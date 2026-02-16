Rupert Grint Slammed For ‘Spineless’ Response To ‘Rise In Fascism’ After Years Of Silence

ADVERTISEMENT

Rupert Grint is facing backlash for his response to a question about far-right politics at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, after avoiding political and social commentary for years.

The question followed a broader trend of stars being asked about politics at the annual film showcase, with actors such as Michelle Yeoh, Neil Patrick Harris, and jury president Wim Wenders declining to comment.

Highlights Rupert Grint is facing backlash after expressing his views on the UK’s political climate, with some netizens believing his response was not strong enough.

Grint was promoting his film Nightborn at the Berlin International Film Festival when he was asked about his stance.

The journalist framed his question by referencing Grint’s previous rebuke of J.K. Rowling’s views on transgender rights.

While Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, did respond to the journalist who asked for his views, many netizens feel he did not say enough.

“I need actors to remember they are artists, and art is always political. Speak up! Please stop leaving it to just the little people. We have to work together,” a critic advised.

RELATED:

Rupert Grint shared his thoughts on the rise of right-wing politics at the Berlin International Film Festival

Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK has seen many protests in recent days driven by hardline views on immigration and national identity.

The Crowborough march in East Sussex in January, opposing plans for an asylum seeker center, is one recent example.

Image credits: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

To both the Berlin International Film Festival journalist and a section of Grint’s fans, such demonstrations reflect the growing influence of far-right ideologies in the country.

On Saturday, February 14, Grint, who was promoting his movie Nightborn, was asked whether he would consider speaking out about the same.

Image credits: MarrMar77

Image credits: BaldPOlitiCs

ADVERTISEMENT

The question referenced his previous comments about J. K. Rowling, after she was accused of attacking the transgender community by posting a series of tweets in 2020 criticizing an op-ed that discussed “people who menstruate.”

While Rowling wanted the piece to refer to menstruating people as women, Grint, in an interview given to The Times at the time, expressed, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment. I stand with the trans community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Berlinale – Berlin International Film Festival

At the Berlin Film Festival, speaking about the current political climate of the UK, Grint said: “Obviously, I’m against it. But I choose my moments when to speak. But I think, yeah, it’s obviously hugely relevant now. You’ll hear from me.”

Grint wasn’t the only member at Nightborn’s press conference to talk about politics

ADVERTISEMENT

Rupert Grint is asked about the rise of fascism at #BerlinFilmFestival: “Obviously, I’m against it. But I choose my moments when to speak.” pic.twitter.com/GPa7yaGiaN — Variety (@Variety) February 14, 2026

The movie’s director, Hanna Bergholm, was asked about her reason for wearing the watermelon pin used to express solidarity with Palestine.

“As grown-up human beings, I think we have a responsibility to speak against violence and injustice,” she said, adding, “and it’s important that we don’t tell other film artists that they shouldn’t speak up.”

Image credits: UzuNeymar

Image credits: justinv62

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenwriter Ilja Rautsi shared: “I think it is important to shine a light on whatever issue we are facing because art is all about empathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Politicians or millionaires who don’t do anything but cause problems, it’s maybe good to create some form of pressure or just to get people aware of whatever is happening in the world.”

Grint’s response to the rise of far-right sentiment in the UK has been perceived by some online as overly soft

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

“Like, just say it’s bad,” a social media user advised Grint, while another added, “You can tell this is an answer from someone with the privilege of never having needed to think about it.”

“I’m so tired of actors being spineless. Some of them are just proving they would have been silent during the rise of the N**is. Have a backbone,” wrote a third.

Image credits: HBO

ADVERTISEMENT

A fourth expressed, “He has a platform, and it shouldn’t be hard to say fa**ism is bad. Nobody needs it, but it’s important to use your voice when people have blessed you with the opportunity.”

“Wow, what a statement. Fascists tremble and seek refuge,” mocked a fifth, with several others quipping they will wait to hear more from Grint.

Rupert Grint’s Nightborn is a fantasy horror offering with no release date yet

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Nightborn follows a couple, Saga (Seidi Haarla) and Jon (Grint), who move to an isolated house in a forest. Things take a darker turn after the birth of their son, whom Saga is certain there is something very wrong with.

Image credits: Getaway Films

ADVERTISEMENT

While the film premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this weekend, a wider theatrical or streaming release date has not yet been announced.

In an interview ahead of his Berlin Film Festival appearance, meanwhile, Grint discussed HBO’s forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Dominic McLaughlin will play the titular wizard in the HBO iteration of Rowling’s work, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will star as Hermione and Ron, respectively.

Image credits: Berlinale – Berlin International Film Festival

Speaking to Variety on February 13, Grint said hearing about the trio of young actors took him “straight back to 1999,” when he, alongside Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, was starting the Harry Potter film series.

“It was such an exciting time,” the actor reminisced, adding, “I do wish them [the new Harry Potter kids] all the best. It’s such a fun journey.”

“He knew the journalist was trying to get a clip,” a netizen said in favor of Grint’s response

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheCriticalDri1

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rambo2585790

Image credits: onbrandviews

Image credits: SnyderSheriff

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Scareywrestrock

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lizzie_AR

Image credits: GumptionAndCo

Image credits: elifarrang

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: SChenHayes

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GoonerZuby

Image credits: alienobserver21

Image credits: blacktreaclr

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alek_Ko

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ehel

Image credits: AriMSaenz

Image credits: watupshorty

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: minouni

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Murphwordz

Image credits: Gosi13