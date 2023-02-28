Instant Karma Makes This Kid Drive Into A Mailbox With His Face After He Tried Running Over Neighbor’s Dog With An ATV

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold and if you wait to get payback, it will satisfy you more. But instant karma possibly brings even more satisfaction as the person who did you wrong gets what they deserve and you don’t need to move a finger for it to happen.

Reddit user kytulu once got to watch how his neighbor drove into a mailbox with his head just minutes after he tried to run over the kid’s new dog. The memory is still strong and thinking about it brings him a smile every time he feels down.

What’s even better than revenge is instant karma, as was evident for this man in his childhood, because he didn’t even need to do anything for it to happen

He witnessed his neighbor’s kid driving his face into a mailbox and the memory still cracks him up to this day

It was funnier because the kid was driving his ATV and trying to run over his dog and it felt like the universe punished the child on the spot

The story takes place in 1986 when the Original Poster (OP) was 10 years old and was living out in the country with his mom, his brother, his stepbrother and stepdad. That year, for his birthday, the OP received a puppy. It was a German shepherd and St. Bernard mix that he called Fluffy.

When the dog was 6 months old, she was lying peacefully in the sun when the neighbor’s younger child who was a few years younger than OP went to drive his all-terrain vehicle, a.k.a. ATV, a.k.a. a four-wheeler.

The boy was heading straight for the dog and thankfully Fluffy got up quickly enough to not be run over. The kid was known for being spoiled and for being his mother’s little angel who could do no wrong.

That is why the OP, his brother, stepbrother and even the kid’s older brother knew he was doing it on purpose and started yelling at him. His mom immediately interrupted and started defending him, thinking that he was just playing around and was in full control of the ATV despite being younger than 10 years old.

The boy started taunting the older kids that he would run over the “stupid dog” as they were trying to catch him but couldn’t because he was pushing the four-wheeler to its speed limits. He was so occupied with laughing at other kids that he wasn’t looking where he was going.

And in the direction he was heading towards was a mailbox. That mailbox was at the exact height to allow the ATV to pass underneath it, but it was directly in the way of the kid’s head. So the inevitable happened and the boy fell out of the four-wheeler after his body was stopped by the mailbox.

It must have been a sight to see, so it’s no wonder that the other kids started laughing just to be told off by the boy’s mom and she even went to the OP’s mom to complain about his behavior, but thankfully, she already knew the situation and agreed with her son that the evil boy got what he deserved.

People in the comments said that even imagining the picture made them smile, so they believed the OP when he said that when he’s in a bad mood, this memory returns a smile to his face. Most commenters were not worried about the boy and were glad that Fluffy didn’t get hurt.

If you ever watched any documentaries about serial killers, chances are their origin story started with them starting to show violence at a young age and it was firstly directed at animals. But child psychologist David Elkind encourages us not to rush to judgment.

He explains that “young children, prior to the age of eight or nine, really do not understand the concepts of life and death. These are biological concepts which presuppose an understanding of internal biological processes like respiration, blood flow and digestion. Likewise, young children up until the age of five or six are unable to put themselves in another’s position when it is different from their own.”

He also adds that when children do inflict pain on someone and they show signs of distress, they will show empathy and usually their cruel behavior stems from curiosity and not malice.

Clinical psychologist Camillo Zacchia confirms that when small children say or do things that hurt us, “they are simply responding to their own curiosity. They have no idea that this might hurt people. To realize the impact of these observations would require the ability to be in someone else’s head.”

However, that doesn’t mean that parents shouldn’t intervene. Adults do have the ability to comprehend what others may feel, so they should explain it to their children. PBS Kids says that “Research tells us that when parents talk about feelings, kids become better able to imagine someone else’s perspective. Spell out for your child how his or her actions affect the other child.”

There are other reasons why children might be acting out, hurting others and becoming bullies, so it’s important to observe the kids’ behavior and correct it when needed, which wasn’t what OP’s neighbor was doing with her spoilt son, so it was double karma when he hit that mailbox.

