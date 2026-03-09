Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling’s New Looks After Being Branded “Unrecognizable”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have made a rare public appearance as a couple to promote the actor’s new film, Project Hail Mary.

Plastic surgeons have since weighed in on the speculation that the power couple has undergone plastic surgery after viewers claimed they look like “wax figures of themselves.”

Ryan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and brought Eva as a surprise guest to celebrate her birthday.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes sparked plastic surgery speculation after appearing on The Tonight Show



Image credits: Focus Features

The actors, who have been together since 2011 and share two daughters, are notoriously private and don’t even walk red carpets together. Their Tonight Show appearance was their first joint showbiz appearance since 2015.

Instead of focusing on Ryan’s sci-fi film, many viewers fixated on the A-listers’ appearance, speculating about their possible use of cosmetic enhancements.

“That’s not Eva Mendes,” someone wrote on X, as another shared, “Celebs need to start embracing aging.”

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Image credits: pinkheartzcore

Image credits: Draven1683

“He looks like he had his cheeks and nose done. I can’t tell with her because she has so much makeup on. It’s literally caked on!” added one viewer.

Someone else said, “Both had Botox in their foreheads. Even a 10 y.o. would have lines in his forehead when looking up the way they did.”

“Looks like they escaped from the wax museum,” one user chimed in.

“They look like they are aging gracefully to me! I’m not an expert but they don’t look like they’ve had any work done,” countered another viewer.

Many viewers claimed the actors appeared to have excessive facial fillers



Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

After analyzing photos and videos of Eva, plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally, who has not treated the couple, concluded that she doesn’t seem to have undergone any plastic surgery.

“I don’t see evidence of recent facial surgical procedures,” Dr. Nelly told The Daily Mail when asked about Eva’s youthful appearance.

Still, the surgeon believes that the actress’ face isn’t all-natural and attributed her look to less intrusive cosmetic procedures like Botox or fillers.

Image credits: Andrew Toth / Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

“I do suspect she’s a consistent user of Botox and fillers,” Dr. McNally told the outlet.

“She has little evidence of wrinkles across her forehead which would be very likely at 52 and I suspect fillers to both her lips and midface given their current volume compared to older pictures.”

Additionally, the plastic surgeon believes the Miami-born actress may be getting high-end facials such as Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) or BroadBand Light (BBL), which use filtered light to reduce dark spots on the skin.

People compared past photos of Ryan and Eva to their current looks to support their claims

Image credits: fashionistaera

As for Ryan, the expert also believes that the Barbie actor hasn’t undergone surgery but likely received facial injections.

“In the last couple of years it appears that he’s utilized filler for his midface,” he said.

“This is a common spot of concern for aging since the fat pad drops and shrinks making people look older and hollow there.”

Ryan Gosling celebrates Eva Mendes’ birthday on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ (Source: @FallonTonight) pic.twitter.com/yLR8nZF15L — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 6, 2026

Similarly, aesthetic doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge said the Canadian star seemingly placed dermal fillers on four points in his mid-face region. He noted that the changes became visible in 2021, timed for the production of Barbie.

While the 45-year-old actor has never addressed plastic surgery speculation, Eva told The Times that she’s open to cosmetic procedures as long as they’re reversible.

The Hitch actress has hinted that she has received Botox injections but disliked the results



Image credits: evamendes

“I’m not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let’s say, are reversible,” she said in 2024 when asked about her beauty regimen.

“If you get Botox, it goes away if you don’t like it. There have been times where I’ve regretted something… and then you just wait it out.”

Eva, who has been in the spotlight since her early twenties, told the outlet that she wasn’t scared about turning 50 and that she feels “really f***ing s*xy at times.”

“There’s so many things that can make me feel s*xy and I’d say that I feel more s*xy than not. I guess because I’ve never considered myself beautiful, but I’ve always felt very s*xy.”

Image credits: Jillplummer5

Image credits: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

The Training Day star previously revealed that she had mono-threads, a treatment that removes wrinkles and boosts collagen development, giving the skin a rejuvenated appearance.

In 2020, she shared a snap to Instagram of herself with seven needles in her chin. “Here I am getting some Mono-Threads,” she wrote. “Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with the results if you care.”

The actors, who are parents to two daughters, met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines



Image credits: Focus Features

The following year, the Hitch actress responded to a fan’s comment, clarifying that she’s “all for” plastic surgery.

She also addressed claims that she had been less active on social media because of botched procedures.

“As far as getting work done,” Eva wrote in her post, “I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family.”

Eva and Ryan are parents to two daughters: 11-year-old Esmeralda Amada and 9-year-old Amada Lee.

The couple explained that they chose the name “Amada” for both daughters because it was the name of Eva’s grandmother. It also means “beloved” in Spanish.

Eva and Ryan met while filming the 2012 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines. In the film, Eva’s character, Romina, has a daughter named Amada, which made her fall in love with the name even more.

