharing opinions on changes to her nose.

    Commenter Ulf Jøran Skavhaug sharing opinion on differences in celebrities' looks, referencing plastic surgeons' views.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s new looks after plastic surgeons weigh in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter Mary Jane LP praises Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s new looks, saying they look fantastic despite changes.

    User comment on Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s looks, mentioning botox in a social media conversation about plastic surgeons.

    Comment from Jane Morgan saying they look fine and that their happiness is what matters in a discussion about plastic surgeons’ views.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jeanne Coral saying they are still young and have good genes in a social media post about plastic surgeons.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment discussing opinions on plastic surgery related to Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s new looks.

    Comment by Letty Villasenor expressing judgment about limited appearances linked to plastic surgeons' opinions on Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling new looks.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Plastic surgery
    relationship

    20

    3

    20

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another noxious pile of garbage! DO BETTER BORED PANDA!

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another noxious pile of garbage! DO BETTER BORED PANDA!

    1
    1point
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT